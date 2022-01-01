Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

Pumpkin Spice Latte
Sausage Bagel Sandwich
Fall Vibez Latte

Coffee Latte

Horchata Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, horchata and coffee.

Eggnog Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, white mocha, eggnog and coffee.

Scotcheroo Latte

$5.02

Mocha, butterscotch, fresh peanut butter, cream and coffee.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.02

Pumpkin sauce, cream and coffee.

Rumchata Latte

$5.02Out of stock

White mocha, rum, cinnamon, cream and coffee.

Honey Crisp Latte

$5.02

Honey, vanilla, cinnamon, cream and coffee. Topped off with cinnamon sugar an d honey drizzle.

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Latte

$5.02Out of stock

Vanilla, brown sugar, cinnamon, cream and coffee.

Maple Honey Spice Latte

$5.02

Maple, honey, cinnamon, cream and coffee.

Fall Vibez Latte

$5.02

Hazelnut, caramel, salt, cream and coffee. Topped off with salt and caramel drizzle.

Strangely Delicious Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, orange juice and coffee.

The "THOR" Latte

$5.02

Butterscotch, vanilla, hazelnut, cream and coffee.

Nutella Banana Latte

$5.02

Nutella, banana, cream and coffee.

White Mocha Latte

$5.02Out of stock

White mocha, cream and coffee.

Cinnamon White Mocha Latte

$5.02Out of stock

White mocha, cinnamon powder, cream, and coffee.

Caramel Drizzled White Mocha Latte

$5.02Out of stock

Extra caramel drizzle around the cup, white mocha, cream and coffee.

Caramel Latte

$5.02

Caramel, cream, and coffee.

Butterbeer Latte

$5.02

Butterscotch, caramel , cream, and coffee.

Mocha Latte

$5.02

Mocha, cream and coffee.

Nutella White Mocha Latte

$5.02Out of stock

Nutella, white mocha, cream, and coffee.

Almond Brown Sugar Latte

$5.02

Almond, brown sugar, cream and coffee.

Vanilla Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, cream, and coffee.

Caramel Macchiato Latte

$5.02

Vanilla and coffee. Layered with cream and caramel drizzle.

Coffee Latte

$5.02

Creamy coffee beverage.

Hazelnut Latte

$5.02

Hazelnut, cream, and coffee.

Keto Latte

$5.02

Sugar free vanilla, sugar free caramel, cinnamon powder, heavy cream, and coffee.

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.02

Lavender, vanilla, cream and coffee.

Mint Mojito Latte

$5.80Out of stock

Muddled fresh mint, raw sugar, cream, and coffee. Topped off with raw sugar

Orange Cream Latte

$5.80Out of stock

White mocha, muddled fresh oranges, cream, and coffee.

Cold Foam Layered Coffee

Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam

$5.02

Pumpkin sauce, vanilla and coffee. Topped off with pumpkin cold foam.

Salted Nutella Coconut Cold Foam

$5.02

Nutella, coconut and coffee. Topped off with salted cold foam.

Banana Nut Muffin Cold Foam

$5.02

Banana, hazelnut and coffee. Topped off with brown sugar cold foam.

Purple Coconut Cold Foam

$5.02

Lavender, coconut and coffee. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam.

Camp Fire Cold Foam

$5.02

Marshmallow, vanilla and coffee. Layered with marshmallow cold foam and topped off with toasted marshmallows.

Slayy Macchiato Cold Foam

$5.02

Caramel, hazelnut and coffee. Layered with sweet cream cold foam and caramel drizzle.

Honey Cream Cold Foam

$5.02Out of stock

White mocha, honey and coffee. Topped off with salted sweet cream cold foam.

Black Coffee Options

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.98

Brewed in cold temperatures for over 40 hours.

Hot French Press Coffee

$3.98

Hot French pressed coffee. No cream or sweetener.

Americano

$3.98

Espresso style shots and water.

Redbull Infusions

Create your own Infusion

$6.80

Only red bull. Add the extras to make the perfect infusion!

Witches Brew Infusion

$6.80

Vanilla, grape, edible glitter, orange juice and redbull.

