WITS Steakhouse WITS Steakhouse

WITS Steakhouse

review star

No reviews yet

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue

#110

Dallas, TX 75207

Order Again

Thanksgiving Package

Thanksgiving At Home

$165.00

Serves 4-6 *Place Orders by Nov 19th *Pickup after 2pm on Nov 23rd

Sushi

Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.00

sriracha, sesame oil, scallions

California Roll

$12.00

crab, cucumber, avocado

Dragon Roll

$18.00

avocado, unagi, shrimp tempura, cucumber, tobiko

Hamachi Roll

$16.00

yellowtail, avocado, shiso

Veggie Roll

$12.00

burdock root, avocado, asparagus, daikon sprouts

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

cucumber, avocado, crab, tuna, salmon, yellowtail

Surf 'n' Turf Roll

$24.00

salmon, lobster, prime filet

Spider Roll

$17.00

Shenron Roll

$18.00

Hawaiian Roll

$14.00

Scorpion Roll

$17.00

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$14.00

Mucho Mango Roll

$14.00

A-5 Wagyu Roll

$32.00

Free State Roll

$18.00Out of stock

Blistered Shishitos

$9.00

Tempura Softshell Crab

$12.00

Edamame

$9.00

Tempura Corn Fritters

$12.00

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Miso Soup

$9.00

Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi

$17.00

Sashimi

Sake (Salmon) Sashimi

$14.00

Sashimi

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi

$18.00

Shiro Maguro (Albacore) Sashimi

$18.00

Snapper Sashimi

$15.00

Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri

$12.00

Nigiri - 2 pieces

Sake (Salmon) Nigiri

$10.00

Nigiri - 2 pieces

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Nigiri

$12.00

Shiro Maguro (Albacore) Nigiri

$12.00

Snapper Nigiri

$12.00

Bread Service

Sourdough

$5.00

Cranberry Walnut

$8.00

Focaccia

$9.00

Starters

Woodfire Grilled Oysters

$24.00+

Jumbo Crab Cake

$20.00

blue crab, bell pepper, shallot, farm egg, parsley

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Wagyu Meatballs

$17.00

hollandaise, cherry demiglace

Lobster Gyoza

$20.00

Prime Tenderloin Tartare

$24.00

capers, kosher dill pickles, dijonnaise, fine herbs

Bone Marrow & Bacon Jam

$16.00

grilled crostini

Biltong | Jerky

$16.00

cured premium meat, rosemary

Colossal Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

house made cocktail sauce, grilled lemon

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

Tempura Corn Fritters

$12.00

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$15.00

romaine, dijon, anchovy, parmesan, lemon, house croutons

Wits Wedge

$16.00

iceberg, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes

Rocket Salad

$15.00

arugula, shaved parmesan, olive oil, shaved almonds

Caprese

$15.00

heirloom tomato, burrata, basil

French Onion Soup

$14.00

Entrees

Seared Diver Scallops

$40.00

golden beet coulis, cauliflower, prosecco, toasted sunflower

Sesame Crusted Big Eye Tuna

$38.00

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon

$36.00

summer okra, stewed heirloom tomatoes, corn pudding

Grilled Whole Snapper

$72.00

Piri Piri Prawns

$38.00

brown butter grits, bell peppers, piri piri beurre blanc

Boerewors Sausage

$28.00Out of stock

mixed pepper, mustard

Woodfire Grilled Duroc Pork Chop

$38.00

smoked applesauce, oven roasted jicama and honeycrisp apples, charred leeks

Woodfire Grilled Chicken

$25.00

grilled chicken thighs, roasted peppers

Wits Bolognese

$32.00

White Truffle Lobster Linguini

$48.00

Black Truffle Burger

$25.00

ground wagyu beef, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, truffle aioli

