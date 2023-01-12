Winter Creek 19th Hole
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
The 19th Hole is located in the Clubhouse at Winter Creek Golf & Social Club in Blanchard, OK. Featuring a diverse, made from scratch menu, outstanding cocktails, & a wide variety of something for everyone. We are casual yet sophisticated enough for your next special event.
Location
2300 Clubhouse Dr, Blanchard, OK 73010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flowershop winery and pizzeria Chickasha - 117 West Chickasha Avenue
No Reviews
117 West Chickasha Avenue Chickasha, OK 73018
View restaurant
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 211-Norman
5.0 • 229
3450 Chautauqua Ave Norman, OK 73072
View restaurant
More near Blanchard