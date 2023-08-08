- Home
Wooden Nickel Pub - Hillsborough
113 N Churton St
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Pub Menu
Wings
6 Wings
our famous bone-in wings with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese
12 Wings
our famous bone-in wings with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese; sauced in increments of 6 or 12
18 Wings
our famous bone-in wings with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese; sauced in increments of 6, 12 or 18
24 Wings
our famous bone-in wings with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese; sauced in increments of 6, 12 or 24
6 Boneless Wings
fresh chicken tenders with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese
12 Boneless Wings
fresh chicken tenders with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese; sauced in increments of 6 or 12
18 Boneless Wings
fresh chicken tenders with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese; sauced in increments of 6, 12 or 18
24 Boneless Wings
fresh chicken tenders with celery & choice of ranch or bleu cheese; sauced in increments of 6, 12 or 24
Appetizers
Hand-Cut Fries
with pink sauce
1/2 Hand-Cut Fries
with pink sauce
WNP Tots
with pink sauce
1/2 WNP tots
with pink sauce
Fried Banana Peppers
with smoked onion ranch
1/2 Fried Banana Peppers
with smoked onion ranch
Beer-Battered Onion Rings
with buttermilk ranch dressing
1/2 Beer-Battered Onion Rings
with buttermilk ranch dressing
Iceberg Wedge Salad
chopped bacon, red onion, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles & bleu cheese dressing
Fried Pickles
with smoked onion ranch
Fried Veg of the Day
chef's selection with rotating dipping sauce; check our facebook page for current offerings
1/2 Fried Veg of the Day
chef's selection with rotating dipping sauce; check our facebook page for current offerings
Hand-Cut Garlic Fries
with pink sauce
1/2 Hand-Cut Garlic Fries
with pink sauce
Edamame w/ Old Bay
whole soybeans tossed in old bay
Edamame w/ Salt
whole soybeans tossed in kosher salt
Loaded Tots
with bacon, shredded cheeses and side of ranch
1/2 Loaded Tots
with bacon, shredded cheeses and side of ranch
Loaded Fries
with bacon, shredded cheeses and side of ranch
1/2 Loaded Fries
with bacon, shredded cheeses and side of ranch
House Side Salad
with carrots, grape tomatoes, red onion & croutons
Round for the Kitchen Crew
they work hard, treat 'em to a 6-pack after work
Side Cukes
side order of house-pickled cucumbers
Side Beans
side order of house black beans
Side Slaw
side order of house cole slaw
Side Mac
side order of house macaroni salad
Pub Classics
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
fried chicken tenders tossed with mild wing sauce, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese in a flour tortilla wrap
Nickel-Fil-A
pickle-brined chicken breast with pickles & mayo on a potato bun
Nash-Fil-A
pickle-brined chicken breast tossed nashville-style in cluck sauce with pickles & slaw on a potato bun(for xxxtra spicy sub nickel hot sauce)
Fish & Chips
fresh beer-battered cod served with house slaw, dill tartar sauce and hand-cut fries
Fish Tacos
grilled or fried fish topped with house slaw, fresh cilantro and lime zest crema on housemade corn tortillas
Dragon Dance Power Bowl
edamame, carrots, purple cabbage, mandarin oranges, crispy wontons and cucumbers over mixed greens, with a scoop of our ancient grains blend; served with a side of sesame-ginger dressing
Dragon Dance Power Bowl w/Grilled Chicken
edamame, carrots, purple cabbage, mandarin oranges, crispy wontons and cucumbers over mixed greens, with a scoop of our ancient grains blend; served with a side of sesame-ginger dressing
Burgers
Classic Cheeseburger
farm beef patty with pickles, onions, mustard, ketchup & american cheese
Double Classic Cheeseburger
two farm beef patties with pickles, onions, mustard, ketchup & american cheese
BBQ Bacon Burger
bacon, grilled onions, bbq sauce, pickles & american cheese
Fried Egg Burger
lettuce, tomato, mayo, red onions, fried farm egg & american cheese
Hangover Burger
bacon, cheddar, smashed tots, lettuce, pickles, runny farm egg & pink sauce
Mushroom Swiss Burger
wild mushrooms, swiss cheese, mixed greens & our tangy secret sauce
Fig & Brie Burger
melted french brie, sliced green apples, grilled onions & sweet local fig jam
Cowboy Burger
cheddar, tabasco-fried onions, honey bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Southwest Chili Burger
pepper jack cheese, chef's five pepper relish & lime-poblano chili mayo
Plain Cheeseburger
farm beef patty with american cheese
Plain Hamburger
farm beef patty without cheese
Kids Menu
Specials Board
Daily Specials
Soup of the Day
chef's soup of the day, if available; check our facebook page for current offerings
Chili of the Day
chef's chili of the day, if available; check our facebook page for current offerings
Classic BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on locally-baked sourdough texas toast
Dessert
Kim's Bake Shop
6 Donuts
*not available for online ordering
12 Donuts
*not available for online ordering
Biscotti
it's a bag 'o biscotti, yo
