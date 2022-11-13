Wired Cup imageView gallery

440 N Reading Rd

Ephrata, PA 17522

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Bagel & Cream Cheese
#2 Thick Cut Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel
Breakfast Burrito

Wired Cup Breakfast

#1 Egg & Cheese Bagel

$5.50
#2 Thick Cut Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel

#2 Thick Cut Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$7.95
#3 Smoked Ribeye, Egg & Cheese

#3 Smoked Ribeye, Egg & Cheese

$9.95

Authentic Smoked Ribeye Steak, Scrambled Eggs, Provolone, Garlic Aioli, on Toasted Bagel.

#4 Berry & Brie Toast

#4 Berry & Brie Toast

$7.45

Housemade berry compote, brie, crushed walnuts and arugula on toasted ciabatta.

#5 Cold Smoked Salmon Bagel

#5 Cold Smoked Salmon Bagel

$11.95

Bagel with Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Capers, Red Onion and Tomato.

#6 Ella's Avo Toast

$7.45

Toasted Ciabatta with Avocado, Red Pepper Flakes, Basil, Feta Cheese & Olive Oil Drizzle.

The Babe Ruth

The Babe Ruth

$11.95

Slow smoked Ribeye, Scrambled Eggs, American Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers and Garlic Aioli all Piled on an Amoroso Sub Roll.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.95

Scrambled Eggs and Your Choice of Ribeye Steak, Sausage or Thick Cut Bacon, Green Peppers, Avocado, Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, and Smoked Cheddar Wrapped up in a Tortilla and Grilled to Perfection. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Rise n Shine Burrito

$7.95

Breakfast burrito made with egg whites, cheddar, avocado, tomato, peppers, and onions, and pesto.

Bagels & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.50

Bagel with Spread

$3.25

Dozen Naked Bagels (Not available over online ordering)

$10.95

Naked Bagel

$1.95

1/2 Lb Cream Cheese (Not available over online ordering)

$5.00

Half Dozen Naked Bagels (Not available over online ordering)

$6.95

Dozen Bagels with 4 Cream Cheeses (Not available over online ordering)

$16.95

1/2 Dozen Bagels with 2 Cream Cheeses (Not available over online ordering)

$9.95
Zesty Veggie Bagel

Zesty Veggie Bagel

$5.95

Berry Patch Bagel

$4.95

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Stroopie (Gluten Free)

$2.50

Salted Caramel Chocolate Stroopie

$2.50

Original Stroopie

$2.50

Pumpkin Spice Stroopie

$2.50

Vanilla Espresso Lenka Granola Bar

$2.00

A la Carte

2 Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$3.75

Sausage Patty

$3.75

Truffle Potatoes

$4.95

Caramel Praline Yogurt Parfait

$3.95Out of stock

Berry Patch Yogurt Parfait

$3.95Out of stock

Handcrafted Signature Sandwiches

Wired Cup BLT

$10.95

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Avocado and Pesto on Toasted Ciabatta. Served with chips and dill pickle.

Ham & Pineapple Panini

$10.95

Sliced Ham, Swiss, Fresh Pineapple and soy honey glaze on grilled ciabatta. Served with chips and pickle.

Signature Smoked Meat Sandwiches

#9 "66 Madison Ave"

#9 "66 Madison Ave"

$13.95

Authentic Smoked Ribeye, House-Made Marinara, Provolone, and Sauteed Onions on an Amoroso Roll.

Smoked Chicken Cheesesteak

Smoked Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.95

Signature Soups & Salads & Bowls

Wired Cup Cobb

$8.95

Quart Of Soup To Go

$12.95

Chicken Corn Noodle Soup

$4.95

Mandarin Pomegranate Salad

$8.95

Customizable Burrito Bowl

$10.95

Burrito bowls are your choice of meat or no meat, served over seasoned rice, with salsa, sour cream, guac, diced red onion, shredded cheddar and black beans. You can omit anything as per your liking.

Breakfast Specials

The Bryce Harper

$10.75

Lunch Specials

Soup & Cobb Salad Combo

$12.95

Signature Creme Cold Brews

Our famous Wired Cup Cold Brew, with half and half and your choice of flavor mixed in, topped with a generous portion of our vanilla sweet cream cold foam. Top seller by far!!!

16 Oz Signature Creme Cold Brew

$5.00

20 oz Signature Creme Cold Brew

$5.75

32 oz BUCKET Signature Creme Cold Brew

$6.95

Iced Latte

16 oz Iced Latte

$4.00Out of stock

20 oz Iced Latte

$4.75Out of stock

Iced Tea

16 oz Iced Sweet Tea

$3.75

20 oz Iced Sweet Tea

$4.50

16 oz Flavored Iced Tea

$4.00

20 oz Flavored Iced Tea

$4.75

16 Oz Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.25

20 Oz Unsweet Iced Tea

$4.00

Plant Based Lattes

16 oz Iced Matcha

$5.00

20 oz Iced Matcha

$5.75

16 Iced Oz Blue Spirulina Latte

$5.00

20 Oz Iced Blue Spirulina Latte

$5.75

Iced Chai Latte

16 oz Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

20 oz Iced Chai Latte

$5.75

16 Oz Vanilla Iced Chai

$5.25

20 Oz Vanilla Iced Chai

$6.00

Peach Pie Frozen Chai

$6.95Out of stock

16 oz Pumpkin Iced Chai

$5.25

20 oz Pumpkin Iced Chai

$6.00

Livewires

20 oz Tropical Livewire

$5.00

20 Oz Oceanwater Livewire

$5.00

20 Oz Purple Haze Livewire

$5.00

20 Oz Melonburst Livewire

$5.00

Wired Cuppuccino

20 oz Caramel Cuppuccino

$6.00

20 oz Cocomo Cuppuccino

$6.00

20 oz Cuppuccino (No Additional Flavor)

$5.50

20 oz Mocha Cuppuccino

$6.00

20 oz Vanilla Bean Cuppuccino

$6.00

20 oz White Mocha Cuppuccino

$6.00

20 Oz Pumpkin Cheesecake Cuppuccino

$6.00

20 Oz Chocolate Peanut Butter Wired Cuppuccino

$6.00

20 Oz Candied Hazelnut Creme Wired Cuppuccino

$6.00

Breves

16 oz Iced Brown Sugar Breve

$5.50Out of stock

20 oz Iced Brown Sugar Breve

$6.25Out of stock

16 Oz Cookies N Cream Breve

$5.50Out of stock

20 Oz Cookies N Cream Breve

$6.25Out of stock

16 Oz Maple Brown Sugar Breve

$5.50Out of stock

20 Oz Maple Brown Sugar Breve

$6.25Out of stock

Fall Drink Specials

16 oz Iced Pumpkin White Mocha

$5.00Out of stock

20 oz Iced Pumpkin White Mocha

$5.75Out of stock

Frozen Caramel Apple Cider (20 Oz Only)

$5.75

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cuppuccino

$6.00

16 oz Honey Cinnamon Oat Latte (Iced)

$5.25Out of stock

20 oz Honey Cinnamon Oat Latte (Iced)

$6.00Out of stock

16 Oz Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte

$6.25Out of stock

20 Oz Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte

$6.95Out of stock

The Morbius (Frozen Raspberry Mocha) 20 Oz

$6.50Out of stock

Flavored Iced Latte

16 oz Flavored Iced Latte

$5.00Out of stock

20 oz Flavored Iced Latte

$5.75Out of stock

Cold Brew

16 oz Cold Brew

$3.50

20 oz Cold Brew

$4.25

32 oz Cold Brew

$6.25

Drip Coffee

12 oz Hot Coffee

$2.00

16 oz Hot Coffee

$2.75

In-House Limitless Mug (Dine In Only)

