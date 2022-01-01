Witcher's Kitchen
6a shoppers lane
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Wing Kitchen
Traditional Wings
No flour, just pure crispy chicken goodness.
Boneless Wings
Crispy hand crafted
Chicken Tenders
Hand-cut buttermilk marinated chicken tenders, tossed in our blend of flour, herbs and spices, fried to perfection
Crispy Fried Cauliflower
Vegan delight! Fresh cut cauliflower marinated in rice milk, hot sauce, and tossed in our house blend of flour, herbs and spices, fried to perfection
Buttermilk fried donuts
Glazed, treated like fried chicken, golden brown and crispy, dusted with powdered sugar
Buttermilk fried cornbread
Glazed, treated like fried chicken, golden brown and crispy, dusted with powdered sugar
Chicken sandwich tray
Crispy buttermilk fried tenders on a bakery fresh hoagie roll with Wing sauce and pickles
Cole slaw
Creamy coleslaw infused with fresh lime juice, crushed red chili's, honey, & spices
Southern Kitchen
Deviled Eggs
Southern classic, boiled eggs filled with a whipped egg yolk flavor explosion
Pimento Cheese
Roasted red pepper, mix of soft cheeses, mayonnaise, spices, and cheddar, blended in a classic dip served with toasted bread and crackers
Hush Puppies
Small savory cornmeal fritters flavored with onion and spices, and fried golden
Fried Green Tomatoes
Cornmeal breaded green tomatoes fried golden served with honey scallion buttermilk dipping sauce
Pickled Shrimp
Large shrimp poached and marinaded in sweet vinegar, citrus, and herbs
Potato Salad
Tender diced potatoes, mixed with boiled egg, relish, onion, and mayonnaise
Macaroni Salad
(choice of mayo or vinaigrette based) Macaroni, tossed with fresh vegetables, basil, and dressing
Kale Salad
red wine vinaigrette, crispy pork belly, toasted sesame seeds,
Shrimp Po Boy
Toasted French bread, layered with remoulade, lettuce, tomato, and fried shrimp
Pull Pork Sliders
Slow cooked pork shoulder, pulled and tossed with house BBQ sauce, and hot vinegar, served with slider rolls on the side
Fried Chicken Sliders
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, ranch, butter pickle, with slider rolls
Brisket
Slow braised beef brisket, pulled and tossed with house BBQ sauce, and hot vinegar, served with slider rolls
Fried chicken
Mama’s secret recipe, bone-in chicken, tender, crispy, amazing, house made hot sauces, white bread and pickles
Braised Short Rib
Short-rib of beef slow braised with red wine, vegetables, and spices
Fried or Blackened Tilapia
Buttermilk fried or rubbed with our house spice blend and pan seared served with remoulade
BBQ Chicken
Bone-in chicken marinated and roasted with house BBQ sauce
Shrimp and Grits
Sautéed shrimp, spicy tomato herb condiment, butter sauce, served atop creamy Parmesan grits
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese
Layers of tender macaroni, smoked Gouda, cheddar, Monterey Jack, and cream baked to perfection
Hoppin John
( choice of smoked turkey or vegetarian) Black-eye peas, sautéed with onion, pepper, tomato, and seasoning, simmered slow with long grain rice
Collard Greens
Slow simmered fresh greens with smoked turkey, vegetables, spices, hot sauce, and vinegar
Candied Sweet Potatoes
Fresh sliced sweet potatoes roasted with a vanilla brown sugar glaze
Rice and Gravy
Steam white rice smothered in sow simmered rich chicken gravy
Fried Cabbage
Fresh white cabbage, pan fried with sweet butter, hot vinegar, herbs and spices
Mom's Shirley's Corn Pudding
Southern classic, cornmeal, fresh corn, sweet cream custard, baked with spices
Corn Bread
served with honey butter
Taco Stan
Chips
Fresh fried corn tortillas seasoned with sea salt
Guacamole
Fresh avocados, jalapeños, onion, garlic, diced tomato, cilantro, and lime juice
Pico De Gallo
Fresh cut tomatoes, jalapeños, onion, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice
Queso
Delicious cheese dip made of a blend of cheeses, seasoned cream, with a hint of Mexican herbs, spices and vegetables.
