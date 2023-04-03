Restaurant header imageView gallery

WITH ROOM COFFEE

No reviews yet

815 North Broadway

STE A

Minot, ND 58703

Popular Items

Butterbeer Latte
Blue Raspberry Infusion
Cinnamon White Mocha Latte

FOOD

Baked Goods

Croissant Chocolate

$3.90

House-baked pastry.

Blueberry Muffin

$3.77Out of stock

House-made pastry.

Banana Nut Bread

$3.77Out of stock

House-made pastry.

Fruity Pebble Bar

$2.86Out of stock

House-made pastry.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$3.90Out of stock

House-made pumpkin cream cheese muffin.

Coffee Cake

$3.20Out of stock

House-made pastry

Apple Cinnamon Bread

$3.77Out of stock

House-made pastry.

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.77Out of stock

House-made pastry.

Bagels & Toasts

Bagel

$3.28

Choice a bagel and toppings.

Build Your Own Toast

$2.78+

Build your own toast.

Glazed Caprese Toast

$5.68

Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and fresh basil. Topped off with balsamic glaze.

Honey Bacon Spice Toast

$5.72

Bacon, cream cheese, raspberry jelly, honey and sriracha.

Avocado & Lemon Cucumber Toast

$5.68

Avocado, cucumber, red radish and chili flakes. Topped off with lemon juice.

Honey Walnuts & Ricotta Toast

$5.72

Ricotta cheese, walnuts and honey.

All Berries & Ricotta Honey Toast

$5.72

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, ricotta cheese and honey. Topped off with fresh lemon juice.

Kiwi & Honey Cream Toast

$5.46

kiwi, blackberries, cottage cheese and honey.

Avocado & Egg Toast

$5.68

Avocado, egg, sriracha, salt and pepper.

Avocado & Bacon Toast

$5.72

Avocado, bacon, sriracha, salt and pepper.

Avocado & Tomatoes Toast

$5.46

Avocado, tomatoes, sriracha, salt and pepper.

Nutella & Banana Honey Toast

$5.46

Nutella, bananas and honey.

Nutella & Strawberry Honey Toast

$5.46

Nutella, fresh strawberries and honey.

Peanut Butter & Bananas Honey Toast

$5.46

Peanut butter, fresh bananas and honey.

Almond Butter & Honey Banana Toast

$5.72

Almond butter, fresh bananas and honey.

Pepperoni Pizza Bagel

$5.46

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperonis and your choice of bagel.

Blueberry Smash Bagel

$5.46

Blueberry bagel, strawberry cream cheese, nutella and fresh bananas.

Pb & Jelly Bagel

$4.52

Peanut butter and jelly. Your choice of bagel.

Avocado & Honey Spice Bagel

$4.69

Avocado, honey, sriracha and salt & pepper.

Sriracha Honey Cream Bagel

$4.69

Cream cheese, sriracha and honey

Overnight Oats & Yogurts

Create Your Own Overnight Oats

$2.94

Chocolate or Vanilla overnight oats. Create your own toppings.

Build Your Own Yogurt

$2.94

Vanilla yogurt add your own toppings

Banana Berry Overnight Oats

$5.72

Bananas, strawberries, and blueberries mixed with our overnight oats.

Mixed Berry Honey Yogurt

$5.72

Strawberries, blueberries, bananas, vanilla yogurt and granola oats. Topped off with honey drizzle.

Strawberry Honey Yogurt

$4.48

Vanilla yogurt, strawberries, honey and granola oats.

Blueberry Honey Yogurt

$4.48

Vanilla yogurt, blueberries, honey and granola oats.

Banana Honey Yogurt

$4.48

Vanilla yogurt, bananas, honey and granola oats.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Turkey Avocado Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$7.06

Turkey, bacon, avocado, cream cheese, muenster cheese and an egg patty on a bagel.

Bacon Bagel Sandwich

$6.84

Bacon, egg, Muenster cheese, cream cheese and bagel of your choice.

Sausage Bagel Sandwich

$6.39

Sausage, egg, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and bagel of your choice.

Ham Bagel Sandwich

$6.70

Ham, egg, cheddar cheese, and cream cheese and a bagel of your choice.

Turkey Avocado Breakfast Sandwich

$6.10

Toasted English muffin, turkey, bacon, egg, avocado and muenster cheese.

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$5.57

Toasted English muffin, bacon, egg, and Muenster cheese.

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$5.12

Toasted English muffin, sausage, cheddar cheese and egg.

Ham Breakfast Sandwich

$5.43

Toasted English muffin, ham, egg, and cheddar cheese.

Lunch Sandwiches

Turkey Lunch Sandwich

$10.07

Multi-grain oat bread, lettuce, muenster cheese, tomatoes and turkey with a side of mayo and mustard.

