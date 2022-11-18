Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wissota Chophouse- Chippewa Falls

review star

No reviews yet

100 North Bridge Street

Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

Shareables

Alligator

Alligator

$15.00

Bacon Bleu Fries

$12.00

Bacon Slabs

$15.00

Bone Marrow

$15.00

Calamari

$14.00

Charcuterie Board

$17.00

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Fried Olives

$9.00

Goat Cheese Balls

$10.00

Mediterranean Flatbread

$13.00

Pretzel

$12.00

Steak Flatbread

$14.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Dessert

1/2 Carrot Cake

$7.00

1/2 Choc Cake

$7.00

B-Day Carrot

B-Day Chocolate

B-Day Tiramisu

Carrot Cake

$13.00

Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Mad's Rootbeer Float

$8.00

Raspberry Tiramisu

$9.00

Scoop ice cream

$3.00

Feature

Smoked Trout & Scallops

$50.00

Red Snapper

$39.00Out of stock

Soup/Salad

Caesar

$11.00

Caprese

$10.00

Field Green

$10.00

French Onion

$9.00

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Wedge

$10.00

Reserve Cuts

85-Dry Aged Ribeye

$99.00

Duroc Pork

$29.00

Steaks/Chops

10 oz. Filet

$59.00

5 oz. Filet

$44.00

Lamb Chops

$44.00

NY Strip

$45.00

Porterhouse

$72.00

Ribeye

$49.00

Walnut Burger

$16.00

Wissota Burger

$18.00

Poultry

Pan Seared Chicken Breast

$30.00

Seafood

Lobster Tail (2)

$47.00

Loster Tail (1)

$25.00

Prawns

$32.00

Sea Bass

$40.00

Sea Scallops

$40.00

Enhancements

Bacon Enchacement

$8.00

Bearnaise

$5.00

Bleu Cheese

$5.00

Chicken breast

$7.00

Foie Gras

$12.00

Hollandaise

$5.00

Mushrooms

$7.00

Onions

$5.00

Oscar

$12.00

Peppercorn Crust

$4.00

Prawn Enchancement

$16.00

Scallop Enchancement

$18.00

Sides for Two

1/2 Asparagus

$6.00

1/2 Bacon Mac

$7.00

1/2 Bleu Risotto

$6.50

1/2 Brussel

$6.00

1/2 Mac & Cheese

$6.00

1/2 Mush Risotto

$6.50

1/2 Truffle Fry

$5.50

Aspargus

$11.00

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Bleu Cheese Risotto

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Mushroom Risotto

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Tuffle Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Whipped Potatoes

$11.00

Restaurant Week

RW Caesar

RW Wedge

RW Lobster Bisque

RW Prawns

$52.00

RW Manhattan

$52.00

RW Duroc Pork

$52.00

RW Olives

RW Crab Cakes

RW Calamari

RW Potatoes

RW Bleu Chz Risotto

RW Brussel

RW Choc Cake

RW Carrot

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

With classic American chophouses in mind, we feature USDA Angus beef, an excellent selection of fresh seafood, creative sides and delicious desserts.

Website

Location

100 North Bridge Street, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

Directions

