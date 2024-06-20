- Home
Wired Bean Coffee
210 Gateway Dr NE
East Grand Forks, MN 56721
Drinks
Espresso & Coffee
- Americano
Espresso with water. Have it hot or iced.$3.75
- Brown Sugar Shaker
Espresso shaken shaken with ice, brown sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon. Topped with milk of your choice.$6.25
- Cappuccino
Espresso with a layer of foamed milk$5.25
- Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla syrup and milk topped with shots of espresso and a caramel drizzle. Have it hot or iced!$6.25
- Cloud Coffee
Espresso that is whipped with simple syrup until it is fluffy and sits on top of milk with flavors of your choice. Have it hot or iced.$6.25
- Cold Brew
Coarse ground beans steeped for 20 hours for a full extraction of bold flavors and an extra kick of caffeine.$4.50
- Drip Coffee
Our medium Wired Bean House Roast$3.00
- Espresso
One or two shots of espresso. Have it hot or served over ice.$2.00
- Latte
Espresso and milk. Have it hot or iced and add flavors of your choice!$5.25
- Mocha
Espresso and milk with your choice of milk chocolate or white chocolate sauce. Have it hot or iced!$6.25
- Nitro$5.50
- Shot In The Dark
Brewed coffee with shots of espresso.$4.00
House Beverages
- Almond Joy
Espresso and milk with chocolate sauce, almond, and coconut.$6.25
- Blondie
A Wired Bean favorite! Espresso and milk with white chocolate, caramel sauce & vanilla. Have it hot or iced.$6.25
- Butterfinger
Espresso and milk with chocolate sauce, butterscotch, and peanut butter.$6.25
- Campfire Mocha
Espresso and milk with mocha & toasted marshmallow. Have it hot or iced.$6.25
- Caramel Roll
Espresso and milk with caramel sauce, cinnamon bun syrup & cinnamon. Have it hot or iced.$6.25
- Caramel Supreme
Espresso and milk with caramel sauce & caramel syrup. Have it hot or iced.$6.25
- DigiBean
Espresso and milk with caramel sauce & coconut. Have it hot or iced.$6.25
- Green Wave
Espresso and milk with white chocolate & green mint. Have it hot or iced.$6.25
- Heath
Espresso and milk with with chocolate sauce and English toffee.$6.25
- Lucky Charm
Espresso and milk with vanilla & green mint. Have it hot or iced.$6.25
- Milky Way
Espresso and milk with chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, and vanilla.$6.25
- Monkey Mocha
Espresso and milk with chocolate & banana. Have it hot or iced.$6.25
- Moosetracks
Espresso and milk with chocolate, peanut butter & vanilla. Have it hot or iced.$6.25
- Reese's
Espresso and milk with chocolate and peanut butter.$6.25
- Snickers$6.25
- Snowflake
Espresso and milk with white chocolate & peppermint. Have it hot or iced.$6.25
- Sweet Indulgence
Espresso and milk with white chocolate, caramel sauce & English toffee. Have it hot or iced.$6.25
- Turtle
Espresso and milk with chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, and praline.$6.25
- Waltzing Rose
Espresso and milk with white chocolate, strawberry & rose. Have it hot or iced.$6.25
- Wired Bean
Espresso and milk with white chocolate & English toffee. Have it hot or iced.$6.25
- Zebra
Espresso and milk with chocolate & hazelnut. Have it hot or iced.$6.25
Other Beverages
- Frappe
A drink blended with ice and milk and flavor(s) of your choice. Choose from our house specialties or make your own creation! Add whip cream for some extra sweetness.$7.00
- Frozen Hot Chocolate
For the chocolate lovers! Ghirardelli chocolate and our chocolate sauce blended with ice and milk. Top it with whipped cream for extra indulgence. **caffeine free**$7.00
- Frozen Lemonade
Lemonade powder blended with ice and flavor(s) of your choice.$5.00
- Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli chocolate and our chocolate sauce with steamed milk.$5.00
- Italian Soda
Club soda and ice with flavor(s) of your choice. Topped with cream.$5.00
- Lemonade
Our lemonade over ice. Add flavors of your choice.$4.50
- Milk$2.25
- Red Bull Frozen Lemonade
Lemonade and Red Bull blended with ice. Add flavor of your choice. **Comes only in size large**$7.00
- Red Bull Recharger
16 oz Red Bull with puree or flavor of your choice.$5.50
- Smoothie
Blended fruit puree of your choice. Mix as many as you want or keep it simple with one flavor!$6.25
- Steamer
Steamed milk with flavor(s) of your choice.$4.50
Lotus Energy Drinks
- Strawberry Kiwi
Lotus energy concentrate and club soda with strawberry & kiwi.$6.00
- Huckleberry
Lotus energy concentrate and club soda with huckleberry.$6.00
- Dragon Lemon
Lotus energy concentrate and club soda with lemonade & dragon fruit.$6.00
- Watermelon Warhead
Lotus energy concentrate and club soda with watermelon & pear.$6.00
- Other Lotus
Create your own Lotus drink! You choose the flavor combination and we will mix it with the Lotus energy concentrate and club soda.$6.00
- Lotus Lemonade
Lotus energy concentrate with lemonade and club soda. Add flavor(s) of your choice.$6.50
- Red Bull Lotus
Red Bull & Lotus energy concentrate come together in this extra caffeinated beverage! Add the flavors of your choice. **DOUBLE the caffeine of one energy drink**$7.50
Tea Beverages
- Iced Tea$5.20
- Chai Latte
Black tea infused with spices combined with milk. Have it hot or iced.$5.75
- Hot Tea
Hand packed loose leaf tea.$3.00
- Dirty Chai
Chai latte with shots of espresso and milk. Have it hot or iced$6.00
- Matcha
Ground green tea with milk for an earthy flavor. Have it hot or iced.$5.75
- London Fog
Steeped Earl Grey tea wtih vanilla and topped with steamed milk.$5.50
Crew Creations
- Honeycomb Chai
Chai latte with honey, cinnamon, and French Vanilla.$6.25
- Summer of Love
Red Bull with orange, coconut, and pomegranate, and topped with cream.$7.00
- Tropical Lotus
Lotus energy concentrate with pineapple, watermelon, coconut, and dragonfruit.$7.00
- Orange Sherbert Lotus
Lotus energy concentrate with mango and orange, topped with sweet cream.$7.00
- BS Salted Cold Brew
Cold brew topped with brown sugar & sea salt cold foam.$6.00
- Bombsicle Lotus
Lotus energy concentrate with lemonade, strawberry, and cherry.$6.25
- Sunflower Matcha
Matcha tea latte with vanilla, topped with a pineapple cold foam.$7.40
- Green Apple Italian Ice
Frozen lemonade with green apple, pear, almond, and cream.$6.25
- Toasted Coconut Cloud Coffee
Cloud coffee with coconut and toasted marshmallow.$7.00
Seasonal
Food
- Breakfast Croissant
Egg & cheese with your choice of meat on a croissant$6.75
- Breakfast Naan
Egg & cheese with your choice of meat on naan flatbread$6.75
- Breakfast Burrito
Egg & cheese with your choice of meat wrapped and toasted in a flour tortilla. Comes with picante sauce$6.75
- Grilled Cheese
Double the American & Swiss cheese on naan flatbread$5.75
- Ham & 2 Cheese
American & Swiss cheese with sliced ham$6.75
Donuts
- Apple Fritter$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bavarian Cream$3.00
- Blueberry Cake$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Cake Pop$2.50
- Chocolate Sprinkle$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Cotton Candy$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Double Chocolate Cake$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Glazed$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Bismarck$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Maple Longjohn$3.00
- Old Fasioned Sour Cream$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Purple Sprinkle$2.50
- Raspberry Bismarck$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Vanilla Cake Pop$2.50
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Coffee shop located in East Grand Forks, MN. We specialize in delicious coffee and non-coffee beverages, donuts, and sandwiches!
210 Gateway Dr NE, East Grand Forks, MN 56721