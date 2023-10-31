Popular Items

Char Siu Bao
$3.99

Red roasted pork marinated in a char siu suace

Wok your own
$10.99

An interactive adventure, allowing you to curate your own Asian-inspired meal by choosing from a diverse array of fresh ingredients, flavors, and sauces, resulting in a personalized and unforgettable culinary experience.

General Tso Chicken
$12.99