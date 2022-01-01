Restaurant header imageView gallery

Witcher's Kitchen

6a shoppers lane

Turnersville, NJ 08012

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sliders
MR. B's Cheesesteaks (Beef or Chicken)
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

Wing Kitchen

Traditional Wings

$69.95+

No flour, just pure crispy chicken goodness.

Boneless Wings

$49.99+

Crispy hand crafted

Chicken Tenders

$49.99+

Hand-cut buttermilk marinated chicken tenders, tossed in our blend of flour, herbs and spices, fried to perfection

Crispy Fried Cauliflower

$35.00+

Vegan delight! Fresh cut cauliflower marinated in rice milk, hot sauce, and tossed in our house blend of flour, herbs and spices, fried to perfection

Buttermilk fried donuts

$24.00+

Glazed, treated like fried chicken, golden brown and crispy, dusted with powdered sugar

Buttermilk fried cornbread

$24.00+

Glazed, treated like fried chicken, golden brown and crispy, dusted with powdered sugar

Chicken sandwich tray

$50.00+

Crispy buttermilk fried tenders on a bakery fresh hoagie roll with Wing sauce and pickles

Cole slaw

$9.99+

Creamy coleslaw infused with fresh lime juice, crushed red chili's, honey, & spices

Southern Kitchen

Deviled Eggs

$25.00+

Southern classic, boiled eggs filled with a whipped egg yolk flavor explosion

Pimento Cheese

$25.00+

Roasted red pepper, mix of soft cheeses, mayonnaise, spices, and cheddar, blended in a classic dip served with toasted bread and crackers

Hush Puppies

$25.00+

Small savory cornmeal fritters flavored with onion and spices, and fried golden

Fried Green Tomatoes

$30.00+

Cornmeal breaded green tomatoes fried golden served with honey scallion buttermilk dipping sauce

Pickled Shrimp

$45.00+

Large shrimp poached and marinaded in sweet vinegar, citrus, and herbs

Potato Salad

$25.00+

Tender diced potatoes, mixed with boiled egg, relish, onion, and mayonnaise

Macaroni Salad

$25.00+

(choice of mayo or vinaigrette based) Macaroni, tossed with fresh vegetables, basil, and dressing

Kale Salad

$40.00+

red wine vinaigrette, crispy pork belly, toasted sesame seeds,​

Shrimp Po Boy

$50.00+

Toasted French bread, layered with remoulade, lettuce, tomato, and fried shrimp

Pull Pork Sliders

$50.00+

Slow cooked pork shoulder, pulled and tossed with house BBQ sauce, and hot vinegar, served with slider rolls on the side

Fried Chicken Sliders

$50.00+

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, ranch, butter pickle, with slider rolls

Brisket

$50.00+

Slow braised beef brisket, pulled and tossed with house BBQ sauce, and hot vinegar, served with slider rolls

Fried chicken

$50.00+

Mama’s secret recipe, bone-in chicken, tender, crispy, amazing, house made hot sauces, white bread and pickles

Braised Short Rib

$60.00+

Short-rib of beef slow braised with red wine, vegetables, and spices

Fried or Blackened Tilapia

$50.00+

Buttermilk fried or rubbed with our house spice blend and pan seared served with remoulade

BBQ Chicken

$50.00+

Bone-in chicken marinated and roasted with house BBQ sauce

Shrimp and Grits

$50.00+

Sautéed shrimp, spicy tomato herb condiment, butter sauce, served atop creamy Parmesan grits

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

$40.00+

Layers of tender macaroni, smoked Gouda, cheddar, Monterey Jack, and cream baked to perfection

Hoppin John

$25.00+

(​ choice of smoked turkey or vegetarian) Black-eye peas, sautéed with onion, pepper, tomato, and seasoning, simmered slow with long grain rice

Collard Greens

$30.00+

Slow simmered fresh greens with smoked turkey, vegetables, spices, hot sauce, and vinegar

Candied Sweet Potatoes

$30.00+

Fresh sliced sweet potatoes roasted with a vanilla brown sugar glaze

Rice and Gravy

$25.00+

Steam white rice smothered in sow simmered rich chicken gravy

Fried Cabbage

$30.00+

Fresh white cabbage, pan fried with sweet butter, hot vinegar, herbs and spices

Mom's Shirley's Corn Pudding

$30.00+

Southern classic, cornmeal, fresh corn, sweet cream custard, baked with spices

Corn Bread

$20.00+

served with honey butter

Taco Stan

Chips

$8.00+

Fresh fried corn tortillas seasoned with sea salt

Guacamole

$15.00+

Fresh avocados, jalapeños, onion, garlic, diced tomato, cilantro, and lime juice

Pico De Gallo

$15.00+

Fresh cut tomatoes, jalapeños, onion, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice

Queso

$20.00+

Delicious cheese dip made of a blend of cheeses, seasoned cream, with a hint of Mexican herbs, spices and vegetables.

Mexican Chopped Salad

$40.00+

Diced tomatoes, jalapeños, onion, jicama, and avocado, cilantro, black beans, and corn, tossed in honey lime dressing served over a bed of chopped romaine

Shrimp Ceviche

$45.00+

Poached shrimp, marinated in lime juice, and spices, tossed with mango, peppers, cilantro and olive oil

Corn and tomato salad

$30.00+

Roasted corn, tomatoes, red onion, and bell pepper tossed with cilantro basil vinaigrette, served over farmers market greens

Chicken Tinga

$45.00+

Slow simmered chicken in a slightly spicy chipotle tomato sauce

Carne Asada

$50.00+

Charred marinated steak, hand sliced, finished with salsa verde

Seasoned Taco Beef

$40.00+

Sautéed ground beef, Mexican spices, and a hint of tomato

Carnitas

$50.00+

Boneless pork shoulder, fried, simmered, until tender, and shredded

Cauliflower

$35.00+

Oven charred with, lemon, cumin, chilis, and olive oil

Chimichanga

$50.00+

Flour tortillas filled with rice, pinto beans, cheddar, and seasoned beef, rolled and deep fried

Burritos

$50.00+

(​ choice of chicken, beef, or cauliflower) Flour tortillas filled with rice, black beans, cheddar, and choice of fillings

Quesadilla

$50.00+

Flour tortilla filled with mixed cheeses, Mexican spices, and vegetables or chicken

Fajitas

$50.00+

(​ choice of chicken or steak) Marinated meats sautéed with onions, peppers, and spices

Signature Rice

$20.00+

Yellow rice simmered with vegetables, and Mexican spices

White Rice

$20.00+

Steamed long grain rice, perfect vehicle for those big flavors

Black Beans

$27.00+

Simmered with onion, garlic, tomatoes, spices, and fresh herbs

Pinto Beans

$27.00+

Simmered with onion, garlic, tomatoes, spices, and fresh herb

Refried Beans

$27.00+

Pinto beans fried in olive oil , mashed and refried with onion, pepper, garlic, and cumin

South Philly

Grandma's Meatball Sliders

$40.00+

Hand rolled meatballs, pan fried and simmered is rich tomato sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese, fresh basil, and served on slider buns

Bruschetta

$24.00+

Garlic rubbed toasted bread served with a side of perfectly blended fresh tomatoes, herbs, onion, garlic, olive oil, balsamic, and Parmesan

Charcuterie & Cheese

$45.00+

A platter of Cured Italian meats and sausages, hard and soft cheeses, fresh breads and crackers

Tomato & Mozzarella On Focaccia

$38.00+

Freshly baked focaccia bread, filled with, arugula, beefsteak tomatoes, and buffalo mozzarella, cut into bite sized sandwiches

Philly Pretzel Bites

$20.00+

A South Philly favorite, served with house made honey mustard and spicy mustard, and signature cheese sauce

Mussels In Red or White Sauce

$45.00+

Fresh steamed mussels, finished with choice of our rich slow simmer tomato sauce, or our garlic white wine butter sauce

Tomato Pie

$25.00+

Buttery Crust topped with a layer of rich tomato sauce, herbs and a sprinkle of Romano cheese

Classic Caesar

$32.00+

Tender leaves of romaine hearts tossed with garlic croutons, and shaved Parmesan, served with a side of hand-made Caesar dressing

Caprese

$40.00+

Layers of tomatoes, basil, and buffalo mozzarella, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and served atop farmers market greens

Roasted Radicchio

$40.00+

Balance of bitter lettuce and apples roasted with olive oil and sea salt, tossed with berry tomatoes, walnuts and honey white balsamic vinegar, topped with goat cheese

Antipasto

$45.00+

Romaine, salami, mozzarella, roasted peppers, olives, tomatoes, pickled artichoke heats, and pickled peppers, served with a side red wine vinaigrette

MR. B's Cheesesteaks (Beef or Chicken)

$50.00+

Choice of thin shaved Ribeye or chicken breast sautéed and coated in our signature American “Wiz” sauce, served with sides of fried onions, peppers and mushrooms

Roast Pork, Broccoli Rabe, Provolone

$50.00+

South Philly Market favorite- slow roasted sliced pork loin, layered with sautéed broccoli rabe and topped with melted sharp provolone

Roast Beef

$50.00+

8-hour slow cooked top round of beef sliced thin, and served with au jus, and spicy horseradish cream

Chicken Parmesan

$60.00+

Fresh chicken breast hand breaded in parmesan herb crumbs, fried topped with our rich tomato sauce, and a blend of cheeses

Baked Ziti

$40.00+

American classic of ziti, ricotta, rich tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, and fresh herbs baked to perfection

Lasagna

$40.00+

Layers of tender pasta, seasoned beef, hard and soft Italian cheeses, and fresh basil