Mexican Chopped Salad
Diced tomatoes, jalapeños, onion, jicama, and avocado, cilantro, black beans, and corn, tossed in honey lime dressing served over a bed of chopped romaine
Shrimp Ceviche
Poached shrimp, marinated in lime juice, and spices, tossed with mango, peppers, cilantro and olive oil
Corn and tomato salad
Roasted corn, tomatoes, red onion, and bell pepper tossed with cilantro basil vinaigrette, served over farmers market greens
Chicken Tinga
Slow simmered chicken in a slightly spicy chipotle tomato sauce
Carne Asada
Charred marinated steak, hand sliced, finished with salsa verde
Seasoned Taco Beef
Sautéed ground beef, Mexican spices, and a hint of tomato
Carnitas
Boneless pork shoulder, fried, simmered, until tender, and shredded
Cauliflower
Oven charred with, lemon, cumin, chilis, and olive oil
Chimichanga
Flour tortillas filled with rice, pinto beans, cheddar, and seasoned beef, rolled and deep fried
Burritos
( choice of chicken, beef, or cauliflower) Flour tortillas filled with rice, black beans, cheddar, and choice of fillings
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with mixed cheeses, Mexican spices, and vegetables or chicken
Fajitas
( choice of chicken or steak) Marinated meats sautéed with onions, peppers, and spices
Signature Rice
Yellow rice simmered with vegetables, and Mexican spices
White Rice
Steamed long grain rice, perfect vehicle for those big flavors
Black Beans
Simmered with onion, garlic, tomatoes, spices, and fresh herbs
Pinto Beans
Simmered with onion, garlic, tomatoes, spices, and fresh herb
Refried Beans
Pinto beans fried in olive oil , mashed and refried with onion, pepper, garlic, and cumin
South Philly
Grandma's Meatball Sliders
Hand rolled meatballs, pan fried and simmered is rich tomato sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese, fresh basil, and served on slider buns
Bruschetta
Garlic rubbed toasted bread served with a side of perfectly blended fresh tomatoes, herbs, onion, garlic, olive oil, balsamic, and Parmesan
Charcuterie & Cheese
A platter of Cured Italian meats and sausages, hard and soft cheeses, fresh breads and crackers
Tomato & Mozzarella On Focaccia
Freshly baked focaccia bread, filled with, arugula, beefsteak tomatoes, and buffalo mozzarella, cut into bite sized sandwiches
Philly Pretzel Bites
A South Philly favorite, served with house made honey mustard and spicy mustard, and signature cheese sauce
Mussels In Red or White Sauce
Fresh steamed mussels, finished with choice of our rich slow simmer tomato sauce, or our garlic white wine butter sauce
Tomato Pie
Buttery Crust topped with a layer of rich tomato sauce, herbs and a sprinkle of Romano cheese
Classic Caesar
Tender leaves of romaine hearts tossed with garlic croutons, and shaved Parmesan, served with a side of hand-made Caesar dressing
Caprese
Layers of tomatoes, basil, and buffalo mozzarella, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and served atop farmers market greens
Roasted Radicchio
Balance of bitter lettuce and apples roasted with olive oil and sea salt, tossed with berry tomatoes, walnuts and honey white balsamic vinegar, topped with goat cheese
Antipasto
Romaine, salami, mozzarella, roasted peppers, olives, tomatoes, pickled artichoke heats, and pickled peppers, served with a side red wine vinaigrette
MR. B's Cheesesteaks (Beef or Chicken)
Choice of thin shaved Ribeye or chicken breast sautéed and coated in our signature American “Wiz” sauce, served with sides of fried onions, peppers and mushrooms
Roast Pork, Broccoli Rabe, Provolone
South Philly Market favorite- slow roasted sliced pork loin, layered with sautéed broccoli rabe and topped with melted sharp provolone
Roast Beef
8-hour slow cooked top round of beef sliced thin, and served with au jus, and spicy horseradish cream
Chicken Parmesan
Fresh chicken breast hand breaded in parmesan herb crumbs, fried topped with our rich tomato sauce, and a blend of cheeses
Baked Ziti
American classic of ziti, ricotta, rich tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, and fresh herbs baked to perfection
Lasagna
