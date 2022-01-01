Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wiscow Verona

1050 N. Edge Trail

Verona, WI 53593

14" Create-Your-Own Pizza
14" Deluxe Pizza
10 Smoked Boneless Wings

Starters

Fried Ravioli

$9.99

Lightly fried cheese ravioli - topped with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with marinara sauce.

Spinach + Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip, baked with a layer of melted mozzarella cheese. Served with tortilla chips.

Beyond Chicken Tender Basket

$12.99

Five plant-based chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce and fresh Monk’s Bar & Grill potato chippers.

10" Gluten Free Wisconsin Pizza Fries

$9.99

Gluten-free crust loaded with cheese and garlic, sliced perfectly for dipping into our classic marinara sauce.

14" Wisconsin Pizza Fries

$12.99

Our hand-tossed thick pizza crust loaded with cheese and garlic, sliced perfectly for dipping into our classic marinara sauce.

Pizza

$21.99

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Monk’s Burger, Diced Bacon, Signature Pickles, and Monk’s Sauce

$13.99

Choose your size, crust, and toppings.

$21.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions and Green Peppers

$21.99

Italian meatballs, Sriracha, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese

$21.99

White Cheddar Mac, Cheddar Cheese, Tater Tots, Bacon, and Garlic

$20.99

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper and Tomato

14" Meatlover Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham and Diced Bacon

14" Chicken Bacon Alfredo Pizza

$21.99

Chicken, Diced Bacon, Tomato and Red Onion with Alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese

$15.99

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Monk’s Burger, Diced Bacon, Signature Pickles, and Monk’s Sauce

$11.49

Choose your size, crust, and toppings.

$15.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions and Green Peppers

$14.99

Italian meatballs, Sriracha, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese

$15.99

White Cheddar Mac, Cheddar Cheese, Tater Tots, Bacon, and Garlic

$14.99

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper and Tomato

10" Gluten-free Chicken Bacon Alfredo Pizza

$15.99

Gluten-free crust, Chicken, Diced Bacon, Tomato and Red Onion with Alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese

10" Gluten-free Meatlover Pizza

$15.99

Gluten-free crust, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham and Diced Bacon

Wings

$8.99

Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.

$14.99

Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.

$21.99

Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.

$25.99

Naked bone-in wings with your choice of sauce on the side.

5 Smoked Boneless Wings

$8.99

Naked boneless wings with your choice of sauce on the side.

10 Smoked Boneless Wings

$14.99

Naked boneless wings with your choice of sauce on the side.

15 Smoked Boneless Wings

$21.99

Naked boneless wings with your choice of sauce on the side.

20 Smoked Boneless Wings

$25.99

Naked boneless wings with your choice of sauce on the side.

Mac & Cheese

$12.29

White cheddar macaroni and cheese topped with panko breadcrumbs.

Restaurant info

WisCow Pizza & Wings, a virtual kitchen concept found within the walls of multiple Monk’s Bar & Grill locations in Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Plover, Wisconsin. Bringing you gourmet pizzas, smoked wings, creamy white cheddar macaroni dishes and more right to your door! Online Ordering, takeout or delivery available.

Location

1050 N. Edge Trail, Verona, WI 53593

Directions

