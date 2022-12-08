Wok Star Chinese
8041 Walnut Hill Lane
Dallas, TX 75231
Popular Items
Appetizers
Wontons in Chili Sauce
House-made pork wontons, scallion, sesame seed, spicy Sichuan chili sauce
Crab & Cheese Rangoons
Crab sticks, cream cheese, scallion, wonton wrappers
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Minced chicken breast, water chestnut, snow peas, carrot, lettuce cups
Beef Egg Rolls
Beef, cabbage, carrot, garlic
Edamame
Steamed soybeans in the pod, salt
Chinese Scallion Pancakes
Crispy, flaky flatbread folded with minced scallions
Firecracker Shrimp
Crispy shrimp, lettuce, green onion, sesame seeds, sweet, spicy, and creamy Bang Bang Sauce
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Cabbage, green beans, carrot, mushroom, onion, tofu bean curd
Spicy Cucumber Salad
Fresh cucumber, garlic, sesame and red chili oil, sesame seed, Sichuan peppercorn
Hand-Made Dumplings/Bao
Xiao Long Bao
Famous Soup Dumplings. Pork, ginger, scallion
Chicken Dumplings
Chicken breast, carrot, corn, jicama, scallion, ginger
Pork Dumplings
Ground pork, carrot, Taiwanese cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, scallion, ginger
Veggie Dumplings
Taiwanese cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, corn, carrot, jicama
Combo Dumplings
Pork, chicken, and veggie dumplings
Pork Buns
Ground pork, scallion, ginger, black sesame seeds
Soup
Large Hot & Sour Soup
Bamboo shoots, egg, black mushroms, tofu, spicy chili
Small Hot & Sour Soup
Bamboo shoots, egg, black mushroms, tofu, spicy chili
Large Egg Drop Soup
Egg, chicken stock
Small Egg Drop Soup
Egg, chicken stock
Large Wonton Soup
House-made pork wontons, scallion, chicken stock
Small Wonton Soup
House-made pork wontons, scallion, chicken stock
Rice
Wok Star House Fried Rice
Chicken, beef, shrimp, egg, scallion, peas, carrot
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken breast, egg, peas, carrot, scallion
Veggie Fried Rice
Snow peas, carrot, green peas, broccoli, cabbage, corn
Bacon and Egg Fried Rice
Bacon, egg, scallion, peas, carrot
Pineapple Seafood Fried Rice
Shrimp, pineapple, peas, carrot, egg, scallion
Egg & Scallion Fried Rice
Egg, scallion, peas, carrot
Noodles
Wok Star Combo Lo Mein
Egg noodles, chicken, beef, shrimp, egg, Taiwanese cabbage, scallion, onion, carrot, brown sauce
Veggie Lo Mein
Egg noodles, snow peas, carrot, broccoli, eggs, Taiwanese cabbage, scallion
Taiwanese Veggie Thin Rice Noodles
Rice vermicelli, shiitake mushrooms, onion, scallion, cabbage, carrot, egg
Hand-Pulled Noodles
Chicken
Orange Chicken
Lightly battered chicken breast, house-made orange peels, dry chili, orange sauce
Kung Pao Chicken
Chicken breast, dry chili, scallion, peanut
Sesame Chicken
Lightly battered chicken breast, sesame seeds, sweet and savory honey sesame sauce
Cashew Chicken
Chicken breast, zucchini, red and green bell pepper, brown garlic sauce
Crispy Honey Chicken
Crispy battered chicken breast, house made sweet and savory honey sauce
Wok Star Hot Chicken
Crispy chicken breast, dry chili pepper, scallion, sesame seeds
Chicken with Broccoli
Chicken breast, broccoli, carrot, light white sauce
General Tso's Chicken
Lightly battered chicken breast, dry red chili, sweet savory spicy General Tso's sauce
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Crispy battered chicken breast, pineapple, red and green bell peppers, onion, sweet and sour sauce
Moo Shu Chicken
Chicken breast, egg, cabbage, carrot, black mushroom
Moo-Goo-Gai Pan
Chicken breast, mushroom, carrot, snow peas, light white sauce
Chinese Jalapeño Chicken
