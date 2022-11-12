- Home
- /
- Dallas
- /
- Design District
- /
- WITS Steakhouse - WITS Steakhouse
WITS Steakhouse WITS Steakhouse
No reviews yet
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue
#110
Dallas, TX 75207
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Thanksgiving Package
Sushi
Spicy Tuna Roll
sriracha, sesame oil, scallions
California Roll
crab, cucumber, avocado
Dragon Roll
avocado, unagi, shrimp tempura, cucumber, tobiko
Hamachi Roll
yellowtail, avocado, shiso
Veggie Roll
burdock root, avocado, asparagus, daikon sprouts
Rainbow Roll
cucumber, avocado, crab, tuna, salmon, yellowtail
Surf 'n' Turf Roll
salmon, lobster, prime filet
Spider Roll
Shenron Roll
Hawaiian Roll
Scorpion Roll
Tempura Shrimp Roll
Mucho Mango Roll
A-5 Wagyu Roll
Free State Roll
Blistered Shishitos
Tempura Softshell Crab
Edamame
Tempura Corn Fritters
Seaweed Salad
Miso Soup
Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi
Sashimi
Sake (Salmon) Sashimi
Sashimi
Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi
Shiro Maguro (Albacore) Sashimi
Snapper Sashimi
Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri
Nigiri - 2 pieces
Sake (Salmon) Nigiri
Nigiri - 2 pieces
Hamachi (Yellowtail) Nigiri
Shiro Maguro (Albacore) Nigiri
Snapper Nigiri
Bread Service
Starters
Woodfire Grilled Oysters
Jumbo Crab Cake
blue crab, bell pepper, shallot, farm egg, parsley
Tuna Tartare
Wagyu Meatballs
hollandaise, cherry demiglace
Lobster Gyoza
Prime Tenderloin Tartare
capers, kosher dill pickles, dijonnaise, fine herbs
Bone Marrow & Bacon Jam
grilled crostini
Biltong | Jerky
cured premium meat, rosemary
Colossal Shrimp Cocktail
house made cocktail sauce, grilled lemon
Crispy Calamari
Tempura Corn Fritters
Soups & Salads
Entrees
Seared Diver Scallops
golden beet coulis, cauliflower, prosecco, toasted sunflower
Sesame Crusted Big Eye Tuna
Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon
summer okra, stewed heirloom tomatoes, corn pudding
Grilled Whole Snapper
Piri Piri Prawns
brown butter grits, bell peppers, piri piri beurre blanc
Boerewors Sausage
mixed pepper, mustard
Woodfire Grilled Duroc Pork Chop
smoked applesauce, oven roasted jicama and honeycrisp apples, charred leeks
Woodfire Grilled Chicken
grilled chicken thighs, roasted peppers
Wits Bolognese
White Truffle Lobster Linguini
Black Truffle Burger
ground wagyu beef, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, truffle aioli
Wild Mushroom Ragu
handmade ricotta ravioli, wild mushrooms, brown butter, sage
Grilled Purple Cauliflower Steak
Steaks
Sides
Grilled Asparagus
parmesan, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes
Swedish Hasselback Potatoes
Truffle Mashed Potatoes
chive, parmesan
Loaded Baked Potato
Crispy Panko Brussels Sprouts
olive oil, prosciutto
Toasted Sesame Broccolini
Sauteed Mixed Mushrooms
Truffle Fries
Onion Rings
(8) - fried to perfection, salt, pepper, paprika
Organic Savoy Spinach
Mac & Cheese
Truffle Mac & Cheese
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Kids
Dessert
Wine
HVBTL Cakebread Chardonnay 2017
HVBTL Kosta Browne Pinot Noir 2014
HVBTL Ridge Estate Cab Sauv 2016
375ml Stags
375ml Veuve
BTL Decero Owl & Dust Devil 2015
BTL Catena Alta
BTL Maal Biutiful Malbec
BTL Corazon del Sol Malbec 2016