Layers of tender pasta, seasoned beef, hard and soft Italian cheeses, and fresh basil
Eggplant Parmesan
Fresh roasted eggplant hand breaded in parmesan herb crumbs, fried topped with our rich tomato sauce, and a blend of cheeses
Sausage & Peppers
Pan roasted spicy or sweet sausage, tossed in fried bell peppers and onions
Penne Ala Vodka
with choice of shrimp or chicken Tomato, cream, and Parmesan get kicked up with a few shots of vodka
Roasted Seasonal Vegetables
Roasted seasonal vegetables Farmers market vegetables tossed in olive oil, and house seasoning, and roasted
Broccoli Rabe
Sautéed in olive oil, garlic, and house seasonings
Lemon Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
Baby potatoes seasoned with kosher salt, lemon and fresh picked rosemary
Corner Deli
Fried Potato Chip & Onion Dip
Fresh fried potato chips & onion dip Crispy fresh fried potatoes, with caramelized onion dipping sauce
Hummus & Pita Chips
Chic pea purée laced with lemon, garlic, tanhni, served with warm toasted pita
Lox Platter & Bagel Chips
Cured salmon, sliced thin and served with capers, chopped onion, olives, tomatoes, lemon, and crispy bagels
Latke's & Sour Cream
Pan fried potato cakes, with herb sour cream
Matzo Ball
Rich chicken broth, with tender matzo dumplings simmer until teander
Charred Tomato
Grilled tomatoes, simmered with stock spices, and cream puréed
Creamy Potato
Season potatoes, stock, and cream blended into a classic masterpiece
Turkey Cobb Salad
Fresh roasted turkey, avocado, tomato, bacon, and farmers market vegetables, served with buttermilk ranch
Garden Salad
Farmers market greens, and fresh vegetables, garlic croutons, and choice of champagne dressing, or buttermilk dressing
Cole Slaw
Sherdded cabbage, tossed with signature chili lime dressing
Sandwich & Wraps
Choice of meat, cheese and bread. Choose to include lettuce, tomato, onion, housemaid mustard, mayonnaise, and Russian dressing
Bagel sandwich
with smoked fish or lox. Olive oil or mayo dressing by request
Relish Tray
Pickle spears, olives, banana peppers, crushed pickled chilis
Apple Sauce
Pairs great with our fresh made Latke’s
Sour Cream
Lox Spread
Perfect blend of smoked salmon, cream cheese, and dill
Chicken Liver Spread
Sautéed chicken liver seasoned with cognac, onion and spices
Farmer's Market
Greek Salad
Fresh field greens, layered with feta, olives, tomatoes, and cucumbers, served with a oregano dressing on the side
Baby Field
Mix of baby lettuces, tomato, cucumbers, onion, carrots, red peppers, with choice of champagne, balsamic, or buttermilk dressings
Quinoa
Steamed quinoa tossed with seasonal vegetables, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, kale, and sweet basil dressing Roasted beets Fresh roasted red beets, goat cheese, arugula, pickled onions,
Portobella Mushroom
Marinated roasted portobello mushrooms
Crispy Tofu
Hand cut tofu, season, lightly battered, and fried
Honey & Soy Salmon
Pan roasted salmon, glazed with a honey soy reduction
Roasted Turkey
Fresh herb roasted turkey breast
Shawarma Spiced Cauliflower
Middle eastern spiced charred cauliflower
Curry Roasted Carrots
House curry spice blend, tossed with fresh carrots and oven roasted
Charred Broccoli
Olive oil and spices roasted crispy
Marinated Mushrooms & Chillies
Mix of mushroom, chili peppers, and herb vinaigrette
Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Skin on sweet potato wedges, sea salt, olive oil
Roasted Vegetables Skewer
Farmers market vegetable, marinated and grilled served with roasted garlic dipping sauce
Chicken Skewer
Marinated chicken and fresh herbs, skewered and served with roasted garlic dipping sauce
Tomato, Mozzarella & Basil
Small cups of marinated buffalo mozzarella, berry tomatoes, and basil vinaigrette
Goat Cheese Fritters
Hand rolled and breaded goat cheese fried and served with honey dressing
Roasted Vegetable
A smooth purée soup of fresh seasonal vegetables, herbs and a touch of cream
Soup of the Season
Ask and see from winter vegetable to she-crab soup seasonal and delicious
Chicken Orzo
Rich chicken broth, pulled roasted chicken, seasonal vegetables, and orzo pasta
6a shoppers lane, Turnersville, NJ 08012