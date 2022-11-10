  • Home
A map showing the location of Winstons Cafe and Bakery 1517 3rd st

Winstons Cafe and Bakery 1517 3rd st

No reviews yet

1517 3rd st

Napa, CA 94559

Order Again

Popular Items

Sando
Burrito
Single Bagel (Kitchen)

Breakfast

2 Egg Breakfast

$16.00

avocado, simple salad, choice of buttered bagel **Sub avocado for sausage or bacon

Superfood Bowl

$14.00

chia seeds, oats, coconut, toasted nuts, cacao nibs, hemp seed, almond milk, seasonal fruit, dried mango, passionfruit honey

Loaded Potatoes

$14.00

Hollandaise, chicken chorizo, cilantro, fresnos, chiles

Winston's Waffle

$12.00

Eggs Benedict

$19.00

Preserved lemon chive hollandaise, poached egg, english muffin, choice of ham, avocado or lox ($4)

Breakfast Don

$18.00

1 Biscuits & Jensen's Jam

$9.00Out of stock

Biscuits & Gravy

$18.00Out of stock

chicken sausage, white gravy, fried eggs, pickled shallots and fresnos

Croque Madame

$19.00Out of stock

Quiche Slice (Veggie)

$12.00Out of stock

Corned Beef Hash

$19.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Lox Bagel

$16.00

lox, capers, pickled shallots, cucumber, and cream cheese on your choice of a bagel

Avocado Bagel

$14.00

arugula pesto, sunflower gremolata, pickled veggies, avocado on your choice of bagel

Sando

$13.00

scrambled eggs, house american cheese, house pork sausage, aioli on a potato bun. Sub bagel-$3

Burrito

$14.00

house chicken chorizo, egg, poblano, pickled onion, fresnos, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, salsa verde, creme fraiche- Make it wet with our house made ranchero sauce- $4

Bodega Bagel

$13.50

bacon, egg, cream cheese, choice of bagel

Spam Sandwich

$13.00

Salads

Little Gem Salad

$18.00

bacon, soft egg, avocado, cucumber, pickled onion, ranch, bagel croutons

Roots And Quinoa Salad

$16.00

Wedge Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Pink Lady Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$19.00

Heirloom BLAT

$16.00

heirloom tomato, pullman loaf, aioli, sprouts, house greens

Turkey Sub

$14.00

Deviled Egg Salad Sando

$14.00

Smash Burger

$19.00

Garden Wrap

$15.00Out of stock

Avocado, cucumber, spicy aioli, black bean hummus, sprouts, house greens

Hot Honey Fried Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

southern fried chicken, fresnos, house pickles

Pizza Oval

$12.00Out of stock

Turkey Club

$15.00Out of stock

Veggie Polenta Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

Sides

Side 2 Eggs Poached

$4.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Potatoes

$4.00

Side Lox

$8.00

Side 2 Scramble Eggs

$4.00

Side Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side 2 Eggs Over Easy

$4.00

Side 2 Eggs Over Medium

$4.00

Side 2 Eggs Over Hard

$4.00

Side 2 Eggs Sunny side

$4.00

Side Of Fruit

$8.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Tomatoes

$2.00

Side 2oz Hot Sauce To Go

$1.50

Side Gluten Free English Muffin

$2.50

Bagel Crouton Bag

$6.00

Brioche

$2.00

Side Pickled Veggies

$3.00

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$3.00

Side Syrup

$1.00

Side Chicken Chorizo

$4.00

Bagels & Buns

Single Bagel (Kitchen)

$3.00

Pick 6 bagels!

$16.00

Dozen Bagels

$29.00

Potato Bun (4 Pack)

$4.00

Potato Bun (Single)

$1.00

8 oz Cream Cheese TOGO

8 oz Plain Cream cheese

$8.00

8 oz Spicy Pepper CC

$8.00

8 oz Roasted Tomato Cream Cheese

$8.00

8 oz Season Fruit Jame

$7.00

Kite Hill (Vegan)

$8.00

8oz Scallion CC

$8.00

2oz Cream Cheese

2oz Plain Cream Cheese

$3.00

2oz Scallion Cream Cheese

$3.00

2oz Side Seasonal Jam

$1.75

2oz Spicy Pepper Cream Cheese

$3.00

2oz Vegan Cream Cheese

$3.00

2oz Roasted Tomato Cream Cheese

$3.00

16oz Cream Cheese TOGO

Plain Cream Cheese Pint

$14.00

Spicy Pepper Cream Cheese Pint

$14.00

Vegan Cream Cheese Pint

$14.00

Scallion Cream Cheese Pint

$14.00

Roasted Tomato Cream Cheese Pint

$14.00

Pastry

Winston's Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Donut

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Donut

$4.00Out of stock

Maple Twists

$3.75Out of stock

Donut holes (4 holes)

$2.50Out of stock

Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Fruit Struesel Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Bran Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Crisp Twist

$3.75Out of stock

Citrus Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Fruit Danish

$6.50Out of stock

GF Pineapple Pave

$6.50Out of stock

Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

GF Carrot Cake Walnut Pave

$6.50Out of stock

Palmier

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Double Espresso

$3.75

Traditional Macchiato

$4.25

Cortado

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Latte

$5.50+

Mocha

$6.50+

Americano

$3.75+

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$5.50+

Golden Milk Latte

$5.25+

Joe To Go

$28.00Out of stock

Coffee Bag (Drip)

$17.00Out of stock

Coffee Bag (Espresso)

$17.00

Tea

Iced Sport Tea

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00

London Fog

$4.75

Iced Tea Special (Peach Mango)

$3.00+Out of stock

Other Drinks

Hot Water

Cup Of Ice

Kids Hot Chocolate 8oz

$3.00

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$4.00

Hot Chocolate (16oz)

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$8.00

Milk

$2.00

Pellegrino Bottle Large

$7.00Out of stock

Pellegrino Bottle

$3.50

Aqua Pana

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Root Beer

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Hoptonic Tea

$5.00

Wine

Mimosa

$13.00

Bellini

$13.00

Glass Prosecco Sparkling

$5.50

Bottle Prosseco Sparkling

$19.00

Mimosa Kit

$45.00

Sangria Special

$6.00Out of stock

Beer

Racer 5-IPA

$8.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$8.00

Michelada

$9.00

Juneshine

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Meal Chia pudding, fruit, eggs

$8.00

Kids Meal Cheese quesadilla, fruit

$8.00

Kids waffle

$8.00

Kids grilled cheese

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locals-focused cafe bakery featuring bagels, sandwiches, donuts, breakfast and lunch with an East meets Westcoast influence.

Location

1517 3rd st, Napa, CA 94559

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

