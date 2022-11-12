Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wisco Grub & Pub

443 Reviews

$$

3015 Merle Hay Rd #1a

Des Moines, IA 50310

Order Again

Popular Items

WINGS
Kids Cheeseburger
Cheese Curds

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$9.25

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Fried pepperoni and cottage cheese

$7.25

Greek Fries

$8.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00+

Large Pretzel

$16.25

Mini Tacos

$8.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.25

Pickle dip rolls

$9.25+

Pizza Sticks

$9.25

Pretzel Bites

$8.25

Rueben Rolls

$9.25+

Sampler

$16.99

Tachos (Large)

$14.99

Tachos (Small)

$9.99

Entrees

BBQ Cheddar Chix Sandwich

$13.50

Big Cheese

$10.25

Buff-Ranch Chix Sandwich

$13.50

Butter Burger

$15.50

Cheeseland FRIES

$13.99

Cheeseland SANDWICH

$14.25

Chicken STRIPS

$13.99+

WINGS

$8.99+

Coleslaw Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Double Dog

$11.25

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.50

Mac N Cheesehead

$12.50

Packer Melt

$15.50

Red's Rueben

$13.50

Sheboygan

$13.25

Skinny Dog

$8.50

The Big Ragoo Sandwich

$13.99

Uecker Wants A Brat

$12.50

Wisco Salad

$12.99

Soup BOWL

$5.50

Soup CUP

$3.50

Lambeau Burger

$15.50

Desserts

Seasonal Ice Cream

$3.50

Fried Ice Cream

$9.50

Seasonal Cheesecake

$7.25

Funnel Fries

$7.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids drink

$1.75

Sauces

Beer Cheese

$0.75

French

Additional French

$0.50

Ranch

Additional Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Chili

Additional Sweet Chili

$0.50

Marinara

Additional Marinara

$0.50

Blue Cheese

Additional Blue Cheese

$0.50

Mayo

Additional Mayo

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Medium

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Vinnie Hot

$0.50

Nuke Town

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffaque

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Sweet chili

$0.50

Sides

Applesauce

$2.75

Cottage Cheese

$3.25

Order Of French Fries

$4.75

Potato Pancakes

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.25

Order Of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25

Coleslaw

$3.25

Chips

Chips

$1.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.50

Tap

Hazy Rabbit

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Coors Light - Pitcher

$14.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Miller lite

$4.00

Pitcher - Craft

$20.00

Summer shandy

$5.00

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$7.00

Shiner Oktoberfest

$5.00

Pineapple Cider

$5.00

Wine (Copy)

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.25

Chardonnay

$5.25

Moscato

$5.25

Reisling

$5.25

White Zin

$5.25

Swag

Koozie

$2.50

Tshirt sm-xl

$18.00

Tshirt 2xl

$20.00

Tank top M-XL

$15.00

Tank top XXL

$17.00

Pullover with Koozie pocket L - XL

$42.00

Pullover with Koozie pocket 2XL

$46.00

Pullover with Koozie pocket 3XL

$48.00

Zip up lightweight hoodie L - XL

$42.00

Zip up lightweight hoodie 2XL - 3 XL

$44.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

American cuisine, made hot and fresh to order!

Website

Location

3015 Merle Hay Rd #1a, Des Moines, IA 50310

Directions

