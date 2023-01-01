Main picView gallery

Wister's Bar & Grill 950 Pine Market Avenue

950 Pine Market Avenue

Montgomery, TX 77316

Taco Options

1 Steak Taco

$5.50

One Blknd Fish Taco

$5.50

1 Chicken Taco

$5.50Out of stock

1 Catfish Taco

$5.50Out of stock

Founder Drink Fees

FC Old Fash Fee

$5.00

FC Mixed Drink

$3.00

FC Corking Fee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

950 Pine Market Avenue, Montgomery, TX 77316

