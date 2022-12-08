Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wok Star Chinese

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

8041 Walnut Hill Lane

Dallas, TX 75231

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Orange Chicken
Beef Egg Rolls
Sesame Chicken

Appetizers

Wontons in Chili Sauce

Wontons in Chili Sauce

$12.00

House-made pork wontons, scallion, sesame seed, spicy Sichuan chili sauce

Crab & Cheese Rangoons

Crab & Cheese Rangoons

$10.00

Crab sticks, cream cheese, scallion, wonton wrappers

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

Minced chicken breast, water chestnut, snow peas, carrot, lettuce cups

Beef Egg Rolls

Beef Egg Rolls

$6.00

Beef, cabbage, carrot, garlic

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00

Steamed soybeans in the pod, salt

Chinese Scallion Pancakes

Chinese Scallion Pancakes

$8.00

Crispy, flaky flatbread folded with minced scallions

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$13.00

Crispy shrimp, lettuce, green onion, sesame seeds, sweet, spicy, and creamy Bang Bang Sauce

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.00

Cabbage, green beans, carrot, mushroom, onion, tofu bean curd

Spicy Cucumber Salad

Spicy Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Fresh cucumber, garlic, sesame and red chili oil, sesame seed, Sichuan peppercorn

Hand-Made Dumplings/Bao

Xiao Long Bao

Xiao Long Bao

$13.00

Famous Soup Dumplings. Pork, ginger, scallion

Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$11.00

Chicken breast, carrot, corn, jicama, scallion, ginger

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$11.00

Ground pork, carrot, Taiwanese cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, scallion, ginger

Veggie Dumplings

Veggie Dumplings

$11.00

Taiwanese cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, corn, carrot, jicama

Combo Dumplings

Combo Dumplings

$11.00

Pork, chicken, and veggie dumplings

Pork Buns

Pork Buns

$12.00

Ground pork, scallion, ginger, black sesame seeds

Soup

Large Hot & Sour Soup

Large Hot & Sour Soup

$10.00

Bamboo shoots, egg, black mushroms, tofu, spicy chili

Small Hot & Sour Soup

Small Hot & Sour Soup

$5.00

Bamboo shoots, egg, black mushroms, tofu, spicy chili

Large Egg Drop Soup

Large Egg Drop Soup

$10.00

Egg, chicken stock

Small Egg Drop Soup

Small Egg Drop Soup

$5.00

Egg, chicken stock

Large Wonton Soup

Large Wonton Soup

$12.00

House-made pork wontons, scallion, chicken stock

Small Wonton Soup

Small Wonton Soup

$6.00

House-made pork wontons, scallion, chicken stock

Rice

Wok Star House Fried Rice

Wok Star House Fried Rice

$16.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp, egg, scallion, peas, carrot

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Chicken breast, egg, peas, carrot, scallion

Veggie Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice

$13.00

Snow peas, carrot, green peas, broccoli, cabbage, corn

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice

$13.00

Bacon, egg, scallion, peas, carrot

Pineapple Seafood Fried Rice

Pineapple Seafood Fried Rice

$16.00

Shrimp, pineapple, peas, carrot, egg, scallion

Egg & Scallion Fried Rice

Egg & Scallion Fried Rice

$11.00

Egg, scallion, peas, carrot

Noodles

Wok Star Combo Lo Mein

Wok Star Combo Lo Mein

$17.00

Egg noodles, chicken, beef, shrimp, egg, Taiwanese cabbage, scallion, onion, carrot, brown sauce

Veggie Lo Mein

Veggie Lo Mein

$14.00

Egg noodles, snow peas, carrot, broccoli, eggs, Taiwanese cabbage, scallion

Taiwanese Veggie Thin Rice Noodles

Taiwanese Veggie Thin Rice Noodles

$13.00

Rice vermicelli, shiitake mushrooms, onion, scallion, cabbage, carrot, egg

Hand-Pulled Noodles

Combo Stir Fried La Mian

Combo Stir Fried La Mian

$20.00

Hand-pulled flat noodles, chicken, beef, shrimp, egg, Taiwanese cabbage, scallion, onion, carrot, brown sauce

Chicken Dan Dan La Mian

Chicken Dan Dan La Mian

$18.00

Hand-Pulled flat noodles, ground chicken breast, cucumber, carrot, Taiwanese cabbage, chili oil, sweet and spicy Dan Dan Sauce

Chicken

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$18.00

Lightly battered chicken breast, house-made orange peels, dry chili, orange sauce

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$17.00

Chicken breast, dry chili, scallion, peanut

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$18.00

Lightly battered chicken breast, sesame seeds, sweet and savory honey sesame sauce

Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$17.00

Chicken breast, zucchini, red and green bell pepper, brown garlic sauce

Crispy Honey Chicken

Crispy Honey Chicken

$17.00

Crispy battered chicken breast, house made sweet and savory honey sauce

Wok Star Hot Chicken

Wok Star Hot Chicken

$17.00

Crispy chicken breast, dry chili pepper, scallion, sesame seeds

Chicken with Broccoli

Chicken with Broccoli

$16.00

Chicken breast, broccoli, carrot, light white sauce

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$18.00

Lightly battered chicken breast, dry red chili, sweet savory spicy General Tso's sauce

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$17.00

Crispy battered chicken breast, pineapple, red and green bell peppers, onion, sweet and sour sauce

Moo Shu Chicken

Moo Shu Chicken

$17.00

Chicken breast, egg, cabbage, carrot, black mushroom

Moo-Goo-Gai Pan

Moo-Goo-Gai Pan

$16.00

Chicken breast, mushroom, carrot, snow peas, light white sauce

Chinese Jalapeño Chicken

Chinese Jalapeño Chicken

$17.00

Chicken breast, jalapeño, scallion, brown garlic sauce

Pork

Moo Shu Pork

Moo Shu Pork

$17.00

Shredded pork, egg, cabbage, carrot, black mushroom, side of Chinese pancakes

Pork with Garlic Sauce

Pork with Garlic Sauce

$15.00

Shredded pork, carrot, bamboo shoots, black mushroom, red chili garlic sauce

Beef

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$19.00

Beef flank steak, scallion, onion, red chili pepper

Spicy Dry Stirred Beef

Spicy Dry Stirred Beef

$21.00

Crispy beef flank steak, spicy red chili sauce

Beef with Broccoli

Beef with Broccoli

$17.00

Beef flank steak, broccoli, carrot, brown garlic sauce

Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$17.00

Beef flank steak, red and green bell pepper, onion, black pepper sauce

Sichuan Beef

Sichuan Beef

$17.00

Beef flank steak, carrot, onion, scallion, dry chili pepper

Sea & Surf

Honey Prawns with Pineapple

Honey Prawns with Pineapple

$23.00

Crispy tiger prawns, house-made honey sauce, pineapple

Salt & Pepper Prawns

Salt & Pepper Prawns

$21.00

Crispy tiger prawn, green onion, salt and pepper

Spicy Crispy Prawns

Spicy Crispy Prawns

$21.00

Crispy shrimp, spicy chili sauce

Shrimp with Veggies

Shrimp with Veggies

$18.00

Shrimp, broccoli, snow peas, carrot, white sauce

Hunan Shrimp

Hunan Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp, red and green bell pepper, onion, red chili, spicy brown sauce