Chicken breast, jalapeño, scallion, brown garlic sauce
Pork
Beef
Mongolian Beef
Beef flank steak, scallion, onion, red chili pepper
Spicy Dry Stirred Beef
Crispy beef flank steak, spicy red chili sauce
Beef with Broccoli
Beef flank steak, broccoli, carrot, brown garlic sauce
Pepper Steak
Beef flank steak, red and green bell pepper, onion, black pepper sauce
Sichuan Beef
Beef flank steak, carrot, onion, scallion, dry chili pepper
Sea & Surf
Honey Prawns with Pineapple
Crispy tiger prawns, house-made honey sauce, pineapple
Salt & Pepper Prawns
Crispy tiger prawn, green onion, salt and pepper
Spicy Crispy Prawns
Crispy shrimp, spicy chili sauce
Shrimp with Veggies
Shrimp, broccoli, snow peas, carrot, white sauce
Hunan Shrimp
Shrimp, red and green bell pepper, onion, red chili, spicy brown sauce
Dragon and Phoenix
General Tso's Chicken and shrimp with vegetables in white sauce
Veggie
Eggplant with Garlic Sauce
Chinese eggplant, spicy brown garlic sauce
Buddha's Delight
Broccoli, snow peas, carrot, zucchini, mushroom, white sauce. Gluten Free
Ma Po Tofu
Soft silken tofu, red chili, spicy Sichuan black bean sauce
Dry Stirred Green Beans
Green beans, red chili peppers, spicy brown sauce
Crispy Tofu
Crispy fried tofu, this dish is a very nice sharing snacks
Sautéed Broccoli in Garlic
Broccoli, garlic, white sauce. Gluten free
Dessert
Side Orders
Side White Rice
Cup of steamed white rice
Side Brown Rice
Side Fried Rice
Cup of fried rice, egg, peas and carrots, soy sauce
Side Egg Fried Rice
Rice, extra egg, scallion, soy sauce, in 16oz rice box
House Made Hot Mustard
House Made Chili Oil
Side of house made 2oz chili oil, gluten free
House Made Plum Sauce
House made 2oz plum sauce (Hoisin Sauce)
House Made Duck Sauce
2 oz house made duck sauce, gluten free
Side Brown Sauce
Side of house-made 8oz brown sauce, contain soy
Side of Steamed Rice Noodles
Gluten free steamed skinny rice noodles. No flavor.
Side Steamed Broccoli
Fresh steamed broccoli
Side Steamed Mixed Vegetables
Side Steamed Egg Noodles
Steamed egg noodles with no flavor in 16oz containers.
Fried Wonton Strips
House made fresh crispy wonton strips.
Side Sweet and Sour Sauce
Side of house-made 4oz sweet and sour sauce
Side Orange Sauce
Side of house-made 8oz spicy orange sauce, contain soy
Side Garlic Sauce
Side of house-made 8oz garlic sauce, contain soy
Side White Sauce
Side of house-made 8oz white sauce, gluten free
Side Pancakes
Side of 4 pieces Chinese moo shu pancakes
Side Lettuce
Side of iceberg lettuce
Side Spicy Brown Sauce
Side Honey Sauce
8oz Chili Wonton Sauce
House made 8oz spicy chili wonton sauce. Red chili flakes, red chili powder, sesame, scallion, garlic, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar
16oz Chili Wonton Sauce
House made 16 oz spicy chili wonton sauce. Red chili flakes, red chili powder, sesame, scallion, garlic, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar
5 Soy Sauce Packets
5 Packs of Kimlan Soy Sauce
Side Sliced Ginger
Togo Utensils
Wok Star Retail
1 Pair Wok Star Custom Made Chopsticks
Wok Star Custom-made Fiberglass Alloy Chopsticks, Non-slip Reusable Chinese Chop Sticks Dishwasher Safe 9 1/2 Inches
Oolong Hot Tea
Oolong is between green and black teas, semi-oxidized oolong tea produces a flavor from fruity to floral with passionfruit and boysenberry and smoky to nutty. Metabolism-booster and digestive aid.
Jasmine
Green tea scented with aroma of jasmine blossoms and a touch of vanilla. Wakes you up and get you moving.
Fruit Fusion Hot Tea
Caffeine free herbal blend of pineapple, mango, and ginger. Tastes great, great, help relaxing and calming. 4OZ tea bag, 8-10 servings.
