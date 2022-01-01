- Home
- /
- Osage Beach
- /
- Barbeque
- /
- Wobbly Boots - 4717 Osage Beach Pkwy
Wobbly Boots 4717 Osage Beach Pkwy
No reviews yet
4717 Osage Beach Pkwy
Osage Beach, MO 65065
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
NA Beverages
Apps*
5 Wings
Juicy jumbo chicken wings coated in our house dry rub and slow-roasted in our hickory pit. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
10 Wings
Juicy jumbo chicken wings coated in our house dry rub and slow-roasted in our hickory pit. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
20 Wings
Juicy jumbo chicken wings coated in our house dry rub and slow-roasted in our hickory pit. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
30 Wings
Juicy jumbo chicken wings coated in our house dry rub and slow-roasted in our hickory pit. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
50 Wings
Juicy jumbo chicken wings coated in our house dry rub and slow-roasted in our hickory pit. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
1/2 Onion Ring
A heaping stack of thick-cut yellow onions. Hand-breaded to order and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with chipotle ranch.
Full Onion Ring
A heaping stack of thick-cut yellow onions. Hand-breaded to order and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with chipotle ranch.
Chicken Tenders
Fresh chicken tenders, hand breaded and cooked to a golden brown. Served plain or tossed in one of our wing sauces.
Grilled Chicken Tenders
Fresh chicken tenders, seasoned and grilled to a golden brown. Served plain or tossed in one of our wing sauces.
Brisket Quesadilla
Smoked beef brisket, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, cheddar-jack cheese, and BBQ sauce in a wheat tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Ribbies & Wings
Two of our most popular items, four pork spare ribs with our house made BBQ sauce & five Wobbly wings with your choice of sauce. (No substitutions)
Burnt Ends & Sausage
Delicious burnt ends and smoked sausage. Served with a piece of Texas Toasts. Available while they last.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Six large Gulf shrimp individually wrapped with our hickory-smoked bacon and grilled to perfection! Try them tossed in our chipotle buffalo sauce!
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Smoked chicken mixed in buffalo cream cheese dip, topped with Provel cheese and baked to a golden brown. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Small Nacho
Corn tortilla chips covered with spicy queso cheese sauce, pulled pork, baked beans, cheddar-jack cheese, tomatoes, and onions. Served with a side of jalapenos.
BBQ Nacho
Corn tortilla chips covered with spicy queso cheese sauce, pulled pork, baked beans, cheddar-jack cheese, tomatoes, and onions. Served with a side of jalapenos.
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
A bountiful blend of crab meat, cream cheese, cheddar-jack cheese, and special seasoning stuffed in a large mushroom caps and topped with provel cheese and baked to a golden brown.
1/2 Texas Fry
Seasoned fried smothered in spicy queso cheese sauce, bacon, green onions, and cheddar-jack cheese. Served with a side of jalapenos.
Full Texas
Seasoned fried smothered in spicy queso cheese sauce, bacon, green onions, and cheddar-jack cheese. Served with a side of jalapenos.
Chips & Salsa
Corn tortilla chips and salsa.
Chips & Queso
Corn tortilla chips and queso cheese sauce.
Fried Pickles
1/2 pound of pickle chips hand-breaded in our special seasoned flour & fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of ranch or chipotle ranch.
App Sampler
Some of the best of what we have to offer! 4 Wobbly wings, 4 onion rings, 4 bacon wrapped shrimp, and 4 spare ribs slathered in BBQ sauce. (No substitutions)
Salad/Soup*
Garden Salad
A blend of crisp greens, tomato, onion, cheddar-jack cheese, shredded provel cheese, salad crackers, and your choice of dressing.
Big Salad
Add your choice of delicious meat topping: Fried or grilled chicken, fried or grilled buffalo chicken, pulled pork, smoked turkey, pit ham, or smoked sausage. (+$2 for beef brisket or +$3 burnt ends) To a large bowl of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, red onion, Cheddar-jack cheese, and Provel cheese. Substitute grilled or fried shrimp +3 Substitute smoked salmon +3 Substitute grilled salmon +8
Big Salad No Meat
A blend of crisp greens, tomato, onion, cheddar-jack cheese, shredded provel cheese, salad crackers, and your choice of dressing.
