Wise Bird Cider is a small, family-run business committed to crafting small-batch traditional-style ciders made with a focus on tradition and quality from the best apples we can get our hands on. We believe that great apples make great ciders and we source as many apples as we can from Kentucky but we also seek out harder to find, cider-specific apples from our neighbors in Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania when we need to. We are committed to our community, to Lexington, and to Kentucky. We believe in staying as local as possible for as much as possible. We believe in being good people, hiring good people and that giving back to our community makes our world a better place. Come visit and let us know what you think!

