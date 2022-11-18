WITH ROOM COFFEE
1430 South Broadway Street
Minot, ND 58701
Coffee Lattes
Eggnog Latte
Vanilla, white mocha, eggnog and coffee. Topped off with nutmeg.
Peppermint White or Chocolate Mocha Latte
Peppermint, cream and coffee. Your Choice of white mocha, mocha or both. Topped off with fresh mint.
The Naughty List Latte
Maple, rum (syrup), vanilla, cinnamon, cream and coffee.
Gingerbread Latte
Gingerbread, vanilla, cream and coffee. Topped off with nutmeg.
Horchata Latte
Vanilla, horchata and coffee. Topped off with a toasted cinnamon stick.
Nutcracker Latte
Hazelnut, white mocha, cinnamon, cream and coffee.
Christmas Fudge Latte
Nutella, fresh peanut butter, vanilla, cream and coffee. Topped off with toasted rosemary.
Christmas Zen Latte
Peppermint, lavender, white mocha, cream and coffee.
Coffee Latte
Creamy coffee beverage.
White Mocha Latte
White mocha, cream and coffee.
Cinnamon White Mocha Latte
White mocha, cinnamon powder, cream, and coffee.
Caramel Latte
Caramel, cream, and coffee.
Butterbeer Latte
Butterscotch, caramel , cream, and coffee.
Scotcheroo Latte
Mocha, butterscotch, fresh peanut butter, cream and coffee.
Mocha Latte
Mocha, cream and coffee.
Nutella Latte
Nutella, cream, and coffee.
Caramel Macchiato Latte
Vanilla and coffee. Layered with cream and caramel drizzle.
Vanilla Latte
Vanilla, cream, and coffee.
Lavender Vanilla Latte
Lavender, vanilla, cream and coffee.
Hazelnut Latte
Hazelnut, cream, and coffee.
Keto Latte
Sugar free vanilla, sugar free caramel, cinnamon powder, heavy cream, and coffee.
Mint Mojito Latte
Muddled fresh mint, raw sugar, cream, and coffee. Topped off with raw sugar
Orange Creamsicle Latte
Muddled fresh oranges, white mocha, cream, and coffee.
Cold Foam Layered Coffees
Mexican Mocha Cold Foam
Mocha, vanilla, chili powder and coffee. Topped off with spicy cinnamon sweet cream foam.
Caramel Brûlée Cold Foam
Caramel, honey, butterscotch and coffee. Layered with sweet cream cold foam and toasted caramel drizzle.
Peppermint Bark Cold Foam
Peppermint, nutella, vanilla and coffee. Topped off with peppermint mocha cold foam and fresh mint.
Rudolph The Slayy Reindeer Cold Foam
White mocha, vanilla and coffee. Layered with cherry cold foam and toasted rosemary.
Honey Cream Cold Foam
White mocha, honey and coffee. Layered with salted sweet cream cold foam.
Slayy Macchiato Cold Foam
Caramel, hazelnut and coffee. Layered with sweet cream cold foam and caramel drizzle.
Black Coffee Options
Redbull Infusions
Create your own Infusion
Add the extras to make the perfect infusion!
Cranberry Bliss Infusion
Vanilla, fresh cranberries, lemonade and redbull.
The Classy Grinch Infusion
Green apple, pineapple, lemonade and redbull. Topped off with a toasted sugar lemon slice.
Jack Frost Infusion
Blue raspberry, white mocha, heavy cream and red bull.
Candy Cane Infusion
White mocha, peppermint, fresh cherries and red bull. Layered with sweet cream cold foam and crushed candy canes.
Santas Slayy Infusion
Strawberry, watermelon and red bull. Layered with sweet cream cold foam.
Mistletoe Mojito Infusion
Rum (syrup), fresh mint, fresh limes, lemonade and red bull.
Blue Raspberry Infusion
Blue Raspberry, heavy cream, and redbull.
Peaches & Cream Infusion
Peach, vanilla, heavy cream and redbull.
Caramel Apple Infusion
Caramel, green apple, heavy cream and redbull. Topped off with caramel drizzle.
Oranges & Cream Infusion
Muddled fresh oranges, white mocha, heavy cream and redbull.
Piña Colada Infusion
Coconut, pineapple, rum, heavy cream and redbull.
Watermelon Infusion
Watermelon, heavy cream and redbull.
Cherry Infusion
Cherry, vanilla, heavy cream, and redbull.
Strawberry Lemonade Infusion
Muddled fresh strawberries, lemonade and redbull.
Teas
Eggnogg Fog Tea Latte
Vanilla, eggnog and earl grey tea.
Boujee Christmas Fog Tea Latte
White mocha, vanilla, fresh rosemary, nutmeg, cream and earl grey tea. Topped off with cranberry drizzle.
Minty Matcha Tea Latte
Peppermint, mocha, cream and matcha tea.
Merry Matcha Tea Latte
Vanilla, fresh cranberries, cream and matcha tea.
Matcha Tea Latte
Vanilla, cream and matcha tea powder.
London Fog Tea Latte
Syrup or sauce, cream and your choice of fog tea option.
Tea Only 12 oz.
Your choice of tea.
Chai Tea Latte
Vanilla, cream and chai tea.
ChaiNogg Latte
Vanilla, eggnog and chai tea.
Holiday Chai Latte
Peppermint, white mocha, cream and chai tea.
ChaiDer Latte
Apple juice and chai tea.
ChaiChata Latte
Vanilla, horchata and chai tea.
Chaitella Latte
Vanilla, nutella, cream and chai tea.
Lemonades
Lemonade
Lemonade.
Holiday Punch Lemonade
Peach, fresh strawberries, fresh oranges and lemonade.
Christmas Mosa Lemonade
Simple sweetener, fresh cranberries, fresh limes, orange juice and lemonade.
Blue Raspberry Lemonade
Blue raspberry and lemonade.
Strawberry Lemonade
Muddled strawberries and lemonade.
Refreshers
Peachy Mango Refresher
Peach, mango and green tea.
Berry Black Tea Refresher
Strawberry and black tea.
Sweet Pomegranate Refresher
Pomegranate, vanilla and green tea.
Peach Green Tea Refresher
Peach and green tea.
Purple Peach Tea Lemonade
Peach and butterfly tea. Layered with lemonade.
Unicorn Cold Foam Refresher
Strawberry, butterfly tea and lemonade. Topped off with kiwi cold foam.
Raspberry Cold Foam Refresher
Raspberry and black tea. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam.
Creamers & Others
Peppermint Chocolate Milk
Peppermint, vanilla, mocha and cream. Topped off with toasted marshmallows and crushed candy cane.
Winter Apple Spice Creamer
Brown sugar cinnamon, apple juice and cream.
Snickerdoodle Creamer
White mocha, brown sugar cinnamon and cream. Topped off with cinnamon sugar.
Creamer
Milky beverage. Add your own flavors!
Chocolate Milk
Mocha, caramel, vanilla and cream.
Apple Cider
Apple cider.
Smoothies & Smoothie Bowls
Smoothie Bowl Create Your Own Toppings
Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Choose your own toppings.
Smoothie Bowl Banana Berry
Bananas, strawberries, blueberries, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with granola oats, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and agave.
Smoothie Bowl PB Chocolate Paradise
Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with bananas, peanut butter, chocolate chips, coconut shavings and granola oats.
Smoothie Bowl The Curious George
Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with bananas, almonds slivered, coconut shavings, chocolate chips, almond butter and oats.
Smoothie Bowl Blue Dreams
Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with blueberries, bananas, coconut shavings, chocolate chips and granola oats.
Avocado Dreams smoothie 16 oz.
Avocado, banana, vanilla, almond butter and oat milk.
Berry Peachy Smoothie 16oz.
Blueberries, strawberries, peaches, pineapple and oat milk.
Peach Vibes Smoothie 16 oz.
Peach, strawberries, mangoes and orange juice, oat milk and agave.
Mango Vibes Smoothie 16 oz.
Mango, pineapple, passion fruit and oat milk.
Pineapple Dreams Smoothie 16 oz.
Pineapple, banana, strawberries, oat milk and agave.
Strawberries Wild Smoothie 16 oz.
Strawberries, bananas, oat milk, apple juice and agave.
Cold Brew Protein Smoothie 16 oz.
Mocha sauce, banana, fresh peanut butter, plant-base protein, oat milk and cold brew coffee.
Spinach Vibes Smoothie 16 oz.
Spinach, banana, apple, peanut butter, oat milk and agave.
Baked Goods
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted English muffin, smoked bacon, egg, and Muenster cheese.
Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted English muffin, sausage, cheddar cheese and egg.
Ham Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted English muffin, ham, egg, and cheddar cheese.
Turkey Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, avocado, muenster cheese and egg patty on an english muffin.
Cranberry Turkey Breakfast Sandwich
Cranberry sauce, stuffing, turkey and muenster cheese on a english muffin.
Bacon Bagel Sandwich
Bacon, egg, Muenster cheese, cream cheese and bagel of your choice.
Sausage Bagel Sandwich
Sausage, egg, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and bagel of your choice.
Ham Bagel Sandwich
Ham, egg, cheddar cheese, and cream cheese and a bagel of your choice.
Turkey Avocado Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, avocado, cream cheese, muenster cheese and an egg patty on a bagel.
Cranberry Turkey Bagel Sandwich
Cranberry sauce, stuffing, turkey, muenster cheese and cream cheese. Your Choice of bagel.
Lunch Sandwiches
Turkey Lunch Sandwich
Multi-grain oat bread, lettuce, muenster cheese, tomatoes and oven roasted turkey with a side of mayo and mustard.
Ham Lunch Sandwich
Multi-grain oat bread, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and ham. Side of mustard and Mayo
BLT Lunch Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato’s, and muenster cheese on a multigrain wheat bread. Comes with a side of mayo and mustard
Chef Special Lunch Sandwich
Turkey, hard boil egg, bacon, avocado, sriracha, honey, salt & pepper, lettuce, tomato and Muenster cheese on a multi grain bread. Side of Mayo & mustard
Turkey Avocado Lunch Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, avocado, egg patty, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salt & pepper and a side of mustard and Mayo. Your choice on a multi-grain oat bread or bagel.
Cranberry Turkey Lunch Sandwich
Cranberry sauce, stuffing, turkey and muenster cheese on a multi grain oat bread.
Scramble Bowls
All American Bowl
scramble eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado
Bacon Bowl
scramble egg, bacon, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado.
Ham Bowl
scramble egg, ham, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado
Sausage Bowl
scramble egg, sausage, shredded cheese, salt, and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado
Egg & Cheese Bowl
Scrambled eggs, salt, pepper and shredded cheese. Topped off with avocado and salsa.
Bagels & Toasts
Bagel
Choice a bagel and toppings.
Build Your Own Toast
Build your own toast.
Avocado & Egg Toast
Avocado, egg, sriracha, salt and pepper.
Avocado & Bacon Toast
Avocado, bacon, sriracha, salt and pepper.
Avocado & Tomatoes Toast
Avocado, tomatoes, sriracha, salt and pepper.
Nutella & Banana Honey Toast
Nutella, bananas and honey.
Nutella & Strawberry Honey Toast
Nutella, fresh strawberries and honey.
Peanut Butter & Bananas Honey Toast
Peanut butter, fresh bananas and honey.
Almond Butter & Honey Banana Toast
Almond butter, fresh bananas and honey.
Blueberry Smash Bagel
Blueberry bagel, strawberry cream cheese, nutella and fresh bananas.
Avocado & Honey Spice Bagel
Avocado, honey, sriracha and salt & pepper.
Sriracha Honey Cream Bagel
Cream cheese, sriracha and honey
Overnight Oats & Yogurts
Create Your Own Overnight Oats
Chocolate sweet overnight oats. Add your own toppings!
Build Your Own Yogurt
Vanilla yogurt add your own toppings
Banana Berry Overnight Oats
Bananas, strawberries, and blueberries mixed with our overnight oats.
Mixed Berry Honey Yogurt
Strawberries, blueberries, bananas, vanilla yogurt and granola oats. Topped off with honey drizzle.
Strawberry Honey Yogurt
Vanilla yogurt, strawberries, honey and granola oats.
Blueberry Honey Yogurt
Vanilla yogurt, blueberries, honey and granola oats.
Banana Honey Yogurt
Vanilla yogurt, bananas, honey and granola oats.
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
