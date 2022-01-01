The Winsor House at Island Creek Oyster Farm

Restaurant info

The Winsor House is Island Creek’s food and hospitality flagship. It’s our off-hours HQ frequented by staff, growers, Duxbury locals, and acolytes from far and wide. It is warm, laid back, and convivial but also showcases the life to which we have dedicated ourselves—brokering the relationship between our guests and our farmers and fishermen—in an extraordinary way. Everything in the Winsor House has relevance to our coastal community—past, present, and how we see the future. Please visit our website to view our menu.