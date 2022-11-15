- Home
Witch's Hat Brewing Company
156 Reviews
$$
601 S Lafayette St
South Lyon, MI 48178
Thanksgiving Pre-Order Meals
Thanksgiving meal for 6 - pre-order
Let our crew cook for you this Thanksgiving! Scratch made Thanksgiving meal for 6 ready to reheat and serve! -Slow roasted herb rubbed half turkey -Garlic & herb mashed potatoes -Crispy fried onion green been casserole -Fresh baked golden cornbread -Rosemary & thyme stuffing -Cranberry compote with mint -Double chocolate fudge brownies $150 Order now, quantities are limited! Pick-up on Wednesday, 11/23!
purchase a meal for a family in our community!
Help us deliver delicious Thanksgiving meals to local South Lyon area families! We have teamed up with Blessings in a Backpack - South Lyon Chapter once again to bring a delicious holiday meal to families on the hot lunch program in the South Lyon School district. Last year we hand delivered Thanksgiving meals to 46 families (276 people) in our community on Thanksgiving morning, and hopefully we can do even more this year! We would not be able to do this without the amazing generosity of our wonderful customers, THANK YOU!!!
Food Menu
The Hat Burger
Grass fed 8oz Angus steak burger on split-top brioche bun served with lettuce, tomato, house-made pickles, mustard & ketchup and served with a side of hand cut fries. ALLERGEN INFORMATION; wheat and milk.
Night Fury Bacon Jam Burger
Grass fed 8oz angus steak burger on a split top Brioche bun with cheddar cheese, bcaon, Night Fury bacon jam, mayo, and mixed greens served with hand cut fries. ALLERGEN INFORMATION; soy and wheat.
Black Bean Burger Burger
House made black bean patty on split-top brioche bun served with lettuce, tomato, house-made pickles, mustard & ketchup and served with a side of hand cut fries. ALLERGEN INFORMATION; soy, milk, wheat and eggs.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
8 hour smoked pork on a brioche bun with tangy coleslaw, onion straws & house made North Carolina BBQ sauce served with a side of hand cut fries. ALLERGEN INFO: Wheat
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded Amish chicken breast from Miller Poultry, (fresh; never frozen, non-GMO and raised without added hormones or antibiotics), house-made Nashville hot sauce, house-made pickles, and cabbage served with our hand cut fries ALLERGEN INFORMATION: wheat, milk, soy
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Hand Breaded All Natural 100% Hormone Free Chicken severed with your choice of sauce. Served with our Hand Cut Fries.
Chicken Tinga Tacos w/ Deconstructed Eloté
All natural 100% hormone free chicken marinated in a spicy adobo sauce served on warm flour tortillas with crema, Pico de Gallo, Cotija cheese, and cilantro served with a side of deconstructed eloté. ALLERGEN INFO: Wheat, Dairy
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi Pasta tossed & cooked in house made cheese sauce, topped with shaved parmesan and breadcrumbs.
Chicken & Waffles
Hand breaded Amish chicken breast from Miller Poultry (fresh; never frozen, non-GMO and raised without added hormones or antibiotics), with a house made Belgian waffle, Doodles Sugarbush Michigan 100% maple syrup & Hand cut fries. ALLERGEN INFORMATION; wheat, egg, milk and soy.
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod with house made pickle aioli. Served with our hand cut fries, apple slaw, & lemon wedge. ALLERGEN I NFORMATION; egg, milk, wheat.
Extra Sauce / Extra sides
Rodeo Burger
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
Spent Grain Pretzel
Soft pretzels made from spent brewers grain and served with your choice of Sharp Cheddar Cheese sauce or Edward’s Portly Brown mustard for dipping. ALLERGEN INFORMATION; wheat, milk and egg.
Hand Cut Fries
Fresh, hand cut never frozen Idaho potatoes, seasoned with sea salt and ground pepper.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, heavy cream & Parmesan cheese served with house made tortilla chips. ALLERGEN INFO: Dairy, Wheat
Carne Asada Fries
Our hand cut fries smothered in cheese sauce, Pico de Gallo, scallions and seasoned skirt steak. ALLERGEN INFO: Dairy, Wheat
Fried Goat Cheese
Breaded and Flash Fried until golden brown perfection, balsamic reduction, pear, and smoked sunflower seeds.
Jalapeno Corn Chowder
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, house made Caesar dressing.
Side of Deconstructed Eloté
Side Mac n Cheese
Raspberry Habanero Hot Chicken Wings
One and a half pounds of Natural Antibiotic Free Chicken Wings Fried and tossed in Thai Peanut Chili Sauce garnished with Green Onions, Sesame Seeds and side of Celery. Allergens: Peanut, Wheat & Soy
Minestrone Soup
Roasted beet and goat cheese salad
Roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese and candied walnuts tossed in a honey balsamic vinaigrette. ALLERGEN INFORMATION; milk, honey and wheat.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, house made Caesar dressing. ALLERGEN INFORMATION; egg, milk and shellfish.
Apple Orchard Salad
Fried Brussel Sprout Salmon Salad
Kids Hat Burger
Premium beef blend, served plain. Extra toppings available: Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato
Kids Chicken Fingers w/ Ranch
Handed breaded Amish chicken tenders, served with ranch.
Kids Chicken & Waffles
Hand breaded Amish chicken tenders, house made waffle, and Pure Michigan maple syrup.
Kids Fish & Chips
Breaded cod served with fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled Detroit sourdough bread with cheddar cheese.
Kids Mac n Cheese
Ice Cream Sandwich
Pumpkin Cheese Cake
A 6 inch round pumpkin cheesecake.
CANS
Train Hopper 6pk
American India Pale Ale. ABV: 6.9%
Production Line Cold IPA 6packs
Defloured 6 pack
Juicy & Hazy IPA. ABV: 6.5%
Strawberry Mango Defloured 4pk
Hazy IPA with Strawberry and Mango ABV: 6.3%
Three Kord 6pk
German Style Kolsch ABV: 4.5%
Thrash Punk Coffee Kolsch 6pk
German Style Kolsch brewed with fresh roasted coffee from our friends at Hyperion Coffee Co. ABV: 5.0%
Twenty Phive Years 4pk
Experimental wheat wine brewed with Phantasm powder and wine grape must, and fermented with Kviek yeast. Brewed in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Michigan Brewers Guild ABV: 9.0%
Dames and the Giant Peach 4pk
Sour Fruit Ale with Peaches ABV: 7.6%
Night Fury 4pk
Massive imperial stout brewed with molasses and boiled for more than 10 hours. 10.2%abv
Well Water Bourbon Barrel Barleywine 2022 release
Well Water Bourbon barrel aged barleywine. Big malty barleywine with notes of toffee, caramel, vanilla and bourbon with a beautiful copper color. 14%abv
Fear of the Dark 4pk
Intensely Hopped Black Barleywine. ABV: 10.2%
GROWLER/HOWLER FILLS
Train Hopper
American India Pale Ale. ABV: 6.9%
That Woman
Michigan Style IPA with Honey and Lavender ABV: 5.5%
Defloured NEIPA
Juicy & Hazy IPA ABV: 6.5%
Strawberry Mango Defloured
Hazy IPA with Strawberry and Mango
Production Line Cold IPA
Brewed with Columbus, Simcoe, Lupamax Sultana, and Styrian Wolf hops. Grapefruit and earthy rye spice on the nose. Pours a brilliantly clear dark amber color. Notes of grapefruit, citrus rind, and hints of lime and coconut.
Three Kord Kölsch
German Style Kolsch ABV: 4.5%
Thrash Punk
Coffee Infused Kolsch Brewed with Hyperion Coffee. ABV: 5%
Jake Walk Blues Cream Ale
German hefeweizen brewed with wheat and coconut in the mash, and conditioned on lime zest and juice. Brewed in collaboration with an amazing group of women for International Women's Collaboration Brew Day. 5.1%abv
Twenty Phive Years
Mexican-Style Lager with Lime & Lime Zest ABV: 4.7%
Oktoberfest
Marzen-Style Lager brewed with all German ingredients. ABV: 5.4%
Under the Red Light
Amber Ale ABV: 5%
1908 Smoked Wheat
Blueberry Lemonade Gose
Sour Wheat Ale Brewed with Blueberries, Lemon Zest and Salt ABV: 4.8%
Dames & The Giant Peach
Sour Fruit Ale with Peaches ABV: 7.6%
Edwards Portly Brown
American Brown Ale ABV: 5.5%
Pumpkin Porter
Night Fury Imperial Stout
Massive imperial stout brewed with molasses. 10.2%
1/2 Off Growlers for Mug Club Members Only
Limit to 64oz Per Member. 1 Growler or 2 Howlers. Please make sure the Name and MC # of the Member is added to the special request section.
MERCH
Blueberry Lemonade Gose T-shirt
Next Level Indigo t-shirt with Blueberry Lemonade Gose logo large on front and WHBC logo on the sleeve.
Dark Gray Unisex Mug Club Member Shirt
$15
Bat Sign Logo T-Shirt
Black Bella Canvas tee with Witch's Hat bat sign logo on front.
Black Logo Trucker Hat
black snap back truck hat with Witch's Hat logo
WHBC Tap Handle
Witch's Hat Large Sticker
Grey Train Hopper Hoodie
Grey Night Fury T-Shirt
WHBC Logo Beanie
Barrel
5oz Taster Glass
5oz Taster Glass These new taster glasses feature a mini bat 5oz pour line marker to make for caring sharing.
WHBC 10th Anniversary Pint
WHBC 10th Anniversary Pint Our newest pint glasses celebrate our 10th Anniversary and feature a list of accomplishments in the past decade. Cheers!
Growler
New 64oz Growler
Mug Club Renewal
Please Make sure your Full Name and Member number if known is added to the special request area.
Mug Club Renewal W/ Merch
New Mug Club Membership
Gift Membership
Gift Mug Club Membership
Give the gift of one year of Mug Club membership at The Hat! This membership will include a Mug Club Member t-shirt and WHBC logo Willie glass that will be given when you pick up this card. The membership will become active on your next visit in when you bring in the card and your ID.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Witch's Hat is a microbrewery specializing in quality, fresh brewed beers. It features a scratch kitchen using locally sourced ingredients and is based in South Lyon, Michigan.
601 S Lafayette St, South Lyon, MI 48178