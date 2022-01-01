Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
The Angry Donut
39 Reviews
$$
We are the little shop around the corner. Offering fresh brewed coffees, lattes, espresso and other beverages. We have a full line of made from scratch baked goods. As well as a grab and go sections of homemade soups, salads and sandwiches.
38 Washington St, Newburyport, MA 01950
