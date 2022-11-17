Main picView gallery

Wisdom Gaming 2131 Lindau Lane, Suite 520

review star

No reviews yet

East Broadway

Bloomington, MN 55425

Order Again

SMALL BITES

Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Cavatappi with Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce

Meat/Chz Snack Board

$17.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Sriracha honey, Ginger soy, Buffalo, Dry rub, BBQ. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

Chicken Nugs (GF)

$12.00

Loaded Jo-Jo Taters

$13.00

Hot Tots with Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Green onion, seasoned sour cream

Pub Pretzel Bites

$10.00

with Honey Mustard & Beer Cheese Sauce

Plain Tots

$9.00

Everything Hummus

$14.00

PIZZAS

11" Margherita

$12.00

11" K-Town

$14.00

11" Sausage Man

$14.00

11" Giant Slayer

$14.00

11" Classic Cheese

$12.00

Red Sauce, 4 cheese blend

11" Pepperoni

$13.00

Red Sauce, 4 cheese

16" Margherita

$21.00

16" K-Town

$24.00

16" Sausage Man

$24.00

16" Giant Slayer

$24.00

16" Classic Cheese

$20.00

16" Pepperoni

$22.00

SALADS & WRAPS

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Mediterranean Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

DESSERT

Cookies & Milk

$8.00

Liquor

Jameson

$9.00

Kahlua

$7.00

New Amsterdam VODKA

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Ketel One

$8.00

DBL New Amsterdam

$12.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

New Amsterdam GIN

$6.00

Hendricks

$8.00

DBL New Amsterdam

$12.00

DBL Bombay Saphhire

$16.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

DBL Bicardi

$14.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Patron

$10.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$14.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Jameson

Bulleit

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$18.00

Dewars

$7.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Maker’s Mark Bourbon

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$10.00

Lagavulin 8yr

$12.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$22.00

Balvenie 12yr Doublewood

$15.00

Balvenie 14yr Caribbean Cask

$17.00

Macallan 12yr

$18.00

Macallan 18yr Sherry Oak

$48.00

Jura 18yr

$22.00

Cragganmore 20yr

$34.00

DBL Dewars

$14.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$18.00

DBL Maker’s Mark Bourbon

$20.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black Label

$20.00

DBL Lagavulin 8yr

$24.00

DBL Lagavulin 16yr

$44.00

DBL Balvenie 12yr Doublewood

$30.00

DBL Balvenie 14yr Caribbean Cask

$34.00

DBL Macallan 12yr

$36.00

DBL Macallan 18yr Sherry Oak

$96.00

DBL Jura 18yr

$44.00

DBL Cragganmore 20yr

$68.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$8.00

Kahula

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

DBL Baileys Irish Cream

$16.00

DBL Kahula

$16.00

Cocktails

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Madras

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Colorado Bull Dog

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Gin Martini

$10.00

Dice Roll Game

$20.00

Long Island

$12.00

Long Island (Top Shelf)

$14.00

Beer

TAP - Surly Furious

$7.00

TAP - Surly Hell

$7.00

TAP - Bent Hop

$7.00

TAP - Lounger Wizard

$7.00

TAP - Wonderstuff

$7.00

TAP - Wild State Cider

$7.00

TAP - Lake Monster Depth Charge

$7.00

TAP - Sunny Little Thing

$7.00

TAP - Voo Doo Ranger

$7.00

CAN- Nordeast

$7.00

CAN - Bent Paddle Cold Press

$7.00

BTL - Corona

$7.00

CAN - Cherry White Claw

$7.00

CAN - Lime White Claw

$7.00

BTL - Voo Doo Ranger

$7.00

BTL - Coors Lite

$6.00

CAN - VR Juicy Haze

$7.00

CAN - Fat Tire

$7.00

CAN - Voo Doo

$5.00

Wine

GLS Proverb Cab Sauv

$7.00

GLS Proverb Sauv Blanc

$7.00

GLS LaMarca Prosecco

$10.00

GLS Chandon Brut Rose

$12.00

BTL Proverb Cab Sauv

$28.00

BTL Proverb Sauv Blanc

$28.00

NA Beverages

PEPSI

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

MIST

$3.00

MT DEW

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

BTL Water

$2.50

REFILL PEPSI

REFILL DIET

REFILL MIST

REFILL DEW

REFILL DR. PEPPER

REFILL GINGER ALE

CAN Coke

$2.50

CAN Sprite

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

REFILL Lemonade

Ginger Beer

$3.00

CAN Bravus Blood Orange IPA

$6.00

CAN Bravus Oatmeal Dark

$6.00

SLUSHIE

Watermelon Rose (CONTAINS ALCOHOL)

$12.00

Slushie Of the Day NA

$8.00

Slushie Of the Day (CONTAINS ALCOHOL)

$12.00

$4 Student ID Tap Beer

TAP - Surley Furious

$4.00

New Belgian Voodoo Ranger

$4.00

Surly Hell

$4.00

Bent Hop

$4.00

Lounger Wizard

$4.00

Wonderstuff

$4.00

Lake Monster Depth Charge

$4.00

Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing

$4.00

Wild State Cider

$4.00

Craft Cocktails

High Octane

$12.00

King of the Koopas (NA)

$10.00

Pikachu Power-up NA

$7.00

Pikachu Power-up

$12.00

King of the Koopas with alch

$14.00

MISC

BEER BUCKET

$25.00

Jell-O Shot

$2.00

Birthday Party 2 pods

Birthday Party 2 Pods

$450.00

Pod 1 (large pod by by garage doors)

Hour 1

$30.00

Hours 2+

$15.00

Pod 2 (small pod by kitchen)

Hour 1

$30.00

Hours 2+

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