BTL Aguaribay Malbec 2015
BTL Bodega Norton Privada 2016
BTL Lapostolle Carmenere 2014
BTL Achaval Ferrer Malbec
BTL Heartland 2013
BTL Penfolds RWT 2014
BTL Schild Estate GSM 2014
BTL Chat Gruaud Larose 2010
BTL Chat Gloria Cru Bourgeois 2010
BTL Chat de Pez Bourgeois 2015
BTL Chat Clerc Milon 2010
BTL Chat Duhart-Milon 2011
BTL Chat Grand Puy-Ducasse 2015
BTL Chat Margaux 2011
Artesa Cab
BTL Anakota HD Vin 2012
BTL Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Bella Union
BTL Cardinale
BTL Caymus
BTL Cedar Knoll 2014
BTL Clos Du Val 2015
BTL Darioush
BTL Double Diamond 2016
BTL Duckhorn Cab 2016
BTL Edge 2017
BTL Far Neinte Cabernet
Btl Faust
BTL Freemark Abbey 2002
BTL Jordan 2014
BTL Knights Bridge To Kalon 2013
BTL Larkmead 2015
BTL Mt Brave 2015
BTL Napa Silver Oak 2016
BTL Ridge 2016
BTL Seuquoia Grove
BTL Silver Oak Alexander
BTL Two Hands Cab Sexy Beast
Caymus 1L
La Jota Cab
Treana
Postmark
St Francis Cab
BV Cab
BTL Cakebread
BTL Obsidian
BTL Trinchero
Paradux
BTL Bollinger Brut
BTL Taittinger Comtes De Champagne 2006
BTL Dampierre Blanc de Blancs
BTL DP Brut 2009
BTL DP 2012
BTL DP P2 Black Label Brut 1998
BTL Gosset Grand Brut Blanc de Blancs
BTL Krug Rose Brut
BTL M & C Brut 2006
BTL Mumm Cordon Rouge Rose
BTL NF Palmes D'Or Brut 2006
BTL Paul Marie Bertrand Res Brut
BTL Perrier Jouet BE Brut 2011/2012
BTL Pierre Peters Cuvee de Res Blanc
BTL Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Brut
BTL VC Brut
BTL VC Vintage Rose Brut 2008
BTL Dom Chapelle Pouilly-Fuisse 2017
BTL Dom Parent Grand Cru 2011
BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard
BTL J Moreau & Fils Chablis 2017
BTL Louis Latour Montagny 2017
BTL Dom Denante Macon 2015
BTL Joseph Faiveley 2016
BTL Mer Solei Chard
BTL Beringer Private Res 2015
BTL Cakebread Chard
BTL Dutton Goldfield Dutton Ranch Vineyard 2016
BTL Hartford Court 2017
BTL Hartford Court Stone Cote 2012
BTL Hyde de Villaine Hyde Vin 2012
BTL Maritana Russian River 2017
BTL Peju Persephone 2014
BTL Pisoni Lucia 2016
BTL Planet Oregon Soter Vin 2014
BTL Plumpjack Reserve 2018
BTL Ramey 2014&2017
BTL Shafer Red Shoulder Ranch 2014
BTL Solena 2016
BTL Stag's Leap Winery 2017
BTL Winderlea 2014
BTL Hamilton Russel
Rombauer
BTL Brancaia Il'Atraia 2012
BTL Casaloste 2016
BTL Masi Costasera Amarone 2012
BTL Zenato Ripasso 2015
BTL Brunello
BTL Montepolso
BTL Ripassa
BTL IL Bruciato
BTL Duckhorn Merlot
BTL Long Shadows MRP 2013
BTL Nickel & Nickel Harris Vin 2015
BTL Pride Mountain Merlot 2017
BTL Thorn Merlot
BTL Elk Cove Mt Rich Vin 2017
BTL Emeritus Halberg Ranch 2015
BTL Kosta Browne 2016
BTL Merry Edwards
BTL Parmeson 2017
BTL Goldeneye
BTL Etude
BTL Diora La Petite Grace
BTL Siduri Pinot Noir
BTL Hahn
1.5 Belle Glos
BTL Domaine Gerard
BTL Victor Fagon
BTL Bele Glos Dairyman
Martinelli
Apolleni
Kistler
BTL Patz And Hall
Ken Wright
Averaen
BTL Maal Biutiful Malbec
Catena Malbec
Corazon Malbec
Lapostolle
BTL Stags' Petite Sirah
BTL Chat St Martin Garrique 2015
BTL Clos Poggiale 2014
BTL Dom Quilla 2016
BTL Dom Zind-Hum 2015
BTL Famille Perrin Cotes du Rhone 2018
BTL Sauvion 2016
BTL Patent Cottat Sancerre
BTL Rou de Perle
BTL Dom Wachau Terr Feder 201i
BTL Nigi Trocken 2016
BTL Sigalas Assyrtiko 2017
BTL Fattori Motto Piane 2013
BTL Kettmeir Muller-thurgau 2017
BTL Marcarini Arneis 2014
