Whole Pizzas

BYOP

$22.99

Build Your Own Pizza

Margherita Pie

$27.99

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Motz, Fresh Basil, Parmigiano, EVOO

Paneer Tikka Pie

$27.99

House Masala (contains tree nuts), Paneer, Mozzarella, Green, and Chili Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, Jalapeno Sauce

Backyard Pie

$27.99

Tomato Sauce, Green Pepper, Red Onions, Mushroom, Kalamata Olives, Chili Peppers, Mozzarella

Mushroom Truffle Pie

$27.99

Mushroom, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Truffle Oil

Whitestone Pie

$27.99

Garlic, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Oregano, EVOO

Nashville Hot Chicken Pie

$27.99

Spicy Nashville Hot Sauce, Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella, House Ranch, Cabbage

Chicken Paneer Pie

$27.99

House Masala (contains tree nuts), Chicken, Paneer, Mozzarella, Green and Chili Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, Jalapeno Sauce

Korean Chicken Pie

$27.99

House Chili & Sweet Sauce, Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella, Cabbage Mix, Sesame Aioli (Seeds)

Chicken Parmesan Pie

$27.99

Marinara, Chicken Cutlet, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fresh Motz, Parmigiano

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$27.99

Spicy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmigiano

Supreme Pie

$27.99

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Red Onions, Mozzarella

LL Capo Pie

$27.99

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

$27.99

ranch as the sauce, cheese, chicken and bacon

Vegan Pizza

Vegan Supreme Pie

$28.99Out of stock

Vegan Tomato Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Meat, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Chili Peppers

Vegan Bianca Supreme Pie

$28.99Out of stock

White Garlic Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Meat, Basil, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Chili Peppers

BYO Vegan

$20.99Out of stock

Vegan Tomato Sauce, Vegan Cheese

Cauliflower Pies

BYO Cauliflower

$12.49

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Margherita Cauliflower

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Motz, Fresh Basil, Parmigiano, EVOO

Paneer Tikka Cauliflower

$15.99

House Masala (contains tree nuts), Paneer, Mozzarella, Green, and Chili Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, Jalapeno Sauce

Backyard Cauliflower

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Green Pepper, Red Onions, Mushroom, Kalamata Olives, Chili Peppers, Mozzarella

Whitestone Cauliflower

$15.99

Garlic, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Oregano, EVOO

Mushroom Truffle Cauliflower

$15.99

Mushroom, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Truffle Oil

Nashville Hot Chicken Cauliflower

$15.99Out of stock

Spicy Nashville Hot Sauce, Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella, House Ranch, Cabbage

Chicken Paneer Cauliflower

$15.99

House Masala (contains tree nuts), Chicken, Paneer Mozzarella, Green and Chili Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, Jalapeno Sauce

Korean Chicken Cauliflower

$15.99Out of stock

House Chili & Sweet Sauce, Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella, Cabbage Mix, Sesame Aioli (Seeds)

Chicken Parm Cauliflower

$15.99Out of stock

Marinara, Chicken Cutlet, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fresh Motz, Parmigiano

Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower

$15.99

Spicy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmigiano

Supreme Cauliflower

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Red Onions, Mozzarella

LL Capo Cauliflower

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella

Square Pizzas

Grandma

$28.99Out of stock

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Motz, Basil, EVOO

Sicilian Pepperoni

$28.99Out of stock

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Fresh Motz, Mozzarella, Parmigiano

Spicy Roni

$28.99Out of stock

Spicy Tomato Sauce, Thick Aged Roni, Sausage, Fresh Motz, Parmigiano

Sides & Salads

Garlic Knots

$1.09+
Caesar Salad

$4.49+Out of stock

Romaine, House Croutons, Parmesan, House Caesar

Mediterranean Salad

$4.99+

Cucumber, Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Green Pepper, Red Onions, Lettuce

Pizza Dough Kit

Pepperoni Pizza Kit

$20.00

Makes two 14" pizza and comes with 2 dough. (1 dough for Practice)

Cheese Pizza Kit

$18.00

Makes two 14" pizza and comes with 2 dough. (1 dough for Practice)

Pizza Dough

$3.99

Fresh dough for up to 18” pizza or cut in half

Beverages

Coke Bottle

$2.95

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.95

Cheerwine Bottle

$3.29

Boylan Bottled Soda

$3.29

Bottled Water

$2.95

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.25

Desserts

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$10.99
Carrot Cake Cheesecake

$10.99
Devil's Cheesecake

$10.99
Black N White Cookie

$2.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.59Out of stock

Cookies 3pc

$4.59Out of stock

Extras

Side Marinara

$0.89

Side House Ranch

$0.89

Side House Balsamic

$0.89

Side House Caeser

$0.89

Side Jalepeño Sauce

$0.89

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.29

Side Parmesan

$0.15Out of stock

Side Crushed Red Pepper

$0.15Out of stock

Side Oregano

$0.15Out of stock

Side Garlic

$0.15Out of stock

Bottled House Sauces

Ranch Bottled

$5.99Out of stock

Buffalo Bottled

$6.99Out of stock

Balsamic Bottled

$5.99Out of stock

Jalapeño Bottled

$6.99Out of stock

Caeser Bottled

$5.99Out of stock

Nashville Hot Bottled

$6.99Out of stock

Korean Bottled

$6.99Out of stock

Tikka Masala Bottled

$5.99Out of stock