Wild Mushroom Ragu

$32.00

handmade ricotta ravioli, wild mushrooms, brown butter, sage

Grilled Purple Cauliflower Steak

$24.00

Steaks

Prime Filet - 8oz

$65.00

Prime Ribeye - 16oz

$85.00

Bone-in NY Strip - 18oz

$75.00

Cowboy Cut 22 Oz

$85.00

Tomahawk

$120.00

Steak Frites

$36.00

6oz prime bavette, fries

Black Gold Prime Filet

$105.00

Wagyu Filet - 8oz

$85.00

Wagyu Ribeye - 16oz

$92.00

A5 - 3 Oz

$90.00

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

parmesan, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes

Swedish Hasselback Potatoes

$10.00

Truffle Mashed Potatoes

$13.00

chive, parmesan

Loaded Baked Potato

$14.00

Crispy Panko Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

olive oil, prosciutto

Toasted Sesame Broccolini

$10.00

Sauteed Mixed Mushrooms

$14.00

Truffle Fries

$14.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

(8) - fried to perfection, salt, pepper, paprika

Organic Savoy Spinach

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$26.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$14.00

Kids- Buttered Pasta

$9.00

Kids- Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.00

Kids- Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Kids- Steak Frites

$14.00

Kids Coke Float

$6.00

Kids Hot Choc

$5.00

Kids Straw Lemonade

$5.00

Kids Fruit

$6.00

Dessert

South African Fudge

$12.00

golden syrup, vanilla

26 Layer Strawberry Cake

$32.00

Wits Double Chocolate Cake

$16.00

Selection of Cheeses

$14.00

chefs’ selection of fruit & cheeses

Guava Creme Brulee

$14.00

Red Velvet Cake

$16.00

Wine

HVBTL Cakebread Chardonnay 2017

$45.00

HVBTL Kosta Browne Pinot Noir 2014

$150.00

HVBTL Ridge Estate Cab Sauv 2016

$90.00

375ml Stags

$60.00

375ml Veuve

$75.00

BTL Decero Owl & Dust Devil 2015

$68.00

BTL Catena Alta

$120.00

BTL Maal Biutiful Malbec

$120.00

BTL Corazon del Sol Malbec 2016

$70.00

BTL Aguaribay Malbec 2015

$48.00

BTL Bodega Norton Privada 2016

$70.00

BTL Lapostolle Carmenere 2014

$60.00

BTL Achaval Ferrer Malbec

$60.00

BTL Heartland 2013

$60.00

BTL Penfolds RWT 2014

$250.00

BTL Schild Estate GSM 2014

$45.00

BTL Chat Gruaud Larose 2010

$225.00

BTL Chat Gloria Cru Bourgeois 2010

$175.00

BTL Chat de Pez Bourgeois 2015

$115.00

BTL Chat Clerc Milon 2010

$220.00

BTL Chat Duhart-Milon 2011

$210.00

BTL Chat Grand Puy-Ducasse 2015

$105.00

BTL Chat Margaux 2011

$3,200.00

Artesa Cab

$105.00

BTL Anakota HD Vin 2012

$190.00

BTL Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

BTL Bella Union

$165.00

BTL Cardinale

$695.00

BTL Caymus

$170.00

BTL Cedar Knoll 2014

$115.00Out of stock

BTL Clos Du Val 2015

$105.00

BTL Darioush

$260.00

BTL Double Diamond 2016

$185.00

BTL Duckhorn Cab 2016

$165.00

BTL Edge 2017

$55.00Out of stock

BTL Far Neinte Cabernet

$356.00

Btl Faust

$140.00

BTL Freemark Abbey 2002

$298.00

BTL Jordan 2014

$130.00

BTL Knights Bridge To Kalon 2013

$270.00

BTL Larkmead 2015

$250.00

BTL Mt Brave 2015

$185.00

BTL Napa Silver Oak 2016

$260.00

BTL Ridge 2016

$150.00

BTL Seuquoia Grove

$96.00

BTL Silver Oak Alexander

$155.00Out of stock

BTL Two Hands Cab Sexy Beast

$80.00

Caymus 1L

$215.00Out of stock

La Jota Cab

$260.00

Treana

$58.00

Postmark

$62.00

St Francis Cab

$70.00Out of stock

BV Cab

$64.00

BTL Cakebread

$190.00

BTL Obsidian

$75.00

BTL Trinchero

$108.00

Paradux

$135.00

BTL Bollinger Brut

$160.00

BTL Taittinger Comtes De Champagne 2006

$280.00

BTL Dampierre Blanc de Blancs

$90.00

BTL DP Brut 2009

$400.00

BTL DP 2012

$400.00

BTL DP P2 Black Label Brut 1998

$600.00

BTL Gosset Grand Brut Blanc de Blancs

$175.00

BTL Krug Rose Brut

$600.00

BTL M & C Brut 2006

$175.00

BTL Mumm Cordon Rouge Rose

$90.00

BTL NF Palmes D'Or Brut 2006

$275.00

BTL Paul Marie Bertrand Res Brut

$120.00

BTL Perrier Jouet BE Brut 2011/2012

$320.00

BTL Pierre Peters Cuvee de Res Blanc

$150.00

BTL Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Brut

$150.00

BTL VC Brut

$145.00

BTL VC Vintage Rose Brut 2008

$210.00

BTL Dom Chapelle Pouilly-Fuisse 2017

$80.00

BTL Dom Parent Grand Cru 2011

$400.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$48.00

BTL J Moreau & Fils Chablis 2017

$60.00

BTL Louis Latour Montagny 2017

$60.00

BTL Dom Denante Macon 2015

$50.00

BTL Joseph Faiveley 2016

$60.00

BTL Mer Solei Chard

$50.00

BTL Beringer Private Res 2015

$85.00

BTL Cakebread Chard

$95.00

BTL Dutton Goldfield Dutton Ranch Vineyard 2016

$58.00

BTL Hartford Court 2017

$52.00

BTL Hartford Court Stone Cote 2012

$150.00

BTL Hyde de Villaine Hyde Vin 2012

$125.00

BTL Maritana Russian River 2017

$120.00

BTL Peju Persephone 2014

$75.00

BTL Pisoni Lucia 2016

$99.00

BTL Planet Oregon Soter Vin 2014

$45.00

BTL Plumpjack Reserve 2018

$125.00

BTL Ramey 2014&2017

$80.00

BTL Shafer Red Shoulder Ranch 2014

$115.00

BTL Solena 2016

$55.00

BTL Stag's Leap Winery 2017

$50.00

BTL Winderlea 2014

$90.00

BTL Hamilton Russel

$90.00

Rombauer

$95.00

BTL Brancaia Il'Atraia 2012

$120.00Out of stock

BTL Casaloste 2016

$62.00

BTL Masi Costasera Amarone 2012

$120.00

BTL Zenato Ripasso 2015

$68.00

BTL Brunello

$100.00

BTL Montepolso

$55.00

BTL Ripassa

$65.00

BTL IL Bruciato

$90.00

BTL Duckhorn Merlot

$115.00

BTL Long Shadows MRP 2013

$135.00

BTL Nickel & Nickel Harris Vin 2015

$160.00Out of stock

BTL Pride Mountain Merlot 2017

$130.00

BTL Thorn Merlot

$85.00

BTL Elk Cove Mt Rich Vin 2017

$120.00

BTL Emeritus Halberg Ranch 2015

$88.00

BTL Kosta Browne 2016

$220.00

BTL Merry Edwards

$195.00

BTL Parmeson 2017

$84.00

BTL Goldeneye

$115.00

BTL Etude

$132.00

BTL Diora La Petite Grace

$48.00

BTL Siduri Pinot Noir

$72.00

BTL Hahn

$40.00

1.5 Belle Glos

$220.00

BTL Domaine Gerard

$90.00

BTL Victor Fagon

