Winslow's Table

review star

No reviews yet

7213 Delmar Blvd

University City, MO 63130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Taqueria Morita Breakfast Burrito
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Breakfast Sandwich

THANKSGIVING

Save yourself some time this holiday, and let Winslow's Table prepare your side dishes and desserts. Available for pick-up Wednesday, November 23rd, from 10 am - 2 pm. Select 11/23 pickup at checkout. Please DO NOT combine holiday orders with any other items.

6 pack Dinner Rolls - Thanksgiving

$14.00

6 soft and buttery brioche dinner rolls, perfect for your holiday table. Be sure to add a cup of our fresh whipped butter. (Contains eggs and dairy).

Rolling Lawns Butter - Thanksgiving

$12.00

Churned in house from Rolling Lawns Dairy cream. Perfect pairing for our freshly baked rolls. Served in an 8 oz container

Cranberry Compote - Thanksgiving

$16.00

Cranberries, apples, pears, and citrus. Traditional Thanksgiving side that goes great with our roasted turkey! Served in an 8 oz container.

Kale and Mushroom Stuffing - Thanksgiving

$32.00

Made with our focaccia bread crumbs, this vegetarian stuffing has roasted mushrooms, kale, celery, onions, garlic, and herbs. Includes eggs and butter. Vegetarian. Feeds 4. Served in an aluminum container for easy reheating.

Poultry Gravy - Thanksgiving

$10.00

Classic poultry gravy. Served in a 16oz container. Reheat on the stove top or in the microwave before serving.

Mashed Potatoes - Thanksgiving

$28.00

A holiday classic. Creamy mashed potatoes seasoned with butter, salt, and pepper. Serves 4. Ready to reheat and serve. Try it with our gravy! Vegetarian. Feeds 4. Served in an aluminum container for easy reheating

Green Bean Casserole - Thanksgiving

$32.00

A Midwest classic! Tender green beans are baked with house made cream of mushroom, onions and garlic and topped with crispy onions. As a side serves 4. Served in an aluminum container for easy reheating. Vegetarian.

Beet Salad - Thanksgiving

$32.00

Roasted & Marinated Beets, Apples, Goat Cheese, Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette, Toasted Pecans. (contains honey).

Roasted Carrot Salad - Thanksgiving

$32.00

Roasted carrots with pesto, whipped goat cheese, hot honey, and toasted seeds.

Cinnamon Roll 4 pack - Thanksgiving

$22.00

Great for nibbling before or after Thanksgiving dinner, bring home some of Winslow's Table famous cinnamon rolls.

Frozen Lemon Ginger Scones - Thanksgiving

$12.50

Large Apple Crumb Pie - Thanksgiving

$30.00Out of stock

Crumb topped apple pie in fresh made pie crust. Fully baked and ready to take home! Approximately 8 slices

Mini Apple Crumb Pie - Thanksgiving

$16.50Out of stock

Crumb topped apple pie in fresh made pie crust. Fully baked and ready to take home! Serves 2-3.

Large French Silk Pie - Thanksgiving

$30.00Out of stock

Creamy, chocolatey goodness. Chocolate mousse in a 5-inch pie shell and topped with sweetened whipped cream and chocolate shavings. Approximately 8 slices.

Mini French Silk Pie - Thanksgiving

$16.50

Creamy, chocolatey goodness. Chocolate mousse in a 5-inch pie shell and topped with sweetened whipped cream and chocolate shavings. Serves 2-3.

Large Pumpkin Pie - Thanksgiving

$30.00Out of stock

A holiday classic. Sweet and spiced pumpkin custard in a fresh baked 9-inch shell. Approximately 8 slices

Mini Pumpkin Pie - Thanksgiving

$16.50

A holiday classic. Sweet and spiced pumpkin custard baked in our pie crust. Serves 2-3

Clementine's Vanilla Ice Cream Pint - Thanksgiving

$12.00

The only thing that can make one of our pies better is serving them a la mode. We've got you covered with a pint of Clementine's Vanilla Ice Cream.

Breakfast

Farmer's Breakfast

Farmer's Breakfast

$13.00

Two local farm eggs your way, choice of bacon or chicken sausage, & fried potatoes, with toast, butter, & jam.

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$8.00

Chilled oats, chia seeds, Winslow’s granola, almond butter, oat milk, & braised apples.

Buttermilk Berry Pancakes

Buttermilk Berry Pancakes

$6.00

Fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with berry compote, butter, & syrup. 1 for $6 or 3 for $14

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Fried egg over-medium, ham, tomato, cheddar cheese, & dijionaise on a brioche bun. Served with a side of potatoes. (can be vegetarian)

Mushroom and Greens Quiche

Mushroom and Greens Quiche

$14.00

Farm fresh eggs, roasted mushrooms, sauteed greens, & gruyere cheese. Served with a side salad.

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$14.00

Stew of spiced tomato & pepper, two soft poached eggs, feta, sesame, herbs & olive oil. Served with fresh baked sourdough pita bread

Taqueria Morita Breakfast Burrito

Taqueria Morita Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, white cheddar, tater tots, and your choice of bacon, chicken sausage, or roasted oyster mushroom (soy). Wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with tatemada salsa and sour cream

Breakfast Tartine

$8.00

House-made seeded toast, whipped ricotta, apple butter, mint, hazelnuts

Olivia Special

$8.00

Scrambled egg, turkey sausage or bacon, potatoes. Served with toast, butter, & jam.

A La Carte Breakfast

Cookies and Bars

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75
Goat Cheese Cookie

Goat Cheese Cookie

$3.50
Chocolate Shortbread Cookie

Chocolate Shortbread Cookie

$3.50
Funfetti Sandwich Cookie

Funfetti Sandwich Cookie

$3.00
Flourless Peanut Butter Cookie

Flourless Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

Winslow's Bar

$5.00
Brownie

Brownie

$4.50

Breakfast Pastries

Seasonal Scone

$4.50

Try out this fall inspired scone. Spiced apple cider with a caramel drizzle

Seasonal Muffin

Seasonal Muffin

$4.00

It's pumpkin season, and we are glad to announce the pumpkin spice muffin with a rich cream cheese center.

Poptart

Poptart

$4.50

Apple butter poptart with caramel drizzle

Harvest Spice Hand Pie

$5.00
Salted Caramel Monkey Bread

Salted Caramel Monkey Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Also known as friendship bread or pull-apart bread, these croissant morsels stick together with our house-made caramel and just a sprinkle of coarse sea salt.

Croissant

Croissant

$4.50Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Turkey & Cheese Croissant

Turkey & Cheese Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock
Garlic & Herb Scone

Garlic & Herb Scone

$4.50Out of stock
Seasonal Galette

Seasonal Galette

$6.00

Winslow's is trying a sweeter spin on an old favorite. This galette has apricot marmalade, cream cheese, pepita brittle, and powdered raspberries all folded into our delicious pastry crust

Breads

Calumet Bread

Calumet Bread

$8.00Out of stock
Porridge Bread

Porridge Bread

$8.00Out of stock

Semolina Cranberry Loaf

$10.00Out of stock

Custom Treats and Platters

Cinnamon Roll 4-Pack

Cinnamon Roll 4-Pack

$22.00

Available for pickup Sundays after 9 a.m. 2-day notice required. What's better for breakfast than warm cinnamon rolls?? They come 4 per order, fully baked, with our cream cheese frosting on the side for you to add after you reheat.

Breakfast Pastry Platter

Breakfast Pastry Platter

$32.00

Perfect for morning meetings, weekend get-together, or family gatherings, our Breakfast Pastry Box features popular breakfast pastries in a smaller size (perfect for having two, or three). Includes the current seasonal variation of our famous fresh-baked muffins, scones, pop tarts, and cinnamon coffee cake. Can be nut-free on request. Choice of sweet or savory scone! Must be ordered at least 48 hours in advance.

