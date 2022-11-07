WIN - Taste of Bali Buckhead

NR1. PLANT BASED RENDANG RICE PLATE

$14.00

World-famous tender braised jackfruit in rich coconut cream and spices served with Yellow Savory Coconut Rice, two sides consisting of ‘Lodeh’ Veggie Stew chayote and carrot braised in light coconut broth, Caramelized Tofu & Potato ‘orek’ style in aromatic herbs and sweet soy glaze.