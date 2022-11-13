Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden

Frueh Koelsch

500ml bottle - A style distinctive to Cologne, the name Kölsch is protected by law so that only beers that meet a certain criteria can bear the name. Kölsch beers must be brewed in the metropolitan area of Cologne, be pale in color, top-fermented, hop-accented and filtered. Früh Kölsch is an extremely drinkable beer with an unsurpassed balance of malt and soft, delicate hops. Pale gold in color with a lasting head, the beer has a hoppy, dry finish from the use of Hallertau and Tettnag hops. Früh continues to be brewed using the original recipe from 1904 that has been passed down through five generations.