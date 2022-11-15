Witch's Hat Brewing Company

purchase a meal for a family in our community!

Help us deliver delicious Thanksgiving meals to local South Lyon area families! We have teamed up with Blessings in a Backpack - South Lyon Chapter once again to bring a delicious holiday meal to families on the hot lunch program in the South Lyon School district. Last year we hand delivered Thanksgiving meals to 46 families (276 people) in our community on Thanksgiving morning, and hopefully we can do even more this year! We would not be able to do this without the amazing generosity of our wonderful customers, THANK YOU!!!