Frankenstein Infusion

$6.80

Green apple, kiwi and redbull. Topped off with charcoal cold foam.

Vampires Blood Infusion

$7.58

Fresh cherries, fresh strawberries, vanilla, heavy cream and redbull.

Caramel Apple Infusion

$6.80

Caramel, green apple, heavy cream and redbull. Topped off with caramel drizzle.

Fluffy Demon Infusion

$7.58Out of stock

Fresh limes, watermelon, coconut, green tea, lemonade and redbull.

FallMosa Infusion

$7.58

Fresh oranges, fresh cranberries, orange juice and redbull.

Ocean Water Infusion

$7.58Out of stock

Fresh cherries, blue raspberry, lemonade and redbull. Topped off with a swedish fish gummy.

Piña Colada Infusion

$6.80

Coconut, pineapple, rum, heavy cream and redbull.

Skittles Infusion

$6.80

Blue raspberry, watermelon, green apple, heavy cream and redbull.

Blue Raspberry Infusion

$6.80

Blue Raspberry, heavy cream, and red bull.

Peaches & Cream Infusion

$6.80

Peach, vanilla, heavy cream and red bull.

Watermelon Infusion

$6.80

Watermelon, heavy cream and red bull.

Oranges & Cream Infusion

$7.58

Muddled oranges, heavy cream, white mocha and red bull.

Fun Dip Infusion

$6.80Out of stock

Blue raspberry, green apple, lemonade and red bull.

Strawberry Lemonade Infusion

$7.58Out of stock

Muddled strawberries, lemonade and red bull.

Lemonades

Casper The Purple Ghost Lemonade

$4.92Out of stock

Huckleberry, vanilla and lemonade. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam.

She's So Peachy Lemonade

$4.92Out of stock

Peach and lemonade. Topped off with brown sugar cold foam and graham crackers.

Spooky Lemonade

$4.92Out of stock

Fresh oranges, blackberry and lemonade.

Golden Apple Lemonade

$4.14Out of stock

Maple, golden mix powder, apple juice and lemonade.

Lemonade

$4.14Out of stock

House-made lemonade.

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.92Out of stock

Muddled strawberries and lemonade.

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$4.14Out of stock

Blue raspberry and lemonade.

Tea

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, cream and matcha tea powder.

Orange Matcha latte

$5.80

Fresh oranges, vanilla, cream and matcha tea.

Honey Matcha Cold Foam

$5.80

Vanilla, cream and matcha tea. Topped off with honey cold foam.

Strawberry Lavender Matcha Cold Foam

$5.80

Lavender, cream and matcha tea. Topped off with strawberry cold foam.

London Fog Tea Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, cream and earl grey tea.

Tea Only

$3.42

Your choice of tea.

Mango Black Tea

$3.42

Mango and black tea.

Peach Black Tea

$3.42

Peach and black tea.

Hot Sick Tea

$4.92Out of stock

Fresh lemons, fresh mint leaves, honey and lemonade. Steeped in Chamomile tea.

Chai Tea Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, cream and chai tea.

Dirty Pumpkin Chai Latte

$5.80Out of stock

Chaitella Tea Latte

$5.02Out of stock

Apple Pie Chai Tea Latte

$5.02Out of stock

Raspberry Chai Latte

$5.02Out of stock

Raspberry, vanilla, cream and chai tea.

Cherry Chai Latte

$5.80Out of stock

Fresh cherries, vanilla, white mocha, cream and chai tea.

Refreshers

Peachy Mango Refresher 12 oz.

$4.58

Peach, mango, green tea and your choice of orange juice, apple juice or lemonade.

Berry Black Tea Refresher 12 oz.

$4.58Out of stock

Strawberry, black tea and your choice of orange juice, apple juice or lemonade.

Sweet Pomegranate Refresher 12 oz.

$4.58Out of stock

Pomegranate, vanilla, green tea and your choice of orange juice, apple juice or lemonade.

Peach Green Tea Refresher 12 oz.

$4.58

Peach and green tea. Your choice of orange juice, apple juice or lemonade.

Purple Peach Tea Refresher 12 oz.

$4.58

Peach and butterfly tea. Your choice of orange juice, apple juice or lemonade.

Unicorn Cold Foam Refresher 12 oz.

$5.38

Strawberry, butterfly tea and lemonade. Topped off with kiwi cold foam.

Raspberry Cold Foam Refresher 12 oz.

$4.58

Raspberry and black tea. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam.

Smoothies & Bowls

Smoothie Bowl Create Your Own Toppings

$6.24Out of stock

Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Choose your own toppings.

Smoothie Bowl Banana Berry

$8.84Out of stock

Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas and agave.

Smoothie Bowl PB Chocolate Paradise

$8.84Out of stock

Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with granola, bananas, peanut butter, chocolate chips and coconut shavings.

Smoothie Bowl The Curious George

$9.36Out of stock

Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with granola, bananas, almonds, coconut shavings, chocolate chip and almond butter.

Smoothie Bowl Blue Dreams

$8.84Out of stock

Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with granola, blueberries, bananas, coconut shavings and chocolate chips.

Avocado Dreams Smoothie 16 oz.

$6.24Out of stock

Avocado, banana, vanilla, almond butter and oat milk.

Coffee PB Protein Smoothie 16 oz.

$6.72Out of stock

Mocha, oat milk, banana fruit, peanut butter, plant protein and coffee.

Peach Vibes Smoothie 16 oz.

$6.72Out of stock

Peaches, strawberries, mangoes, orange juice, oat milk and agave.

Strawberry Wild Smoothie 16 oz.

$6.72Out of stock

Strawberries, bananas, apple juice, oat milk and agave.

Spinach Vibes Smoothie 16 oz.

$6.72Out of stock

Spinach, bananas, apples, peanut butter, oat milk and agave.

Fresh Juices

Green Vibes Juice 12 oz.

$4.98Out of stock

Juiced celery, cucumbers, apples, lemons and ice.

Cider/Hot Choc/Choc Milk

Apple Cider 12 oz.

$4.57

Apple cider.

Chocolate Milk 12 oz.

$4.57

Mocha, caramel, vanilla and cream.

Creamer 12 oz.

$4.57

Milky beverage. Add your own flavors!

Blended Beverages

Create Your Own Blended Drink 12 oz.

$5.02

Create your own blended beverage. Your choice of syrup or sauce, heavy cream and the option of coffee or cream base.

French Toast Blended

$5.80

Maple, white mocha, heavy cream and your choice coffee or cream base. Topped off with caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.

White Chocolate Strawberry Blended

$5.80

Nutella, white mocha, frozen strawberries, heavy cream and your choice coffee or cream base.

Baked Goods

Banana Walnut Bread

$3.77Out of stock

House-made banana bread

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cake

$3.77Out of stock

House-made pastry.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$3.90Out of stock

House-made pastry.

Blueberry Muffin

$3.90Out of stock

House-made blueberry muffin.

Fruity Pebble Bar

$2.34

House-made fruity pebble rice crispy bar.

Oreo Rice Crispy Bar

$2.34Out of stock

House-made pastry.

Sandwiches

Cranberry Turkey Bagel Sandwich

$6.61

Cranberry sauce, turkey, stuffing and muenster cheese on a bagel of your choice.

Cranberry Turkey Breakfast Sandwich

$5.72

Cranberry sauce, turkey, stuffing and muenster cheese on a english muffin.

Cranberry Turkey Lunch Sandwich

$10.40

Cranberry sauce, turkey, stuffing and muenster cheese on a multi grain oat bread.

Turkey Avocado Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$6.61

Turkey, bacon, avocado, cream cheese, muenster cheese and an egg patty on a bagel.

Turkey Avocado Breakfast Sandwich

$5.72

Turkey, bacon, avocado, muenster cheese and an egg patty on an english muffin.

Bacon Bagel Sandwich

$5.83

Bacon, egg, muenster cheese, cream cheese and a bagel of your choice.

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$4.94

Toasted english muffin, bacon, egg and muenster cheese.

BLT Lunch Sandwich

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and muenster cheese on a multi grain wheat bread with a side of mayo and mustard.