Signature Sweets Platter

Signature Sweets Platter

$24.00

A mix of our beloved, house made cookies and bars, portioned in 2 bite sizes perfect or any gathering or to share as a gift. Includes: Winslow's chocolate chip cookies, goat cheese cookies, chocolate sea salt shortbread, and choice of cocoa nib brownies OR Winslow’s Bars (chocolate ganache, caramel, pecan shortbread crust) Select from: 16 pieces $24 or 32 pieces $36, 2 business days notice required.

Winslow's Custom Cake

Winslow's Custom Cake

$38.00

Allow our bakery team to create a delicious, four layer cake for your special occasion! Customize your cake flavor, fillings, and frosting from our available options along with the ability to add a written message. Please note for Hummingbird please select all 3 Hummingbird options *Cake orders require a minimum of 3 business days notice and are only available for pickup Wednesday - Sunday after 12pm.

9 Inch Custom Pie

9 Inch Custom Pie

$26.00

Allow our bakery team to create a delicious, seasonal pie for you! Pies are available in 9in size and in the following varieties (changes seasonally): Coconut Cream Lemon meringue French silk (chocolate cream) We require a minimum of 2 business days notice and are only available for pickup Wednesday - Sunday after 12:00pm. Please select your desired pick up date and time after 12pm during the checkout page.

Prepared Foods

Whole Retail Quiche

Whole Retail Quiche

$24.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$32.00

Almost as good as mom makes; our chicken pot pie is packed full of quality chicken, carrots, celery, peas, and gravy. Take one home today!

Frozen Lentil Soup - Quart

$15.00Out of stock

Frozen Beef Pasta Sauce - Quart

$16.00Out of stock
Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$8.00

Chilled oats, chia seeds, Winslow’s granola, almond butter, oat milk, & braised apples.

Chicken Chili

$15.00Out of stock

6pk Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.50

Winslow’s 16 oz Granola

$13.00

Birdseed Crackers

$8.00

Frozen Cookie Dough

$12.50Out of stock

Frozen Lemon Ginger Scones

$12.50

Frozen Cheese Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

Frozen BLT Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

Frozen Garden Harvest Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

Frozen Autumn Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

Frozen Mushroom Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

Rolling Lawns Whipped Butter

$10.00Out of stock

Pesto

$6.00

Carrot Hot Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

Pepper Hot Sauce

$8.00

Winslow's Farm Peppers, tomatoes, onion, garlic, bay leaf, red wine vinegar

Retail Food

Buttonwood Farms Eggs

$6.00

Rolling Lawns Milk Half Gallon

$5.00Out of stock

Rolling Lawns Skim Milk Half Gallon

$5.00Out of stock

Rolling Lawns Half and Half 1/2 Gallon

$13.00Out of stock

Velevet Bees Honey Butter

$9.00Out of stock

Yoli Flour Tortillas

$6.00

Clementine's Ice Cream - Pistachio

$12.00

Clementine's Ice Cream - Midnight Pleasures

$12.00

Clementine's Ice Cream - Madegascar Vanilla

$12.00

Clementine's Ice Cream - Gooey Butter Cake

$12.00

Clementine's Ice Cream - Italian Butter Cookie

$12.00

Clementine's Ice Cream - Honey Lavender

$12.00Out of stock

Clementine's Ice Cream - Vegan Berry Crumpet

$15.00Out of stock

Clementine's Ice Cream - Vegan Tahini Chocolate Chip

$15.00

Vegan Strawberry Crunch

$15.00

Smokey Fig

$12.00

Pumkin Toffee

$12.00Out of stock

Newman Farm Smoked Pepper Bacon

$12.00

Buttonwood Chicken Breasts Retail

$6.00

Buttonwood Chicken Thighs Retail

$10.00

Water Buffalo Patties

$16.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Winslow's Table has been proudly serving the community since 2019. We are excited to work with local farmers to provide a delicious farm-to-table menu while supporting local business.

7213 Delmar Blvd, University City, MO 63130

Directions