BTL Monte Del Fra Ca Del Margo 2016
BTL Suavia Classico 2015
BTL Livon 2018
BTL Schlumberger Princes Abbes 2015
BTL Apolloni PG 2017
BTL Terlato PG 2017
BTL Willakenzie Pinot Gris
BTL Kettmeir
BTL Kings PG
Santa Margaretha
BTL Gunderloch JB Kabinett 2012
BTL Long Shadows Poets Leap 2015
BTL Sinskey Abraxas 2012
BTL Dr. L Reisling
BTL Anima Negra Quibia 2014
BTL Bodegas O Vetiver Blanco 2014
BTL Broadbent NV Vinho Verde
BTL La Cana Albarino 2016
BTL Piquitos Valenciano Moscato 2017
BTL Farmhouse Natural White 2017
BTL LDC Gemutlichkeit 2016
BTL Lost Draw Marsanne
BTL Lost Draw Roussanne
BTL Stags Leap Viognier
BTL Hamilton Russel
BTL Simonsig Chenin Blanc
BTL Kloof Street
BTL Lubanzi
BTL Kloof Street
BTL Ernie Els
BTL Shafer TD9
BTL Leviathan 2017
BTL Ellman Brothers Blend 2015
BTL Prisoner
BTL Cain Cuvee NV14
BTL Cain FIve 2013
BTL Christopher Cree Sotoyome 2015
BTL Mulderbosch Red Blend
Paradux Red Blend
BTL Corton Grand Cru 2017
BTL Pomard Les Poutures 1er Cru 2017
BTL Bouchard Pere &s Cailleret
BTL Dom Daniel Rion & Fils 1999
BTL Dom Julien & Fils 2015
BTL Louis Jadot Chassagne-Montrachet 2014
BTL Dom Quivy Gevrey Chambertin 2013
BTL Francois Confuron-Gindre 2017
BTL Vosne-Romanee Gros Frere et Soeur 2012
BTL Louis Jardot Beaujolais
BTL Dom de Cabasse 2016
BTL Domaine de Posiers Cuvee Drevon 2016
BTL Domaine Palon Vacqueyras 2018
BTL E Guigal 2015
BTL E Guigal Brune et Blonde 2013
BTL Famille Perrin Les Sinards 2015
BTL J L Chave Silene 2016
BTL M Chapoutier La Bernadine 2015
BTL La Solitude Cote Du Rhone 2017
BTL Rose Gold Rose
BTL Kim Crawford
BTL Miraval
BTL Whispering Angel
Arra Blanc De Noir
BTL Cade 2018
BTL Ellman Caryn Renae 2017
BTL Merry Edwards 2018
BTL Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc 2018
BTL Rudd 2012
BTL Salvestrin CS Vin 2016
BTL Squealing Pig 2017
BTL Stag's Leap Aveta
BTL Two Old Dogs
BTL Echo Bay
Crowded House
BTL Chat Gazin Rocquecourt 2014
BTL LaDoucette Baron de L 2008
BTL Patient Cottat Sancerre
BTL Alto Moncayo 2016
BTL Clos de Tafall Old Vine 2015
BTL Ontanon Gran Reserva Rioja 2010
BTL Scala Dei 2016
BTL Sierra Cantabria Res Unico 2015
BTL Faustino I 2006
BTL El Pundito
BTL Dom Perignon 09
BTL Dom Perignon P2
BTL Dom Perignon 06 SS
BTL Moet & Chandon Brut Epernay 06
BTL Nicolas Feuillate Palmes D'or Brut 06
BTL Benaccettto
BTL Chandon Etoile Rose Brut NV
BTL Cote Mas Rose NV
BTL J Cuvee 20 Brut NV
BTL Schramsburg Rose
BTL Luc Belaire
BTL Luc Belaire Rose
BTL Lucien Albrecht Brut NV
BTL Mulderbosch
BTL Mumm Rose Brut NV
BTL Nicolas Feuillatte
BTL Pasqua Romeo Y Juliette NV
BTL Schramsberg Blanc de Noir 2013
BTL Taittinger Dom Carneros Brut
BTL Veuve Yellow Label NV
BTL Veuve Rose
BTL Domaine Ste Michelle Brut
1\2 Nich Feu Rose
Piper Sonoma Brut Reserve
BTL 8 Years 2017
BTL Boekenhoutskloof Cabernet
BTL Capensis Chardonnay
BTL Lubanzi
BTL Lievland Cabernet
BTL Meerlust Rubicon
BTL Nederburg Pinotage
BTL Stark-Conde Cabernet
BTL Kloof Street
BTL Mulderbosch Blend
Aura
Hamilton Russell PN
Hamilton Russel Chard
Arra Pinotage
Sake
Cold Drinks
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
WITS is a modern steakhouse incorporating inspirations from South Africa. Fresh ingredients, classic favorites, and creative interpretations define a dynamic dining experience.
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, #110, Dallas, TX 75207