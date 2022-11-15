Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Witch's Hat Brewing Company

156 Reviews

$$

601 S Lafayette St

South Lyon, MI 48178

Order Again

Popular Items

The Hat Burger
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Fingers & Fries

Thanksgiving Pre-Order Meals

Thanksgiving meal for 6 - pre-order

Thanksgiving meal for 6 - pre-order

$150.00

Let our crew cook for you this Thanksgiving! Scratch made Thanksgiving meal for 6 ready to reheat and serve! -Slow roasted herb rubbed half turkey -Garlic & herb mashed potatoes -Crispy fried onion green been casserole -Fresh baked golden cornbread -Rosemary & thyme stuffing -Cranberry compote with mint -Double chocolate fudge brownies $150 Order now, quantities are limited! Pick-up on Wednesday, 11/23!

purchase a meal for a family in our community!

purchase a meal for a family in our community!

Help us deliver delicious Thanksgiving meals to local South Lyon area families! We have teamed up with Blessings in a Backpack - South Lyon Chapter once again to bring a delicious holiday meal to families on the hot lunch program in the South Lyon School district. Last year we hand delivered Thanksgiving meals to 46 families (276 people) in our community on Thanksgiving morning, and hopefully we can do even more this year! We would not be able to do this without the amazing generosity of our wonderful customers, THANK YOU!!!

Food Menu

The Hat Burger

The Hat Burger

$16.00

Grass fed 8oz Angus steak burger on split-top brioche bun served with lettuce, tomato, house-made pickles, mustard & ketchup and served with a side of hand cut fries. ALLERGEN INFORMATION; wheat and milk.

Night Fury Bacon Jam Burger

Night Fury Bacon Jam Burger

$18.00

Grass fed 8oz angus steak burger on a split top Brioche bun with cheddar cheese, bcaon, Night Fury bacon jam, mayo, and mixed greens served with hand cut fries. ALLERGEN INFORMATION; soy and wheat.

Black Bean Burger Burger

Black Bean Burger Burger

$15.00

House made black bean patty on split-top brioche bun served with lettuce, tomato, house-made pickles, mustard & ketchup and served with a side of hand cut fries. ALLERGEN INFORMATION; soy, milk, wheat and eggs.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

8 hour smoked pork on a brioche bun with tangy coleslaw, onion straws & house made North Carolina BBQ sauce served with a side of hand cut fries. ALLERGEN INFO: Wheat

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Hand breaded Amish chicken breast from Miller Poultry, (fresh; never frozen, non-GMO and raised without added hormones or antibiotics), house-made Nashville hot sauce, house-made pickles, and cabbage served with our hand cut fries ALLERGEN INFORMATION: wheat, milk, soy

Chicken Fingers & Fries

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$15.00

Hand Breaded All Natural 100% Hormone Free Chicken severed with your choice of sauce. Served with our Hand Cut Fries.

Chicken Tinga Tacos w/ Deconstructed Eloté

Chicken Tinga Tacos w/ Deconstructed Eloté

$16.00

All natural 100% hormone free chicken marinated in a spicy adobo sauce served on warm flour tortillas with crema, Pico de Gallo, Cotija cheese, and cilantro served with a side of deconstructed eloté. ALLERGEN INFO: Wheat, Dairy

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Cavatappi Pasta tossed & cooked in house made cheese sauce, topped with shaved parmesan and breadcrumbs.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Hand breaded Amish chicken breast from Miller Poultry (fresh; never frozen, non-GMO and raised without added hormones or antibiotics), with a house made Belgian waffle, Doodles Sugarbush Michigan 100% maple syrup & Hand cut fries. ALLERGEN INFORMATION; wheat, egg, milk and soy.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Beer battered cod with house made pickle aioli. Served with our hand cut fries, apple slaw, & lemon wedge. ALLERGEN I NFORMATION; egg, milk, wheat.

Extra Sauce / Extra sides

Rodeo Burger

$18.00

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$20.00
Spent Grain Pretzel

Spent Grain Pretzel

$6.00

Soft pretzels made from spent brewers grain and served with your choice of Sharp Cheddar Cheese sauce or Edward’s Portly Brown mustard for dipping. ALLERGEN INFORMATION; wheat, milk and egg.

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Fresh, hand cut never frozen Idaho potatoes, seasoned with sea salt and ground pepper.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, heavy cream & Parmesan cheese served with house made tortilla chips. ALLERGEN INFO: Dairy, Wheat

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$18.00

Our hand cut fries smothered in cheese sauce, Pico de Gallo, scallions and seasoned skirt steak. ALLERGEN INFO: Dairy, Wheat

Fried Goat Cheese

Fried Goat Cheese

$12.00

Breaded and Flash Fried until golden brown perfection, balsamic reduction, pear, and smoked sunflower seeds.

Jalapeno Corn Chowder

Jalapeno Corn Chowder

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, house made Caesar dressing.

Side of Deconstructed Eloté

$5.00

Side Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Raspberry Habanero Hot Chicken Wings

$15.00

One and a half pounds of Natural Antibiotic Free Chicken Wings Fried and tossed in Thai Peanut Chili Sauce garnished with Green Onions, Sesame Seeds and side of Celery. Allergens: Peanut, Wheat & Soy

Minestrone Soup

$7.00+
Roasted beet and goat cheese salad

Roasted beet and goat cheese salad

$14.00

Roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese and candied walnuts tossed in a honey balsamic vinaigrette. ALLERGEN INFORMATION; milk, honey and wheat.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, house made Caesar dressing. ALLERGEN INFORMATION; egg, milk and shellfish.

Apple Orchard Salad

$14.00

Fried Brussel Sprout Salmon Salad

$18.00
Kids Hat Burger

Kids Hat Burger

$10.00

Premium beef blend, served plain. Extra toppings available: Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato

Kids Chicken Fingers w/ Ranch

Kids Chicken Fingers w/ Ranch

$8.00

Handed breaded Amish chicken tenders, served with ranch.

Kids Chicken & Waffles

Kids Chicken & Waffles

$10.00

Hand breaded Amish chicken tenders, house made waffle, and Pure Michigan maple syrup.

Kids Fish & Chips

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

Breaded cod served with fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Detroit sourdough bread with cheddar cheese.

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$8.00

A 6 inch round pumpkin cheesecake.

CANS

Train Hopper 6pk

Train Hopper 6pk

$13.99

American India Pale Ale. ABV: 6.9%

Production Line Cold IPA 6packs

$12.99
Defloured 6 pack

Defloured 6 pack

$14.99

Juicy & Hazy IPA. ABV: 6.5%

Strawberry Mango Defloured 4pk

Strawberry Mango Defloured 4pk

$13.99

Hazy IPA with Strawberry and Mango ABV: 6.3%

Three Kord 6pk

Three Kord 6pk

$12.99

German Style Kolsch ABV: 4.5%

Thrash Punk Coffee Kolsch 6pk

Thrash Punk Coffee Kolsch 6pk

$12.99

German Style Kolsch brewed with fresh roasted coffee from our friends at Hyperion Coffee Co. ABV: 5.0%

Twenty Phive Years 4pk

$13.99

Experimental wheat wine brewed with Phantasm powder and wine grape must, and fermented with Kviek yeast. Brewed in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Michigan Brewers Guild ABV: 9.0%

Dames and the Giant Peach 4pk

Dames and the Giant Peach 4pk

$13.99

Sour Fruit Ale with Peaches ABV: 7.6%

Night Fury 4pk

Night Fury 4pk

$14.99

Massive imperial stout brewed with molasses and boiled for more than 10 hours. 10.2%abv

Well Water Bourbon Barrel Barleywine 2022 release

Well Water Bourbon Barrel Barleywine 2022 release

$8.00

Well Water Bourbon barrel aged barleywine. Big malty barleywine with notes of toffee, caramel, vanilla and bourbon with a beautiful copper color. 14%abv

Fear of the Dark 4pk

Fear of the Dark 4pk

$14.99

Intensely Hopped Black Barleywine. ABV: 10.2%

GROWLER/HOWLER FILLS

Train Hopper

Train Hopper

American India Pale Ale. ABV: 6.9%

That Woman

That Woman

Michigan Style IPA with Honey and Lavender ABV: 5.5%

Defloured NEIPA

Defloured NEIPA

Juicy & Hazy IPA ABV: 6.5%

Strawberry Mango Defloured

Strawberry Mango Defloured

Hazy IPA with Strawberry and Mango

Production Line Cold IPA

$7.00+

Brewed with Columbus, Simcoe, Lupamax Sultana, and Styrian Wolf hops. Grapefruit and earthy rye spice on the nose. Pours a brilliantly clear dark amber color. Notes of grapefruit, citrus rind, and hints of lime and coconut.

Three Kord Kölsch

Three Kord Kölsch

German Style Kolsch ABV: 4.5%

Thrash Punk

Thrash Punk

Coffee Infused Kolsch Brewed with Hyperion Coffee. ABV: 5%

Jake Walk Blues Cream Ale

Jake Walk Blues Cream Ale

German hefeweizen brewed with wheat and coconut in the mash, and conditioned on lime zest and juice. Brewed in collaboration with an amazing group of women for International Women's Collaboration Brew Day. 5.1%abv

Twenty Phive Years

Twenty Phive Years

Mexican-Style Lager with Lime & Lime Zest ABV: 4.7%

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest

Marzen-Style Lager brewed with all German ingredients. ABV: 5.4%

Under the Red Light

Under the Red Light

Amber Ale ABV: 5%

1908 Smoked Wheat

Blueberry Lemonade Gose

Blueberry Lemonade Gose

Sour Wheat Ale Brewed with Blueberries, Lemon Zest and Salt ABV: 4.8%

Dames & The Giant Peach

Dames & The Giant Peach

Sour Fruit Ale with Peaches ABV: 7.6%

Edwards Portly Brown

Edwards Portly Brown

American Brown Ale ABV: 5.5%

Pumpkin Porter

$13.00+

Night Fury Imperial Stout

Massive imperial stout brewed with molasses. 10.2%

MERCH

Blueberry Lemonade Gose T-shirt

Blueberry Lemonade Gose T-shirt

$17.00

Next Level Indigo t-shirt with Blueberry Lemonade Gose logo large on front and WHBC logo on the sleeve.

Dark Gray Unisex Mug Club Member Shirt

Dark Gray Unisex Mug Club Member Shirt

$15

Bat Sign Logo T-Shirt

Bat Sign Logo T-Shirt

$17.00

Black Bella Canvas tee with Witch's Hat bat sign logo on front.

Black Logo Trucker Hat

Black Logo Trucker Hat

$25.00

black snap back truck hat with Witch's Hat logo

WHBC Tap Handle

WHBC Tap Handle

$50.00
Witch's Hat Large Sticker

Witch's Hat Large Sticker

$1.00
Grey Train Hopper Hoodie

Grey Train Hopper Hoodie

$55.00+
Grey Night Fury T-Shirt

Grey Night Fury T-Shirt

$19.00+

WHBC Logo Beanie

$25.00

Barrel

$50.00Out of stock
5oz Taster Glass

5oz Taster Glass

$5.00

5oz Taster Glass These new taster glasses feature a mini bat 5oz pour line marker to make for caring sharing.

WHBC 10th Anniversary Pint

WHBC 10th Anniversary Pint

$5.00

WHBC 10th Anniversary Pint Our newest pint glasses celebrate our 10th Anniversary and feature a list of accomplishments in the past decade. Cheers!

Growler

Growler

$5.00

New 64oz Growler

Mug Club Renewal

Mug Club Renewal

$40.00

Please Make sure your Full Name and Member number if known is added to the special request area.

Mug Club Renewal W/ Merch

Mug Club Renewal W/ Merch

$50.00
New Mug Club Membership

New Mug Club Membership

$50.00

Gift Membership

Gift Mug Club Membership

Gift Mug Club Membership

$50.00

Give the gift of one year of Mug Club membership at The Hat!  This membership will include a Mug Club Member t-shirt and WHBC logo Willie glass that will be given when you pick up this card.  The membership will become active on your next visit in when you bring in the card and your ID.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Witch's Hat is a microbrewery specializing in quality, fresh brewed beers. It features a scratch kitchen using locally sourced ingredients and is based in South Lyon, Michigan.

Website

Location

601 S Lafayette St, South Lyon, MI 48178

Directions

