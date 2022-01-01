With Room
Missile Avenue
Minot AFB, ND 58704
Coffee Latte
Horchata Latte
Vanilla, horchata and coffee.
Eggnog Latte
Vanilla, white mocha, eggnog and coffee.
Scotcheroo Latte
Mocha, butterscotch, fresh peanut butter, cream and coffee.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin sauce, cream and coffee.
Rumchata Latte
White mocha, rum, cinnamon, cream and coffee.
Honey Crisp Latte
Honey, vanilla, cinnamon, cream and coffee. Topped off with cinnamon sugar an d honey drizzle.
Cinnamon Brown Sugar Latte
Vanilla, brown sugar, cinnamon, cream and coffee.
Maple Honey Spice Latte
Maple, honey, cinnamon, cream and coffee.
Fall Vibez Latte
Hazelnut, caramel, salt, cream and coffee. Topped off with salt and caramel drizzle.
Strangely Delicious Latte
Vanilla, orange juice and coffee.
The "THOR" Latte
Butterscotch, vanilla, hazelnut, cream and coffee.
Nutella Banana Latte
Nutella, banana, cream and coffee.
White Mocha Latte
White mocha, cream and coffee.
Cinnamon White Mocha Latte
White mocha, cinnamon powder, cream, and coffee.
Caramel Drizzled White Mocha Latte
Extra caramel drizzle around the cup, white mocha, cream and coffee.
Caramel Latte
Caramel, cream, and coffee.
Butterbeer Latte
Butterscotch, caramel , cream, and coffee.
Mocha Latte
Mocha, cream and coffee.
Nutella White Mocha Latte
Nutella, white mocha, cream, and coffee.
Almond Brown Sugar Latte
Almond, brown sugar, cream and coffee.
Vanilla Latte
Vanilla, cream, and coffee.
Caramel Macchiato Latte
Vanilla and coffee. Layered with cream and caramel drizzle.
Coffee Latte
Creamy coffee beverage.
Hazelnut Latte
Hazelnut, cream, and coffee.
Keto Latte
Sugar free vanilla, sugar free caramel, cinnamon powder, heavy cream, and coffee.
Lavender Vanilla Latte
Lavender, vanilla, cream and coffee.
Mint Mojito Latte
Muddled fresh mint, raw sugar, cream, and coffee. Topped off with raw sugar
Orange Cream Latte
White mocha, muddled fresh oranges, cream, and coffee.
Cold Foam Layered Coffee
Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam
Pumpkin sauce, vanilla and coffee. Topped off with pumpkin cold foam.
Salted Nutella Coconut Cold Foam
Nutella, coconut and coffee. Topped off with salted cold foam.
Banana Nut Muffin Cold Foam
Banana, hazelnut and coffee. Topped off with brown sugar cold foam.
Purple Coconut Cold Foam
Lavender, coconut and coffee. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam.
Camp Fire Cold Foam
Marshmallow, vanilla and coffee. Layered with marshmallow cold foam and topped off with toasted marshmallows.
Slayy Macchiato Cold Foam
Caramel, hazelnut and coffee. Layered with sweet cream cold foam and caramel drizzle.
Honey Cream Cold Foam
White mocha, honey and coffee. Topped off with salted sweet cream cold foam.
Black Coffee Options
Redbull Infusions
Create your own Infusion
Only red bull. Add the extras to make the perfect infusion!
Witches Brew Infusion
Vanilla, grape, edible glitter, orange juice and redbull.
Frankenstein Infusion
Green apple, kiwi and redbull. Topped off with charcoal cold foam.
Vampires Blood Infusion
Fresh cherries, fresh strawberries, vanilla, heavy cream and redbull.
Caramel Apple Infusion
Caramel, green apple, heavy cream and redbull. Topped off with caramel drizzle.
Fluffy Demon Infusion
Fresh limes, watermelon, coconut, green tea, lemonade and redbull.
FallMosa Infusion
Fresh oranges, fresh cranberries, orange juice and redbull.
Ocean Water Infusion
Fresh cherries, blue raspberry, lemonade and redbull. Topped off with a swedish fish gummy.
Piña Colada Infusion
Coconut, pineapple, rum, heavy cream and redbull.
Skittles Infusion
Blue raspberry, watermelon, green apple, heavy cream and redbull.
Blue Raspberry Infusion
Blue Raspberry, heavy cream, and red bull.
Peaches & Cream Infusion
Peach, vanilla, heavy cream and red bull.
