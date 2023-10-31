Restaurant info

The rich life and culture of Asian street food is best experienced by walking through the city streets between the energy, exotic sounds, and smells are truly one of a kind. Street food vendors generously contribute to the abundant sights and sounds that create such an exciting and rich environment for tourists and locals, alike. Wok’d Street Kitchen brings the same energy to a restaurant atmosphere. Our chefs create dishes right in front of each dinner-goer. Wok'd patrons will chose from a wide selection of readily-prepared ingredients to create their own dishes or simply let our talented chefs prepare from a catalog of favorite recipes. The fast-paced setting of Asian street kitchens have found a new home in a modern and relaxing atmosphere. We look forward to sharing the culture and exciting tastes and smells of Asia to you.