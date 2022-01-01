WoZ - Clintonville
60 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
follow the yellow brick road to the best pizza in town!
Location
4214 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Olive & Lime - Columbus - 4519 N. High Street
No Reviews
4519 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurant
Gallo's Tap Room - Bethel - 5019 Olentangy River Rd
No Reviews
5019 Olentangy River Rd Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurant
Winston's Coffee and Waffles - 3589 Indianola Avenue
No Reviews
3589 Indianola Avenue Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbus
Combustion Brewery & Taproom - REBUILDING - Clintonville
4.5 • 214
2971 N High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurant