Bars & Lounges
American

The Winsor House at Island Creek Oyster Farm

review star

No reviews yet

390 Washington St.

Duxbury, MA 02332

Raw Bar

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$26.00

Old Winsor spice blend, cocktail & lemon

Tuna Crudo

$17.00

Yellowfin Tuna, Harissa, & Maldon Salt

Hamachi Crudo

$19.00

Hamachi, Orange, Lime Oil, Aleppo Salt, Chives

Arctic Char Crudo

$19.00

Wester Ross Salmon, Fennel, Lemon, Fresno Chile, Mint, Pickled Red Onion

Cobia Crudo

$16.00

finger lime, basil oil, fennel

Chilled Lobster

$18.00

Seaweed dusted rice cracker, avocado, sour cream, jalapeno

Razor Clam Ceviche

$18.00

Scallop with Caviar

$5.00

Shareable

Bread Service

$7.00Out of stock

Winsor Fries

$6.00

Tallow-Fried, Aioli, Ketchup **Not vegetarian**

East Side Salad

$15.00

ICO Farm Seaweed, Kale, Avocado, Red Onion, Cucumber, Flax Seed **Vegan, Can be made Gluten Free**

King Caesar Salad

$16.00

Little Gem Lettuce, Parmesan, Fried Oysters **Shellfish within dressing**

Crispy Veggies

$15.00

Yogurt, Mint, Jalapeno, Honey

Bait Toast

$15.00

Boston Mackerel Escabeche, Lemon Aioli, Dill, Ciabatta

Ugly Sliders

$10.00

Fried Oysters, Chipotle Cocktail Sauce, Lemon Aioli, Lettuce, Hawaiian Roll **Comes with 2 per order**

Tuna & Beef Tartare Toast

$15.00

Burnt Onion, Marinated Beet, Pumpkin Seed, Chimichurri, Ciabatta **Dairy Free, Can be made Gluten Free**

Pork Belly Chowder

$18.00

Mussels, Clams, Celery Root, Bacon Cream

Oricchiette

$19.00

Tuna Sausage, Brocoli Rabe, Pinenuts, Basil

Not My Burger, Not My Problem

$9.99

Smash Patties, Caramelized Onion, American Cheese, Winsor Sauce, English Muffin **Add Fried Island Creek Oyster +$4** **Please note, does not come with sides**

Tempura Fried Shrimp

$26.00

1/2# shrimp, tempura fried, sweet chili, lemon aioli

Larger Plates

Poached Tuna

$34.00

Tomatoes, Radish, Red Pepper, Cilantro, Habanero Vinaigrette

Fish and Chips

$32.00

Arctic Char

$32.00

snap peas, pea pureé, apricot, burnt chile vinaigrette

Grilled Snapper

$28.00

Here's Your Steak

$34.00

Charred Cucumber, Pumpkin Seed Relish, Apple, Onion, Parsley Comes Medium-Medium Rare unless specified **Gluten allergy**

Grilled Chicken

$38.00+

Crispy Potatoes, Grana Padano, Pickled Sea Bean Vinaigrette

Winsor House Float Dinner

$75.00

Shrimp, Clams, Smoked Sausage, Corn, Potato, Onion, All of the Sauces **Add Half Lobster +$24** **Gluten Free**

Sweets

Mary Alisa's Dank Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Cocoa, Cream Cheese Frosting

Ice Cream

$4.00

Olive Oil Cake [No Caviar]

$13.00

Cheesecake

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$7.00

Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$6.00

Kids Pasta Mac&Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$6.00

To Go Cocktails

Lucha Libre

$13.00

Tequila, Agave, Lime, Orange Blossom Water ***Must order food and show ID upon pick up***

Xanadu

$13.00

Vodka, Citrus, Elderflower, Soda **Must order food and show ID upon Pick Up***

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Dark Rum, Espresso Liqueur, Irish Cream ***Must order food and show ID with pick up***

Rum Old Fashioned

$13.00

Barrel Aged Blend of Rums, Bitters, Citrus Oil ***Must order food and show ID upon pickup***

To Go Wine Bottles

BTL Acamante Perricone

$40.00

***Must order food and show ID with pick up***

BTL Cardedu Nùo Vermentino

$36.00Out of stock

***Must order food and show ID with pick up***

BTL Populis Wabi Sabi

$55.00Out of stock

***Must order with food and show ID upon pick up***

BTL Kontozisis Drop by Drop

$45.00

***Must order with food and show ID upon pick up***

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The Winsor House is Island Creek’s food and hospitality flagship. It’s our off-hours HQ frequented by staff, growers, Duxbury locals, and acolytes from far and wide. It is warm, laid back, and convivial but also showcases the life to which we have dedicated ourselves—brokering the relationship between our guests and our farmers and fishermen—in an extraordinary way. Everything in the Winsor House has relevance to our coastal community—past, present, and how we see the future. Please visit our website to view our menu.

390 Washington St., Duxbury, MA 02332

