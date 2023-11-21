Wok Box 2426 47th St
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
“We bring you the first one stop Asian fusion bento box in the area. Each bento box delivers cuisines from many different Asian countries, highlighting notes of spicy and savory dishes. Our bento boxes are made with the freshest ingredients, along with our cooking motto: More grill. Less oil”.
Location
2426 47th St, Queens, NY 11103
Gallery