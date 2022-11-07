Restaurant header imageView gallery

WIN - Taste of Bali Buckhead

review star

No reviews yet

2285 Peachtree Road Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30309

Order Again

Popular Items

SBT. SATÉ TASTING
NR2. BEEF RENDANG RICE PLATE
SH1. FRIED RICE

Small Plates

SP1. VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS

SP1. VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS

$7.00

Spring rolls of shiitake mushroom and veggies, sweet and sour dip.

SP2. CRISPY CORN FRITTERS

SP2. CRISPY CORN FRITTERS

$7.00

Crispy and plump fritters of whole sweet corn kernels, mild chilli sambal dip.

SP3. CURLY CORN

SP3. CURLY CORN

$7.00

Charred ‘curly’ corn on the cob, savory crispy crumbles.

SP4. CHARGRILLED TOFU BITES

SP4. CHARGRILLED TOFU BITES

$7.00

Cubes of firm tofu, served with ‘kecap manis’ and spices drizzle.

SP5. PATATAS BRAVAS

SP5. PATATAS BRAVAS

$7.00

Fried tender baby potatoes, served with homemade sambal aioli.

SP6. BRUSSEL SPROUTS TEMPURA

SP6. BRUSSEL SPROUTS TEMPURA

$7.00

Crispy charred brussel sprout, served with sweet and sour dip.

SP7. CHICKEN & EGG PILLOWS

SP7. CHICKEN & EGG PILLOWS

$8.00

Crispy pillows of chicken, egg and spring onion, served with tangy relish.

SP8. PORK WONTONS

SP8. PORK WONTONS

$8.00

Crispy wontons of marinated minced pork and egg, served with sweet and sour dip.

SP9. CRISPY CHICKEN KREMES

SP9. CRISPY CHICKEN KREMES

$8.00

Crispy chicken sprinkled with savory ‘kremes’ tempura bits, mild sambal dip.

SP10. BALI ROASTED PORK

SP10. BALI ROASTED PORK

$8.00

Crispy pork belly, served with ‘sambal matah’ relish.

SPT. SMALL PLATES TASTING

SPT. SMALL PLATES TASTING

$20.00

Choose any three kinds, chef’s recommendation for sharing among three persons.

Small Plates of The Sea

SS1. RICA RICA SHRIMP AL AJILLO

SS1. RICA RICA SHRIMP AL AJILLO

$9.00

Chargrilled shrimp with rica rica marinate, drizzled with savory garlic sauce.

SS2. BALI BEACHSIDE GRILLED SHRIMP

SS2. BALI BEACHSIDE GRILLED SHRIMP

$9.00

Popular Bali style chargrilled shrimp glazed with savory balinese spices.

SS3. CRISPY FISH TEMPURA

SS3. CRISPY FISH TEMPURA

$9.00

Crispy battered white fish fingers served with homemade sambal aioli.

SS4. BALI ROASTED FISH

SS4. BALI ROASTED FISH

$9.00

Pan roasted seasonal white fish fillet with Bali spices, ‘Dabu Dabu’ relish of shallots, lemongrass, red bell pepper and lime.

SS5. GOHU TUNA CARPACCIO

SS5. GOHU TUNA CARPACCIO

$9.00

Thinly sliced tuna loin, tangy and vibrant moluccas island vinaigrette.

SS6. CRUNCHY CALAMARI

SS6. CRUNCHY CALAMARI

$9.00

Crunchy hand-breaded calamari rings, sambal mayo sauce, mixed salad.

SS7. SEA SCALLOPS DABU DABU

SS7. SEA SCALLOPS DABU DABU

$9.00

Pan seared sea scallops, dabu dabu relish of tomato, shallot, red radish and lime.

SS8. PADANG SOFT SHELL CRAB TEMPURA

SS8. PADANG SOFT SHELL CRAB TEMPURA

$11.00

Whole soft shell crab tempura, mild chilli and coconut padang sauce.

Sate Bar

SB1. VEGETARIAN SATÉ

SB1. VEGETARIAN SATÉ

$9.00

Skewers of plump mushrooms, chargrilled to perfection, drizzle of ‘kecap manis’ and crispy shallots.

SB2. CHICKEN SATÉ

SB2. CHICKEN SATÉ

$9.00

Plump chicken breast , glazed with ‘kecap manis’ and spices, grilled to perfection, paired with creamy peanut sauce and crispy shallots.