Dragon and Phoenix

Dragon and Phoenix

$26.00

General Tso's Chicken and shrimp with vegetables in white sauce

Veggie

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

$14.00

Chinese eggplant, spicy brown garlic sauce

Buddha's Delight

Buddha's Delight

$12.00

Broccoli, snow peas, carrot, zucchini, mushroom, white sauce. Gluten Free

Ma Po Tofu

Ma Po Tofu

$13.00

Soft silken tofu, red chili, spicy Sichuan black bean sauce

Dry Stirred Green Beans

Dry Stirred Green Beans

$14.00

Green beans, red chili peppers, spicy brown sauce

Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$12.00

Crispy fried tofu, this dish is a very nice sharing snacks

Sautéed Broccoli in Garlic

Sautéed Broccoli in Garlic

$10.00

Broccoli, garlic, white sauce. Gluten free

Dessert

Chocolate Bun

Chocolate Bun

$9.00

Chocolate hazelnut in a steamed Baozi bun

Cookie Dough Egg Rolls

Cookie Dough Egg Rolls

$11.00

Chocolate chip cookie dough egg rolls, vanilla ice cream

Side Orders

Side White Rice

Side White Rice

$2.00

Cup of steamed white rice

Side Brown Rice

$2.00
Side Fried Rice

Side Fried Rice

$3.00

Cup of fried rice, egg, peas and carrots, soy sauce

Side Egg Fried Rice

Side Egg Fried Rice

$5.00

Rice, extra egg, scallion, soy sauce, in 16oz rice box

House Made Hot Mustard

House Made Hot Mustard

$1.00
House Made Chili Oil

House Made Chili Oil

$1.00

Side of house made 2oz chili oil, gluten free

House Made Plum Sauce

House Made Plum Sauce

$0.75

House made 2oz plum sauce (Hoisin Sauce)

House Made Duck Sauce

House Made Duck Sauce

$0.50

2 oz house made duck sauce, gluten free

Side Brown Sauce

Side Brown Sauce

$1.50

Side of house-made 8oz brown sauce, contain soy

Side of Steamed Rice Noodles

Side of Steamed Rice Noodles

$5.00

Gluten free steamed skinny rice noodles. No flavor.

Side Steamed Broccoli

Side Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Fresh steamed broccoli

Side Steamed Mixed Vegetables

Side Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$5.00
Side Steamed Egg Noodles

Side Steamed Egg Noodles

$5.00

Steamed egg noodles with no flavor in 16oz containers.

Fried Wonton Strips

Fried Wonton Strips

$1.50

House made fresh crispy wonton strips.

Side Sweet and Sour Sauce

Side Sweet and Sour Sauce

$0.50

Side of house-made 4oz sweet and sour sauce

Side Orange Sauce

$1.00

Side of house-made 8oz spicy orange sauce, contain soy

Side Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Side of house-made 8oz garlic sauce, contain soy

Side White Sauce

$1.00

Side of house-made 8oz white sauce, gluten free

Side Pancakes

Side Pancakes

$1.50

Side of 4 pieces Chinese moo shu pancakes

Side Lettuce

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side of iceberg lettuce

Side Spicy Brown Sauce

$2.00

Side Honey Sauce

$1.00
8oz Chili Wonton Sauce

8oz Chili Wonton Sauce

$5.00

House made 8oz spicy chili wonton sauce. Red chili flakes, red chili powder, sesame, scallion, garlic, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar

16oz Chili Wonton Sauce

16oz Chili Wonton Sauce

$10.00

House made 16 oz spicy chili wonton sauce. Red chili flakes, red chili powder, sesame, scallion, garlic, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar

5 Soy Sauce Packets

5 Soy Sauce Packets

$0.75

5 Packs of Kimlan Soy Sauce

Side Sliced Ginger

$0.50

Togo Utensils

No Utensil

Chopsticks Only

1 Pair Wok Star Custom Made Chopsticks

1 Pair Wok Star Custom Made Chopsticks

$3.00

Wok Star Custom-made Fiberglass Alloy Chopsticks, Non-slip Reusable Chinese Chop Sticks Dishwasher Safe 9 1/2 Inches

Plastic Utensils

Plastic Utensils

Wok Star Retail

1 Pair Wok Star Custom Made Chopsticks

1 Pair Wok Star Custom Made Chopsticks

$3.00

Wok Star Custom-made Fiberglass Alloy Chopsticks, Non-slip Reusable Chinese Chop Sticks Dishwasher Safe 9 1/2 Inches

Oolong Hot Tea

Oolong Hot Tea

$15.00

Oolong is between green and black teas, semi-oxidized oolong tea produces a flavor from fruity to floral with passionfruit and boysenberry and smoky to nutty. Metabolism-booster and digestive aid.