Ham Lunch Sandwich

$9.45

Multi-grain oat bread, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and ham. Side of mustard and Mayo

BLT Lunch Sandwich

$10.07

Bacon, lettuce, tomato’s, and muenster cheese on a multigrain wheat bread. Comes with a side of mayo and mustard

Chef Special Lunch Sandwich

$11.62

Turkey, hard boil egg, bacon, avocado, sriracha, honey, salt, pepper, lettuce, tomato and Muenster cheese on a multi grain bread. Side of Mayo & mustard

Turkey Avocado Lunch Sandwich

$11.15

Turkey, bacon, avocado, egg patty, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salt, pepper and multi-grain oat bread. Side of mayo and mustard.

Scramble Bowls

All American Bowl

$6.96

scramble eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado

Bacon Bowl

$6.76

scramble egg, bacon, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado.

Ham Bowl

$6.76

scramble egg, ham, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado

Sausage Bowl

$6.76

scramble egg, sausage, shredded cheese, salt, and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado

Egg & Cheese Bowl

$5.98

Scrambled eggs, salt, pepper and shredded cheese. Topped off with avocado and salsa.

Snacks

Fruit Cup

$4.10

Mix of different fruit on hand.

Whole Banana

$1.09

Banana.

3 Slices Of Bacon

$4.96

3 slices of bacon.

2 Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.08

Two hard boiled eggs.

Dill Pickle Spear

$0.41

Great just to eat or add it to a sandwich.

DRINKS

Coffee Lattes

Coffee Latte

$5.02

Creamy coffee beverage.

White Mocha Latte

$5.02

White mocha, cream and coffee.

Mocha Latte

$5.02

Mocha, cream and coffee.

Vanilla Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, cream, and coffee.

Caramel Latte

$5.02

Caramel, cream, and coffee.

Hazelnut Latte

$5.02

Hazelnut, cream, and coffee.

Caramel Macchiato Latte

$5.02

Vanilla and coffee. Layered with cream and caramel drizzle.

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.02

Lavender, vanilla, cream and coffee.

Keto Latte

$5.02

Sugar free vanilla, sugar free caramel, cinnamon powder, heavy cream, and coffee.

Coconut Keto Latte

$5.02

Sugar free coconut, sugar free hazelnut, sugar free caramel, cinnamon, heavy cream and coffee.

Cinnamon White Mocha Latte

$5.02

White mocha, cinnamon powder, cream, and coffee.

Cinnamon Maple Vanilla Latte

$5.02

Maple, vanilla, cinnamon, cream and coffee.

Salted Caramel Coconut Latte

$5.02

Caramel, coconut, salt, cream and coffee.

Almond Brown Sugar Latte

$5.02

Almond, brown sugar, cream and coffee.

Butterbeer Latte

$5.02

Butterscotch, caramel , cream, and coffee.

Butter Rum Latte

$5.02

Butterscotch, caramel, rum (syrup), cream and coffee.

Nutella Latte

$5.02

Nutella, cream, and coffee.

Nutella Banana Latte

$5.02

Nutella, banana, cream and coffee.

Scotcheroo Latte

$5.67

Mocha, butterscotch, fresh peanut butter, cream and coffee.

Mint Mojito Latte

$5.67

Muddled fresh mint, raw sugar, cream, and coffee. Topped off with raw sugar

Orange Creamsicle Latte

$5.67

Muddled fresh oranges, white mocha, cream, and coffee.

Cherry White Mocha Latte

$5.67

White mocha, vanilla, fresh cherries, cream and coffee.

Cold Foam Layered Coffees

Slayy Macchiato Cold Foam

$5.36

Caramel, hazelnut and coffee. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam and caramel drizzle.

Honey Cream Cold Foam

$5.36

White mocha, honey and coffee. Topped off with salted sweet cream cold foam.

Toasted Winter Cream Cold Foam

$5.36

White mocha, toasted marshmallow and coffee. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam and toasted marshmallow.

Brown Sugar Cream Cold Foam

$5.36

White mocha, brown sugar and coffee. Topped off with brown sugar cold foam.

New Year, New Me Cold Foam

$5.36

Cold brew coffee. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam and cocoa powder.

Chocolate Covered Strawberries Cold Foam

$6.01

Strawberry, vanilla, white mocha, fresh strawberries and coffee. Topped off with chocolate cold foam.

Coconut Paradise Cold Foam

$5.36

White Mocha, banana, hazelnut and coffee. Topped off with coconut cold foam.

Black Coffee Options

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.98

Brewed in cold temperatures for over 40 hours.

Hot French Press Coffee

$3.98

Hot French pressed coffee. No cream or sweetener.

Americano Coffee

$3.98

Espresso style shots and water.

Redbull Infusions

Create your own Infusion

$5.98

Add the extras to make the perfect infusion!

Tropical Winter Infusion

$6.63

Fresh oranges, blue raspberry, banana, coconut, heavy cream and redbull.

Strawberry Coconut Infusion

$5.98

Strawberry, coconut, vanilla, heavy cream and redbull.

Winter Sunshine Infusion

$6.63

Peach, passion fruit, banana, fresh oranges, heavy cream and redbull.

Summer Passion Infusion

$6.63

Fresh strawberries, passion fruit, hibiscus, lemonade and redbull.