SB3. BALI STYLE PORK SATÉ

SB3. BALI STYLE PORK SATÉ

$10.00

Popular Bali style skewers of tender pork, marinated with spices and brown sugar, chargrilled to perfection, drizzle of ‘kecap manis’.

SB4. 'MARANGGI' BEEF SATÉ

SB4. ‘MARANGGI’ BEEF SATÉ

$12.00

Tender cubed beef skewers in a crust of powdered coriander seeds and brown sugar, chargrilled to perfection, drizzle of ‘kecap manis’.

SB5. LAMB SATÉ

SB5. LAMB SATÉ

$12.00

Succulent skewers of boneless lamb, marinated with aromatic herbs and chargrilled to perfection, drizzle of ‘kecap manis’ and crispy shallots.

SB6. BALI STYLE SEAFOOD SATÉ

SB6. BALI STYLE SEAFOOD SATÉ

$12.00

Traditional Bali ‘sate lilit’ skewers of minced fish and shrimp combined with grated herbs and spices, served with ‘sambal matah’ relish.

SBT. SATÉ TASTING

SBT. SATÉ TASTING

$32.00

Choose any three kinds, chef’s recommendation for sharing among three persons.

Soups & Salads

SA1. INDONESIAN CHICKEN SOUP

SA1. INDONESIAN CHICKEN SOUP

$7.00

Aromatic light chicken soup with slices of chicken breast, egg, thin glass noodles and shredded cabbage, served with shrimp cracker crumble, perfect with a squeeze of lime.

SA2. AROMATIC MUSHROOM SOUP

$7.00

Aromatic soup with medley of mushrooms, glass noodles, shredded cabbage, lime.

SA3. ARCHIPELAGO SALAD

SA3. ARCHIPELAGO SALAD

$8.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce, mesclun lettuce, carrot, cucumber, tomato, red radish, cabbage in tangy tamarind & coconut milk dressing.

SA4. GRILLED PINEAPPLE SALAD

SA4. GRILLED PINEAPPLE SALAD

$8.00

Grilled pineapple, mixed salad, cherry tomatoes, light and tangy apple vinaigrette.

Nasi Rames (Rice Plate)

NR1. PLANT BASED RENDANG RICE PLATE

NR1. PLANT BASED RENDANG RICE PLATE

$14.00

World-famous tender braised jackfruit in rich coconut cream and spices served with Yellow Savory Coconut Rice, two sides consisting of ‘Lodeh’ Veggie Stew chayote and carrot braised in light coconut broth, Caramelized Tofu & Potato ‘orek’ style in aromatic herbs and sweet soy glaze.

NR2. BEEF RENDANG RICE PLATE

NR2. BEEF RENDANG RICE PLATE

$14.00

World-famous tender braised beef in rich coconut cream and spices served with Yellow Savory Coconut Rice, two sides consisting of ‘Lodeh’ Veggie Stew chayote and carrot braised in light coconut broth, Caramelized Tofu & Potato ‘orek’ style in aromatic herbs and sweet soy glaze.

NR3. YELLOW CHICKEN CURRY RICE PLATE

NR3. YELLOW CHICKEN CURRY RICE PLATE

$12.00

Grilled chicken thigh in mild creamy yelllow curry sauce served with Yellow Savory Coconut Rice, two sides consisting of ‘Lodeh’ Veggie Stew chayote and carrot braised in light coconut broth, Caramelized Tofu & Potato ‘orek’ style in aromatic herbs and sweet soy glaze.

NR4. CRISPY CHICKEN RICE PLATE

$12.00

Crispy chicken sprinkled with savory ‘kremes’ tempura bits served with Yellow Savory Coconut Rice, two sides consisting of ‘Lodeh’ Veggie Stew chayote and carrot braised in light coconut broth, Caramelized Tofu & Potato ‘orek’ style in aromatic herbs and sweet soy glaze.

NR5. BALI STYLE BRAISED PORK RICE PLATE

$13.00

Bali style tender pork cubes slowly braised in ‘kecap manis’ and spices served with Yellow Savory Coconut Rice, two sides consisting of ‘Lodeh’ Veggie Stew chayote and carrot braised in light coconut broth, Caramelized Tofu & Potato ‘orek’ style in aromatic herbs and sweet soy glaze.

NR6. FISH CURRY RICE PLATE

NR6. FISH CURRY RICE PLATE

$14.00

White fish fingers tempura, light and zesty curry sauce served with Yellow Savory Coconut Rice, two sides consisting of ‘Lodeh’ Veggie Stew chayote and carrot braised in light coconut broth, Caramelized Tofu & Potato ‘orek’ style in aromatic herbs and sweet soy glaze.

