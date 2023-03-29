Wister's BBQ 575 S. Broad St

Main picView gallery

Wister's BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

575 S. Broad St

Lansdale, PA 19446

DRINK

Fountain Drink

$2.50

20 oz

$2.50

2 Liter

$4.00

Milk, White or Chocolate

$1.89

LUNCH & DINNER

Apps

BBQ Fries

$13.25+

Hand Cut Fries, Choice of Barbecue Meat, Cheese, BBQ Sauce.

Sweet Southern Mess

Sweet Southern Mess

$19.00+

A pound of Sweet Potato Waffle Fries, Pork, Beans, Slaw, Cheese. It's a mess of comforting deliciousness!

Smoked Brisket Poutine

Smoked Brisket Poutine

$17.50+

Our Hand Cut Fries, Cheddar Cheese Curds, Smoked Brisket, Smothered in House Made Beef Gravy and Topped with Scallions. Not a Routine Poutine.

Mo' Joe Fries

$17.50+

Crispy, Hand Cut Fries topped with shredded White Cheddar, our Smoked Brisket Sloppy Joe and Chopped Pickles. It's like two of our Sloppy Mess Sammiches exploded over a plate of fries!

Cajun Fries with Beer Cheese

Cajun Fries with Beer Cheese

$10.00

A large order of hand cut fries tossed with Cajun seasoning and served with a swimming pool of house made Cheddar Jack Beer Cheese.

BBQ Dippin’ Tots with Beer Cheese

BBQ Dippin’ Tots with Beer Cheese

$10.00

A pound of Tater Tots tossed with Wister’s BBQ spice and a little brown sugar. Served with house made beer cheese for the dippin’. Our beer cheese is made with real cheese, beer and a little kitchen alchemy.

Deep Ellum Tots

Deep Ellum Tots

$18.00

A pound of Tots topped with chopped brisket and our house made green chili queso.

Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Bites

Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Bites

$7.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Brisket and Mac-n-Cheese Bites. We fold chopped brisket into mac-n-cheese, roll it into balls and panko bread it. Served with Wahoo Sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Served with Wahoo Sauce

Fried Onion Petals

$7.00

Served with Wahoo Sauce

Fried Jalapenos

$7.00

Served with Wahoo Sauce

Fried Half & Half

$7.00

Pick two from above. Served with Wahoo Sauce.

Fried Triple Threat

Fried Triple Threat

$7.00

Deep Fried Jalapeno Chips, Pickle Chips and Onion Petals. Served with Wahoo Sauce.

Specialty Stuff

Hot Southern Mess

$9.50+

Pulled Pork, House Bacon, Cole Slaw, Fried Jalapeno, Hot Barbecue.

Sloppy Mess

$12.00+

Smoked Brisket Sloppy Mo’Joe, Sliced Cheddar, Pickles. Who doesn’t love Sloppy Joes? Here’s our version, all growed up.

Chick-Zilla

$8.50+

House Bacon, Sliced Cheddar, Cole Slaw, Fried Pickles, Wahoo Sauce. It’s big and scary, but it does not breathe fire.

BLT

$8.50+

House Cured and Smoked Bacon, Fried Green Tomato, Spring Mix and BBQ Vinaigrette. The BLT that Satisfies.

Texas Home Wrecker

$14.75+

Sliced Lean Brisket, House Bacon, Sliced Cheddar, Tomato, Fried Onions, Fried Pickles, Wahoo Sauce. Kinda like a Bacon Cheddar Burger, only Barbecue.

Texas Heart Breaker

$14.75+Out of stock

Pulled Rib Meat, Sliced Lean, House Sausage, Fried Onions, Fried Pickles, Fried Jalapenos, Mustard Barbecue. Badder than Shaft, Superfly, James Bond and Kung-Fu all put together!

Chicken Salad

$9.00+

Deep Ellum Cheesesteak

$12.75+

Texas Style Cheese Steak - Chopped Brisket on the flat top til it's a little crispy, then finished with green chile-rotelle queso made with Cooper Sharp and Sharp White Cheddar for a little spice, or Cooper Sharp if you like it mild. Garnished with Fried Onion Petals or Jalapeno Chips. Or both.

Deep Ellum Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.00+Out of stock

Chopped Smoked Chicken on the flat top til it's a little crispy. Finished with green chile-rotelle queso made with Cooper Sharp and Sharp White Cheddar for a little spice, or Cooper Sharp if you like it mild. Garnished with Fried Onion Petals or Jalapeno Chips. Or both.

BBQ Sammiches 'n Stuff

Brisket Sammich

$9.00+

Pork Sammich

$5.50+

Carolina Pork Sammich

$8.50+Out of stock

Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw and Mustard Barbecue on a buttered and toasted brioche bun.

Pulled Chicken Sammich

$5.50+Out of stock
Cheddar Beer Smoked Sausage Sammich

Cheddar Beer Smoked Sausage Sammich

$5.50+Out of stock

Our Cheddar Beer Smoked Sausage served on a Pretzel Roll. Really good with our Mustard Barbecue Sauce.