Cowboy Cobb
The king of salads! A platter of crisp greens generously topped with smoked ham, turkey, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, Cheddar-jack cheese, and Provel cheese.
1/2 Cowboy Cobb
The king of salads! A platter of crisp greens generously topped with smoked ham, turkey, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, Cheddar-jack cheese, and Provel cheese.
Salmon Salad
A bed of crisp greens topped with our house-smoked salmon, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, and red onion. Substitute grilled salmon +6
Small Salad
Add your choice of delicious meat topping: Fried or grilled chicken, fried or grilled buffalo chicken, pulled pork, smoked turkey, pit ham, or smoked sausage. (+$2 for beef brisket or +$3 burnt ends) To a bowl of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, red onion, Cheddar-jack cheese, and Provel cheese. Substitute grilled or fried shrimp +2 Substitute smoked salmon +4 Substitute grilled salmon +9
Bowl of the Day W/Meal
Just ask a team member what wonderful concoction the kitchen has prepared for you today. (The soup of the day is subject to change at any given time throughout the day based on availability.)
Bowl Potato Soup
A rich & creamy soup full of chunks of potatoes garnished with cheddar-jack cheese, crumbled bacon, and green onions. Served with a side of crackers. (Bacon, cheese, and onions are all also cooked into the soup)
Cup of the Day
Just ask a team member what wonderful concoction the kitchen has prepared for you today. (The soup of the day is subject to change at any given time throughout the day based on availability.)
Cup Potato Soup
A rich & creamy soup full of chunks of potatoes garnished with cheddar-jack cheese, crumbled bacon, and green onions. Served with a side of crackers. (Bacon, cheese, and onions are all also cooked into the soup)
Salad & Sandwich Combo
Your choice of either: Turkey and Swiss Melt, Ham and Swiss Melt, or a Four Cheese Grilled Cheese. Served with our garden salad
Soup & Sandwich Combo
Your choice of either: Turkey and Swiss Melt, Ham and Swiss Melt, or a Four Cheese Grilled Cheese with a cup of either baked potato soup or our soup of the day!
Cup of the Day W/Meal
Just ask a team member what wonderful concoction the kitchen has prepared for you today. (The soup of the day is subject to change at any given time throughout the day based on availability.)
Bowl of the Day W/Meal
Just ask a team member what wonderful concoction the kitchen has prepared for you today. (The soup of the day is subject to change at any given time throughout the day based on availability.)
Bowl of the Day
Just ask a team member what wonderful concoction the kitchen has prepared for you today. (The soup of the day is subject to change at any given time throughout the day based on availability.)
Gourmet/Wraps*
6 Pepper
Thin-shaved smoked prime rib, Swiss cheese, topped with our 6-pepper sauce and served on a hoagie roll.
Blackened Salmon Sandwich
Blackened salmon filet served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, and a roasted pepper and tomato aioli.
BLT
This home-style sandwich is loaded with bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Stacked between two pieces of Texas toasted with a side of mayo.
Catfish BLT
A Southern-style catfish filet coated in a seasoned corn meal and fried to a golden brown. Served on a hoagie with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and a Cajun mayo.
Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, and roasted pepper and tomato aioli served on wheatberry bread!
Crusty Cuban
House pulled pork, pit ham, pickles, house mustard, and Swiss cheese served on a hoagie roll and pressed to perfection.
French Dip
Thin-shaved smoked prime rib and melted Swiss cheese on a hoagie served with a side of Au Jus.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
A hand-breaded, deep fried chicken breast seasoned to perfection. Served on a toasted bun with dill pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with a side of mayo.
Grilled Cheesy Stripper
Grilled chicken tenders tossed in our hot chipotle sauce with melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
A 7oz juicy chicken breast grilled to perfection and served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with a side of mayo.
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
7oz juicy chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and grilled pineapple.
Hot Cheesy Stripper
Breaded chicken tenders tossed in our hot chipotle sauce with melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll.