Jasmine

Jasmine

$15.00

Green tea scented with aroma of jasmine blossoms and a touch of vanilla. Wakes you up and get you moving.

Fruit Fusion Hot Tea

$16.00Out of stock

Caffeine free herbal blend of pineapple, mango, and ginger. Tastes great, great, help relaxing and calming. 4OZ tea bag, 8-10 servings.

Fountain

Coke

$3.00

16oz cup.

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.50

Bottled

MV Sparkling Water

MV Sparkling Water

$5.00

1 litter size.

MV Spring Water

MV Spring Water

$5.00

1 litter size.

Q Ginger Beer

Q Ginger Beer

$4.00

Tea

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Wok Star Peach and Raspberry flavor Ice Tea. 16oz cup.

Bottled

Asahi Super Dry

Asahi Super Dry

$8.00

12 oz bottled Asahi Beer

Lucky Buddha

$8.00

12oz bottled Lucky Buddha beer

Kirin Ichiban

Kirin Ichiban

$8.00

12oz bottled Kirin Ichiban beer.

Kirin Light

Kirin Light

$8.00

12oz bottled Kirin Light Beer

Sapporo

Sapporo

$8.00

12oz bottled Sapporo beer

Appetizer

Edamame

$20.00

Steamed soybeans in pod, salt Sold by the quart

Spicy Cucumber Salad

$24.00

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$44.00

Ground chicken breast, water chestnut, green peas, crispy rice vermicelli, carrot, lettuce Sold by the quart

Beef Egg Rolls

$24.00

Sold by the dozen

Crab & Cheese Wontons

$20.00

Sold by the dozen

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$20.00

Sold by the dozen

Hot & Sour Soup

$11.00

Bamboo shoots, egg, black mushrooms, tofu, spicy chili Sold by the quart

Egg Drop Soup

$11.00

Egg, chicken stock Sold by the quart

Entree Half Pan

Sold by the half pan

Orange Chicken

$60.00

Lightly battered chicken breast, house-made orange peels, dry chili, garlic, orange sauce Sold by the half pan

Sesame Chicken

$60.00

Lightly battered chicken breast, sesame seeds, garlic, sweet and savory honey sesame sauce Sold by the half pan

General Tso's Chicken

$60.00

Lightly battered chicken breast, dry red chili, garlic, scallion, sweet spicy savory General Tso's sauce Sold by the half pan

Kung Pao Chicken

$60.00

Chicken breast, dry chili, scallion, garlic, peanut Sold by the half pan

Cashew Chicken

$60.00

Chicken breast, zucchini, red and green bell pepper, brown garlic sauce Sold by the half pan

Chinese Jalapeno Chicken

$60.00

Chicken breast, jalapeno, scallion, garlic, brown garlic sauce Sold by the half pan

Wok Star Hot Chicken

$60.00

Crispy chicken breast, dry chili pepper, spicy house-made chili oil sauce Sold by the half pan

Moo-Goo-Gai Pan

$60.00

Chicken breast, mushroom, carrot, snow peas, garlic, light white sauce, gluten free Sold by the half pan

Mongolian Beef

$70.00

Beef flank steak, scallion, onion, red chili pepper, brown sauce Sold by the half pan

Beef with Broccoli

$70.00

Beef flank steak, broccoli, carrot, garlic, brown garlic sauce Sold by the half pan

Pepper Steak

$70.00

Beef flank steak, red and green bell pepper, onion, black pepper sauce Sold by the half pan

Sichuan Beef

$70.00

Beef flank steak, carrot, onion, scallion, dry chili pepper, spicy black bean sauce Sold by the half pan

Buddha's Delight

$40.00

Broccoli, snow peas, carrot, zucchini, mushroom, white sauce Gluten free Sold by the half pan

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

$44.00

Chinese eggplant, spicy brown garlic sauce Sold by the half pan

Dry Stirred Green Beans

$40.00

Green beans, red chili peppers, spicy brown sauce Sold by the half pan

Ma Po Tofu

$44.00

Soft silken tofu, red chili, scallion, spicy Sichuan black bean sauce Sold by the half pan

Shrimp Hunan

$58.00

Shrimp with Veggies

$58.00

Handmade Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$24.00

Ground pork, carrot, Taiwanese cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, scallion, ginger

Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$24.00

Chicken breast, carrot, corn, jicama, scallion, ginger

Veggie Dumplings

Veggie Dumplings

$24.00

Taiwanese cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, corn, carrot, jicama

Combo Dumplings

Combo Dumplings

$24.00

Pork, chicken, and veggie dumplings

Noodles & Rice Half Pan

Wok Star Combo Lo Mein

$68.00

Egg noodles, chicken, beef, shrimp, Taiwanese cabbage, scallion, onion, carrot, egg, brown sauce Sold by the half pan

Veggie Lo Mein

Veggie Lo Mein

$55.00

Egg noodles, snow peas, carrot, broccoli, eggs, Taiwanese cabbage, scallion

Taiwanese Veggie Thin Noodles

$55.00

Rice vermicelli, shiitake mushrooms, onion, scallion, cabbage, carrot, egg Sold by the half pan

Wok Star Combo Fried Rice

$45.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp, egg scallion, peas, carrot Sold by the half pan

Chicken Fried Rice

$45.00

Chicken breast, egg, scallion, peas, carrot Sold by the half pan

Veggie Fried Rice

$45.00

Snow peas, carrot, green beans, broccoli, cabbage, corn Gluten Free Sold by the half pan

Bacon & Egg Fried Rice

$45.00

Bacon, egg, scallion, peas, carrot Sold by the half pan

Pineapple Seafood Fried Rice

Pineapple Seafood Fried Rice

$45.00

Shrimp, pineapple, peas, carrot, egg, scallion

Egg & Scallion Fried Rice

$28.00

Egg, scallion, peas, carrot Sold by the half pan

Party Wok Star Style

Gig

$175.00

Rising Star

$325.00

Wok Star

$450.00

Sweet

Chocolate Bun

Chocolate Bun

$45.00

Chocolate hazelnut in a steamed Baozi bun

Cookie Dough Egg Rolls

Cookie Dough Egg Rolls

$45.00

Chocolate chip cookie dough egg rolls, vanilla ice cream

Peach Raspberry Iced Tea Gallon

$15.00

Lemonade Gallon

$15.00

Wok Star Retail

Wok Star Custom Made Chopsticks

Wok Star Custom Made Chopsticks

$3.00Out of stock

Wok Star Custom-made Fiberglass Alloy Chopsticks, Non-slip Reusable Chinese Chop Sticks Dishwasher Safe 9 1/2 Inches

Wok Star Special Loose Leaf Tea

Jasmine

Jasmine

$15.00

Green tea scented with aroma of jasmine blossoms and a touch of vanilla. Wakes you up and get you moving.

Oolong Hot Tea

Oolong Hot Tea

$15.00

Oolong is between green and black teas, semi-oxidized oolong tea produces a flavor from fruity to floral with passionfruit and boysenberry and smoky to nutty. Metabolism-booster and digestive aid.

Fruit Fusion Hot Tea

Fruit Fusion Hot Tea

$15.00

Caffeine free herbal blend of pineapple, mango, and ginger. Realxing and calming.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Be a STAR and WOK this way!

8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas, TX 75231

Wok Star Chinese image
Wok Star Chinese image
Wok Star Chinese image
Wok Star Chinese image