$150.00

BTL Bele Glos Dairyman

$110.00

Martinelli

$135.00

Apolleni

$48.00

Kistler

$145.00

BTL Patz And Hall

$145.00

Ken Wright

$98.00

Averaen

$110.00

BTL Maal Biutiful Malbec

$56.00

Catena Malbec

$120.00

Corazon Malbec

$70.00

Lapostolle

$60.00

BTL Stags' Petite Sirah

$84.00

BTL Chat St Martin Garrique 2015

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Clos Poggiale 2014

$65.00

BTL Dom Quilla 2016

$44.00

BTL Dom Zind-Hum 2015

$60.00

BTL Famille Perrin Cotes du Rhone 2018

$35.00

BTL Sauvion 2016

$44.00

BTL Patent Cottat Sancerre

$80.00

BTL Rou de Perle

$56.00

BTL Dom Wachau Terr Feder 201i

$45.00

BTL Nigi Trocken 2016

$52.00

BTL Sigalas Assyrtiko 2017

$85.00

BTL Fattori Motto Piane 2013

$40.00

BTL Kettmeir Muller-thurgau 2017

$48.00

BTL Marcarini Arneis 2014

$50.00

BTL Monte Del Fra Ca Del Margo 2016

$55.00

BTL Suavia Classico 2015

$45.00Out of stock

BTL Livon 2018

$58.00

BTL Schlumberger Princes Abbes 2015

$55.00

BTL Apolloni PG 2017

$48.00

BTL Terlato PG 2017

$50.00

BTL Willakenzie Pinot Gris

$56.00

BTL Kettmeir

$59.00

BTL Kings PG

$62.00

Santa Margaretha

$50.00

BTL Gunderloch JB Kabinett 2012

$50.00

BTL Long Shadows Poets Leap 2015

$45.00

BTL Sinskey Abraxas 2012

$75.00

BTL Dr. L Reisling

$56.00

BTL Anima Negra Quibia 2014

$45.00

BTL Bodegas O Vetiver Blanco 2014

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Broadbent NV Vinho Verde

$40.00

BTL La Cana Albarino 2016

$50.00Out of stock

BTL Piquitos Valenciano Moscato 2017

$45.00Out of stock

BTL Farmhouse Natural White 2017

$42.00

BTL LDC Gemutlichkeit 2016

$48.00

BTL Lost Draw Marsanne

$40.00

BTL Lost Draw Roussanne

$40.00

BTL Stags Leap Viognier

$88.00

BTL Hamilton Russel

$90.00

BTL Simonsig Chenin Blanc

$50.00

BTL Kloof Street

$60.00

BTL Lubanzi

$62.00

BTL Kloof Street

$60.00

BTL Ernie Els

$60.00

BTL Shafer TD9

$110.00

BTL Leviathan 2017

$80.00

BTL Ellman Brothers Blend 2015

$110.00

BTL Prisoner

$100.00

BTL Cain Cuvee NV14

$78.00

BTL Cain FIve 2013

$225.00

BTL Christopher Cree Sotoyome 2015

$80.00

BTL Mulderbosch Red Blend

$68.00

Paradux Red Blend

$135.00

BTL Corton Grand Cru 2017

$135.00

BTL Pomard Les Poutures 1er Cru 2017

$120.00

BTL Bouchard Pere &s Cailleret

$220.00

BTL Dom Daniel Rion & Fils 1999

$500.00

BTL Dom Julien & Fils 2015

$90.00

BTL Louis Jadot Chassagne-Montrachet 2014

$150.00

BTL Dom Quivy Gevrey Chambertin 2013

$160.00

BTL Francois Confuron-Gindre 2017

$100.00

BTL Vosne-Romanee Gros Frere et Soeur 2012

$210.00

BTL Louis Jardot Beaujolais

$40.00

BTL Dom de Cabasse 2016

$75.00

BTL Domaine de Posiers Cuvee Drevon 2016

$100.00

BTL Domaine Palon Vacqueyras 2018

$52.00

BTL E Guigal 2015

$125.00

BTL E Guigal Brune et Blonde 2013

$148.00

BTL Famille Perrin Les Sinards 2015

$90.00

BTL J L Chave Silene 2016

$60.00

BTL M Chapoutier La Bernadine 2015

$105.00