Strawberry Mint Infusion

$6.63

Fresh strawberries, fresh mint, peach, lemonade and redbull.

Mermaid Infusion

$5.98

Fresh mint, blue raspberry, lemonade, and redbull.

Blue Raspberry Infusion

$5.98

Blue Raspberry, heavy cream, and redbull.

Peaches & Cream Infusion

$5.98

Peach, vanilla, heavy cream and redbull.

Caramel Apple Infusion

$6.63

Caramel, green apple, heavy cream and redbull. Topped off with caramel drizzle.

Oranges & Cream Infusion

$6.63

Fresh oranges, white mocha, heavy cream and redbull.

Piña Colada Infusion

$5.98

Coconut, pineapple, rum, heavy cream and redbull.

Watermelon Infusion

$5.98

Watermelon, heavy cream and redbull.

Cherry Infusion

$5.98

Cherry, vanilla, heavy cream, and redbull.

Strawberry Lemonade Infusion

$6.63

Fresh strawberries, simple sweetener, lemonade and redbull.

Milk Teas // Teas

Chai Tea Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, cream and chai tea.

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, cream and matcha tea powder.

London Fog Tea Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, cream and earl grey tea.

Taro Latte

$5.02

Vanilla, cream and taro.

Honeydew Latte

$5.02

Peach, cream and honeydew.

House Milk Tea

$5.02

Brown sugar syrup, cream and black tea.

Thai Tea Latte

$5.02

White mocha, cream and thai tea.

Cloud 9 Tea Latte

$5.02

Lavender, vanilla, cream and butterfly tea.

Tea Only

$4.50

Your choice of tea.

Lemonades // Refreshers

Lemonade

$4.50

Lemonade.

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.15

Fresh strawberries, simple sweetener and lemonade.

Key Lime Lemonade

$5.15

White mocha, kiwi, fresh limes and lemonade.

Coconut Cream Lemonade

$5.15

White mocha, coconut, fresh limes and lemonade.

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$4.50

Blue raspberry and lemonade.

Watermelon Lime Lemonade

$5.15

Fresh limes, watermelon and lemonade.

Cucumber Peach Lemonade

$5.15

Fresh cucumbers, peach and lemonade.

Purple Peach Tea Lemonade

$5.02

Peach, butterfly tea and lemonade.

Blackberry Lime Lemonade

$5.15

Fresh limes, blackbery and lemonade.

Peach Green Tea Refresher

$4.50

Peach and green tea.

Mango Black Tea Refresher

$4.50

Mango and black tea.

Peachy Mango Refresher

$4.50

Peach, mango and green tea.

Berry Black Tea Refresher

$4.50

Strawberry and black tea.

Raspberry Cold Foam Refresher

$5.36

Raspberry and black tea. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam.

Smoothies // Smoothie Bowls

Create Your Own Protein Smoothie

$5.02

Oat milk, plant protein and flavor of your choice!

Cold Brew Protein Smoothie

$5.02

Mocha, bananas, fresh peanut butter, plant-base protein, oat milk and cold brew coffee.

Avocado Dreams smoothie

$5.02

Avocado, banana, vanilla, almond butter and oat milk.

Spinach Vibes Smoothie

$5.02

Spinach, banana, apple, peanut butter, oat milk and agave.

Peach Wave Smoothie

$5.02

Peaches, strawberries, raspberry, lime juice, lemonade and oat milk.

Peach Vibes Smoothie

$5.02

Peach, strawberries, mangoes and orange juice, oat milk and agave.

Mango Vibes Smoothie

$5.02

Mango, pineapple, passion fruit and oat milk.

Pineapple Dreams Smoothie

$5.02

Pineapple, banana, strawberries, oat milk and agave.

Strawberries Wild Smoothie

$5.02

Strawberries, bananas, oat milk, apple juice and agave.

Berry Peachy Smoothie

$5.02

Blueberries, strawberries, peaches, pineapple and oat milk.

Smoothie Bowl Create Your Own Toppings

$6.24

Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Choose your own toppings.

Smoothie Bowl Banana Berry

$8.84

Bananas, strawberries, blueberries, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with granola oats, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and agave.

Smoothie Bowl PB Chocolate Paradise

$8.84

Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with bananas, peanut butter, chocolate chips, coconut shavings and granola oats.

Smoothie Bowl The Curious George

$9.62

Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with bananas, almonds slivered, coconut shavings, chocolate chips, almond butter and oats.

Smoothie Bowl Blue Dreams

$8.84

Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with blueberries, bananas, coconut shavings, chocolate chips and granola oats.

Creamers // Others

Strawberry Milk

$4.57

Strawberry, white mocha, vanilla and cream.

Chocolate Milk

$4.57

Mocha, caramel, vanilla and cream.

Creamer

$4.57

Milky beverage. Add your own flavors!

Apple Cider

$4.57

Apple cider.

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Drink coffee, stay caffeinated!

Website

Location

815 North Broadway, STE A, Minot, ND 58703

Directions