$2.75

Red Eye

12 oz Red Eye

$5.00Out of stock

16 oz Red Eye

$5.75Out of stock

Latte

12 oz Latte

$4.75Out of stock

16 oz Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Flat White

12 oz Flat White

$5.00Out of stock

16 oz Flat White

$5.75Out of stock

Cappuccino

12 oz Cappuccino

$5.00Out of stock

16 oz Cappucino

$5.75Out of stock

Chai Latte

12 oz Chai Latte (hot)

$5.00

Contains dairy

16 oz Chai Latte (hot)

$5.75

Contains dairy

12 oz Pumpkin Chai Latte (hot)

$5.25

16 oz Pumpkin Chai Latte (hot)

$6.00

12 oz Vanilla Chai Latte (hot)

$5.25

16 oz Vanilla Chai Latte (hot)

$6.00

Espresso

One Shot

$1.00Out of stock

Two Shots

$2.00Out of stock

Triple

$3.00Out of stock

Quad

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

Green Tea

$2.00

Black Tea

$2.00

Herbal Mint Tea

$2.00

Lemon Lift Tea

$2.00

Earl Gray Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

12 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.50

16 oz Hot Chocolate

$5.25

12 oz Dirty Hot Chocolate

$5.50Out of stock

16 oz Dirty Hot Chocolate

$6.25Out of stock

12 oz White Hot Chocolate

$4.50

16 oz White Hot Chocolate

$5.25

12 oz Dirty White Hot Chocolate

$5.50Out of stock

16 oz Dirty White Hot Chocolate

$6.25Out of stock

Plant Based Lattes

12 oz Matcha latte

$5.00

16 oz Matcha latte

$5.75

12 oz Blue Spirulina Latte

$5.00

16 oz Blue Spirulina Latte

$5.75

12 oz Golden Milk Latte

$5.00

16 oz Golden Milk Latte

$5.75

London Fog

12 oz London Fog

$3.75Out of stock

16 oz London Fog

$4.50Out of stock

Americano

16 oz Americano

$3.00Out of stock

12 oz Americano

$2.25Out of stock

Flavored Hot Latte

12 oz Flavored Hot Latte

$5.00Out of stock

16 oz Flavored Hot Latte

$5.75Out of stock

Fall Drink Specials

12 oz Pumpkin White Mocha (hot)

$5.00Out of stock

16 oz Pumpkin White Mocha (hot)

$5.75Out of stock

12 oz Bourbon Caramel Hot Chocolate

$5.00Out of stock

16 oz Bourbon Caramel Hot Chocolate

$5.75Out of stock

12 oz Hot Butterscotch Cider

$5.00Out of stock

16 oz Hot Butterscotch Cider

$5.75Out of stock

12 oz Honey Cinnamon Oat Latte (hot)

$5.00Out of stock

16 oz Honey Cinnamon Oat Latte (hot)

$5.75Out of stock

Signature Fruit 'n Cream Smoothies

Mixed Berries & Cream Smoothie

$8.95

Affogato

Fox Meadows Creamery Madagascan Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, with a Fresh Shot of Espresso Poured Over Top!

Classic Affogato

$6.00

Double Shot Affogato

$7.00

Coconut Affogato

$8.00

Milkshakes

Made with Fox Meadows Creamery Ice Cream, and topped with whipped cream.

Espresso Milkshake

$6.50

Black & White Shake

$6.50

Vanilla Shake

$6.50

Strawberry Shake

$6.50

Caramel Shake

$6.50

Pumpkin Chai Shake

$6.95

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Specialty Brews

Miley's Handcrafted Kombucha

$5.00

Black Cold Brew (1/2 Gallon)

$12.00

Flavored Cold Brew (1/2 Gallon)

$15.00

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.75

Juices

100% Pulp Free Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Logo Gear

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Signature Blend Coffee Beans

$12.00

Sticker

$0.50

6 pm

6pm Ticket

$29.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Independently run local cafe featuring unique menu items with a big city vibe.

Website

Location

440 N Reading Rd, Ephrata, PA 17522

Directions

Gallery
Wired Cup image

