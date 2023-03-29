Wister's BBQ 575 S. Broad St
No reviews yet
575 S. Broad St
Lansdale, PA 19446
LUNCH & DINNER
Apps
BBQ Fries
Hand Cut Fries, Choice of Barbecue Meat, Cheese, BBQ Sauce.
Sweet Southern Mess
A pound of Sweet Potato Waffle Fries, Pork, Beans, Slaw, Cheese. It's a mess of comforting deliciousness!
Smoked Brisket Poutine
Our Hand Cut Fries, Cheddar Cheese Curds, Smoked Brisket, Smothered in House Made Beef Gravy and Topped with Scallions. Not a Routine Poutine.
Mo' Joe Fries
Crispy, Hand Cut Fries topped with shredded White Cheddar, our Smoked Brisket Sloppy Joe and Chopped Pickles. It's like two of our Sloppy Mess Sammiches exploded over a plate of fries!
Cajun Fries with Beer Cheese
A large order of hand cut fries tossed with Cajun seasoning and served with a swimming pool of house made Cheddar Jack Beer Cheese.
BBQ Dippin’ Tots with Beer Cheese
A pound of Tater Tots tossed with Wister’s BBQ spice and a little brown sugar. Served with house made beer cheese for the dippin’. Our beer cheese is made with real cheese, beer and a little kitchen alchemy.
Deep Ellum Tots
A pound of Tots topped with chopped brisket and our house made green chili queso.
Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Bites
Deep Fried Brisket and Mac-n-Cheese Bites. We fold chopped brisket into mac-n-cheese, roll it into balls and panko bread it. Served with Wahoo Sauce.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Pickles
Served with Wahoo Sauce
Fried Onion Petals
Served with Wahoo Sauce
Fried Jalapenos
Served with Wahoo Sauce
Fried Half & Half
Pick two from above. Served with Wahoo Sauce.
Fried Triple Threat
Deep Fried Jalapeno Chips, Pickle Chips and Onion Petals. Served with Wahoo Sauce.
Specialty Stuff
Hot Southern Mess
Pulled Pork, House Bacon, Cole Slaw, Fried Jalapeno, Hot Barbecue.
Sloppy Mess
Smoked Brisket Sloppy Mo’Joe, Sliced Cheddar, Pickles. Who doesn’t love Sloppy Joes? Here’s our version, all growed up.
Chick-Zilla
House Bacon, Sliced Cheddar, Cole Slaw, Fried Pickles, Wahoo Sauce. It’s big and scary, but it does not breathe fire.
BLT
House Cured and Smoked Bacon, Fried Green Tomato, Spring Mix and BBQ Vinaigrette. The BLT that Satisfies.
Texas Home Wrecker
Sliced Lean Brisket, House Bacon, Sliced Cheddar, Tomato, Fried Onions, Fried Pickles, Wahoo Sauce. Kinda like a Bacon Cheddar Burger, only Barbecue.
Texas Heart Breaker
Pulled Rib Meat, Sliced Lean, House Sausage, Fried Onions, Fried Pickles, Fried Jalapenos, Mustard Barbecue. Badder than Shaft, Superfly, James Bond and Kung-Fu all put together!
Chicken Salad
Deep Ellum Cheesesteak
Texas Style Cheese Steak - Chopped Brisket on the flat top til it's a little crispy, then finished with green chile-rotelle queso made with Cooper Sharp and Sharp White Cheddar for a little spice, or Cooper Sharp if you like it mild. Garnished with Fried Onion Petals or Jalapeno Chips. Or both.
Deep Ellum Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped Smoked Chicken on the flat top til it's a little crispy. Finished with green chile-rotelle queso made with Cooper Sharp and Sharp White Cheddar for a little spice, or Cooper Sharp if you like it mild. Garnished with Fried Onion Petals or Jalapeno Chips. Or both.
BBQ Sammiches 'n Stuff
Brisket Sammich
Pork Sammich
Carolina Pork Sammich
Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw and Mustard Barbecue on a buttered and toasted brioche bun.
Pulled Chicken Sammich
Cheddar Beer Smoked Sausage Sammich
Our Cheddar Beer Smoked Sausage served on a Pretzel Roll. Really good with our Mustard Barbecue Sauce.
