WoZ - Clintonville

60 Reviews

4214 N. High St.

Columbus, OH 43214

Order Again

Pizza

Cheese Pie

$18.00

Pepperoni Pie

$20.00

Briar Hill Pie

$18.00

Hot Hawaiian

$21.00

Pep Sausage Pie

$24.00

Pesto Rosso Pie

$22.00

Rainbow Pie

$21.00

Sausage Pie

$22.00

Sorcerers Supreme Pie

$22.50

Tomato Pie

$16.50

Vodka Pie

$19.00

Wicked Cheese Pie

$21.00

BYO Pie

$20.00

Take n' Bake

$16.00

2 Take n' Bakes

$30.00

Sproccoli

$22.00

Squares

Cheese SQUARE

$9.00

Pepperoni SQUARE

$10.00

Briar Hill SQUARE

$9.00

Hot Hawaiian SQUARE

$11.00

Pep Sausage SQUARE

$12.00

Pesto Rosso SQUARE

$11.00

Rainbow SQUARE

$10.50

Sausage SQUARE

$11.00

Sorcerers Supreme SQUARE

$11.25

Tomato SQUARE

$8.25

Vodka SQUARE

$9.50

Wicked Cheese SQUARE

$10.50

BYO SQUARE

$10.00

Sproccoli SQUARE

$11.00

Slices

1 Slice

$4.00

2 Slices

$7.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto (S)

$10.00

Meatball (S)

$10.00

Sicilian (S)

$10.00

Eggplant (S)

$10.00

Sides

Cheesy Bread

Garlic Knots

$5.00

Meatballs

$7.00

Cookie

$2.00

Angie's Cookie 4-pack

$7.50

Angie's Stuffed Brownie

$3.50

Killer Brownie 5-Pack

$11.00

Killer Brownie 2-Pack

$5.00

Pasta

Triangoli

$14.00

Lemon Cream

$12.00

Ice Cream

Strawberry

$4.00

Dark Chocolate

$4.00

Peach Cobbler

$4.00

Mint Chip

$4.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Regular Drink

$2.09

Large Drink

$2.59

Bottled Beverages

$2.99

Barq's

$2.09

Dr. Pepper

$2.09

Hi-C

$2.09

Diet Coke

$2.09

Sprite

$2.09

Coca-Cola

$2.09

Rolls

Custom Roll

Spicy Tuna

$11.28

Spicy Salmon

$10.28

California

$10.28

Crispy Shrimp

$10.78

Philadelphia

$10.28

Spring Chicken

$10.18

Roasted Salmon Crunch

$10.98

Rainbow Roll

$11.48

PB+J Roll

$4.98

Roasted Tofu Roll

$10.28

Mini Makis

$10.98

Bowls

Custom Bowl

Chicken + Rice

$12.28

Tuna Poké

$13.78

Curry Bowl

$12.48

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.48

BYO Ramen

$14.48

Salads

Custom Salad

Salmon Superfood

$13.28

Tofu Thai Crunch

$12.28

Drinks

[Re]Fresh

$2.58

Coke Can

$1.98

Diet Coke

$1.98

Kombucha

$4.25

Liquid Death Black

$2.78

Liquid Death White

$2.78

Hot Tea

$1.98

Mexi-Coke

$2.50

Sides

Edamame

$3.28

Spicy Edamame

$3.28

Cucumber Salad

$3.28

Carrot-Ginger Salad

$3.28

Seaweed Salad

$3.28

Miso Soup

$3.28

Chicken Gyoza

$5.98

Veggie Gyoza

$5.98

Pineapple Sticky Rice

$4.98

Side of Rice

$2.00

A la Carte Extras

Veggie Soup Cup

$1.00

Shrimp Appetizer

$7.48

Grocery

Avocado (G)

White Rice (G)

Brown Rice (G)

Red Pepper (G)

$1.51

Yellow Pepper (G)

$1.73

Jalapeno (G)

$2.02

Red Onion (G)

$1.24

Tofu (G)

$2.92

Lettuce (G)

Hand Sanitizer (G)

$9.98

Sriracha (G)

$4.98

Strawberry (G)

$5.48

CAT - Spreads/Kits

Basic Spread

$13.00

Premium Spread

$15.00

BYO Bowl Spread

Meal Kit

Meal Kit - Tuna Poke

$29.98

Meal Kit - Chicken Teriyaki

$29.98

Meal Kit - Thai Tofu

$29.98

Meal Kit - Ponzu Roasted Salmon

$42.98

Meal Kit - Surf Salad

$58.98

Meal Kit - Tuna + Crab Salad

$40.98

Sushi Kit (Basic)

$29.98

Sushi Kit (Premium)

$38.98

Catering Extras

CAT - The Experience

DIY Sushi Kit

$55.00

CAT - A La Carte

CAT - Large Sushi Tray

$100.00

CAT - Small Sushi Tray

$80.00

Edamame

$2.50

Spicy Edamame

$3.28

Seaweed Salad

$3.28

Seasonal Salad

$3.25

Carrot-Ginger Salad

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$2.50

Custom Roll

Party Box

$38.98

CAT - Drinks

Boxed Water

$2.78

Diet Coke

$1.98

Mexi-Coke

$2.50

Lacroix (Pamp)

$1.50

Lacroix (Lime)

$1.50

CAT - Delivery Fee

Delivery Fee

$25.00

FC Cincy

California (FC)

$9.78

Crispy Shrimp (FC)

$9.78

Spicy Tuna (FC)

$9.78

Roasted Salmon (FC)

$9.78

Roasted Tofu (FC)

$9.78

Soy Glazed Chx (FC)

$9.78

Drinks (Rails)

[Re]Fresh

$2.58

Diet Coke

$1.98

Kombucha

$4.25

Coke Can

$1.98

Liquid Death Black

$2.78

Liquid Death White

$2.78
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
follow the yellow brick road to the best pizza in town!

Location

4214 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214

Directions

