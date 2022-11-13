Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden

1,785 Reviews

$$

345 N La Brea Ave

Suite 101

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Sausage Platter
Bavarian Pretzel
Wiener Schnitzel

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$7.50

Freshly baked Bavarian Pretzel with homemade sweet mustard.

Original Sausage Platter

Original Sausage Platter

$14.00

Traditional Brat, Cheese Sausage & Chicken Sausage cut bit-sized.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$7.00

White truffle oil, parmesan cheese & crispy parsley

Currywurst

Currywurst

$9.50

Germany's famous street food. Your choice of sausage in a housemade currysauce. Add fries or a salad.

Potato Pancakes

Potato Pancakes

$8.00

Potato pancakes, topped with mascarpone cheese and apple sauce.

Kiez Fries

$11.00

Flashed Brussel Sprouts

$7.50

Flash fried brussel sprouts with onions, micro cilantro, tajin, lemon juice and roasted almonds with Chef's spicy sauce.

Soup & Salad

Soup of the week

Soup of the week

$7.50Out of stock

Please call the restaurant for details. (323) 931-9291

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$7.50

Homemade Lentil Soup (vegan).

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, croutons with classic caesar dressing, parmesan cheese

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$13.00

roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, dill, cucumbers in a lemon vinaigrette dressing

Burrata Salad

$13.00

roasted beets, fennel, grapefruit, w/ burrata cheese in lemon vinaigrette, topped w/ roasted almonds

Schnitzel Entrees

Our Schnitzel of the week! Check out Instagram @ instagram.com/Wirtshaus or call 323-931-9291.
Cordon Bleu

Cordon Bleu

$20.00

2 pieces of Cordon Bleu, filled with ham and cheese! House Specialty *Limited quantities*

Wiener Schnitzel

$18.50

Classic Wiener Schnitzel, breaded and sautéed. Choose 2 sides.

Jager Schnitzel

Jager Schnitzel

$19.00

Sauteed and breaded pork, chicken or (veal add $3) Schnitzel in our famous Jager wild mushroom sauce. Comes with 2 sides.

Chicken Schnitzel

Chicken Schnitzel

$18.50

Breaded all natural chicken Schnitzel with 2 sides of your choice.

Wirtshaus Schnitzel

Wirtshaus Schnitzel

$20.50

Sauteed choice of your meat, breaded and topped with garlic cream sauce and a fried egg. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Pretzel Schnitzel

Pretzel Schnitzel

$21.00

Our newest addition. Crunchy pretzel breading.

Vegan Schnitzel

$19.00

Plant-based, meatless Crispy Chik’n Schnitzel. Tender, breaded, and tasty for every bite. NEW PRODUCT! plant-based protein-packed non-GMO

Sausage Entrees

All entrees come with one sausage. You can add extra sausages.
Traditional Brat Sausage

Traditional Brat Sausage

$15.00

Fresh pork sausage, coarsely ground meat using only the best cuts of lean pork shoulder, intensely spiced.

Chicken Sausage

$15.00

Chicken sausage w/ mango & jalapeno.

Kasekrainer Sausage

$16.00

Mild pork and beef sausage with pepper and garlic. Filled with chunks of Emmentaler cheese.

Spicy Beef Sausage

$15.50

Spicy beef sausage w/ cayenne peppers.

Vegan Cali Sausage

$15.00

Vegan sausage w/ apples, yukon potatoes & sage.

Vegan MexiCali Sausage

$15.00

Vegan sausage w/ chipotle peppers, garlic, cumin & sweet peppers

Wild Boar Sausage

Wild Boar Sausage

$16.00Out of stock

Wild boar sausage w/ roasted garlic and wine. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.

Buffalo Sausage

Buffalo Sausage

$15.50

Smoked buffalo sausage w/ red wine. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.

Elk Sausage

Elk Sausage

$16.00

One link Elk Sausage with Madeira Wine. Add sausage of your choice in options. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.

Classics

Beef Goulash

Beef Goulash

$17.50Out of stock

Beef Goulash with Homemade Spaetzle.

