WITH ROOM COFFEE

review star

No reviews yet

1430 South Broadway Street

Minot, ND 58701

Order Again

Popular Items

Cinnamon White Mocha Latte
Blue Raspberry Infusion
White Mocha Latte

Coffee Lattes

Eggnog Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, white mocha, eggnog and coffee. Topped off with nutmeg.

Peppermint White or Chocolate Mocha Latte

$5.02

Peppermint, cream and coffee. Your Choice of white mocha, mocha or both. Topped off with fresh mint.

The Naughty List Latte

$5.02

Maple, rum (syrup), vanilla, cinnamon, cream and coffee.

Gingerbread Latte

$5.02Out of stock

Gingerbread, vanilla, cream and coffee. Topped off with nutmeg.

Horchata Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, horchata and coffee. Topped off with a toasted cinnamon stick.

Nutcracker Latte

$5.02

Hazelnut, white mocha, cinnamon, cream and coffee.

Christmas Fudge Latte

$5.54

Nutella, fresh peanut butter, vanilla, cream and coffee. Topped off with toasted rosemary.

Christmas Zen Latte

$5.02

Peppermint, lavender, white mocha, cream and coffee.

Coffee Latte

$5.02

Creamy coffee beverage.

White Mocha Latte

$5.02

White mocha, cream and coffee.

Cinnamon White Mocha Latte

$5.02

White mocha, cinnamon powder, cream, and coffee.

Caramel Latte

$5.02

Caramel, cream, and coffee.

Butterbeer Latte

$5.02

Butterscotch, caramel , cream, and coffee.

Scotcheroo Latte

$5.67

Mocha, butterscotch, fresh peanut butter, cream and coffee.

Mocha Latte

$5.02

Mocha, cream and coffee.

Nutella Latte

$5.02

Nutella, cream, and coffee.

Caramel Macchiato Latte

$5.02

Vanilla and coffee. Layered with cream and caramel drizzle.

Vanilla Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, cream, and coffee.

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.02

Lavender, vanilla, cream and coffee.

Hazelnut Latte

$5.02

Hazelnut, cream, and coffee.

Keto Latte

$5.02

Sugar free vanilla, sugar free caramel, cinnamon powder, heavy cream, and coffee.

Mint Mojito Latte

$5.67

Muddled fresh mint, raw sugar, cream, and coffee. Topped off with raw sugar

Orange Creamsicle Latte

$5.67

Muddled fresh oranges, white mocha, cream, and coffee.

Cold Foam Layered Coffees

Mexican Mocha Cold Foam

$5.36

Mocha, vanilla, chili powder and coffee. Topped off with spicy cinnamon sweet cream foam.

Caramel Brûlée Cold Foam

$5.36

Caramel, honey, butterscotch and coffee. Layered with sweet cream cold foam and toasted caramel drizzle.

Peppermint Bark Cold Foam

$5.36

Peppermint, nutella, vanilla and coffee. Topped off with peppermint mocha cold foam and fresh mint.

Rudolph The Slayy Reindeer Cold Foam

$5.36

White mocha, vanilla and coffee. Layered with cherry cold foam and toasted rosemary.

Honey Cream Cold Foam

$5.36

White mocha, honey and coffee. Layered with salted sweet cream cold foam.

Slayy Macchiato Cold Foam

$5.36

Caramel, hazelnut and coffee. Layered with sweet cream cold foam and caramel drizzle.

Black Coffee Options

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.98

Brewed in cold temperatures for over 40 hours.

Hot French Press Coffee

$3.98Out of stock

Hot French pressed coffee. No cream or sweetener.

Americano Coffee

$3.98

Espresso style shots and water.

Redbull Infusions

Create your own Infusion

$5.98

Add the extras to make the perfect infusion!

Cranberry Bliss Infusion

$6.63

Vanilla, fresh cranberries, lemonade and redbull.

The Classy Grinch Infusion

$5.98

Green apple, pineapple, lemonade and redbull. Topped off with a toasted sugar lemon slice.

Jack Frost Infusion

$5.98

Blue raspberry, white mocha, heavy cream and red bull.

Candy Cane Infusion

$7.49

White mocha, peppermint, fresh cherries and red bull. Layered with sweet cream cold foam and crushed candy canes.

Santas Slayy Infusion

$6.84

Strawberry, watermelon and red bull. Layered with sweet cream cold foam.

Mistletoe Mojito Infusion

$6.63

Rum (syrup), fresh mint, fresh limes, lemonade and red bull.

Blue Raspberry Infusion

$5.98

Blue Raspberry, heavy cream, and redbull.

Peaches & Cream Infusion

$5.98

Peach, vanilla, heavy cream and redbull.

Caramel Apple Infusion

$6.63

Caramel, green apple, heavy cream and redbull. Topped off with caramel drizzle.

Oranges & Cream Infusion

$6.63

Muddled fresh oranges, white mocha, heavy cream and redbull.

Piña Colada Infusion

$5.98

Coconut, pineapple, rum, heavy cream and redbull.

Watermelon Infusion

$5.98

Watermelon, heavy cream and redbull.

Cherry Infusion

$5.98

Cherry, vanilla, heavy cream, and redbull.

Strawberry Lemonade Infusion

$6.63

Muddled fresh strawberries, lemonade and redbull.

Teas

Eggnogg Fog Tea Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, eggnog and earl grey tea.

Boujee Christmas Fog Tea Latte

$5.67

White mocha, vanilla, fresh rosemary, nutmeg, cream and earl grey tea. Topped off with cranberry drizzle.

Minty Matcha Tea Latte

$5.02

Peppermint, mocha, cream and matcha tea.

Merry Matcha Tea Latte

$5.67

Vanilla, fresh cranberries, cream and matcha tea.

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, cream and matcha tea powder.

London Fog Tea Latte

$5.02

Syrup or sauce, cream and your choice of fog tea option.

Tea Only 12 oz.

$4.50

Your choice of tea.

Chai Tea Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, cream and chai tea.

ChaiNogg Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, eggnog and chai tea.

Holiday Chai Latte

$5.02

Peppermint, white mocha, cream and chai tea.

ChaiDer Latte

$5.02

Apple juice and chai tea.

ChaiChata Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, horchata and chai tea.

Chaitella Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, nutella, cream and chai tea.

Lemonades

Lemonade

$4.50

Lemonade.

Holiday Punch Lemonade

$5.15

Peach, fresh strawberries, fresh oranges and lemonade.

Christmas Mosa Lemonade

$5.15

Simple sweetener, fresh cranberries, fresh limes, orange juice and lemonade.

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$4.50

Blue raspberry and lemonade.

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.15

Muddled strawberries and lemonade.

Refreshers

Peachy Mango Refresher

$4.50

Peach, mango and green tea.

Berry Black Tea Refresher

$4.50

Strawberry and black tea.

Sweet Pomegranate Refresher

$4.50

Pomegranate, vanilla and green tea.

Peach Green Tea Refresher

$4.50

Peach and green tea.

Purple Peach Tea Lemonade

$5.02

Peach and butterfly tea. Layered with lemonade.

Unicorn Cold Foam Refresher

$5.88

Strawberry, butterfly tea and lemonade. Topped off with kiwi cold foam.

Raspberry Cold Foam Refresher

$5.36

Raspberry and black tea. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam.

Creamers & Others

Peppermint Chocolate Milk

$4.57

Peppermint, vanilla, mocha and cream. Topped off with toasted marshmallows and crushed candy cane.

Winter Apple Spice Creamer

$4.57

Brown sugar cinnamon, apple juice and cream.

Snickerdoodle Creamer

$4.57

White mocha, brown sugar cinnamon and cream. Topped off with cinnamon sugar.

Creamer

$4.57

Milky beverage. Add your own flavors!

Chocolate Milk

$4.57

Mocha, caramel, vanilla and cream.

Apple Cider

$4.57Out of stock

Apple cider.

Smoothies & Smoothie Bowls

Smoothie Bowl Create Your Own Toppings

$6.24

Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Choose your own toppings.

Smoothie Bowl Banana Berry

$8.84

Bananas, strawberries, blueberries, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with granola oats, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and agave.

Smoothie Bowl PB Chocolate Paradise

$8.84

Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with bananas, peanut butter, chocolate chips, coconut shavings and granola oats.

Smoothie Bowl The Curious George

$9.62

Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with bananas, almonds slivered, coconut shavings, chocolate chips, almond butter and oats.

Smoothie Bowl Blue Dreams

$8.84

Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with blueberries, bananas, coconut shavings, chocolate chips and granola oats.

Avocado Dreams smoothie 16 oz.

$6.24

Avocado, banana, vanilla, almond butter and oat milk.

Berry Peachy Smoothie 16oz.

$6.24

Blueberries, strawberries, peaches, pineapple and oat milk.

Peach Vibes Smoothie 16 oz.

$6.24

Peach, strawberries, mangoes and orange juice, oat milk and agave.

Mango Vibes Smoothie 16 oz.

$6.24

Mango, pineapple, passion fruit and oat milk.

Pineapple Dreams Smoothie 16 oz.

$6.24

Pineapple, banana, strawberries, oat milk and agave.

Strawberries Wild Smoothie 16 oz.

$6.24

Strawberries, bananas, oat milk, apple juice and agave.

Cold Brew Protein Smoothie 16 oz.

$6.24

Mocha sauce, banana, fresh peanut butter, plant-base protein, oat milk and cold brew coffee.

Spinach Vibes Smoothie 16 oz.

$6.76

Spinach, banana, apple, peanut butter, oat milk and agave.

Baked Goods

Croissant Chocolate

$3.90

House-baked chocolate croissant.

Banana Walnut Bread

$3.77

House-made pastry.

Blueberry Muffin

$3.77

House-made pastry.

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.77

House-made pastry.

Cake Pops In A Cup (3)

$3.90Out of stock

House-made vanilla cake pop.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$5.57

Toasted English muffin, smoked bacon, egg, and Muenster cheese.

