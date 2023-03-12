Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Den at Winter Park Chateau 405 Lions Gate Dr

review star

No reviews yet

405 Lions Gate Dr

Winter Park, CO 80482

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Breakfast

Avocado toast

$17.00

Wheat toast, blistered tomatoes, onion, shallots, garlic, lemon crème fraiche, feta, and balsamic glaze. 2 scrambled eggs

Biscuits and gravy

$16.00

two over easy eggs, 2 biscuits, and choice of bacon or sausage. (gravy made to order)

Brioche french toast

$15.00

egg and cream batter, cinnamon, light powder sugar

Buttermilk pancakes or Belgian waffle

$15.00

Chateau burrito

$20.00

eggs, potatoes, peppers, mushrooms, onions, shallots, black beans, lemon crème fraiche, and cheese (veg, bacon or sausage)

Eggs to order

$18.00

2 eggs, lemon crème fraiche yam-potato cake, and a choice of bacon or sausage white or wheat toast

English Benedict

$27.00

ham, two over easy eggs, made to order hollandaise, lemon zested brussel sprouts, and yam-potato cake

The Den Oats

$14.00

light brown butter, drizzle of honey and maple syrup

Strip and eggs

$32.00

8-10oz steak, two eggs, yam-potato cake, and lemon zested brussel sprouts

Coffee

$3.00

TOGO Burritos

$12.00

Small bites

Winters red bean chili

$17.00

carrots, onion, celery, red beans, pork sausage, beef, peppers, jalapenos, spices and slow cooked over night add cheese or sour cream

soup du jour

$17.00

cream based veg soup, potatoes, onion, celery, carrots, muenster, sharp cheddar, smoked cheddar sour cream, broccoli, and topped with bacon or roasted tomato soup, veggie stock, onion, garlic

Beer cheese and chips

$10.00

beer cheese made with local cream ale from hideaway brewery. smoked-cheddar, havarti, cheddar, muenster, and house spices

Pastrami dips

$18.00

2 hawaiian sweet rolls, thinly sliced pastrami, mustard, sharp cheddar, and a house made chicken broth

Small plate of dried fruits, fresh blueberries, cheeses, and mixed nuts

$22.00

Blueberries, cranberries, apricots, dates, plantain chips, almonds, cashews, hazelnuts cheeses - steakhouse onion cheddar, dill havarti, roasted garlic cheddar Toast with an apple jam and a blackberry cabernet jam

Banana & Oat Bread

$12.00

2 slices of bread made from scratch, soft honey butter, and topped with a drizzle of honey

Quesadilla

$12.00

mixed cheddar cheeses served with salsa & a lemon and garlic crème fraiche on the side add bacon, peppers, onions $2 each guacamole $3

Queso

$10.00

pizza + pasta night

hand tossed pizzas 10"

$12.00

cheese and sauce build your own pizza bacon, sausage, pepperoni, salami, prosciutto, capicola, chicken roasted bell peppers, jalapenos, olives, artichokes, mushrooms, pineapple, sun-dried tomatoes, onions, red sauce, pesto, roasted garlic cream sauce

Pasta to Order

$12.00

Bar

COCKTAILS

lavender margarita

$17.00

Barley's old fashion

$19.00

sugar cube, bitter, lemon and orange zest, splash of club soda, fraser distillery whiskey and served with a cherry

Coffee martini

$10.00

BEER

12 oz Hideaway Brewery Amber Mexican Lager

$7.00

5.5% abv

12 oz Hideaway Brewery All Day Cream Ale

$7.00

4.5% abv

12 oz Hideaway Brewery Vanilla Stout

$8.00

10% abv

12 oz Evergreen Brewery Robot IPA

$7.00

16 oz Hideaway brewery amber mexican lager

$8.00

16 oz Hideaway brewery all day cream ale

$8.00

16oz hideaway brewery vanilla stout

$9.00

16 oz evergreen brewery robot IPA

$8.00

Evergreen Brewery - Robot IPA 12 oz

$9.00

Hideaway Park Brewery - IPA 1 - 12 oz

$9.00

Hideaway Park Brewery - Cirque Stout - 12 oz

$10.00

Hideaway Park Brewery - Cream Ale - 12 oz

$8.00

WINE

house red pinot noir

$9.00

house white pinot gris

$9.00

NA BEVERAGES

AHA

$3.00

Proud Source

$3.00

12oz CANS

Snowcapped Cider

$8.00

Upslope Seltzeer

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

The Den is a private bar and lounge for friends and guests of the Winter Park Chateau.

Location

405 Lions Gate Dr, Winter Park, CO 80482

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wake N Bacon - 78415 US-40 Unit 200E
orange starNo Reviews
78415 US-40 Unit 200E Winter Park, CO 80482
View restaurantnext
Unravel Winter Park
orange starNo Reviews
78869 US-40 Winter Park, CO 80482
View restaurantnext
Adventures Decanted - 37 Cooper Creek Way Suite 315
orange starNo Reviews
37 Cooper Creek Way Suite 315 Winter Park, CO 80482
View restaurantnext
Lime Winter Park - 135 Parry Park Way
orange starNo Reviews
135 Parry Park Way Winter Park, CO 80482
View restaurantnext
StrEat Corner Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
751 S Zerex St Fraser, CO 80442
View restaurantnext
Elevation Pizza - Order Online at www.elevationpizzaco.com
orange starNo Reviews
551 Zerex St Fraser, CO 80442
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Winter Park
Idaho Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Silverthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)
Breckenridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston