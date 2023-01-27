Woke Breakfast

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$13.95

Belgian Waffles

$9.00

Nutella Waffles

$12.00

Benedicts

TWO POACHED EGGS TOPPED WITH HOLANDAISE OVER AN ENGLISH MUFFIN

Classic Benedict

$13.95

Woke Benedict

$13.95

Florentine Benedict

$13.95

Pancakes

Plain Pancakes

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.95

Churro Pancakes

$10.95

Peaches & Cream Pancakes

$13.00

Strawberry Pancakes

$13.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$13.00

Strawberry Banana Pancakes

$13.00

Crepes

Plain Crepes

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Crepes

$10.95

Churro Crepes

$10.95

Peaches & Cream Crepes

$13.00

Strawberry Crepes

$13.00

Blueberry Crepes

$13.00

Strawberry Banana Crepes

$13.00

Classics

2 Eggs & Toast

$5.95

2 Eggs, Homefries & Toast

$7.95

2 Eggs, Homefries, Toast, Bacon or Sausage

$10.95

French Toast

French Toast

$8.00

Churro French Toast

$10.95

Ricotta French Toast

$12.00

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$11.00

Mexican Breakfast

ALL SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

Huevos A La Mexicana

$12.95

Huevos Con Chorizo

$12.95

Huevos En Salsa Verde

$11.95

Chilaquiles

$12.95

Scramblers

Meatlovers Scrambler

$14.00

Vegetarian Scrambler

$13.00

Western Scrambler

$12.00

Greek Scrambler

$13.00

Chefs Scrambler

$14.00

Make Your Own Scrambler

$13.00

Philly Cheesesteak Scrambler

$14.00

Lump Crab Scrambler

$17.00

Omelettes

PICK YOUR STYLE. SERVED WITH HOMEFRIES & TOAST

Meatlovers Omelette

$14.00

Vegetarian Omelette

$13.00

Western Omelette

$12.00

Greek Omelette

$13.00

Chefs Omelette

$14.00

Make Your Own Omelette

$13.00

Philly Cheesesteak Omelette

$14.00

Lump Crab Omelette

$17.00

Kids Menu

Kids: 1 Pancake or French Toast, 2 pcs Bacon or Sausage

$7.50

Kids: 1 Egg, 2 pcs Bacon or Sausage & Toast

$7.50

Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$7.00

Steak, Egg, Cheese

$9.00

Chorizo, Egg, Cheese

$7.00

Veggie Wrap

$7.00

Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$7.50

Ham, Egg, Cheese

$7.00

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$7.00

Muffin Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$6.00

Muffin Canadian Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Toast

$2.00

Muffin

$3.50

Croissant

$3.50

Corned Beef Hash

$7.95

Side Sausage

$5.00

Home Fries

$3.95

Cinnamon Bun

$3.50

Churros

$3.50

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$5.00

English Muffin

$2.00

1 Pancake Plain

$4.00

Bagels

Bagel w/ Mascarpone & Strawberry Jelly

$4.50

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel

$2.00

Coffee Bar

1x Espresso Shot

$1.75

2x Espresso Shot

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$6.00

White Mocha

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Specialty Bar

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Chai Latte

$5.50

Tea

$3.25

Matcha Lemonade

$4.25

Butterfly Tea

$4.00

Tea

$3.25

Classic Drinks

Water

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Tea

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.50

Soda Can

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
