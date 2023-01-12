Restaurant header imageView gallery

Winter Creek 19th Hole

review star

No reviews yet

2300 Clubhouse Dr

Blanchard, OK 73010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Starters

Chips & 1 Dip

$6.00

Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips with your choice of 1 dip.

Chip & Dip Trio

$9.00

Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips with House Made Queso, Fire Roasted Salsa, & Black Bean Corn Salsa.

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$7.00

Shoestring French Fries

$7.00

Loaded French Fries

$9.00

Shoestring French Fries topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Chives, & Ranch.

Loaded Tater Tots

$9.00

Tater Tots topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Chives, & Ranch.

Winter Creek Nachos

Winter Creek Nachos

$10.00

House Made Queso, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Side of Fire Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.

Fried Okra

$7.00

Jumbo Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Side of Fire Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.

Onion Rings

$7.00

Cross Cut Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Chicken Wings

12 Boneless

$13.00

Hand Cut, Buttermilk Marinated, House- Breaded Secret Recipe!

6 Boneless

$8.00

Hand Cut, Buttermilk Marinated, House- Breaded Secret Recipe!

12 Bone In

$13.00

Not Breaded, Par-Baked, & Fried for the Crispiest Wings!

6 Bone In

$8.00

Not Breaded, Par-Baked, & Fried for the Crispiest Wings!

Salads & Soup

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Always made from scratch & changes daily.

Side Caesar

$5.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.

Side Salad

$5.00

Romaine, Cheddar, Red Onion, Tomato, Croutons, Choice of Dressing.

Entrée Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.

Entrée House Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Cheddar, Red Onion, Tomato, Croutons, Choice of Dressing.

South West Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Cheddar, Tortilla Strips, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Spicy Ranch.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Cheddar, Red Onion, Tomato, Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Hard Boiled Egg, Choice of Dressing.

South West Chili

$5.00Out of stock

Topped with Red Onion & Cheddar Cheese.

Burgers

All Burgers are 6oz Hand Made Patties served on Brioche Buns & come with your choice of a side.

Cheeseburger

$11.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

2 Strips of Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo.

Southwest Burger

$12.00

House Made Queso, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Jalapenos.

OK Onion Burger

$13.00

Two 3oz Patties, Bacon, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Mayo.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo.

Pattymelt

$11.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

All Burgers & Sandwiches come with your choice of side.
Club

Club

$11.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Choice of Toast.

BLT

BLT

$9.00

4 Strips of Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, on your choice of Toast.

Big Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

American, Pepper-Jack, Cheddar, & Provolone Cheeses, Bacon, Tomatoes, on Grilled Sourdough.

Italian Stallion

Italian Stallion

$12.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pepperoncini, Italian Dressing, Mayo, on Toasted Ciabatta Roll.

Yard Bird

$12.00

Grilled/Fried/Blackened Chicken, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, on a Brioche Bun or as a Wrap.

French Dip

$13.00

Shaved Sirloin Steak, Provolone Cheese, Horsey Sauce, Au Jus, on Toasted Ciabatta Roll.

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Shaved Sirloin, or Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Provolone, on Toasted Ciabatta Roll.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Your Choice of Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing, in a Spinach Wrap.

Southwest Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Ranch, in a Jalapeno Cheddar Wrap.

Deli Sandwich

$9.00

Build Your own: 1 Meat, 1 Cheese, Your choice of Bread/Toast, & Toppings.

Entrees

10oz NY Strip

10oz NY Strip

$18.00

Choice of Salad & Side

Shrimp Dinner

$15.00

7 Fried/Grilled/Blackened Shrimp, Your Choice of Salad & Side.

Norwegian Salmon

$16.00

Grilled or Blackened Salmon with your choice of salad & side.

Southwest Chicken Breast

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with House Made Queso, Black Bean Corn Salsa, & Tortilla Strips with your choice of side.

Chicken Strips Dinner

$11.00

5 Hand Breaded Chicken Strips with choice of Side.

Penne Alfredo

$14.00

Penne Pasta tossed in Home Made Alfredo Sauce with Bacon & Broccoli with your choice of Salad.

Pizzas

All Pizzas are 16", Thin cracker crust, & have 8 Slices

1 Topping Pizza

$13.00

Choose 1 Topping

2-4 Topping Pizza

$15.00

Choose your favorite toppings, up to 4 items.

Specialty Pizza

$17.00

Choose one of our special recipes.

Kids Meals

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.00

3oz Burger with American Cheese only.

Kid's Chicken Strips

$5.00

2 Hand Breaded Strips

Kid's Corndog

$5.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

White Bread & American Cheese

Sides

Corn

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

5 Shrimp

$6.00

Fried, Grilled, or Blackened

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

Hamburger Patty

$4.00

Queso Side

$2.50

Desserts

Fat Boy Ice Cream Sandwich, Cookies & Cream Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream, & Cherry on top!
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Home Made Chocolate Chunk Brownie, Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream & Cherry on top!

Fat Boy Ice Cream Sundae

$10.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Currently Red Velvet Cheesecake!

Chocolate Silk Pie

$8.00

Wine Dinners

Join us for a fantastic evening of Italian Cuisine & Italian Wine!

Italian Wine Dinner 2/19/22

$75.00

Join us for a delicious pairing of 5 Wines with 5 Courses of Italian Cuisine! These tickets are non-refundable. Include your name in the special instructions and we will reserve your tickets for you at the bar!

Holiday Events

Mother's Day Brunch

$30.00Out of stock

Mother's Day Brunch- Kid's under 10

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

The 19th Hole is located in the Clubhouse at Winter Creek Golf & Social Club in Blanchard, OK. Featuring a diverse, made from scratch menu, outstanding cocktails, & a wide variety of something for everyone. We are casual yet sophisticated enough for your next special event.

Location

2300 Clubhouse Dr, Blanchard, OK 73010

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Flowershop winery and pizzeria Chickasha - 117 West Chickasha Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
117 West Chickasha Avenue Chickasha, OK 73018
View restaurantnext
Graze Craze
orange starNo Reviews
2191 North Main Street Newcastle, OK 73065
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 211-Norman
orange star5.0 • 229
3450 Chautauqua Ave Norman, OK 73072
View restaurantnext
Lindsey Street Pizza Shuttle
orange starNo Reviews
1506 W Lindsey St Norman, OK 73069
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Norman, OK
orange starNo Reviews
1440 W Lindsey St Norman, OK 73069
View restaurantnext
Luigi’s Bistro
orange star4.4 • 603
4615 SW 179th St Newcastle, OK 73065
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Blanchard
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
review star
Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
No reviews yet
Wichita Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Durant
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston