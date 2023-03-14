Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wisteria Tea Room & Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2512 Second Street

Fort Myers, FL 33901

Tea Service

Tea Time

The Royal Albert

$51.99

Mocktail Starter Drink Bowl of soup and Wisteria house or Caesar salad Three Tiered Tray: First Tier - Chef's array of savory tea treats Second Tier – A delicious fresh scone served with Chantilly cream Third Tier - Delectable mini desserts Includes endless tea

The Royal

$37.99

Choice of: Bowl of soup, Wisteria house or Caesar salad Three Tiered Tray: First Tier - Chef's array of savory tea treats Second Tier – A delicious fresh scone served with Chantilly cream Third Tier - Delectable mini desserts Includes endless tea

The Duchess

$32.99

Three Tiered Tray: First Tier - Chef's array of savory tea treats Second Tier – A delicious fresh scone served with Chantilly cream Third Tier - Delectable mini desserts Includes endless tea

The Savory

$29.99

Cup of soup, chef’s array of savory tea treats, and a delicious fresh scone served with Chantilly cream Includes endless tea

Tea & Scone

$16.99

Childern's Tea

$16.99

Chef’s array of savory tea treats and a delicious fresh scone with Chantilly cream. Includes endless tea.

Tea Side

$4.69

Each individual item on Tea Tray

The Shelly Royal Albert

$61.99

Gluten Free option

The Shelly Royal

$47.99

Gluten Free option

The Shelly Duchess

$42.99

Gluten Free option

The Shelly Savory

$39.99

Gluten Free option

The Shelly Childern's Tea

$26.99

Gluten Free option

The Shelly Tea & Scone

$26.99

Gluten Free option

The Heirloom Royal Albert

$56.99

Vegaterian Option

The Heirloom Royal

$42.99

Vegaterian Option

The Heirloom Duchess

$37.99

Vegaterian Option

The Heirloom Savory

$34.99

Vegaterian Option

Brunch Tea

$34.99

House Made Salads

Wisteria House Salad

$11.99

Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, pickled red onions, candied pecans and dried cranberries.

Wisteria House Side Salad

$8.99

Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, pickled red onions, candied pecans and dried cranberries.

Wisteria Caesar Salad

$11.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with our house made croutons, and Caesar dressing topped with grated parmesan cheese.

Wisteria Caesar Side Salad

$8.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with our house made croutons, and Caesar dressing topped with grated parmesan cheese.

Chicken Bistro Salad

$15.99

Fresh mixed greens topped with a scoop of our roasted chicken salad with vegetable and fruit garnish.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$15.99

Fresh spinach topped with grilled chicken, fresh strawberries and blueberries, feta cheese, pickled red onions, candied pecans.

Mediterranean Wedge salad

$15.99

Fresh wedge of romaine drizzled with our parmesan peppercorn dressing and balsamic glaze. Garnished with tomato, artichoke, bacon, feta cheese, pickled red onions and olives.

House Made Soup And Scone

Bowl of Featured Soup and Scone

$8.99

Your choice of our signature wild rice or specialty soup of the month. Served with either a sweet or savory scone.

Cup of Featured Soup and Scone

$6.99

Your choice of our signature wild rice or specialty soup of the month. Served with either a sweet or savory scone.

Bowl of Wild Rice Soup and Scone

$8.99

Cup of Wild rice Soup and Scone

$6.99

House Favorites

Spinich Artichoke Quiche

$16.99

A generous wedge of quiche served with a Wisteria house side salad or bowl of house made soup.

House Made Mac and Cheese

$16.99

Our family recipe topped with buttered breadcrumbs and served with a Wisteria house side salad or bowl of house made soup.

Soup, Salad and Scone

$15.99

Wisteria house side salad, served with a bowl of house made soup, and choice of sweet or savory scone.

Mac and Cheese no side

$11.99

House Made Sandwiches

Prime Rib Sandwhich

$23.99

Delicately sliced roasted prime rib, topped with provolone cheese and pickled red onions on toasted ciabatta bread. Served with a side of house made horseradish sauce.

Ruben Sandwhich

$15.99

Sliced corned beef, swiss cheese and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye bread. Served with a side of house made thousand island.

Sweet and Spicey Turkey Melt

$15.99

Thinly sliced turkey layered with cream cheese and Raspberry Jalapeno Jam on rustic toasted sourdough.

Roasted Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.99

A generous serving of chicken salad made with celery, green onions, dried cranberries and slivered almonds on a warm croissant.

Scones

Sweet Scone

$4.99

Savory Scone

$4.99

Glueten Free Scone

$7.99

Wheel of scones

$32.99

2nd wheel of scones

$29.99

Chantilly Cream 4 oz

$1.99

Chantilly Cream 8 oz

$7.99

Sides

Broccoli Salad

$3.99

Seasonal side

$3.99

Cup of soup

$3.99

Bowl of soup

$4.99

Mini Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$11.99Out of stock

Rich Custrad Topped with caramelized sugar torched to perfection

Strawberry and Scones

$13.99

Our house chantilly cream piped between two of our signiture vanilla bean scones, topped with fresh straberry slices, Wisteria's amazing take on the strawberry shortcake

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$11.99

A delicous chocolate brownie sundea, with French vanilla ice cream, piped chantilly cream, drizzled with house made chocolate ganache, luscious caramel sauce and a cherry on top.

Bananas Exgrance

$11.99

Banna bread bunt cake with fresh sliced banana bruleed, troched to perfection, topped with a scoop of French Vanilla ice cream, luscious caramel sauce, Chantilly cream and sprinkled with candied pecans

White Chocolate Chip Macadamia Nuts Cookie

$11.99

Two extra-large soft baked buttery cookies with white cholate chips, and roasted macadamia nuts

Chefs Tea Dessert Trio

$11.99

Three mini gluten free desserts that are selected by our chef

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.99

Chantilly Cream

$1.99

Wisteria Signature Cheesecake

$11.99

Shelley Trio

$14.99

Beverages

Endless Tea

$4.99

French Press Coffee

$4.99

Handcrafted Mocktail

$7.99

To Go Tea

$2.99

Water

Milk

$3.59

Handcrafted Tea Latte

$4.99

Orange juice carafe

$4.99

Loose Tea

Seasonal Tea Collection

$10.00

Sale Tea

$4.00

4 for 10

$10.00

Assam

$10.00

Berry Kiss

$10.00

Bulk Tea

Cherry Vanilla

$10.00

Choc Alm Cookie

$10.00

Christmas Tea

$10.00

Cold Chaser

$10.00

Creme Caramel

$10.00

Dark Chocolate

$10.00

Elderberry Pie

Enchanted Forest

$10.00

English Break't

$10.00

Happy Tummy

$10.00

Lady London

$10.00

Last Mango

$10.00

Lavender Earl Grey

$10.00

Lavender Mint

$10.00

Orange Rooibos

$10.00

Peace, Love and Fruit Piece

$10.00

Peach

$10.00

Raspberry Rooibos

$10.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Royal Wedding

$10.00

Snowflake

$10.00

Snowflurries

$10.00

Spring Berries

$10.00

Spring Twist

$10.00

Tea Tox

$10.00

Tropical Sky

$10.00

Vanilla Chai

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00
The Wisteria experience - English Tea with a Southern Flair.