Watermelon Infusion
Watermelon, heavy cream and red bull.
Oranges & Cream Infusion
Muddled oranges, heavy cream, white mocha and red bull.
Fun Dip Infusion
Blue raspberry, green apple, lemonade and red bull.
Strawberry Lemonade Infusion
Muddled strawberries, lemonade and red bull.
Lemonades
Casper The Purple Ghost Lemonade
Huckleberry, vanilla and lemonade. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam.
She's So Peachy Lemonade
Peach and lemonade. Topped off with brown sugar cold foam and graham crackers.
Spooky Lemonade
Fresh oranges, blackberry and lemonade.
Golden Apple Lemonade
Maple, golden mix powder, apple juice and lemonade.
Lemonade
House-made lemonade.
Strawberry Lemonade
Muddled strawberries and lemonade.
Blue Raspberry Lemonade
Blue raspberry and lemonade.
Tea
Matcha Tea Latte
Vanilla, cream and matcha tea powder.
Orange Matcha latte
Fresh oranges, vanilla, cream and matcha tea.
Honey Matcha Cold Foam
Vanilla, cream and matcha tea. Topped off with honey cold foam.
Strawberry Lavender Matcha Cold Foam
Lavender, cream and matcha tea. Topped off with strawberry cold foam.
London Fog Tea Latte
Vanilla, cream and earl grey tea.
Tea Only
Your choice of tea.
Mango Black Tea
Mango and black tea.
Peach Black Tea
Peach and black tea.
Hot Sick Tea
Fresh lemons, fresh mint leaves, honey and lemonade. Steeped in Chamomile tea.
Chai Tea Latte
Vanilla, cream and chai tea.
Dirty Pumpkin Chai Latte
Chaitella Tea Latte
Apple Pie Chai Tea Latte
Raspberry Chai Latte
Raspberry, vanilla, cream and chai tea.
Cherry Chai Latte
Fresh cherries, vanilla, white mocha, cream and chai tea.
Refreshers
Peachy Mango Refresher 12 oz.
Peach, mango, green tea and your choice of orange juice, apple juice or lemonade.
Berry Black Tea Refresher 12 oz.
Strawberry, black tea and your choice of orange juice, apple juice or lemonade.
Sweet Pomegranate Refresher 12 oz.
Pomegranate, vanilla, green tea and your choice of orange juice, apple juice or lemonade.
Peach Green Tea Refresher 12 oz.
Peach and green tea. Your choice of orange juice, apple juice or lemonade.
Purple Peach Tea Refresher 12 oz.
Peach and butterfly tea. Your choice of orange juice, apple juice or lemonade.
Unicorn Cold Foam Refresher 12 oz.
Strawberry, butterfly tea and lemonade. Topped off with kiwi cold foam.
Raspberry Cold Foam Refresher 12 oz.
Raspberry and black tea. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam.
Smoothies & Bowls
Smoothie Bowl Create Your Own Toppings
Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Choose your own toppings.
Smoothie Bowl Banana Berry
Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas and agave.
Smoothie Bowl PB Chocolate Paradise
Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with granola, bananas, peanut butter, chocolate chips and coconut shavings.
Smoothie Bowl The Curious George
Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with granola, bananas, almonds, coconut shavings, chocolate chip and almond butter.
Smoothie Bowl Blue Dreams
Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with granola, blueberries, bananas, coconut shavings and chocolate chips.
Avocado Dreams Smoothie 16 oz.
Avocado, banana, vanilla, almond butter and oat milk.
Coffee PB Protein Smoothie 16 oz.
Mocha, oat milk, banana fruit, peanut butter, plant protein and coffee.
Peach Vibes Smoothie 16 oz.
Peaches, strawberries, mangoes, orange juice, oat milk and agave.
Strawberry Wild Smoothie 16 oz.
Strawberries, bananas, apple juice, oat milk and agave.
Spinach Vibes Smoothie 16 oz.
Spinach, bananas, apples, peanut butter, oat milk and agave.
Fresh Juices
Cider/Hot Choc/Choc Milk
Blended Beverages
Create Your Own Blended Drink 12 oz.
Create your own blended beverage. Your choice of syrup or sauce, heavy cream and the option of coffee or cream base.
French Toast Blended
Maple, white mocha, heavy cream and your choice coffee or cream base. Topped off with caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.
White Chocolate Strawberry Blended
Nutella, white mocha, frozen strawberries, heavy cream and your choice coffee or cream base.
