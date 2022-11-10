Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

5467 Sheridan Dr

Williamsville, NY 14221

Order Again

Popular Items

Lo Mein
Wonton Soup
Spring Rolls (2)

Appetizers

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$9.25

Pork Egg Roll (1)

$2.00

Shrimp Egg Roll (1)

$2.25
Spring Rolls (2)
$4.50

Spring Rolls (2)

$4.50
Crab Rangoon (6)
$6.95

Crab Rangoon (6)

$6.95

BBQ Spare Ribs (5)

$11.95

Honey Garlic Spare Ribs (5)

$11.95

Boneless BBQ Ribs

$11.25

Fried Dumplings (6)

$6.50

Steamed Dumplings (6)

$6.50

Crispy Spiced Calamari

$8.95

Fried Pork Wontons (10)

$6.50

Soups

Wonton Soup

$4.25+

Hot & Sour Soup

$4.25+

Egg Drop Soup

$4.25+

Vegetable Bean Curd Soup

$5.50

Quart

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.25

Egg Fried Rice

$10.25
Roast Pork Fried Rice
$10.95

Roast Pork Fried Rice

$10.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

Beef Fried Rice

$12.95

House Special Fried Rice

$12.95

Contains vegetables, pork, shrimp, and chicken

Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Chicken, diced white onions, diced bell peppers, and white rice in a sweet basil chili sauce

Seafood Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Shrimp, squid, pineapple, bell peppers, and onions