Pork Tenderloin
An Iowa tradition! This generous cut of pork tenderloin is hand-breaded and fried to a golden brown! Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a side of mayo.
Prime Rib Melt
Succulent house-smoked shaved prime rib topped with Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread. Served with our house-made horsey sauce on the side for an extra kick!
Reuben
Classic grilled marble rye bread, warm sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, melted Swiss cheese, and house-smoked corned beef.
Sausage Reuben
Classic grilled marble rye bread, warm sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, melted Swiss cheese, and house-smoked sausage.
Shrimp Po Boy
Delicious combination of hand-breaded shrimp and lettuce, tomato, and Cajun mayo served on a hoagie roll. Try it tossed in our Buffalo Sauce!
Turkey Reuben
Classic grilled marble rye bread, warm sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, melted Swiss cheese, and house-smoked turkey breast.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken tenders tossed in our hot chipotle sauce, served in a wheat tortilla with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar-jack cheese.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken tenders tossed in our hot chipotle sauce, served in a wheat tortilla with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar-jack cheese.
Grilled Turkey Wrap
The original Wobbly Boots' wrap. Lightly grilled turkey breast served in a wheat tortilla stuffed full of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, and ranch dressing.
Smoked Salmon Wrap
Delicate house-smoked salmon paired with a lemon-caper cream cheese and served in a wheat tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, and onion.
Turkey Avocado Wrap
Hickory smoked 100% turkey breast served in a wheat tortilla with avocado, roasted pepper & tomato aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar-jack cheese.
Wrangler Wrap
A wheat tortilla stuffed with three of our signature items. Pulled pork, baked beans, & creamy; coleslaw.
BBQ Down Home*
Regular Pork Sandwich
Our pork is slow-smoked over hickory for 16 hours then hand pulled and trimmed. Served on a bun with BBQ sauce! (5oz)
Regular Beef Sandwich
Beef brisket smothered with sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and topped with Swiss cheese. Served on a bun. (5oz)
Regular Ham Sandwich
Lean, thin-sliced, double smoked ham. Served on a bun with BBQ sauce (5oz)
Regular Turkey Sandwich
100% white meat turkey breast smoked to perfection. Served on a bun with BBQ sauce (5oz)
Regular Sausage Sandwich
A special blend smoked in house. Served on a bun with BBQ sauce (5oz)
Southern Style Pork Sandwich
A pulled pork sandwich with a Carolina twist. Topped with our creamy coleslaw. Served on a bun (5oz)
Regular Burnt End Sandwich
Double rubbed and double smoked brisket tips in beer and BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw. Available while they last. Served on a bun and coated in sauce. (5oz) -Not available dry.
Regular Smothered Brisket
Beef brisket smothered with sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and topped with Swiss cheese. Served on a bun. (5oz)
Regular Texas 2 Step
Jumbo portion of smoked beef brisket topped with slices of smoked sausage. Served on a bun with BBQ sauce (5oz)
Jumbo Pork Sandwich
Our pork is slow-smoked over hickory for 16 hours then hand pulled and trimmed. Served on a bun with BBQ sauce! (8oz)
Jumbo Beef Sandwich
Our juicy beef brisket is slow-smoked for 10 hours and sliced to order for maximum tenderness. Served on a bun with BBQ sauce (8oz)
Jumbo Ham Sandwich
Lean, thin-sliced, double smoked ham. Served on a bun with BBQ sauce (8oz)
Jumbo Turkey Sandwich
100% white meat turkey breast smoked to perfection. Served on a bun with BBQ sauce (8oz)
Jumbo Sausage Sandwich
A special blend smoked in house. Served on a Kaiser roll and BBQ sauce (8oz)
Jumbo Southern Style Sandwich
A pulled pork sandwich with a Carolina twist. Topped with our creamy coleslaw. Served on a bun (8oz)
Jumbo Smothered Brisket
Beef brisket smothered with sautéed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and topped with Swiss cheese. Served on a bun. (8oz)
Jumbo Texas 2 Step
Jumbo portion of smoked beef brisket topped with slices of smoked sausage. Served on a bun with BBQ sauce (8oz)
Jumbo Burnt End Sandwich
Double rubbed and double smoked brisket tips in beer and BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw. Available while they last. Served on a bun and coated in sauce. (8oz) -Not available dry.