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$5.12

Toasted English muffin, sausage, cheddar cheese and egg.

Ham Breakfast Sandwich

$5.43

Toasted English muffin, ham, egg, and cheddar cheese.

Turkey Avocado Breakfast Sandwich

$6.10

Turkey, bacon, avocado, muenster cheese and egg patty on an english muffin.

Cranberry Turkey Breakfast Sandwich

$5.12

Cranberry sauce, stuffing, turkey and muenster cheese on a english muffin.

Bacon Bagel Sandwich

$6.84

Bacon, egg, Muenster cheese, cream cheese and bagel of your choice.

Sausage Bagel Sandwich

$6.39

Sausage, egg, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and bagel of your choice.

Ham Bagel Sandwich

$6.70

Ham, egg, cheddar cheese, and cream cheese and a bagel of your choice.

Turkey Avocado Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$7.06

Turkey, bacon, avocado, cream cheese, muenster cheese and an egg patty on a bagel.

Cranberry Turkey Bagel Sandwich

$6.39

Cranberry sauce, stuffing, turkey, muenster cheese and cream cheese. Your Choice of bagel.

Lunch Sandwiches

Turkey Lunch Sandwich

$10.07

Multi-grain oat bread, lettuce, muenster cheese, tomatoes and oven roasted turkey with a side of mayo and mustard.

Ham Lunch Sandwich

$9.45

Multi-grain oat bread, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and ham. Side of mustard and Mayo

BLT Lunch Sandwich

$10.07

Bacon, lettuce, tomato’s, and muenster cheese on a multigrain wheat bread. Comes with a side of mayo and mustard

Chef Special Lunch Sandwich

$11.62

Turkey, hard boil egg, bacon, avocado, sriracha, honey, salt & pepper, lettuce, tomato and Muenster cheese on a multi grain bread. Side of Mayo & mustard

Turkey Avocado Lunch Sandwich

$11.15

Turkey, bacon, avocado, egg patty, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salt & pepper and a side of mustard and Mayo. Your choice on a multi-grain oat bread or bagel.

Cranberry Turkey Lunch Sandwich

$9.92

Cranberry sauce, stuffing, turkey and muenster cheese on a multi grain oat bread.

Scramble Bowls

All American Bowl

$6.96

scramble eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado

Bacon Bowl

$6.76

scramble egg, bacon, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado.

Ham Bowl

$6.76

scramble egg, ham, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado

Sausage Bowl

$6.76

scramble egg, sausage, shredded cheese, salt, and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado

Egg & Cheese Bowl

$5.98

Scrambled eggs, salt, pepper and shredded cheese. Topped off with avocado and salsa.

Bagels & Toasts

Bagel

$3.28

Choice a bagel and toppings.

Build Your Own Toast

$2.78+

Build your own toast.

Avocado & Egg Toast

$5.68

Avocado, egg, sriracha, salt and pepper.

Avocado & Bacon Toast

$5.72

Avocado, bacon, sriracha, salt and pepper.

Avocado & Tomatoes Toast

$5.46

Avocado, tomatoes, sriracha, salt and pepper.

Nutella & Banana Honey Toast

$5.46

Nutella, bananas and honey.

Nutella & Strawberry Honey Toast

$5.46

Nutella, fresh strawberries and honey.

Peanut Butter & Bananas Honey Toast

$5.46

Peanut butter, fresh bananas and honey.

Almond Butter & Honey Banana Toast

$5.72

Almond butter, fresh bananas and honey.

Blueberry Smash Bagel

$5.46

Blueberry bagel, strawberry cream cheese, nutella and fresh bananas.

Avocado & Honey Spice Bagel

$4.69

Avocado, honey, sriracha and salt & pepper.

Sriracha Honey Cream Bagel

$4.69

Cream cheese, sriracha and honey

Overnight Oats & Yogurts

Create Your Own Overnight Oats

$2.94

Chocolate sweet overnight oats. Add your own toppings!

Build Your Own Yogurt

$2.94

Vanilla yogurt add your own toppings

Banana Berry Overnight Oats

$5.72

Bananas, strawberries, and blueberries mixed with our overnight oats.

Mixed Berry Honey Yogurt

$5.72

Strawberries, blueberries, bananas, vanilla yogurt and granola oats. Topped off with honey drizzle.

Strawberry Honey Yogurt

$4.48

Vanilla yogurt, strawberries, honey and granola oats.

Blueberry Honey Yogurt

$4.48

Vanilla yogurt, blueberries, honey and granola oats.

Banana Honey Yogurt

$4.48

Vanilla yogurt, bananas, honey and granola oats.

Snacks

Fruit Cup

$4.10

Mix of different fruit on hand.

Whole Banana

$1.09

Banana.

3 Slices Of Bacon

$4.96

3 slices of bacon.

2 Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.08

Two hard boiled eggs.

Dill Pickle Spear

$0.41

Great just to eat or add it to a sandwich.

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Drink coffee and be a bad ass!

Website

Location

1430 South Broadway Street, Minot, ND 58701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