Eggplant Parmesan

$40.00+

Fresh roasted eggplant hand breaded in parmesan herb crumbs, fried topped with our rich tomato sauce, and a blend of cheeses

Sausage & Peppers

$35.00+

Pan roasted spicy or sweet sausage, tossed in fried bell peppers and onions

Penne Ala Vodka

$45.00+

with choice of shrimp or chicken Tomato, cream, and Parmesan get kicked up with a few shots of vodka

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables

$25.00+

Roasted seasonal vegetables Farmers market vegetables tossed in olive oil, and house seasoning, and roasted

Broccoli Rabe

$20.00+

Sautéed in olive oil, garlic, and house seasonings

Lemon Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

$25.00+

Baby potatoes seasoned with kosher salt, lemon and fresh picked rosemary

Corner Deli

Fried Potato Chip & Onion Dip

$15.00+

Fresh fried potato chips & onion dip Crispy fresh fried potatoes, with caramelized onion dipping sauce

Hummus & Pita Chips

$20.00+

Chic pea purée laced with lemon, garlic, tanhni, served with warm toasted pita

Lox Platter & Bagel Chips

$50.00+

Cured salmon, sliced thin and served with capers, chopped onion, olives, tomatoes, lemon, and crispy bagels

Latke's & Sour Cream

$25.00+

Pan fried potato cakes, with herb sour cream

Matzo Ball

$25.00+

Rich chicken broth, with tender matzo dumplings simmer until teander

Charred Tomato

$25.00+

Grilled tomatoes, simmered with stock spices, and cream puréed

Creamy Potato

$25.00+

Season potatoes, stock, and cream blended into a classic masterpiece

Turkey Cobb Salad

$40.00+

Fresh roasted turkey, avocado, tomato, bacon, and farmers market vegetables, served with buttermilk ranch

Garden Salad

$35.00+

Farmers market greens, and fresh vegetables, garlic croutons, and choice of champagne dressing, or buttermilk dressing

Cole Slaw

$30.00+

Sherdded cabbage, tossed with signature chili lime dressing

Sandwich & Wraps

$40.00+

Choice of meat, cheese and bread. Choose to include lettuce, tomato, onion, housemaid mustard, mayonnaise, and Russian dressing

Bagel sandwich

$35.00+

with smoked fish or lox. Olive oil or mayo dressing by request

Relish Tray

$8.00+

Pickle spears, olives, banana peppers, crushed pickled chilis

Apple Sauce

$6.00+

Pairs great with our fresh made Latke’s

Sour Cream

$6.00+

Lox Spread

$15.00+

Perfect blend of smoked salmon, cream cheese, and dill

Chicken Liver Spread

$16.00+

Sautéed chicken liver seasoned with cognac, onion and spices

Farmer's Market

Greek Salad

$40.00+

Fresh field greens, layered with feta, olives, tomatoes, and cucumbers, served with a oregano dressing on the side

Baby Field

$30.00+

Mix of baby lettuces, tomato, cucumbers, onion, carrots, red peppers, with choice of champagne, balsamic, or buttermilk dressings

Quinoa

$40.00+

Steamed quinoa tossed with seasonal vegetables, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, kale, and sweet basil dressing Roasted beets Fresh roasted red beets, goat cheese, arugula, pickled onions,

Portobella Mushroom

$40.00+

Marinated roasted portobello mushrooms

Crispy Tofu

$40.00+

Hand cut tofu, season, lightly battered, and fried

Honey & Soy Salmon

$50.00+

Pan roasted salmon, glazed with a honey soy reduction

Roasted Turkey

$45.00+

Fresh herb roasted turkey breast

Shawarma Spiced Cauliflower

$30.00+

Middle eastern spiced charred cauliflower

Curry Roasted Carrots

$20.00+

House curry spice blend, tossed with fresh carrots and oven roasted

Charred Broccoli

$20.00+

Olive oil and spices roasted crispy

Marinated Mushrooms & Chillies

$20.00+

Mix of mushroom, chili peppers, and herb vinaigrette

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$20.00+

Skin on sweet potato wedges, sea salt, olive oil

Roasted Vegetables Skewer

$35.00+

Farmers market vegetable, marinated and grilled ​​served with roasted garlic dipping sauce

Chicken Skewer

$40.00+

Marinated chicken and fresh herbs, skewered and served with roasted garlic dipping sauce

Tomato, Mozzarella & Basil

$40.00+

Small cups of marinated buffalo mozzarella, berry tomatoes, and basil vinaigrette

Goat Cheese Fritters

$40.00+

Hand rolled and breaded goat cheese fried and served with honey dressing

Roasted Vegetable

$25.00+

A smooth purée soup of fresh seasonal vegetables, herbs and a touch of cream

Soup of the Season

$25.00+

Ask and see from winter vegetable to she-crab soup seasonal and delicious

Chicken Orzo

$25.00+

Rich chicken broth, pulled roasted chicken, seasonal vegetables, and orzo pasta