NR7. SHRIMP SAMBAL RICE PLATE

$14.00

Shrimp sautéed in savory chilli jam with aromatic herbs served with Yellow Savory Coconut Rice, two sides consisting of ‘Lodeh’ Veggie Stew chayote and carrot braised in light coconut broth, Caramelized Tofu & Potato ‘orek’ style in aromatic herbs and sweet soy glaze.

Signature

SG1. BEST RIBS IN TOWN

SG1. BEST RIBS IN TOWN

$19.00

Beachside style juicy chargrilled baby back ribs with aromatic herbs, brown sugar and sweet soy glaze served with brussel sprouts and your choice of side: steamed rice / fried rice / yellow coconut rice / crispy smashed potato.

SG3. JIMBARAN SEAFOOD PLATTER

SG3. JIMBARAN SEAFOOD PLATTER

$26.00

Experience our most complete Bali seafood experience, including sea scallops, fish, plump shrimp and calamari grilled to perfection with our iconic signature Jimbaran glaze served with grilled pineapple salad and your choice of side: steamed rice / fried rice / yellow coconut rice / crispy smashed potato.

SG4. BALI CRISPY DUCK - HALF DUCK CONFIT ON THE BONE

SG4. BALI CRISPY DUCK - HALF DUCK CONFIT ON THE BONE

$27.00

The iconic unmistakably Bali ‘rice fields’ style marinated crispy duck. fragrant with spices and fall off the bone tender, sliced for your convenience and perfect paired with sambal matah! served with grilled pineapple salad and your choice of side: steamed rice / fried rice / yellow coconut rice / crispy smashed potato.

SG5. BALI ROASTED LAMB

SG5. BALI ROASTED LAMB

$28.00Out of stock

Roasted marinated lamb encrusted in fragrant crushed coriander seed and black pepper, served with ‘kecap manis’ sambal sauce served with grilled pineapple salad and your choice of side: steamed rice / fried rice / yellow coconut rice / crispy smashed potato.

Sides

SH1. FRIED RICE

$5.00

‘Nasi Goreng’ fried rice with egg and fragrant mild sambal paste.

SH2. YELLOW RICE

$5.00

‘Nasi kuning’ savory coconut rice.

SH3. SMASHED POTATO

$5.00

Crispy smashed potatoes.

SH4. SAUTÉED VEGGIES

$5.00

Seasonal choice of vegetables.

SH5. STEAMED RICE

$3.00

Fluffy steamed jasmine rice.

SH6. SHRIMP CRACKERS

$3.00

SH7. PITA BREAD

$3.00

Soft flat breads perfect for dipping or as wrap for sandwiches.

Rijsttafel Large Plates

perfect for sharing, steamed rice included, no substitutes

RL1. BEEF RENDANG

$20.00

world-famous tender braised jackfruit in rich coconut cream and spices

RL2. PLANT BASED RENDANG

$20.00

world-famous tender braised jackfruit in rich coconut cream and spices

RL3. BALI STYLE BRAISED PORK Babi Kecap

$18.00

Bali style tender pork cubes slowly braised in ‘kecap manis’ and spices

RL4. FISH CURRY

$18.00

white fish fingers tempura, light and zesty curry sauce

RL5. SHRIMP SAMBAL

$20.00

shrimp sautéed in savory chilli jam with aromatic herbs

RL6. JACKFRUIT CURRY Gulai Nangka

$18.00

tender braised jackfruit in a mild and rich curry

RL7. PADANG CHICKEN CURRY Ayam Gulai Padang

$16.00

chicken in a rich coconut ‘Padang’ style curry

RL8. PADANG GRILLED CHICKEN Ayam Bakar Padang

$16.00

grilled chicken with decadent ‘Padang’ style red sauce

RL9. CRISPY CHICKEN KREMES Ayam Goreng Kremes

$16.00

crispy fried chicken with ‘kremes’ tempura bits, mild sambal dip

RL10. TANGKAP CHICKEN Ayam Tangkap

$16.00

marinated fried chicken with crispy aromatic curry leaves

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
WIN - Taste of Bali reflects the long history of spice routes from Indonesia to the Netherlands and to the world, showcasing the truest forms of cuisine, coffee, drinks, and culture from the two countries. We serve the world-famous rijsttafel, scrumptious saté, the best ribs in town, tropical cocktails and specialty coffee.

2285 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309