Baked Goods
Banana Walnut Bread
House-made banana bread
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cake
House-made pastry.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
House-made pastry.
Blueberry Muffin
House-made blueberry muffin.
Fruity Pebble Bar
House-made fruity pebble rice crispy bar.
Oreo Rice Crispy Bar
House-made pastry.
Sandwiches
Cranberry Turkey Bagel Sandwich
Cranberry sauce, turkey, stuffing and muenster cheese on a bagel of your choice.
Cranberry Turkey Breakfast Sandwich
Cranberry sauce, turkey, stuffing and muenster cheese on a english muffin.
Cranberry Turkey Lunch Sandwich
Cranberry sauce, turkey, stuffing and muenster cheese on a multi grain oat bread.
Turkey Avocado Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, avocado, cream cheese, muenster cheese and an egg patty on a bagel.
Turkey Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, avocado, muenster cheese and an egg patty on an english muffin.
Bacon Bagel Sandwich
Bacon, egg, muenster cheese, cream cheese and a bagel of your choice.
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted english muffin, bacon, egg and muenster cheese.
BLT Lunch Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and muenster cheese on a multi grain wheat bread with a side of mayo and mustard.
Chef Special Lunch Sandwich
Turkey, hard boil egg, bacon, avocado, sriracha, honey, salt, pepper, lettuce, tomatoes and muenster cheese on a multi grain wheat bread with a side of mayo and mustard.
Ham Bagel Sandwich
Ham, egg, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and a bagel of your choice.
Ham Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted english muffin, ham, egg and cheddar cheese.
Ham Lunch Sandwich
Ham, lettuce, tomatoes and muenster cheese on a multi grain wheat bread with a side of mayo and mustard.
Sausage Bagel Sandwich
Sausage, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and a bagel of your choice.
Sausage Breakfast sandwich
Toasted english muffin, sausage, egg and cheddar cheese.
Turkey Lunch Sandwich
Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes and muenster cheese on a multi grain wheat bread with a side of mayo and mustard.
Turkey Avocado BLT Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and muenster cheese on a multi grain wheat bread with a side of mayo and mustard.
Savory Bowls
All American Bowl
Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham and shredded cheese. Topped off with avocado and salsa.
Bacon Bowl
Scrambled eggs, bacon and shredded cheese. Topped off with avocado and salsa.
Ham Bowl
Scrambled eggs, ham and shredded cheese. Topped off with avocado and salsa.
Sausage Bowl
scramble egg, sausage, shredded cheese, salt, and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado
Egg & Cheese Bowl
Scrambled eggs and shredded cheese. Topped off with avocado and salsa.
Bagels & Toast
Bagel
Choose your bagel and spread.
Avocado & Honey Spice Bagel
Avocado, sriracha and honey. Your Choice on a bagel.
Sriracha & Honey Cream Bagel
Cream Cheese, sriracha and honey. Your choice on a bagel.
Build your own Toast
Build your own toast creations.
Bacon & Veggie Toast
Avocado, bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, salt, and pepper on a multi- grain oat toast.
Avocado & Egg Toast
Avocado, hard boiled egg, salt, pepper and sriracha on a multi grain oat toast.
Avocado & Bacon Toast
Avocado, bacon, salt, pepper and sriracha on a multi grain oat toast.
Nutella & Banana Honey Toast
Nutella, bananas and honey on a multi grain oat toast.
Peanut Butter & Banana Honey Toast
Peanut butter, bananas and honey on a multi grain oat toast.
Almond Butter & Honey Banana Toast
Fresh almond butter, bananas, and honey on a multigrain oat toast.
Nutella & Strawberry Honey Toast
Nutella, fresh strawberries and honey on a multi grain oat toast.
Oats & Yogurts
Create Your Own Overnight Oats
Chocolate sweet overnight oats. Add your own toppings!
Banana Berry Overnight Oats
Bananas, strawberries, and blueberries mixed with our overnight oats.
Build Your Own Yogurt
Vanilla yogurt add your own toppings
Mixed Berry Honey Yogurt
Vanilla yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, honey and granola oats.
Strawberry Honey Yogurt
Vanilla yogurt, strawberries, honey and granola oats.
Blueberry Honey Yogurt
Vanilla yogurt, blueberries, honey and granola oats.
Banana Honey Yogurt
Vanilla yogurt, bananas, honey and granola oats.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
We specialize in cold brew and french press methods! Low in calories and very high in caffeine.