Combo Sandwich
4oz each of any two of our smoked meats! (Pork, beef, ham, turkey, sausage, or burnt ends. Burnt Ends not available dry.)
Jumbo Pork Plate
Our pork is slow-smoked over hickory for 16 hours then hand pulled and trimmed. Served with a piece of Texas toast and BBQ sauce! (8oz)
Jumbo Beef Plate
Our juicy beef brisket is slow-smoked for 10 hours and sliced to order for maximum tenderness. Served with a piece of Texas toast and BBQ sauce (8oz)
Jumbo Ham Plate
Lean, thin-sliced, double smoked ham. Served with a piece of Texas toast and BBQ sauce (8oz)
Jumbo Turkey Plate
100% white meat turkey breast smoked to perfection. Served with a piece of Texas toast and BBQ sauce (8oz)
Jumbo Sausage Plate
A special blend smoked in house. Served with a piece of Texas toast and BBQ sauce (8oz)
Jumbo Burnt Ends Plate
Double rubbed and double smoked brisket tips in beer and BBQ sauce. Served with a piece of Texas toast and BBQ sauce (8oz) Available while they last. Not available dry.
DBL Meat Plate
Your choice of two of our smoked meat! Pork, ham, sausage, turkey. {Beef brisket +2 per portion. Burnt ends +3 per portion. Burnt Ends not available dry.) You can substitute a 1/2 chicken or 1/2 rack of baby back ribs or spare ribs for one or more meat options for an additional charge. +13 each.
BBQ Trio
Your choice of three of our smoked meat! Pork, ham, sausage, turkey. {Beef brisket +2 per portion. Burnt ends +3 per portion. Burnt ends not available dry.) You can substitute a 1/2 chicken or 1/2 rack of baby back ribs or spare ribs for one or more meat options for an additional charge. +13 each.
DBL Barrel*
1/2 Baby Back Rib
A slab of tender, meaty ribs coasted with our dry rub & slow smoked, lightly grilled & basted with our secret sauce before serving. Served with a slice of Texas toast.
Full Baby Back Rib
A slab of tender, meaty ribs coasted with our dry rub & slow smoked, lightly grilled & basted with our secret sauce before serving. Served with a slice of Texas toast.
1/2 Spare Rib
For the true barbeque lover! Juicy pork spare ribs coated with our special dry rub & slow roasted over hickory hickory logs & basted with our secret recipe sauce before serving. Served with a slice of Texas toast.
Full Spare Rib
For the true barbeque lover! Juicy pork spare ribs coated with our special dry rub & slow roasted over hickory hickory logs & basted with our secret recipe sauce before serving. Served with a slice of Texas toast.
1/2 Chicken Dinner
Our classic chicken dinner, spice rubbed, smoked, and glazed in homemade barbeque sauce. Served with a slice of Texas toast.
Chicken & Rib Combo
A delicious combination of mouthwatering'que! 1/2 a BBQ chicken & a 1/2 slab of pork spare ribs both glazed with our House-made sauce. Served with a slice of Texas toast.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand-breaded chicken breast served with smashed potatoes & country style cream gravy, and green beans.
Country Fried Pork
Our famous hand-breaded pork tenderloin served open-faced with smashed potatoes & country style cream gravy and green beans.
Loaded Baked Potato
A huge baked potato stuffed with your choice of pork, ham, sausage, or turkey. (Substitute beef for +$2 or Burnt ends for +$3. Burnt ends are not available dry.) Then topped with Cheddar-Jack, bacon, and green onions. Please select the toppings you want.
Open Faced Brisket
Slow smoked brisket served open-faced with smashed potatoes & brown gravy, and green beans.
Open Faced Meatloaf
Hickory smoked ground chuck seasoned with veggies and spices. Served open-faced with smashed potatoes, brown gravy, and green beans.
