Wokworks
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wokworks is fresh, healthy, wok food based in Philadelphia. We specialize in custom southeast Asian rice, veggie, and noodle bowls operating both ghost kitchens and a fleet of food carts and trucks throughout the city and beyond. Wokworks offers a healthier alternative to standard "Takeout Chinese Food." The ancient wok cooking method fash sears ingredients and produces a unique smokey flavor while locking in nutrients and removing the need for excess oils or additives. Everything on the menu is fresh, made with clean ingredients, and 100% halal.
6901 Ridge ave, philadelphia, PA 19128