Kasespatzle

Kasespatzle

$15.00

Spaetzle in a homemade cheese sauce, optional with bacon. No, it's not Mac 'n Cheese... not exactly :)

Burgers

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Spicy aioli, pickles, coleslaw, pepper jack cheese, cilantro (add fries or salad)

Burgermeister

Burgermeister

$14.50

Grass-fed beef, mixed greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, secret sauce

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$15.00

topped with a homemade tzatziki sauce, mixed greens, tomatoes & onion

Vegan Impossible Burgermeister

$13.50

Our vegan version of the Burgermeister, with "Impossible Meat". [lettuce, tomatoes, onions, secret vegan sauce]

Dessert

Handcrafted, European Gelato Pint with vanilla flavor.
Apple Strudel

Apple Strudel

$11.00

Our famous, homemade Apple strudel dessert.

Berry Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock

Homemade Cheesecake topped with fresh berry sauce.

Sides

Fried Potatoes

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Potato Salad

$7.00

Fries

$7.00

Seasoned Fries

Sauerkraut

$7.00

Arugula Salad

$7.00

Red Cabbage

$7.00

Green Beans

$7.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Cucumber Dill Salad

$7.00

Spaetzle

$7.00

Gift Certificates (physical card)

Wirtshaus Gift Card $25

Wirtshaus Gift Card $25

$25.00

Physical Wirtshaus giftcard.

Wirtshaus Gift Card $50

Wirtshaus Gift Card $50

$50.00

Physical Wirtshaus giftcard.

Beer Bottles

6 pack (choose your own)

6 pack (choose your own)

$30.00

Choose your own six-pack of our beers.

Ayinger Jahrhundertbier

Ayinger Jahrhundertbier

$8.50

Jahrhundert Bier brewed by Brauerei Aying - Helles Exportbier 5.5% ABV. Our Haus favorite Lager!

Augustiner Edelstoff

Augustiner Edelstoff

$8.50

Edelstoff is a German Helles style beer brewed by Augustiner-Bräu in Munich. The oldest brewery of the city.

Bembel Gold

Bembel Gold

$8.50

Hard Cider Medium dry, vegan and gluten free.

Perry Miloslawski Pear Cider

Perry Miloslawski Pear Cider

$8.00

Perry, also referred to as pear cider, is a traditional Polish beverage made from fermented pear juice. The semi-sweet Perry Miloslawski has an exceptionally mild flavor which comes from local pears ripening in Polish orchards. The cider is light, sweet and sour, pleasantly effervescent and has a captivating aroma. Made entirely from natural ingredients. Semi-effervescent pear cider, pasteurized, naturally fermented.

Flensburger Pilsener

Flensburger Pilsener

$7.50

Typical Northern German Pilsener. Flensburger Pils is bottled in glass bottles with a traditional flip-top (swing-top) opener.

Glutenberg IPA

$8.00

Ayinger Altbair Bock

Out of stock
Konig Pilsener

Konig Pilsener

$7.00

König Pilsener is a German Pilsner style beer brewed by König-Brauerei GmbH in Duisburg, Germany.

Kostritzer Schwarzbier

Kostritzer Schwarzbier

$7.50

Kostritzer Black Lager Bottle

Weihenstephaner Vitus

Weihenstephaner Vitus

$9.50

Vitus Weizenbock/Wheat Bock 7.7% ABV 500ml

Weihenstephaner Korbinian

Weihenstephaner Korbinian

$9.50

ABV 7.4% Full-bodied, dark Doppelbock with light brown foam, wins beer-lovers over with a balance of fruity hints of plums and figs, a dark malt aroma - reminiscent of toffee, nuts and chocolate.

Weihenstephan 1516 Kellerbier

Weihenstephan 1516 Kellerbier

$5.50

1516 Kellerbier is full-bodied with a pleasant caramel note and a rich amber color. During the extended maturation period, the bottom-fermenting yeast sediments at the bottom of the tank, leaving the beer with a slightly opalescent cloudiness, part of its characteristic appearance. The balanced hop note rounds out the flavor perfectly.