Chef Special Lunch Sandwich

$10.40

Turkey, hard boil egg, bacon, avocado, sriracha, honey, salt, pepper, lettuce, tomatoes and muenster cheese on a multi grain wheat bread with a side of mayo and mustard.

Ham Bagel Sandwich

$6.24

Ham, egg, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and a bagel of your choice.

Ham Breakfast Sandwich

$5.20

Toasted english muffin, ham, egg and cheddar cheese.

Ham Lunch Sandwich

$9.00

Ham, lettuce, tomatoes and muenster cheese on a multi grain wheat bread with a side of mayo and mustard.

Sausage Bagel Sandwich

$6.24

Sausage, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and a bagel of your choice.

Sausage Breakfast sandwich

$4.94

Toasted english muffin, sausage, egg and cheddar cheese.

Turkey Lunch Sandwich

$9.88

Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes and muenster cheese on a multi grain wheat bread with a side of mayo and mustard.

Turkey Avocado BLT Sandwich

$10.40

Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and muenster cheese on a multi grain wheat bread with a side of mayo and mustard.

Savory Bowls

All American Bowl

$6.96

Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham and shredded cheese. Topped off with avocado and salsa.

Bacon Bowl

$6.76

Scrambled eggs, bacon and shredded cheese. Topped off with avocado and salsa.

Ham Bowl

$6.76

Scrambled eggs, ham and shredded cheese. Topped off with avocado and salsa.

Sausage Bowl

$6.76

scramble egg, sausage, shredded cheese, salt, and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado

Egg & Cheese Bowl

$5.98

Scrambled eggs and shredded cheese. Topped off with avocado and salsa.

Bagels & Toast

Bagel

$3.91

Choose your bagel and spread.

Avocado & Honey Spice Bagel

$4.69

Avocado, sriracha and honey. Your Choice on a bagel.

Sriracha & Honey Cream Bagel

$4.69

Cream Cheese, sriracha and honey. Your choice on a bagel.

Build your own Toast

$4.42

Build your own toast creations.

Bacon & Veggie Toast

$5.72Out of stock

Avocado, bacon, cucumbers, tomatoes, salt, and pepper on a multi- grain oat toast.

Avocado & Egg Toast

$5.72

Avocado, hard boiled egg, salt, pepper and sriracha on a multi grain oat toast.

Avocado & Bacon Toast

$5.72

Avocado, bacon, salt, pepper and sriracha on a multi grain oat toast.

Nutella & Banana Honey Toast

$5.46

Nutella, bananas and honey on a multi grain oat toast.

Peanut Butter & Banana Honey Toast

$5.46

Peanut butter, bananas and honey on a multi grain oat toast.

Almond Butter & Honey Banana Toast

$5.72

Fresh almond butter, bananas, and honey on a multigrain oat toast.

Nutella & Strawberry Honey Toast

$5.46

Nutella, fresh strawberries and honey on a multi grain oat toast.

Oats & Yogurts

Create Your Own Overnight Oats

$4.16

Chocolate sweet overnight oats. Add your own toppings!

Banana Berry Overnight Oats

$5.46

Bananas, strawberries, and blueberries mixed with our overnight oats.

Build Your Own Yogurt

$4.16

Vanilla yogurt add your own toppings

Mixed Berry Honey Yogurt

$5.92

Vanilla yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, honey and granola oats.

Strawberry Honey Yogurt

$5.46

Vanilla yogurt, strawberries, honey and granola oats.

Blueberry Honey Yogurt

$5.46

Vanilla yogurt, blueberries, honey and granola oats.

Banana Honey Yogurt

$5.46

Vanilla yogurt, bananas, honey and granola oats.

Snacks

Whole Banana

$1.09

Banana Fruit.

Whole Orange

$1.09Out of stock

Whole Apple

$0.95Out of stock

3 Slices of Bacon

$4.16

2 Hard Boil eggs

$1.56

Dill Pickle Spear

$0.78

Fruit In a Cup

$2.91
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday5:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

We specialize in cold brew and french press methods! Low in calories and very high in caffeine.

Location

Missile Avenue, Minot AFB, ND 58704

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