Appetizer
Edamame
Steamed soybeans in pod, salt Sold by the quart
Spicy Cucumber Salad
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Ground chicken breast, water chestnut, green peas, crispy rice vermicelli, carrot, lettuce Sold by the quart
Beef Egg Rolls
Sold by the dozen
Crab & Cheese Wontons
Sold by the dozen
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Sold by the dozen
Hot & Sour Soup
Bamboo shoots, egg, black mushrooms, tofu, spicy chili Sold by the quart
Egg Drop Soup
Egg, chicken stock Sold by the quart
Entree Half Pan
Orange Chicken
Lightly battered chicken breast, house-made orange peels, dry chili, garlic, orange sauce Sold by the half pan
Sesame Chicken
Lightly battered chicken breast, sesame seeds, garlic, sweet and savory honey sesame sauce Sold by the half pan
General Tso's Chicken
Lightly battered chicken breast, dry red chili, garlic, scallion, sweet spicy savory General Tso's sauce Sold by the half pan
Kung Pao Chicken
Chicken breast, dry chili, scallion, garlic, peanut Sold by the half pan
Cashew Chicken
Chicken breast, zucchini, red and green bell pepper, brown garlic sauce Sold by the half pan
Chinese Jalapeno Chicken
Chicken breast, jalapeno, scallion, garlic, brown garlic sauce Sold by the half pan
Wok Star Hot Chicken
Crispy chicken breast, dry chili pepper, spicy house-made chili oil sauce Sold by the half pan
Moo-Goo-Gai Pan
Chicken breast, mushroom, carrot, snow peas, garlic, light white sauce, gluten free Sold by the half pan
Mongolian Beef
Beef flank steak, scallion, onion, red chili pepper, brown sauce Sold by the half pan
Beef with Broccoli
Beef flank steak, broccoli, carrot, garlic, brown garlic sauce Sold by the half pan
Pepper Steak
Beef flank steak, red and green bell pepper, onion, black pepper sauce Sold by the half pan
Sichuan Beef
Beef flank steak, carrot, onion, scallion, dry chili pepper, spicy black bean sauce Sold by the half pan
Buddha's Delight
Broccoli, snow peas, carrot, zucchini, mushroom, white sauce Gluten free Sold by the half pan
Eggplant with Garlic Sauce
Chinese eggplant, spicy brown garlic sauce Sold by the half pan
Dry Stirred Green Beans
Green beans, red chili peppers, spicy brown sauce Sold by the half pan
Ma Po Tofu
Soft silken tofu, red chili, scallion, spicy Sichuan black bean sauce Sold by the half pan
Shrimp Hunan
Shrimp with Veggies
Handmade Dumplings
Pork Dumplings
Ground pork, carrot, Taiwanese cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, scallion, ginger
Chicken Dumplings
Chicken breast, carrot, corn, jicama, scallion, ginger
Veggie Dumplings
Taiwanese cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, corn, carrot, jicama
Combo Dumplings
Pork, chicken, and veggie dumplings
Noodles & Rice Half Pan
Wok Star Combo Lo Mein
Egg noodles, chicken, beef, shrimp, Taiwanese cabbage, scallion, onion, carrot, egg, brown sauce Sold by the half pan
Veggie Lo Mein
Egg noodles, snow peas, carrot, broccoli, eggs, Taiwanese cabbage, scallion
Taiwanese Veggie Thin Noodles
Rice vermicelli, shiitake mushrooms, onion, scallion, cabbage, carrot, egg Sold by the half pan
Wok Star Combo Fried Rice
Chicken, beef, shrimp, egg scallion, peas, carrot Sold by the half pan
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken breast, egg, scallion, peas, carrot Sold by the half pan
Veggie Fried Rice
Snow peas, carrot, green beans, broccoli, cabbage, corn Gluten Free Sold by the half pan
Bacon & Egg Fried Rice
Bacon, egg, scallion, peas, carrot Sold by the half pan
Pineapple Seafood Fried Rice
Shrimp, pineapple, peas, carrot, egg, scallion
Egg & Scallion Fried Rice
Egg, scallion, peas, carrot Sold by the half pan
Party Wok Star Style
Sweet
Wok Star Retail
Wok Star Special Loose Leaf Tea
Jasmine
Green tea scented with aroma of jasmine blossoms and a touch of vanilla. Wakes you up and get you moving.
Oolong Hot Tea
Oolong is between green and black teas, semi-oxidized oolong tea produces a flavor from fruity to floral with passionfruit and boysenberry and smoky to nutty. Metabolism-booster and digestive aid.
Fruit Fusion Hot Tea
Caffeine free herbal blend of pineapple, mango, and ginger. Realxing and calming.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas, TX 75231