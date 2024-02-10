- Home
Wintzell's Oyster House Greenville
No reviews yet
128 Interstate Drive
Greenville, AL 36037
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Baskets
Desserts
Just the Beginning
- Boiled Shrimp$13.99
Chilled or Cajun steamed
- Buffalo Shrimp$13.99
- Crab Cakes$15.49
Two crab cakes cooked to perfection and served with remoulade sauce
- Crab Claws$28.99
- Fried Dill Pickles$9.99
- Fried Green Tomatoes$11.99
- Gumbo Bowl Award-Winning Seafood Gumbo$10.99
Worthy of all its prizes and accolades! With shrimp, crawfish, lump crabmeat, okra, stewed tomatoes, and a perfect roux, it's Alabama's most award-winning gumbo
- Gumbo Cup Award-Winning Seafood Gumbo$8.99
Worthy of all its prizes and accolades! With shrimp, crawfish, lump crabmeat, okra, stewed tomatoes, and a perfect roux, it's Alabama's most award-winning gumbo
- Hot Wings$12.99
8 traditional-style chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauces: BBQ, classic buffalo, or mango habañero
- Onion Rings$8.99
Basket of hand-breaded purple onion rings
- Shrimp Sampler$24.99
Six each of bacon wrapped, grilled, fried, and peel-and-eat. No substitutions, please
- Side of Catfish$8.00
On the Lighter Side
- Blackened Shrimp Salad$17.99
Spicy baby shrimp piled high on the crisp mixed green with purple onions, grape tomato, Cheddar cheese, and homemade croutons
- Chicken Tender Salad$16.99
Grilled, blackened or fried chicken tenders over crisp mixed greens with purple onions, grape tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, and homemade croutons
- Coastal Cobb Salad$20.99
Grilled fresh fish, shrimp, egg, bacon, and cheddar cheese topped with grape tomatoes, purple onions, and homemade croutons
- Fried Oyster Salad$18.49
Fried oysters meet a bed of crisp mixed greens, purple onions, grape tomatoes, and sweet and crispy pecans, with a drizzle of our house herb vinaigrette
- Salmon Salad$20.99
Grilled salmon atop mixed greens with purple onions, grape tomatoes, sweet and spicy pecans and homemade croutons. Your choice of dressing
- Slinger$14.99
Oysters
- 1/2 DZ Bienville$12.99
Covered with shrimp, crabmeat, and a creamy Parmesan sauce
- 1/2 DZ Chargrilled$11.99
Freshly shucked oysters on the half shell chargrilled and smothered
- 1/2 DZ Monterey$12.99
Topped with jalapeños, smoked bacon, and melted shredded Cheddar cheese
- DZ Bienville$25.99
- DZ Chargrilled$23.49
- DZ Monterey$25.99
- Oyster Sampler$33.50
An eye-catching array for those who want it all. Five each of oysters bienville, oysters Monterey and our renowned chargrilled oysters. Fifteen total. No substitutions, please. Market
- 6 Gary’s CrawDaddy$12.99
- 12 Gary’s CrawDaddy$25.99
Pasta, Poultry, & What-chá-ma-call-its
- Blackened Chicken Alfredo$19.99
Creamy pasta alfredo with tender blackened chicken garnished with tomatoes and onions
- Cajun Seafood Pasta$24.99
Shrimp and scallops seasoned with creole herbs and spices and tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce
- Low Country Boil$24.99
Peel-and-eat gulf shrimp, conecuh sausage, redskin potatoes, and corn on the cob. Served tableside
- Red Beans and Rice with Chicken and Sausage$19.49
Great Southern cookin' with a conecuh kick
- Shrimp and Grits$18.99
A Southern favorite. Topped with crawfish sauce
Serious Eating
- Bacon Scallops Wrapped$24.99
Scallops wrapped in smoked bacon and grilled with mango habanero glaze
- Bacon Shrimp Wrapped$22.99
Jalapeño-marinated jumbo shrimp wrapped in everyone's favorite bacon and then grilled over an open flame
- Bienville Chicken Dinner$18.99
A blackened chicken breast, topped with our Bienville sauce. Served over a bed of cajun rice and steamed broccoli
- Broiled J.O. Platter$32.49
Loaded with fish, oysters, shrimp, and scallops. No substitutions, please
- Catch of the Day$25.99
From sea to table, every fish has a tale. Ask your server for today's feature
- Fr Catfish Dinner$24.99
U.S. Farm raised a sustainable seafood choice raised in freshwater ponds and then fried golden brown
- Fr J.O. Platter$32.49
Named for the legend himself, this one is loaded with fish, oysters, shrimp, crab cake, and scallops. No substitutions, please
- Fr Jumbo Shrimp$21.99
- Fr Oyster Dinner$30.49
- Gr Salmon Dinner$24.99
Full of flavor with mango habanero sauce on the side
- Half and Half Dinner$25.99
Fried is how this entrée comes, with your choice of two: fish, shrimp, oysters, or scallops
- Mahi Dinner$25.99
Blackened mahi served on a bed of cajun rice topped with our signature crawfish sauce
- Redfish Bienville$29.99
Blackened redfish over cajun rice topped with creamy Parmesan sauce and blackened jumbo shrimp
- Ribeye$42.99
A 14 oz USDA hand cut of Angus beef, aged over 21 days
- Shrimp Sampler Dinner$29.75
Six each of bacon wrapped, grilled, fried, and peel-and-eat. No substitutions, please
- Surf-n-turf$44.99
A 14-oz. USDA hand cut of angus beef, aged over 21 days, topped with fried or grilled jumbo shrimp
- Top Sirloin$23.49
An 8 oz USDA choice cut of Angus beef, aged over 21 days
Sides
Such
Kid's Menu
Family Style Meals
- Blackened Chicken Alfredo$57.99
Includes bread, ready to reheat and serve four. Includes cole slaw
- Cajun Seafood Pasta$60.99
Includes bread, ready to reheat and serve four. Includes cole slaw
- Fried Shrimp Dinner$50.99
Jumbo fried shrimp for four. Includes french fries, slaw and hush puppies
- Fish Strip Dinner$40.99
24 fish strips, plus french fries, cole slaw and hush puppies
- Popcorn Shrimp Dinner$40.99
2 lbs. of fried popcorn shrimp for four. Includes french fries, cole slaw and hush puppies
- Shrimp N' Grits$65.99
A southern favorite! Topped with crawfish sauce. Ready to reheat and serve four. Includes bread and cole slaw
- Family Feast$67.99
Includes 12 chicken tenderloins, 16 fish strips, 24 fried shrimp, plus hush puppies, french fries or cheese grits, and cole slaw for four
- 1/2 pan Bread Pudding$25.99
Requires 24hr notice. Our signature dessert, covered with a warm rum sauce. No raisins here!
- Full Pan Bread Pudding$45.00
Requires 24hr notice. Our signature dessert, covered with a warm rum sauce. No raisins here!
- Award-Winning Seafood Gumbo by the Gallon$99.00
Lots of accolades, lots of seafood mixed within a dark roux and topped with rice. Frozen or thawed
Retail Sales
Shuck n Jive
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
128 Interstate Drive, Greenville, AL 36037
Photos coming soon!