Open Faced Prime Rib
Shaved prime rib served over white bread with smashed potatoes & brown gravy, and green beans.
Open Faced Turkey
The way mom used to make it! Delicious smoked turkey served open faced on white bread with smashed potatoes, turkey gravy, and green beans.
Test Open
Brown Sugar Salmon
Grilled salmon filet glazed with our brown sugar teriyaki sauce on top of smashed potatoes with spring beans.
Catfish 1 Filet Dinner
Delicious Southern-fried catfish filet served with tartar sauce and a slice of lemon. Served with a slice of Texas toast.
Catfish 2 Filet Dinner
Delicious Southern-fried catfish filets served with tartar sauce and a slice of lemon. Served with a slice of Texas toast.
Fried Shrimp Dinner
7 Large Gulf coast shrimp hand-breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of cocktail sauce. Try it tossed in our Buffalo Sauce. Served with a slice of Texas toast.
Ribeye
Our 12oz hand-cut Ribeye beautifully seasoned and fire grilled to perfection! Served with a slice of Texas toast.
Burger*
Farmboy
A juicy flavorful classic. Cooked the way you like it. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side.
El Diablo
A real mouth-burning burger! Topped with pepper-jack cheese, bacon, our zesty 6 pepper sauce, and a side of jalapenos! Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side.
Hickory Bacon
Now that's a mouthful! A 1/2lb burger topped with our house recipe BBQ sauce, hickory smoked bacon, and American cheese. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side.
Black & Bleu
Our famous farmboy burger spiced up with Cajun seasoning and topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side.
Ham, Mushroom, & Swiss
Our famous farmboy burger spiced up with Cajun seasoning and topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side.
Beale Street
Our tribute to the South! Topped with pulled pork and creamy coleslaw! Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side.
Patty Melt
Our famous burger topped with sautéed onions, Swiss cheese, and served on grilled marble rye bread.
Sides*
Fries
Baked Beans
Potato Salad
Cheesy Corn
Green Beans
Smashed Potatoes
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Small Mac & Cheese
Applesauce
Sweet Potato Fry
Baked Potato
Spring Beans
Regular Mac & Cheese
Loaded Baked Potato
A huge baked potato stuffed with your choice of pork, ham, sausage, or turkey. (Substitute beef for +$2 or Burnt ends for +$3. Burnt ends are not available dry.) Then topped with Cheddar-Jack, bacon, and green onions. Please select the toppings you want.
Kids*
Kid Burger
A smaller version of our house blend burger done plain and served with your choice of homestyle side. Premium sides are available for an additional upcharge.
Kid Tender
Three hand-breaded and deep fried chicken tenders served with your choice of homestyle side. Premium sides are available for an additional upcharge.
Kid Grilled Tender
Three chicken tenders grilled to a golden brown and served with your choice of homestyle side. Premium sides are available for an additional upcharge.
Kid Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled cheese with American cheese, white bread, and served with your choice of homestyle side. Premium sides are available for an additional upcharge.
Corn Dogs
6 Mini Corn Dogs deep fried and served with your choice of homestyle side. Premium sides are available for an additional upcharge.
Kid Mac & Cheese
A boat of our homemade Mac & Cheese. (Does not include a side)
Kid Pork Sandwich
A smaller version of our classic pulled pork sandwich served with your choice of homestyle side. Premium sides are available for an additional upcharge.
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
A wheat tortilla grilled with cheddar-jack cheese! Try adding a small portion of grilled chicken! (Does not include a side)
Desserts*
Chocolate Cobbler
Dark chocolate blended with rich brownie batter and baked to perfection. Topped with premium vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup.
Key Lime Pie
Refreshingly light! Made with key lime then baked in a buttery graham cracker crust and topped with mixed berry sauce and whip cream.
Ooey Gooey
A St. Louis tradition with vanilla ice cream, powdered sugar, and a mixed berry sauce.
Pecan Pie
A homemade pie of buttery caramel pecans, layered on a rich filling with a hint of Kentucky Bourbon and chocolate!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
4717 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach, MO 65065