2 Meat Sammich

$8.50+

House Salad

$6.00

Burgerz & Chx

We had all these cool fried chicken sammiches and all kinds of great burgers. And we thought, "Why not let the people choose the protein at the center." Choose single brisket burger, double brisket burger, triple brisket burger, buttermilk fried chx breast, spicy fried chx breast or two tenders.
Wister Double Fister

Wister Double Fister

$19.00

Pick your patty. We top it with Mild Cheddar and House Made Bacon. That’s our B.B. Burger. THEN we pile on sliced Brisket, Pickled Red Onions and Pulled Pork. Finish it with a ladle of Cooper Sharp / Sharp Cheddar Green Chile Queso. Four meats, three cheeses, one bun. We recommend the double burger.

B. B.

B. B.

$9.50

This one right here comes with Cheddar and Bacon.

Eye Popper

Eye Popper

$8.00

Buttered and toasted roll, pickles, Wahoo Sauce. This is spectacular with a buttermilk fried chx breast.

Home Grown

Home Grown

$10.00

Bacon, Cheddar, Sliced Tomato, Fried Pickle Chips and Onion Petals with a Wahoo Drizzle

Bacon Ranch

Bacon Ranch

$10.00

The name says it all. Oh, it’s on a roll. That’s what makes it a sammich

'Que

'Que

$15.00

Bacon, Cheddar, Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Fried Pickle Chips, Wahoo Sauce

Just Jenn

Just Jenn

$15.00

Bacon, Cheddar, Mac-n-Cheese, Shredded Cheddar, Fried Jalapeno Chips

Nashville Hot

$8.50

Just like The Eyepopper, but we dunk the patty in Nashville Hot sauce the second it comes out of the fryer or off the grill. Seriously, fire eaters only. I’m not kidding. You have been warned. No crying… We recommend the spicey buttermilk fried chx breast.

Chicken House

Flapperz

$8.00+

We sort the wings into drumz and flats, then season them with modified BBQ rub (no sugar) and let them stew in the cooler overnight. Then into the smoker on the Ferris wheel of barbecue. Then we deep fry them when you order. It's a lot of work, but we think it's worth it.

Saucy Chick-Lets

$7.50+

These are our version of boneless wings. Of course, no one bones out wings. These nugz are made from boneless chicken breasts and coated with a very crunchy breading that we developed.

Tenders

$3.00+

We make these in house. Boneless white meat chicken pounded out and marinated with buttermilk and a touch of BBQ spice. Hand floured and deep fried deliciousness.

Smo-Fried Chicken

Meat a la Carte

We don't offer "Platters" anymore. But if you want to build one, just order a half something and two sides. Or a quarter something and one side. Or a whole something and three sides. Just order what you want!

Brisket

$6.50+

Salt AND pepper rub, smoked overnight on hickory. Order chopped, sliced lean or sliced fatty.

Pork

$4.25+

We rub our butts with Wister's BBQ rub and smoke them overnight on hickory. Then we pull our pork all day long!

Pulled Chicken

$4.25+Out of stock

Cheddar Beer Smoked Sausage

$4.50+Out of stock

Course ground pork, BBQ spice, salt, brown sugar, Yard's Brawler and cheddar cheese. In a sausage casing. 1/3 lb. before they're smoked.

Pint Chicken Salad

$7.50+

Made with our smoked chicken, a touch of barbecue spice, lemon juice and the usual suspects.

Pint Sloppy Mess

$9.50+

Sloppy mess is our version of smoked brisket Sloppy Joe. A growed up incarnation of a childhood fave.

St. Louis Spare RIbs

$9.00+Out of stock

Smoked Chicken

$5.50+Out of stock

Our Yardbirds are generally around 5 lbs. before we cook them. That's a darn big bird!

Sides

Fries

$3.00+

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00+

Beans

$3.00+

Stew

$3.00+

Collards

$3.00+

Corn

$3.00+

Mac

$3.00+
Bacon Mac

Bacon Mac

$6.00

A generous portion of our Mac-n-Cheese, a bit larger than a regular portion, topped with a ladle of Beer Cheese, shreddy cheese and topped with chopped bacon. You can order it on the Off-Menu Menu or get it as a side with a platter for an up-charge.

Smashed Potatoes

$3.00+

Roasted Veggies

$3.00+

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Cole Slaw

$3.00+

SIDE Salad

$3.50
Cornbread Waffle

Cornbread Waffle

$5.00

We Make our Cornbread using Castle Valley Mill’s Fresh Ground, Local Cornmeal and Bake it in a Waffle Iron. It’s a Belgian Waffle, So it will Serve Several People. Comes with Honey Butter.

Corn Bread

$2.50

Roll

$0.75

Beer Cheese - 6 oz

$4.00

Seasoned Tots

$3.50+

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Nilla Wafers, 'nanas and our house made pudding.

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$4.00

Peaches and delicious sweet crust. Warm and comforting.

Blueberry Cobbler

$4.00Out of stock

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

20 oz

$2.50

2 Liter

$4.00

MERCHANDISE

Sauce & Rub

Jar - Original Barbecue

$9.50

Jar - Hot Barbecue

$9.50

Jar - Alabama White Sauce

$9.50

Jar - Wahoo Sauce

$9.50

Jar Return

-$1.00

BBQ Rub

$7.00

Our Secret blend of various spices mixed with brown sugar and put in a reusable jar. We use it on just about all your favorite meats. Get some today in store!

Brisket Rub

$7.00

Our House blend of seasonings to spice up your brisket. Comes in a reusable 8oz glass jar.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crafted in Smoke & Spice

Location

575 S. Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446

Directions

Main pic

