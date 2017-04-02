Wiseguys Pizzeria & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1781 Hamric Dr E, Oxford, AL 36203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar - Rack & Roll Anniston
4.4 • 1,664
917 Noble Street Anniston, AL 36201
View restaurant
JoJo's Swamp Shack - 8896 McClellan Blvd
No Reviews
8896 McClellan Blvd Anniston, AL 36206
View restaurant