WOGM Coffee Shreveport 6645 Industrial Loop

Hot Brew

Espresso

$2.69+

Americano

$2.95+

Cappuccino

$3.99+

Mocha

$4.15+

White Mocha

$4.29+

Carmel Macchiato

$4.29+

Drip Coffee

$2.49+

Latte

$3.75+

Steamer

$3.19+

Hot Chocolate (Copy)

$3.19+

Double Shot

$3.30

Au Lait

$0.00+

Candied Apple

$3.19+

Au Lait (Copy)

$3.19

Cold Coffee

Frozen Coffee

$3.79+

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.49+

Frozen Coffee

$3.79+

Iced Mocha

$4.15+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$3.79+

Come On Somebody!!

$4.25+

Kids drinks

Hot CoCo

$3.29+

Juice Box

$1.50

Iced Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Coke Products

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Tea

Ice Tea

$2.79+

Hot Tea

$2.79+

Chai

$4.50+

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Lemon Aid

$2.25+

Iced

Americano

$3.49+

Iced Carmel Macchiato

$3.49+

Expresso

$3.49+

Latte

$3.49+

Mocha

$3.49+

Pastries

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.45

Blue Berry Muffin

$2.45

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.95

Sugar Cookie

$1.95

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.95

Mixed Berry Parfait

$2.45

Strawberry Parfait

$2.45

Fruit Danish

$2.45

Cheese Danish

$2.45

Sandwiches

Turkey Swiss Sandwich

$3.75

Sausage ,Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$3.75

Turkey, Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.75

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$3.75

Spinach Wrap

$3.75

Salads

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$4.25

Turkey Salad

$4.25

Chips

Plan Chips

$1.50

BBQ Chips

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6645 Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71129

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

