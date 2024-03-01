Wokworks Drexel (Food Cart) Drexel Food cart
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Farm to flame Halal Stir Fry! Find us in front of the Drexel Rec Center on the corner of 33rd and Market Street.
Location
3301 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Gallery
