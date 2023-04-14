Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wired

7725 W Reno

Oklahoma City, OK 73127

Breakfast on the Go

Gravy Stuffed Biscuit

Gravy Stuffed Biscuit

$2.99

Buttermilk Biscuit filled with Sausage Gravy & Baked to a golden brown.

Sausage Roll

Sausage Roll

$2.99

Polish Kielbasa Sausage rolled & baked in a sweet Biscuit, topped with Everything Bagel Spice. Your choice between Regular & Jalapeno.

Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

$4.00

Build the start of your day, your way.

Seasonal Items

Hazelnut Mocha

$3.25+

Sweet drink with subtle hints of Chocolate & Hazelnut but still has the aromatic taste of coffee

Coffee

Freshly Brewed Coffee

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$1.50+

Colombian offers a rich, mellow flavor, pleasant acidity and heady aroma. Donut Shop Medium Roast caffeinated coffee. Full-bodied, bold, and flavorful. Dark Roast has a robust, full body, taking on a very bold and smoky taste. (Seasonal) Pumpkin Pie: Autumn Coffee with a warm & spicy flavor.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$1.50+

Dark Roast has a robust flavor, taking on a very bold and smoky taste. Poured over ice cubes.

Espresso

Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$3.25+

Espresso with steamed milk.

Caffe Mocha

Caffe Mocha

$3.75+

Milk Chocolate added to Steamed Milk and Espresso.

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.75+

White Chocolate Sauce added to Steamed Milk and Espresso.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Steamed Milk, Espresso & Vanilla, topped and mixed with Caramel Sauce.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Our House Blend Espresso with Steamed Milk, topped with a Milk Foam Cap.

Caffe Americano

Caffe Americano

$3.50+

Espresso topped with hot water or Campana Style with Whipped Cream Cap.

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$1.25

Whole Bean Roasted Espresso, Ground Fresh for a clean, bold finish.

Frappuccinos

Caramel Frappuccino

Caramel Frappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso and Whole Milk blended with Ice and Caramel, topped with Whipped Cream.

Mocha Frappuccino

Mocha Frappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso and Whole Milk blended with Ice and Milk Chocolate, topped with Whipped Cream.

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso and Whole Milk blended with Ice and White Chocolate Sauce, topped with Whipped Cream.

Double Chocolatey Chip Frappuccino

Double Chocolatey Chip Frappuccino

$4.25+

Chocolate Sauce & Whole Milk blended with Ice & Chocolate Chips, topped with Whipped Cream & even more Chocolate Chips!!!

Peaches & Cream

Peaches & Cream

$4.25+

Peach Puree blended with Milk and Ice, topped with Whipped Cream and Peach Puree.

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.25+

Strawberry Puree, Vanilla Syrup & Milk blended with Ice and topped with Whipped Cream and Strawberry Sauce.

Tea

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea ready for your choice of All Fruit flavors.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.65+

Green Tea, Herbal Infusion, Black Chai, Raspberry Hibiscus, Jasmine, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Chamomile, Lemon Ginger.

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$4.50

All Fruit Puree blended with Ice and only made to order.

Peach

Peach

$4.50

All Fruit Puree blended with Ice and only made to order.

Mango

Mango

$4.50

All Fruit Puree blended with Ice and only made to order.

Strawberry

Strawberry

$4.50

All Fruit Puree blended with Ice and only made to order.

Protein Shakes (25-32g)

Housemade Protein Shakes made with 25g Whey Protein
Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Shake (27g)

Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Shake (27g)

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Protein, Chocolate Protein & Milk blended with Ice.

Chocolate Protein Shake (25g)

Chocolate Protein Shake (25g)

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Protein & Milk blended with Ice.

Vanilla Protein Shake (25g)

Vanilla Protein Shake (25g)

$6.00

Vanilla Protein Powder & Milk blended with Ice.

Pastries

Scone

Scone

$2.00

Classic Scone, Extraordinary Flavor. Your choice between Blueberry, Brown Sugar Cinnamon or Chocolate Chunk!!

Muffin

Muffin

$2.00

Muffin!! Your choice of Blueberry, Chocolate Chunk and Apple Cinnamon.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Traditional Cinnamon Roll, warmed and served with Cream Cheese Icing.

Bagels

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.00

Soft, chewy and thick bagel topped with onion, garlic, salt, poppy and sesame seeds. Sliced and toasted.

Blueberry Bagel

Blueberry Bagel

$2.00

Fully baked 4 oz. Sliced authentic New York style bagel with a shiny crisp crust and dense chewy interior. Bursting with blueberry flavor throughout.

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Fully baked sliced authentic New York style boiled bagel with a shiny crisp crust and dense chewy interior.

Cinnamon Raisin

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.00

Soft, chewy and thick New York–style bagel swirled with sweet cinnamon and raisins.

Cookies

Brookie

Brookie

$3.00

These Brookies are rich, fudgy and decadent bars made with half brownie and half chocolate chip cookie.

Rice Crispy Treat

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.00

Best Maid Cookie Company Big Ol' Rice Crispy Treat!!!

Cookies

Cookies

$2.00

Misc

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.00

24 oz. cup with your choice of soda on our 10-spout drink machine.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$1.79+

Classic Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream

Milk

Milk

$1.09

Glass of milk for cereal, oatmeal or even cookies!!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

From coffee and pastries to burgers and pizza, the SWITCH Food Hall has something for everyone. Visit one of our 4 unique food "Stands" for a menu option that is sure to meet your breakfast or lunch cravings.

Website

Location

7725 W Reno, Oklahoma City, OK 73127

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

