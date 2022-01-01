Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

The Angry Donut

39 Reviews

$$

38 Washington St

Newburyport, MA 01950

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Muffin
Iced Dirt Chai
Cinnamon Rolls

Hot Beverages

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.00+

The best brewed coffee you might ever have. Our coffee is roasted specifically for us. We use a local roaster out of New Hampshire.

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$3.75+

Espresso mixed with steamed milk

Hot Specialty Lattes

$4.25+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Espresso topped with steamed foam milk.

Chai

Chai

$3.55+

Spiced chai with steamed milk of your choice.

Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$3.85+

Our spiced chai with a shot of espresso and with steamed milk of your choice.

Americano

$2.50+

Shots of espresso topped off with hot water.

Espresso

$2.00+

Café Au Lait

$2.60+

Our brewed coffee topped off with steamed milk.

Hot Tea

$1.95

Macchiato

$2.25+

Not your Starbucks macchiato. Our macchiato is a single shot of espresso topped with a dollop of steamed foam.

Hot Chocolate

$2.85+

Our special homemade cocoa mix. Topped with steamed milk. Add whipped cream for an extra treat!

Cortado

$3.00+

One, two or three shots of espresso topped with equal amounts of steamed milk.

Angry Stink Eye

$2.75+

We prefer Stink Eye over Red Eye, But, you get the idea. When you need more than a cup of coffee. Our brewed coffee with an added shot of espresso. Each size comes with one shot of espresso. You can add additional shots if you need the boost!

London Fog

$2.75+

Cold Beverages

Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Our version of cold brew. We use the Japanese method for our iced coffee. Which is a more concentrated brewed coffee slowly over ice. Creates a more creamy, less bitter coffee!

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Iced Specialty Latte

$5.00+

Iced Chai

$4.00+

Iced Dirt Chai

$4.50+

Iced Americano

$2.50+

Shakerato

$3.00

Two shots of espresso shaken vigorously with a bit of ice. Served over ice. Creates a nice creamy beverage. (Think Guinness, if you will)

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Arnold Palmer

$3.25+

Iced Cocoa

$2.75+

Water

$1.50

Milk

$1.99

Juice Bottle

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Polar Sparkling Water

$1.50

Iced Stink Eye

$3.25+

We prefer Stink Eye over Red Eye, But, you get the idea. When you need more than a cup of coffee. Our Iced coffee with an added shot of espresso. Each size comes with one shot of espresso. You can add additional shots if you need the boost!

Breakfast Pastries

Bread Slice

Bread Slice

$3.00
Coffee Cakes

Coffee Cakes

Large Muffin

Large Muffin

$3.25
Scones

Scones

$3.25
Sticky Buns (Sunday's Only)

Sticky Buns (Sunday's Only)

$4.50Out of stock
Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Almond Croissant

$4.25

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Krak Brownies

Double Chocolate

$4.75

Espresso

$4.75

Raspberry

$4.75

Salted Caramel

$4.75

Peanut Butter Oreo

$4.75

Naughty Brownies

$4.75

Coconut Almond Macaroons *GF

$3.00

Cookies / Bars

Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Ginger Molasses

$2.75

Peanut Butter Cookie Monster

$3.50

Double Chocolate Espresso

$3.50

White Chocolate Cranberry

$3.50

White Chocolate Macademia

$3.50

South African Crunchies

$3.00

Blondies

$4.25

Congo Bars

$4.00

Shortbread

$3.00

Raspberry Bars

$3.00

Lemon Bars

$3.00

Biscotti

$2.50

Sugar Cookie

$4.99

Coconut Almond Macaroons *GF

$3.00

Rice Krispy Treats

Fruity/Cocoa Krispy Treats

$4.00

Parfaits

Cake Parfait

$5.25

Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Granola

$7.99

Cake Slices

Cheesecake Slice

$4.50

Whoopie Pies

Bananna Pudding

Bread Pudding

Breakfast Bread Pudding

$4.99

Salads

Get Your Goat with Chicken

$13.25

Get Your Goat

$10.25

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.75

Caesar Salad

$10.25

Chicken Salad

$12.25

Quinoia Bowl

$10.50

Fresh Mozz

$11.25

Pasta Salad

$8.25

Tomato Mozz Salad - Pint

$7.99

BLT Salad - Chicken

$12.25

BLT Salad

$9.25

Quiche

$5.75

Anti Pasta Salad

$8.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$10.75

Caprese Wrap

$10.50

Turkey

$12.25

Roast Beef

$14.50

Tuna

$10.75

Italian

$12.75

Fluff

$4.00

Chix Caesar Wrap

$12.75

Veggie

$7.50

Soups

Chili - Bowl

$7.25

Chili - Quart

$22.00

Soup-Bowl

$6.50

Soup - Quart

$18.00

Soup -Pint

$8.50

Chili - Pint

$10.00

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Extra Dressing

$0.75

4 Pack Buns

$6.00

Oh Snap!

$2.00

Ciabatta

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$3.75

Merch/Misc

1/2lb Coffee

$7.50

1lb Coffee

$14.99

T-Shirt

$20.00
Black Pom Pom Hat

Black Pom Pom Hat

$20.00
Grey Pom Pom Hat

Grey Pom Pom Hat

$20.00
Heather Grey Beanie

Heather Grey Beanie

$20.00
16 oz Hot Cocoa Mix

16 oz Hot Cocoa Mix

$12.00

32 oz Hot Cocoa Mix

$24.00

Growler

$10.00

Rippl Cup

$27.00

Entrees

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Baked Ziti

$20.00

6 Meatballs

$20.00

3 Meatballs

$10.50

Pulled Chicken - Qt

$20.00

Pulled Chicken - Pt

$12.50

Tuna Salad - Qt

$20.00

Tuna Salad/Chicken - Pt

$12.50

Pasta Sauce

$5.00
Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are the little shop around the corner. Offering fresh brewed coffees, lattes, espresso and other beverages. We have a full line of made from scratch baked goods. As well as a grab and go sections of homemade soups, salads and sandwiches.

