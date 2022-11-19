Bars & Lounges
American
Wiscow Sun Prairie
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
WisCow Pizza & Wings, a virtual kitchen concept found within the walls of multiple Monk’s Bar & Grill locations in Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Plover, Wisconsin. Bringing you gourmet pizzas, smoked wings, creamy white cheddar macaroni dishes and more right to your door! Online Ordering, takeout or delivery available.
Location
2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR, SUN PRAIRIE, WI 53590
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie
4.4 • 787
2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR SUN PRAIRIE, WI 53590
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in SUN PRAIRIE
Buck & Honey's Restaurant - Sun Prairie
4.5 • 1,638
804 Liberty Blvd Sun Prairie, WI 53590
View restaurant
Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie
4.4 • 787
2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR SUN PRAIRIE, WI 53590
View restaurant