Stiegl

$5.00Out of stock
Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier Can

Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier Can

$8.00Out of stock

Bitburger & Sierra Nevada ABV 5.8% A collaboration beer between Bitburger Brewery and Sierra Nevada Brewery, this lager is highlighted by a combination of American hops - Cascade, Centennial, and Chinook - paired together with ‘Siegelhopfen’ – Bitburger’s proprietary and unique hop blend that’s sourced from a farm just a few minutes from the brewery!

Frueh Koelsch

Frueh Koelsch

$6.25Out of stock

500ml bottle - A style distinctive to Cologne, the name Kölsch is protected by law so that only beers that meet a certain criteria can bear the name. Kölsch beers must be brewed in the metropolitan area of Cologne, be pale in color, top-fermented, hop-accented and filtered. Früh Kölsch is an extremely drinkable beer with an unsurpassed balance of malt and soft, delicate hops. Pale gold in color with a lasting head, the beer has a hoppy, dry finish from the use of Hallertau and Tettnag hops. Früh continues to be brewed using the original recipe from 1904 that has been passed down through five generations.

Rothaus Pilsener

Rothaus Pilsener

$8.00Out of stock

Rothaus Pils Tannen Zäpfle is a German Pilsner style beer brewed by Badische Staatsbrauerei Rothaus AG in Grafenhausen-Rothaus, Germany.

Erdinger Weissbier Hefeweizen

Erdinger Weissbier Hefeweizen

$5.50Out of stock

ERDINGER Weissbier with fine yeast is the crowning glory of traditional Bavarian brewing skills. The strength of this classic wheat beer lies in the harmonious balance it achieves between the various aromas. Gently spicy wheat and yeast aromas blend with mildly bitter hops.

Ayinger Weisse

Ayinger Weisse

$9.00

The classic Bavarian unfiltered wheat beer - golden, fruity, and thirst-quenching.

Jever Pilsener

Jever Pilsener

$7.00Out of stock

Northern German Pilsener.

Schneider Aventinus

Schneider Aventinus

$7.25Out of stock

Wheat Doppelbock Ale!

Efes Pilsener

Efes Pilsener

$5.00Out of stock

Efes Pilsener is a European Pale Lager style beer brewed by Anadolu Efes Brewery in Istanbul, Turkey. Mediterranean classic,

Weihenstephan Pilsner

Weihenstephan Pilsner

$5.50Out of stock

This aromatic pilsner possesses a delicate malt flavor combined with a fine bitterness, derived from the highest quality hops from the Hallertau at a refreshing 30 IBU. The first impression on the palate is pleasant and satisfying, followed by the balanced bitterness and aroma of the hops, which is more floral than tart; with its luminously golden yellow color, this an impeccable example of a traditional Bavarian Pils.

Kloster Andechs Lager

Kloster Andechs Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Finest Bavarian Lager brewed in a monastery by monks.

Kloster Andechs Doppelbock

Kloster Andechs Doppelbock

$7.00Out of stock

This world famous bock from Bavaria’s Holy Mountain is not meant to be rushed, but savoured slowly. As solid as a rock, Andechser Doppelbock Dunkel presides over the evening meal with a colour reminiscent of dark copper with nuances of fiery red. Its clear gleaming look harmonises with its firm, fine pored head. 500 ml Bottle

Warsteiner Pilsener

Warsteiner Pilsener

$5.50Out of stock

Also known as Warsteiner Premium Verum A refreshing, pale golden pilsener with a clean taste perfectly balanced with hints of barley malt, subtle bottom fermenting yeast tones and mild hoppy bitterness. ... The hop bitterness is moderate, making an easy-to-drink lager.

