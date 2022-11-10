Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine
5467 Sheridan Dr
Williamsville, NY 14221
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Rice
Vegetable Fried Rice
Egg Fried Rice
Roast Pork Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
House Special Fried Rice
Contains vegetables, pork, shrimp, and chicken
Basil Fried Rice
Chicken, diced white onions, diced bell peppers, and white rice in a sweet basil chili sauce
Seafood Pineapple Fried Rice
Shrimp, squid, pineapple, bell peppers, and onions
Noodles
Vegetables
Chicken
Chicken & Broccoli
Chicken with Garlic Sauce
** Spicy
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Curry Chicken
** Spicy
Chicken Eggplant
** Spicy
Chicken & Mixed Vegetables
Chicken in Black Bean Sauce
Kung Po Chicken
** Spicy
Szechuan Chicken
** Spicy
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Comes with Sweet & Sour sauce on the side
Black Pepper Chicken
** Spicy
Moo Shu Chicken
Chicken with Cashew Nuts
Seafood
Shrimp & Broccoli
Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
** Spicy
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Kung Po Shrimp
** Spicy
Szechuan Shrimp
** Spicy
Shrimp & Mixed Vegetables
Shrimp with Cashew Nuts
Shrimp in Black Bean Sauce
Curry Shrimp
** Spicy
Shrimp & Eggplant
** Spicy
Moo Shu Shrimp
Beef
Pork
Chop Suey
Chef's Specialities
General Tso's Chicken
** Spicy Crispy chunks of white meat chicken in a spicy sweet sauce on a bed of broccoli
Sesame Chicken
Crispy chunks of white meat chicken in a sesame sauce on a bed of broccoli
Orange Chicken
** Spicy Chunks of crispy chicken with an orange peel sauce
Four Season
Fresh shrimp, chicken, beef, and pork with mixed vegetables in a brown sauce
Scallop & Shrimp in Garlic Sauce
** Spicy Fresh scallops and jumbo shrimp with vegetables stir fried in a fresh garlic sauce
Dragon & Phoenix
** Spicy Half General Tso's Chicken and Szechuan Shrimp
Crispy Shrimp with Walnuts
Jumbo shrimp lightly battered fried in a sweet mayo sauce with fresh broccoli
Szechuan Shrimp & Chicken
** Spicy White meat chicken and shrimp stir fried with vegetables in a spicy Szechuan sauce
Basil Chicken
White meat chicken sautéed with fresh garden vegetables in a special basil sauce
Shrimp & Chicken with Cashew Nuts
Jumbo shrimp and chicken with fresh vegetables stir fried in housin sauce topped with cashew nuts
Mango Chicken
** Spicy White meat chicken stir fried with mango, onions, and green peppers in a tangy mango sauce
Mango Shrimp
** Spicy Jumbo shrimp stir fried with mango, onions, and green peppers in a tangy mango sauce
Wok & Roll Fish
Lightly fried slices of fish with garden vegetables in the chef's special sauce
General Tso's Tofu
** Spicy Fried dices of tofu in a spicy sweet sauce on a bed of broccoli
Sesame Tofu
Fried dices of tofu in a sesame seed sauce on a bed of broccoli
Gluten Free
Dinner Combos
Dinner Combo Chicken & Broccoli
Dinner Combo Beef & Broccoli
Dinner Combo Pepper Steak
Dinner Combo Roast Pork Lo Mein
Dinner Combo Chicken Lo Mein
Dinner Combo Chicken with Garlic Sauce
Dinner Combo General Tso's Chicken
Dinner Combo Sesame Chicken
Dinner Combo Sweet & Sour Chicken
Dinner Combo Kung Po Chicken
Dinner Combo Kung Po Shrimp
Dinner Combo Szechuan Chicken
Dinner Combo Szechuan Shrimp
Dinner Combo Mixed Vegetables
Dinner Combo Honey Chicken
Dinner Combo Chicken Eggplant
Dinner Combo Chicken with Cashew Nuts
Dinner Combo Chicken & Mixed Vegetables
Dinner Combo Shrimp & Mixed Vegetables
Dinner Combo Boneless Spare Ribs
Dinner Combo Curry Chicken
Dinner Combo Moo Goo Gai Pan
Dinner Combo Chicken Chop Suey
Dinner Combo Chicken in Black Bean Sauce
Dinner Combo Broccoli in Garlic Sauce
Dinner Combo Orange Chicken
Extra
Small White Rice
Pint Size
Large White Rice
Quart Size
Small Brown Rice
Pint Size
Large Brown Rice
Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce
Side of Sesame Sauce
Bag of Crispy Noodles
Side of General Tso's Sauce
House Duck Sauce
House Mustard Sauce
House Dumpling Sauce
Hoisin Sauce
Dim Sum & Appetizers
Fried Bun
Fish Ball w. Curry Sauce (10)
Roast Pork Buns (2)
Shumai (4)
Shrimp Dumplings (4)
Shrimp & Chive Dumplings (10)
Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaves (2)
Steamed Custard Buns (2)
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Crispy Salt & Pepper Calamari
Scallion Pancakes (2)
Fried Rice & Stir Fried Noodles
Soup
Casserole
Spicy Beef Stew Radish Casserole
** Spicy
Flounder with Black Bean Sauce Casserole
Spicy Eggplant with Minced Pork Casserole
Tofu & Fillet Fish Casserole
Seafood Tofu Casserole
Beef Stew with Lettuce Casserole
Chicken with Black Mushroom Casserole
Boneless Chicken Only
Sizzling Hot Plates
Main Course
Beef with Bitter Melon
Beef with Sour Cabbage
Tofu with Fillet Fish
Fresh Squid with Sour Pickle
Fresh Squid with Black Bean Sauce
Sauteed Chinese Broccoli with Garlic
Mapo Tofu with Minced Pork
** Spicy
Beef with Scallion and Onions
Chicken with Black Mushroom
Boneless Chicken Only
Chicken with Bitter Melon
Boneless Chicken Only
Salt & Pepper Shrimp
Chicken with Scallion & Ginger
Boneless Chicken Only
Shrimp in Chili Sauce
** Spicy
Chicken with Eggplant
** Spicy
Crispy Shrimp with Walnuts
Wok & Roll Fish
Lettuce with Oyster Sauce
Stir Fried Baby Bok Choy
Spicy Crunchy Shrimp
** Spicy
Stir Fried Beef with Chinese Broccoli
Sautéed Snow Pea Leaves with Garlic
Sauteed Tung Choi
Beef Stew Radish
Fresh Squid with XO Sauce
Flounder Cubes with Bitter Melon in Black Bean Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221