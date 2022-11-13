Wired Cup
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Independently run local cafe featuring unique menu items with a big city vibe.
Location
440 N Reading Rd, Ephrata, PA 17522
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Golden Triangle Asian Cuisine - 433 North Reading Road
4.7 • 346
433 North Reading Road Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurant