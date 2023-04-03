WITH ROOM COFFEE
FOOD
Baked Goods
Croissant Chocolate
House-baked pastry.
Blueberry Muffin
House-made pastry.
Banana Nut Bread
House-made pastry.
Fruity Pebble Bar
House-made pastry.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
House-made pumpkin cream cheese muffin.
Coffee Cake
House-made pastry
Apple Cinnamon Bread
House-made pastry.
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
House-made pastry.
Bagels & Toasts
Bagel
Choice a bagel and toppings.
Build Your Own Toast
Build your own toast.
Glazed Caprese Toast
Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and fresh basil. Topped off with balsamic glaze.
Honey Bacon Spice Toast
Bacon, cream cheese, raspberry jelly, honey and sriracha.
Avocado & Lemon Cucumber Toast
Avocado, cucumber, red radish and chili flakes. Topped off with lemon juice.
Honey Walnuts & Ricotta Toast
Ricotta cheese, walnuts and honey.
All Berries & Ricotta Honey Toast
Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, ricotta cheese and honey. Topped off with fresh lemon juice.
Kiwi & Honey Cream Toast
kiwi, blackberries, cottage cheese and honey.
Avocado & Egg Toast
Avocado, egg, sriracha, salt and pepper.
Avocado & Bacon Toast
Avocado, bacon, sriracha, salt and pepper.
Avocado & Tomatoes Toast
Avocado, tomatoes, sriracha, salt and pepper.
Nutella & Banana Honey Toast
Nutella, bananas and honey.
Nutella & Strawberry Honey Toast
Nutella, fresh strawberries and honey.
Peanut Butter & Bananas Honey Toast
Peanut butter, fresh bananas and honey.
Almond Butter & Honey Banana Toast
Almond butter, fresh bananas and honey.
Pepperoni Pizza Bagel
Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperonis and your choice of bagel.
Blueberry Smash Bagel
Blueberry bagel, strawberry cream cheese, nutella and fresh bananas.
Pb & Jelly Bagel
Peanut butter and jelly. Your choice of bagel.
Avocado & Honey Spice Bagel
Avocado, honey, sriracha and salt & pepper.
Sriracha Honey Cream Bagel
Cream cheese, sriracha and honey
Overnight Oats & Yogurts
Create Your Own Overnight Oats
Chocolate or Vanilla overnight oats. Create your own toppings.
Build Your Own Yogurt
Vanilla yogurt add your own toppings
Banana Berry Overnight Oats
Bananas, strawberries, and blueberries mixed with our overnight oats.
Mixed Berry Honey Yogurt
Strawberries, blueberries, bananas, vanilla yogurt and granola oats. Topped off with honey drizzle.
Strawberry Honey Yogurt
Vanilla yogurt, strawberries, honey and granola oats.
Blueberry Honey Yogurt
Vanilla yogurt, blueberries, honey and granola oats.
Banana Honey Yogurt
Vanilla yogurt, bananas, honey and granola oats.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Turkey Avocado Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, avocado, cream cheese, muenster cheese and an egg patty on a bagel.
Bacon Bagel Sandwich
Bacon, egg, Muenster cheese, cream cheese and bagel of your choice.
Sausage Bagel Sandwich
Sausage, egg, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and bagel of your choice.
Ham Bagel Sandwich
Ham, egg, cheddar cheese, and cream cheese and a bagel of your choice.
Turkey Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted English muffin, turkey, bacon, egg, avocado and muenster cheese.
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted English muffin, bacon, egg, and Muenster cheese.
Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted English muffin, sausage, cheddar cheese and egg.
Ham Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted English muffin, ham, egg, and cheddar cheese.
Lunch Sandwiches
Turkey Lunch Sandwich
Multi-grain oat bread, lettuce, muenster cheese, tomatoes and turkey with a side of mayo and mustard.
Ham Lunch Sandwich
Multi-grain oat bread, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and ham. Side of mustard and Mayo
BLT Lunch Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato’s, and muenster cheese on a multigrain wheat bread. Comes with a side of mayo and mustard
Chef Special Lunch Sandwich
Turkey, hard boil egg, bacon, avocado, sriracha, honey, salt, pepper, lettuce, tomato and Muenster cheese on a multi grain bread. Side of Mayo & mustard
Turkey Avocado Lunch Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, avocado, egg patty, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salt, pepper and multi-grain oat bread. Side of mayo and mustard.
Scramble Bowls
All American Bowl
scramble eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado
Bacon Bowl
scramble egg, bacon, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado.
Ham Bowl
scramble egg, ham, shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado
Sausage Bowl
scramble egg, sausage, shredded cheese, salt, and pepper. Topped off with salsa and avocado
Egg & Cheese Bowl
Scrambled eggs, salt, pepper and shredded cheese. Topped off with avocado and salsa.
Snacks
DRINKS
Coffee Lattes
Coffee Latte
Creamy coffee beverage.
White Mocha Latte
White mocha, cream and coffee.
Mocha Latte
Mocha, cream and coffee.
Vanilla Latte
Vanilla, cream, and coffee.
Caramel Latte
Caramel, cream, and coffee.
Hazelnut Latte
Hazelnut, cream, and coffee.
Caramel Macchiato Latte
Vanilla and coffee. Layered with cream and caramel drizzle.
Lavender Vanilla Latte
Lavender, vanilla, cream and coffee.
Keto Latte
Sugar free vanilla, sugar free caramel, cinnamon powder, heavy cream, and coffee.
Coconut Keto Latte
Sugar free coconut, sugar free hazelnut, sugar free caramel, cinnamon, heavy cream and coffee.
Cinnamon White Mocha Latte
White mocha, cinnamon powder, cream, and coffee.
Cinnamon Maple Vanilla Latte
Maple, vanilla, cinnamon, cream and coffee.
Salted Caramel Coconut Latte
Caramel, coconut, salt, cream and coffee.
Almond Brown Sugar Latte
Almond, brown sugar, cream and coffee.
Butterbeer Latte
Butterscotch, caramel , cream, and coffee.
Butter Rum Latte
Butterscotch, caramel, rum (syrup), cream and coffee.
Nutella Latte
Nutella, cream, and coffee.
Nutella Banana Latte
Nutella, banana, cream and coffee.
Scotcheroo Latte
Mocha, butterscotch, fresh peanut butter, cream and coffee.
Mint Mojito Latte
Muddled fresh mint, raw sugar, cream, and coffee. Topped off with raw sugar
Orange Creamsicle Latte
Muddled fresh oranges, white mocha, cream, and coffee.
Cherry White Mocha Latte
White mocha, vanilla, fresh cherries, cream and coffee.
Cold Foam Layered Coffees
Slayy Macchiato Cold Foam
Caramel, hazelnut and coffee. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam and caramel drizzle.
Honey Cream Cold Foam
White mocha, honey and coffee. Topped off with salted sweet cream cold foam.
Toasted Winter Cream Cold Foam
White mocha, toasted marshmallow and coffee. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam and toasted marshmallow.
Brown Sugar Cream Cold Foam
White mocha, brown sugar and coffee. Topped off with brown sugar cold foam.
New Year, New Me Cold Foam
Cold brew coffee. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam and cocoa powder.
Chocolate Covered Strawberries Cold Foam
Strawberry, vanilla, white mocha, fresh strawberries and coffee. Topped off with chocolate cold foam.
Coconut Paradise Cold Foam
White Mocha, banana, hazelnut and coffee. Topped off with coconut cold foam.
Black Coffee Options
Redbull Infusions
Create your own Infusion
Add the extras to make the perfect infusion!
Tropical Winter Infusion
Fresh oranges, blue raspberry, banana, coconut, heavy cream and redbull.
Strawberry Coconut Infusion
Strawberry, coconut, vanilla, heavy cream and redbull.
Winter Sunshine Infusion
Peach, passion fruit, banana, fresh oranges, heavy cream and redbull.
Summer Passion Infusion
Fresh strawberries, passion fruit, hibiscus, lemonade and redbull.
Strawberry Mint Infusion
Fresh strawberries, fresh mint, peach, lemonade and redbull.
Mermaid Infusion
Fresh mint, blue raspberry, lemonade, and redbull.
Blue Raspberry Infusion
Blue Raspberry, heavy cream, and redbull.
Peaches & Cream Infusion
Peach, vanilla, heavy cream and redbull.
Caramel Apple Infusion
Caramel, green apple, heavy cream and redbull. Topped off with caramel drizzle.
Oranges & Cream Infusion
Fresh oranges, white mocha, heavy cream and redbull.
Piña Colada Infusion
Coconut, pineapple, rum, heavy cream and redbull.
Watermelon Infusion
Watermelon, heavy cream and redbull.
Cherry Infusion
Cherry, vanilla, heavy cream, and redbull.
Strawberry Lemonade Infusion
Fresh strawberries, simple sweetener, lemonade and redbull.
Milk Teas // Teas
Chai Tea Latte
Vanilla, cream and chai tea.
Matcha Tea Latte
Vanilla, cream and matcha tea powder.
London Fog Tea Latte
Vanilla, cream and earl grey tea.
Taro Latte
Vanilla, cream and taro.
Honeydew Latte
Peach, cream and honeydew.
House Milk Tea
Brown sugar syrup, cream and black tea.
Thai Tea Latte
White mocha, cream and thai tea.
Cloud 9 Tea Latte
Lavender, vanilla, cream and butterfly tea.
Tea Only
Your choice of tea.
Lemonades // Refreshers
Lemonade
Lemonade.
Strawberry Lemonade
Fresh strawberries, simple sweetener and lemonade.
Key Lime Lemonade
White mocha, kiwi, fresh limes and lemonade.
Coconut Cream Lemonade
White mocha, coconut, fresh limes and lemonade.
Blue Raspberry Lemonade
Blue raspberry and lemonade.
Watermelon Lime Lemonade
Fresh limes, watermelon and lemonade.
Cucumber Peach Lemonade
Fresh cucumbers, peach and lemonade.
Purple Peach Tea Lemonade
Peach, butterfly tea and lemonade.
Blackberry Lime Lemonade
Fresh limes, blackbery and lemonade.
Peach Green Tea Refresher
Peach and green tea.
Mango Black Tea Refresher
Mango and black tea.
Peachy Mango Refresher
Peach, mango and green tea.
Berry Black Tea Refresher
Strawberry and black tea.
Raspberry Cold Foam Refresher
Raspberry and black tea. Topped off with sweet cream cold foam.
Smoothies // Smoothie Bowls
Create Your Own Protein Smoothie
Oat milk, plant protein and flavor of your choice!
Cold Brew Protein Smoothie
Mocha, bananas, fresh peanut butter, plant-base protein, oat milk and cold brew coffee.
Avocado Dreams smoothie
Avocado, banana, vanilla, almond butter and oat milk.
Spinach Vibes Smoothie
Spinach, banana, apple, peanut butter, oat milk and agave.
Peach Wave Smoothie
Peaches, strawberries, raspberry, lime juice, lemonade and oat milk.
Peach Vibes Smoothie
Peach, strawberries, mangoes and orange juice, oat milk and agave.
Mango Vibes Smoothie
Mango, pineapple, passion fruit and oat milk.
Pineapple Dreams Smoothie
Pineapple, banana, strawberries, oat milk and agave.
Strawberries Wild Smoothie
Strawberries, bananas, oat milk, apple juice and agave.
Berry Peachy Smoothie
Blueberries, strawberries, peaches, pineapple and oat milk.
Smoothie Bowl Create Your Own Toppings
Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Choose your own toppings.
Smoothie Bowl Banana Berry
Bananas, strawberries, blueberries, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with granola oats, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and agave.
Smoothie Bowl PB Chocolate Paradise
Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with bananas, peanut butter, chocolate chips, coconut shavings and granola oats.
Smoothie Bowl The Curious George
Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with bananas, almonds slivered, coconut shavings, chocolate chips, almond butter and oats.
Smoothie Bowl Blue Dreams
Blueberries, strawberries, bananas, agave and oat milk blended. Topped off with blueberries, bananas, coconut shavings, chocolate chips and granola oats.
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
815 North Broadway, STE A, Minot, ND 58703