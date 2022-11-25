Restaurant header imageView gallery
Witness Capitol Hill

410 Broadway E

SEATTLE, WA 98102

The New Fried Pickles

$8.00

Deep Fried Spears in Tempura Batter and House Made Ranch (6 spears per order)

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Collard Greens

$14.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Yummy Macaroni, House Béchamel Cheesy Sauce, Bacon Bits, Fresh Herbs (Vegetarian by request)

Winter Dragon Salad

$15.00

Arugula, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roasted Corn, Scallions, Cherry Tomatoes, Spiced Walnuts, Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Don't Call It A Comeback

$18.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Southern Comeback Sauce, Fries

Carolina Pulled Pork Sliders

$21.00

Three Smoked Pork Sliders, Cabbage Slaw, and Crispy Fries.

Shrimp and Grits

$21.00

Chicken and Waffle

$21.00

Mary’s free-range pasture-raised organic chicken, yummy golden waffle, bourbon maple syrup.

Bourbon Glazed Pork Belly

$22.00

Braised and Glazed Maple Rosemary Pork Belly, Walnut Polenta, Pan Jus, Crunchy and Tart Apple Salad

Bourbon Bread Puding Al A Mode

$11.00

Buttermilk Beignets

$8.00

Side Mac N Chz

$8.00

Side Corn Fritters

$8.00

Side Collard Greens

$8.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Fried Chicken

$13.00

Side Waffle

$8.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Bedeviled Eggs

$12.00
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Southern influenced Craft Bar and Restaurant

410 Broadway E, SEATTLE, WA 98102