Noodles

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$10.95

Chow Fun

$10.95

Chow Mein Fun

$10.95

Singapore Chow Mein Fun

$12.95

** Spicy Thin white noodles with pork, shrimp, bell peppers, and white onions in a dry curry sauce

Chicken Stir Fried Udon

$12.95

Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

$10.95

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

$10.95

** Spicy

Vegetable Tofu with Garlic Sauce

$10.95

** Spicy

Broccoli with Garlic Sauce

$10.95

** Spicy

Curry Tofu Vegetables

$10.95

** Spicy

Moo Shu Vegetables

$10.95

Chicken

Chicken & Broccoli

Chicken & Broccoli

$12.95
Chicken with Garlic Sauce

Chicken with Garlic Sauce

$12.95

** Spicy

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$12.95

Curry Chicken

$12.95

** Spicy

Chicken Eggplant

Chicken Eggplant

$12.95

** Spicy

Chicken & Mixed Vegetables

$12.95

Chicken in Black Bean Sauce

$12.95

Kung Po Chicken

$12.95

** Spicy

Szechuan Chicken

$12.95

** Spicy

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.95

Comes with Sweet & Sour sauce on the side

Black Pepper Chicken

$12.95

** Spicy

Moo Shu Chicken

$12.95

Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$12.95

Seafood

Shrimp & Broccoli

$13.95

Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

$13.95

** Spicy

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$13.95
Kung Po Shrimp

Kung Po Shrimp

$13.95

** Spicy

Szechuan Shrimp

$13.95

** Spicy

Shrimp & Mixed Vegetables

$13.95
Shrimp with Cashew Nuts
$13.95

Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

$13.95

Shrimp in Black Bean Sauce

$13.95

Curry Shrimp

$13.95

** Spicy

Shrimp & Eggplant

$13.95

** Spicy

Moo Shu Shrimp

$13.95

Beef

Beef & Broccoli

$13.95

Pepper Steak

$13.95

Szechuan Beef

$13.95

** Spicy

Hot & Spicy Beef

$13.95

** Spicy

Beef & Mixed Vegetables

$13.95

Mongolian Beef

$13.95

Beef & Mushrooms

$13.95

Curry Beef

$13.95

** Spicy

Pork

Roast Pork & Broccoli

$11.95

Roast Pork & Mixed Vegetables

$11.95

Szechuan Pork

$11.95

** Spicy

Double Cook Pork

$11.95

** Spicy

Moo Shu Pork

Moo Shu Pork

$11.95

Chop Suey

Vegetable Chop Suey

$11.95

Chicken Chop Suey

$11.95

Shrimp Chop Suey

$11.95

House Special Chop Suey

$11.95

Chef's Specialities

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$15.95

** Spicy Crispy chunks of white meat chicken in a spicy sweet sauce on a bed of broccoli

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$15.95

Crispy chunks of white meat chicken in a sesame sauce on a bed of broccoli

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$15.95

** Spicy Chunks of crispy chicken with an orange peel sauce

Four Season

$15.95

Fresh shrimp, chicken, beef, and pork with mixed vegetables in a brown sauce

Scallop & Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$17.95

** Spicy Fresh scallops and jumbo shrimp with vegetables stir fried in a fresh garlic sauce

Dragon & Phoenix

$17.95

** Spicy Half General Tso's Chicken and Szechuan Shrimp

Crispy Shrimp with Walnuts

Crispy Shrimp with Walnuts

$16.95

Jumbo shrimp lightly battered fried in a sweet mayo sauce with fresh broccoli

Szechuan Shrimp & Chicken

$16.95

** Spicy White meat chicken and shrimp stir fried with vegetables in a spicy Szechuan sauce

Basil Chicken

$14.95

White meat chicken sautéed with fresh garden vegetables in a special basil sauce

Shrimp & Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$14.95

Jumbo shrimp and chicken with fresh vegetables stir fried in housin sauce topped with cashew nuts

Mango Chicken

Mango Chicken

$14.95

** Spicy White meat chicken stir fried with mango, onions, and green peppers in a tangy mango sauce

Mango Shrimp

$16.95

** Spicy Jumbo shrimp stir fried with mango, onions, and green peppers in a tangy mango sauce

Wok & Roll Fish

$16.95

Lightly fried slices of fish with garden vegetables in the chef's special sauce

General Tso's Tofu

General Tso's Tofu

$14.95

** Spicy Fried dices of tofu in a spicy sweet sauce on a bed of broccoli

Sesame Tofu

$14.95

Fried dices of tofu in a sesame seed sauce on a bed of broccoli

Gluten Free

GF Wok & Roll Fried Rice

$12.95

GF Mixed Vegetables

$11.95

GF Vegetable Chow Mein Fun

$12.95

GF Chicken Chow Mein Fun

$12.95

GF Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$11.95

GF Moo Goo Gai Pan

$13.95

GF Beef & Broccoli

$14.95

GF Chicken & Broccoli

$13.95

GF Mongolian Beef

$14.95

GF Singapore Chow Mein Fun

$13.95

Dinner Combos

Dinner Combo Chicken & Broccoli
$11.95

Dinner Combo Chicken & Broccoli

$11.95

Dinner Combo Beef & Broccoli
$11.95

$11.95
Dinner Combo Pepper Steak
$11.95

Dinner Combo Pepper Steak

$11.95

Dinner Combo Roast Pork Lo Mein

$11.95

Dinner Combo Chicken Lo Mein

$11.95

Dinner Combo Chicken with Garlic Sauce

$11.95

Dinner Combo General Tso's Chicken

$11.95

Dinner Combo Sesame Chicken

$11.95

Dinner Combo Sweet & Sour Chicken

$11.95
Dinner Combo Kung Po Chicken
$11.95

Dinner Combo Kung Po Chicken

$11.95

Dinner Combo Kung Po Shrimp

$11.95
Dinner Combo Szechuan Chicken
$11.95

Dinner Combo Szechuan Chicken

$11.95

Dinner Combo Szechuan Shrimp

$11.95

Dinner Combo Mixed Vegetables

$11.95

Dinner Combo Honey Chicken

$11.95

Dinner Combo Chicken Eggplant

$11.95

Dinner Combo Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$11.95

Dinner Combo Chicken & Mixed Vegetables

$11.95

Dinner Combo Shrimp & Mixed Vegetables

$11.95

Dinner Combo Boneless Spare Ribs

$11.95
Dinner Combo Curry Chicken
$11.95

Dinner Combo Curry Chicken

$11.95

Dinner Combo Moo Goo Gai Pan

$11.95

Dinner Combo Chicken Chop Suey

$11.95

Dinner Combo Chicken in Black Bean Sauce

$11.95

Dinner Combo Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$11.95

Dinner Combo Orange Chicken

$11.95

Extra

Small White Rice

$3.00

Pint Size

Large White Rice

$5.50

Quart Size

Small Brown Rice

$3.00

Pint Size

Large Brown Rice

$5.50

Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce

$2.75

Side of Sesame Sauce

$2.75

Bag of Crispy Noodles

$0.50

Side of General Tso's Sauce

$2.75

House Duck Sauce

$0.75

House Mustard Sauce

$0.75

House Dumpling Sauce

$0.75

Hoisin Sauce

$0.75

Dim Sum & Appetizers

Fried Bun

$4.95

Fish Ball w. Curry Sauce (10)