Caramel Corn
our little bag of fun
Peanut Brittle
the brittle of your dreams
Caramel Jar
a spoon is recommended, but your finger is a great plan B
Granola Bag
bling out your next morning yogurt bowl
Cakes by Kim's Bake Shop
visit www.downtownpies.com to place custom cake orders anytime | not available for online ordering
WNP Bottle Shop
Retail Beer
Resident Culture Lightning Drops Hazy IPA
limited! 4pk 16oz cans | tropical haze
Halfway Crooks Grapefruit Radler
limited! 4pk 16oz cans | fruity & light
Tripping Animals No Mames Lager
limited! 4pk 16oz cans | crisp & refreshing
Burial Skillet Donut Coffee Stout
limited! 4pk 16oz cans | bold yet smooth
Hardywood Gingerbread Stout
4pk 16oz cans | imperial milk stout with gingerbread spices
Hardywood Gingerbread Porter
4pk 16oz cans | lactose-free porter with gingerbread spices
Burial Surf Wax West Coast IPA
6pk 12oz cans | a great local hop bomb
21st Amendment El Sully Mexican Lager
6pk 12oz cans | one of our fave crushers
Trophy Wife Session IPA
6pk 12oz cans | citrusy & sessionable
Stem Pear Apple Cider
4pk 12oz cans | bright & crisp
Untitled Art 0% non-alcoholic Italian Pilsner
6pk 12oz cans | you truly can't tell
Pacifico Mexican Lager
6pk 12oz bottles | olé
Retail Wine
Guilhem Rose
a classic, dry & very charming Mediterranean rosé, from the southern coast of France and featuring a blend of Syrah and Carignan
Antxiola Txakolina Rose
sparkly, bright & spritzy, this very crushable Rosé comes from a family-run winery in Getaria, Spain
Encostas Do Lima Vinho Verde Rose
this super sessionable Rosé from Portugal makes you feel like a strawberry skydiving through clouds of citrus
Bacchus Chardonnay
designed specifically with food pairing in mind, this is a crisp-as-it-gets Central Coast California Chard with notes of pears and apples
Manciat Macon-Charnay White Burgundy
this absolute jewel of a French Chardonnay has aromas of white flowers, big classic lemon vibes, and a minerally finish(with no butter in sight!)
Banyan Gewurtztraminer
this light, zippy wine from Monterey, California has a touch of tropical sweetness to it, and is literally summer in a glass
Onward Malvasia Bianca
an island vacation in your mind, you will love the silky texture and floral fruit aromas
Valérie Forgues Malbec
from a badass lady winemaker in the heart of Loire Valley, this stunner packs elegant notes of cherries and berries
L'Oupia Hérétiques Old Vines Red
simply one of the best value wines in the whole wide world: a natural red featuring old vine Carignan grapes plus a splash of Grenache; rustic earth with loads of ripe berries
Castello di Verduno 'Basadone'
made from a magical little grape called Pelaverga, this light delicate red has notes of savory spice and juicy red cherries. Basadone means "little kiss", and the locals near this Italian village believe this wine to be an aphrodisiac. So fair warning
Visuals Ascend From Shadows
a complex yet very easy to drink natural red from our friends at Burial in Asheville; they use whole cluster Barbera, Montepulciano & Dolcetto grapes sourced from California to extract flavors of plum, boysenberries and black pepper
Witness Mark Pinot Noir
full-flavored with easy tannins and aromas of black cherry, it's a pretty darn balanced California Pinot Noir
Filliatreau' La Grande Vignolle' Cabernet Franc
juicy black currants with nice smoky/earthy edges, this sexy red from Saumur, France in the Loire Valley is one of our very favorite purchases to make each year!
Retail
Retail Store
Bake Shop Tee
please specify desired size in comments
Farm Tee
please specify desired size in comments
Yellow Coffee Mug
classic ceramic Kim's Bake Shop mug
Blue Coffee Mug
super fancy Kim's Bake Shop logo mug
Pint Glass
16oz Wooden Nickel Farms logo glass
Stem Glass
14oz Wooden Nickel Farms logo glass
Retail Farm Freezer
Take & Bake Chicken Pot Pie
classic creamy chicken & vegetables in Kim's handmade pie crust; served frozen with reheating instructions
Take & Bake Mushroom Pot Pie
*vegetarian* wild mushrooms & vegetables in Kim's handmade pie crust; served frozen with reheating instructions
Take & Bake Beef Pot Pie
braised farm beef & vegetables in Kim's handmade pie crust; served frozen with reheating instructions
Large Wing Orders
50+ Bone-In Wings
specify desired sauce counts in comments section; sauced in increments of 25, served with large sides of celery, ranch & bleu cheese
50+ Boneless Wings
specify desired sauce counts in comments section; sauced in increments of 25, served with large sides of celery, ranch & bleu cheese
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Your favorite neighborhood gathering place, located in the heart of downtown Hillsborough and serving up tasty eats, cool refreshments & good times! Since 2003 our pub has welcomed locals and travelers alike, hosting some of the most colorful characters you’re likely to find. Our craft beer program is second to none and includes an on-site retail beer store, and our pub menu is highlighted by our infamous wings as well as selections from our nearby farm. We take great care to serve you the best products we can find, and our dedication to hospitality makes each experience lasting and unique. Stop in and join us soon!