2 Meat Sammich
House Salad
Burgerz & Chx
Wister Double Fister
Pick your patty. We top it with Mild Cheddar and House Made Bacon. That’s our B.B. Burger. THEN we pile on sliced Brisket, Pickled Red Onions and Pulled Pork. Finish it with a ladle of Cooper Sharp / Sharp Cheddar Green Chile Queso. Four meats, three cheeses, one bun. We recommend the double burger.
B. B.
This one right here comes with Cheddar and Bacon.
Eye Popper
Buttered and toasted roll, pickles, Wahoo Sauce. This is spectacular with a buttermilk fried chx breast.
Home Grown
Bacon, Cheddar, Sliced Tomato, Fried Pickle Chips and Onion Petals with a Wahoo Drizzle
Bacon Ranch
The name says it all. Oh, it’s on a roll. That’s what makes it a sammich
'Que
Bacon, Cheddar, Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw, Fried Pickle Chips, Wahoo Sauce
Just Jenn
Bacon, Cheddar, Mac-n-Cheese, Shredded Cheddar, Fried Jalapeno Chips
Nashville Hot
Just like The Eyepopper, but we dunk the patty in Nashville Hot sauce the second it comes out of the fryer or off the grill. Seriously, fire eaters only. I’m not kidding. You have been warned. No crying… We recommend the spicey buttermilk fried chx breast.
Chicken House
Flapperz
We sort the wings into drumz and flats, then season them with modified BBQ rub (no sugar) and let them stew in the cooler overnight. Then into the smoker on the Ferris wheel of barbecue. Then we deep fry them when you order. It's a lot of work, but we think it's worth it.
Saucy Chick-Lets
These are our version of boneless wings. Of course, no one bones out wings. These nugz are made from boneless chicken breasts and coated with a very crunchy breading that we developed.
Tenders
We make these in house. Boneless white meat chicken pounded out and marinated with buttermilk and a touch of BBQ spice. Hand floured and deep fried deliciousness.
Smo-Fried Chicken
Meat a la Carte
Brisket
Salt AND pepper rub, smoked overnight on hickory. Order chopped, sliced lean or sliced fatty.
Pork
We rub our butts with Wister's BBQ rub and smoke them overnight on hickory. Then we pull our pork all day long!
Pulled Chicken
Cheddar Beer Smoked Sausage
Course ground pork, BBQ spice, salt, brown sugar, Yard's Brawler and cheddar cheese. In a sausage casing. 1/3 lb. before they're smoked.
Pint Chicken Salad
Made with our smoked chicken, a touch of barbecue spice, lemon juice and the usual suspects.
Pint Sloppy Mess
Sloppy mess is our version of smoked brisket Sloppy Joe. A growed up incarnation of a childhood fave.
St. Louis Spare RIbs
Smoked Chicken
Our Yardbirds are generally around 5 lbs. before we cook them. That's a darn big bird!
Sides
Fries
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Beans
Stew
Collards
Corn
Mac
Bacon Mac
A generous portion of our Mac-n-Cheese, a bit larger than a regular portion, topped with a ladle of Beer Cheese, shreddy cheese and topped with chopped bacon. You can order it on the Off-Menu Menu or get it as a side with a platter for an up-charge.
Smashed Potatoes
Roasted Veggies
Potato Salad
Cole Slaw
SIDE Salad
Cornbread Waffle
We Make our Cornbread using Castle Valley Mill’s Fresh Ground, Local Cornmeal and Bake it in a Waffle Iron. It’s a Belgian Waffle, So it will Serve Several People. Comes with Honey Butter.
Corn Bread
Roll
Beer Cheese - 6 oz
Seasoned Tots
Desserts
MERCHANDISE
Sauce & Rub
Jar - Original Barbecue
Jar - Hot Barbecue
Jar - Alabama White Sauce
Jar - Wahoo Sauce
Jar Return
BBQ Rub
Our Secret blend of various spices mixed with brown sugar and put in a reusable jar. We use it on just about all your favorite meats. Get some today in store!
Brisket Rub
Our House blend of seasonings to spice up your brisket. Comes in a reusable 8oz glass jar.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Crafted in Smoke & Spice
575 S. Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446