BTL La Solitude Cote Du Rhone 2017

$48.00

BTL Rose Gold Rose

$56.00

BTL Kim Crawford

$68.00

BTL Miraval

$64.00

BTL Whispering Angel

$56.00

Arra Blanc De Noir

$40.00

BTL Cade 2018

$75.00

BTL Ellman Caryn Renae 2017

$70.00

BTL Merry Edwards 2018

$108.00

BTL Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc 2018

$54.00

BTL Rudd 2012

$135.00

BTL Salvestrin CS Vin 2016

$52.00

BTL Squealing Pig 2017

$52.00

BTL Stag's Leap Aveta

$64.00

BTL Two Old Dogs

$58.00Out of stock

BTL Echo Bay

$56.00

Crowded House

$55.00

BTL Chat Gazin Rocquecourt 2014

$75.00

BTL LaDoucette Baron de L 2008

$200.00

BTL Patient Cottat Sancerre

$80.00

BTL Alto Moncayo 2016

$100.00

BTL Clos de Tafall Old Vine 2015

$50.00

BTL Ontanon Gran Reserva Rioja 2010

$95.00Out of stock

BTL Scala Dei 2016

$75.00

BTL Sierra Cantabria Res Unico 2015

$95.00

BTL Faustino I 2006

$68.00

BTL El Pundito

$120.00

BTL Dom Perignon 09

$400.00

BTL Dom Perignon P2

$600.00

BTL Dom Perignon 06 SS

$250.00

BTL Moet & Chandon Brut Epernay 06

$175.00

BTL Nicolas Feuillate Palmes D'or Brut 06

$275.00

BTL Benaccettto

$56.00

BTL Chandon Etoile Rose Brut NV

$72.00

BTL Cote Mas Rose NV

$50.00

BTL J Cuvee 20 Brut NV

$75.00

BTL Schramsburg Rose

$100.00

BTL Luc Belaire

$70.00

BTL Luc Belaire Rose

$70.00

BTL Lucien Albrecht Brut NV

$52.00

BTL Mulderbosch

$60.00

BTL Mumm Rose Brut NV

$50.00

BTL Nicolas Feuillatte

$125.00

BTL Pasqua Romeo Y Juliette NV

$45.00

BTL Schramsberg Blanc de Noir 2013

$85.00

BTL Taittinger Dom Carneros Brut

$55.00

BTL Veuve Yellow Label NV

$145.00

BTL Veuve Rose

$210.00

BTL Domaine Ste Michelle Brut

$40.00

1\2 Nich Feu Rose

$80.00

Piper Sonoma Brut Reserve

$70.00

BTL 8 Years 2017

$135.00Out of stock

BTL Boekenhoutskloof Cabernet

$100.00

BTL Capensis Chardonnay

$180.00

BTL Lubanzi

$62.00

BTL Lievland Cabernet

$45.00

BTL Meerlust Rubicon

$100.00

BTL Nederburg Pinotage

$40.00

BTL Stark-Conde Cabernet

$60.00

BTL Kloof Street

$60.00

BTL Mulderbosch Blend

$68.00

Aura

$40.00

Hamilton Russell PN

$100.00

Hamilton Russel Chard

$60.00

Arra Pinotage

$40.00

Sake

Devine Droplets

$190.00

Mana 1751

$100.00

Moon Of The Water

$100.00

Bride of the Fox

$23.00

Demonslayer

$16.00

Devine Dropplets

$180.00

Cold Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$10.00

Panna Water

$10.00

Aur'a Goldwater

$13.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Hot Drinks

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cappuccino DBL

$7.00

Espresso

$4.00

Espresso DBL

$6.00

Hot Tea

$6.50

Coffee

$4.00
Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
WITS is a modern steakhouse incorporating inspirations from South Africa. Fresh ingredients, classic favorites, and creative interpretations define a dynamic dining experience.

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, #110, Dallas, TX 75207