$7.50

Roast Pork Buns (2)

$5.50

Shumai (4)

$5.95
Shrimp Dumplings (4)
$6.25

Shrimp Dumplings (4)

$6.25

Shrimp & Chive Dumplings (10)

$7.95
Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaves (2)

Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaves (2)

$7.95Out of stock

Steamed Custard Buns (2)

$4.95

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$9.25
Crispy Salt & Pepper Calamari
$8.95

Crispy Salt & Pepper Calamari

$8.95
Scallion Pancakes (2)

Scallion Pancakes (2)

$5.95Out of stock

Noodle Soup

Beef Stew Noodle Soup
$10.25

Beef Stew Noodle Soup

$10.25

Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup

$9.95

Fried Rice & Stir Fried Noodles

Beef Chow Fun with Egg

$13.95

Seafood Fried Rice with XO Sauce

$15.95
Beef Chow Fun

Beef Chow Fun

$13.75

Singapore Chow Mein Fun

$12.95

** Spicy

Young Chow Fried Rice
$12.95

Young Chow Fried Rice

$12.95

Stir Fried Shrimp Udon

$12.95
Seafood Stir Fried Udon
$15.95

Seafood Stir Fried Udon

$15.95

Cantonese Chow Mein

$12.95

Soup

Sour Pickle & Fish Soup
$10.95+

Sour Pickle & Fish Soup

$10.95+

Chicken Corn Soup

$8.75+

Minced Beef with Egg White Thick Soup

$10.95+

Hot & Sour Soup

$7.75+

** Spicy

Seafood Tofu Thick Soup

$10.95+

Casserole

Spicy Beef Stew Radish Casserole
$17.95
** Spicy

Spicy Beef Stew Radish Casserole

$17.95

** Spicy

Flounder with Black Bean Sauce Casserole

$15.95

Spicy Eggplant with Minced Pork Casserole

$13.95

Tofu & Fillet Fish Casserole

$16.95

Seafood Tofu Casserole

$17.95

Beef Stew with Lettuce Casserole

$16.95

Chicken with Black Mushroom Casserole

$16.95

Boneless Chicken Only

Sizzling Hot Plates

​ Sizzling Beef Tenderloin in Black Pepper Sauce

$17.95

Sizzling Beef Short Ribs

$18.95

Sizzling Scallops & Shrimp in Szechuan Sauce

$19.95

** Spicy

Sizzling Seafood & Baby Bok Choy

$19.95

Main Course

Beef with Bitter Melon

$15.25

Beef with Sour Cabbage

$15.25

Tofu with Fillet Fish

$16.95

Fresh Squid with Sour Pickle

$13.95

Fresh Squid with Black Bean Sauce

$13.95

Sauteed Chinese Broccoli with Garlic

$13.95

Mapo Tofu with Minced Pork

$13.95

** Spicy

Beef with Scallion and Onions

$13.95

Chicken with Black Mushroom

$15.95

Boneless Chicken Only

Chicken with Bitter Melon

$15.95

Boneless Chicken Only

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$17.95

Chicken with Scallion & Ginger

$15.95

Boneless Chicken Only

Shrimp in Chili Sauce

$17.95

** Spicy

Chicken with Eggplant

$12.95

** Spicy

Crispy Shrimp with Walnuts
$16.95

Crispy Shrimp with Walnuts

$16.95
Wok & Roll Fish
$16.95

Wok & Roll Fish

$16.95

Lettuce with Oyster Sauce

$12.95

Stir Fried Baby Bok Choy

$13.95
Spicy Crunchy Shrimp

Spicy Crunchy Shrimp

$17.95

** Spicy

Stir Fried Beef with Chinese Broccoli

$16.95

Sautéed Snow Pea Leaves with Garlic

$16.95Out of stock

Sauteed Tung Choi

$16.95Out of stock

Beef Stew Radish

$17.95

Fresh Squid with XO Sauce

$15.95

Flounder Cubes with Bitter Melon in Black Bean Sauce

$16.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221

Directions

Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine image
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine image
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine image

