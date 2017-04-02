Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wiseguys Pizzeria & Bar

1781 Hamric Dr E

Oxford, AL 36203

Starters

Garlic Knots

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Cheese Bread

$5.99

Side of Fries

$1.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$4.99

Signature Salads

Garden Salad

$4.99+

Caesar Salad

$4.99+

Chef Salad

$4.99+

Greek Salad

$4.99+

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$4.99+

Side Salad

$3.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$4.99+

Wings

Bone In Wings

$5.99+

Boneless Wings

$6.99+

Specialty Pies

The Don

$17.99+

The Holy Smoke

$9.99+

The Buffalo Chicken

$9.99+

The Supreme

$9.99+

The Vegetarian

$9.99+

The Meat Lover

$9.99+

The Hawaiian

$9.99+

The Belt Buster

$9.99+

Chicago Pies

Chicago Cheese

$13.99+

Chicago Don

$21.99+

Chicago Veg Out

$24.99

Chicago Buffalo

$24.99

Chicago Al Pacheezie

$24.99

Chicago Wiseguy

$24.99

Chicago Meathead

$24.99

Chicago Gambino

$24.99

Chicago Hoffa's Hawaiian

$24.99

Chicago Steak Out Supreme

$24.99

Build Your Own Pie

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.99+

Build Your Own Slice

Build Your Own Slice

$2.00

Subs & Muffaletta

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

Meatball Marinara

$8.99

Chicken Parmesan

$8.99

Italian Muffaletta

$8.99

Italian

$7.99

Calzones

Build Your Own

$8.99

The Meathead

$9.99

The Al Pacheezie

$9.99

The Gambino

$9.99

The Don

$11.99

Hoffa's Hawaiian

$9.99

The Wiseguy

$10.99

The Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

The Steakout

$9.99

Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Pasta

Spaghetti - Red Sauce

$9.99

Chicken Alfredo

$9.99

Specials

$ . 75 Wing Special

$0.75

Pie and One Topping

$29.99

One Topping Hand Tossed Large

$7.99

Departed Deserts

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.99

Tiramis'u

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Lemoncello Cake

$4.99

Cannoli

$4.99

Soda

20oz

$2.09

2 Liter

$2.25

Kid's Drink

$0.99

Bottle Smart Water

$1.59

Bottled Beer

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Dos Equiox

$4.50

Michelob Ultra Gold (GF)

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Blue Moon

$3.50

Draft Beer

Bud Light Mug

$3.50

Modelo Mug

$4.50

Yuengling Mug

$4.50

Michelob Ultra Mug

$3.50

Bud Light Pitcher

$9.50

Modelo Pitcher

$11.50

Yuengling Pitcher

$11.50

Michelob Ultra Pitcher

$9.50

Wine

Chardonnay

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Rare Purple

$6.00

White Zin

$5.50

Moscato

$5.50

Reisling

$5.50

Liquor

Well

$4.00

Shelf

$5.00

Top Shelf

$6.00

Specialty

$7.00

Pick Two

One Topping Slice

$4.00

Half a Salad

$4.00

6 Wings

$4.00

3 Garlic Knots

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Half Sub

$4.00

valentines day special

valentines day special

$30.00

salad

salad

drink

20oz (Copy)

godfather garlicknots

godfather garlic knots

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1781 Hamric Dr E, Oxford, AL 36203

Directions

