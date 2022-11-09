A map showing the location of Wise Guy Pizza Kitchen - KnoxvilleView gallery

Wise Guy Pizza Kitchen - Knoxville

8078 Kingston Pike Suite 101

Knoxville, TN 37919

Build Your Own Pie

10" Cheese Pizza

$6.99

12" Cheese Pizza

$8.99

14" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

18" Cheese Pizza

$19.99

10" Keto Crust Pizza

$12.99

14" Keto Crust Pizza

$19.99

Signature Pies

Wise Guys 10

Premium mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, bacon, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, tomato

Big Papa

Premium mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon

Fredo

Alfredo base topped with premium mozzarella, spinach, chicken, tomato

Consigliere

Premium mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushroom, onions, green pepper

Cleaner

Ricotta base topped with spinach, premium mozzarella, chicken, tomato

Under Boss

Premium mozzarella, ranch and mild sauce base, topped with chicken, bacon and red onion

Collector

BBQ base topped with chicken, premium mozzarella, bacon, red onion

Big Kahuna

Premium mozzarella, chicken, bacon, ham, pineapple

Mob Hit

Premium mozzarella, sesame crust, pepperoni, salami, ham

Zesty Italian

Premium mozzarella, sausage, salami, old world pepperoni, banana peppers

Appetizers

Cheesebread

$6.99

Garlic Rolls (6)

$5.99

Jalapeño Sticks

$6.99

Salads

House Salad

$7.99

Organic spring mix, tomato, cheddar, red onion, black olives

Greek Salad

$9.99

Organic spring mix, feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, tomato, cucumber, red onion

Calzones & Strombolis

Calzone

Ricotta & mozzarella base

Traditional Stromboli

$7.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers

Meatball Parmesan Stromboli

$9.99

Meatballs, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara

Build Your Own Stromboli

$6.99

Dipping Sauces

$0.50

Dessert

Cannolis (2)

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Pizza Cookie 9" ( Feeds 4 )

$7.99

1/2 pound chocolate chip cookie, freshly baked and cut into pizza slices for sharing. Feeds up to 4 people.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location

8078 Kingston Pike Suite 101, Knoxville, TN 37919

Directions