Hofbräu Dunkel Bottle

$5.75Out of stock

Party kegs (5L)

Party Keg Hofbräu Original

$45.00

Party Keg Hofbrau Oktoberfest

$45.00
Party Keg Reissdorf Kölsch (5L)

Party Keg Reissdorf Kölsch (5L)

$45.00Out of stock

Built in tap dispenser! 5L / 169oz. Be your own Beertender. Früh Kölsch from Cologne

Party Keg Bitburger (5L)

Party Keg Bitburger (5L)

$45.00Out of stock

Built in tap dispenser! 5L / 169oz. Be your own Beertender. Bitburger premium Pilsner For nearly two centuries brewed only from the best raw materials according to the German Reinheitsgebot. 4.8% ABV

Party Keg Koestritzer (5L)

Party Keg Koestritzer (5L)

$45.00Out of stock

German Schwarzbier style beer brewed by Köstritzer Schwarzbierbrauerei GmbH & Co. in Bad Köstritz/Thüringen, Germany. Built in tap dispenser. 169 oz/ 5L

Party Keg Warsteiner (5L)

Party Keg Warsteiner (5L)

$39.00Out of stock

Warsteiner Pilsener, one of the most popular Pilseners in Germany.

Wine Bottles

Morgan Syrah Bottle

Morgan Syrah Bottle

$40.00

This extremely bright Syrah shows the influence of newish winemaker Samuel Smith, who brings a crystallized focus to the variety, starting with aromas of black raspberry, boysenberry, asphalt and rosemary blossom. The palate is very floral, with candied lavender, lilacs and violets, and the red fruit is snappy and fresh. White pepper adds spice.

Poppy Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

Poppy Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$39.00

The grapes for this Cabernet were grown in premium vineyards esteemed for producing fruit with rich, complex flavors. Great attention to detail was given to the making of this wine to ensure its smooth, full-bodied style, with elegant flavors to complement finely prepared cuisine.

Lagaria Pinot Grigio Bottle

Lagaria Pinot Grigio Bottle

$44.00

Straw yellow in color, pleasant floral and fruity aromas of apple, apricot and pear. Medium-bodied, with refreshing fruit, distinct character and balance.

Fess Parker Dry Riesling Bottle

Fess Parker Dry Riesling Bottle

$18.00Out of stock

This handcrafted wine has proven to be a favorite year after year. It is a refreshing, off-dry Riesling with prominent peach, apricot and melon aromas and flavors.

Campuget Rose Bottle

Campuget Rose Bottle

$43.00

This Rose has a nice appearance with a light and fresh pink color. It has a particularly fruity taste of raspberries and strawberries, typical of the Campuget style, with good and refreshing acidity. It is perfect for summertime meals, with fresh salads or around a barbecue.

Latitude 50 N Sekt Rose Bottle

Latitude 50 N Sekt Rose Bottle

$17.50

Extra Dry Rose This organic sparkling rose from Germany has a delicate bead, subtle fruit flavor with pleasing savory accents, and distinctive minerality from its slate, limestone and porphyry terroir. A blend of Pinot Noir, Portugueiser and Dornfelder (two German varieties) it was produced in the Champagne method, with secondary fermentation in bottle.

Old Soul Pinot Noir Bottle

Old Soul Pinot Noir Bottle

$17.00

A perfect example of Lodi terroir, this semi-sweet Pinot expresses big fruit and ample richness for the varietal. The nose pops with lots of floral tones, cherry, raspberry and hints of blackberry. The blackberry notes, from the blended Zinfandel, gives this wine its distinct Lodi character. The palate is soft and round, with good weight for the varietal, yet still maintains the gentle acidity in the mid-palate that is distinctively Pinot.

Pedroncelli Chardonnay Bottle

Pedroncelli Chardonnay Bottle

$17.00

Pineapple, mango, and peach aromas lead to juicy fruit flavors of ripe peach, sweet spices, pineapple, basically loaded with tropical fruit notes. The blend of the two Chardonnay lots adds both fruit forward qualities and a creamy texture. Highlighted by bright acidity, the wine finishes clean and refreshing.

Nürnberger Glühwein Bottle

$12.95

Gift Certificates

Wirtshaus Gift Card $25

Wirtshaus Gift Card $25

$25.00

Physical Wirtshaus giftcard.

Wirtshaus Gift Card $50

Wirtshaus Gift Card $50

$50.00

Physical Wirtshaus giftcard.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Wirtshaus is a modern German restaurant and pub, specializing in authentic German food and freshly tapped European beers!

Website

Location

345 N La Brea Ave, Suite 101, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Directions

Gallery
Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden image
Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden image
Wirtshaus German Restaurant & Beer Garden image

