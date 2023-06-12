Main picView gallery

Wokman 305 E Rundberg Ln Suite 101

No reviews yet

301 E Rundberg Ln

Austin, TX 78753

Vietnamese

Pho

Beef Tenderloin Pho

Beef Tenderloin Pho

$14.00

Tenderloin and Meatball Pho

$14.00

Tenderloin and Brisket Pho

$14.00

Flat Noodles

Tenderloin Flat Noodles

Tenderloin Flat Noodles

$14.00

Chicken Flat Noodles

$12.00

Tofu Flat Noodles

$12.00

Japanese

Classic Rolls

California Roll

California Roll

$7.00
Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$12.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00
Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00
Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.00
Alaska Roll

Alaska Roll

$14.00
Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$14.00
Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$14.00
Vegetable Tempura Roll

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$10.00

Wokman Roll

$18.00

Fried Rolls

Crunchy California Roll

$12.00

Monster Roll

$12.00

Ocean Roll

$14.00

911 Roll

$14.00

Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$10.00
Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$10.00
Escolar Nigiri

Escolar Nigiri

$10.00
Yellowtail Nigiri

Yellowtail Nigiri

$10.00
Eel Nigiri

Eel Nigiri

$11.00

Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$20.00
Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$20.00
Escolar Sashimi

Escolar Sashimi

$20.00
Yellowtail Sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

$20.00

Chinese

Appetizer

egg roll

egg roll

$1.50
chili wonton

chili wonton

$9.00
pork pan-fried dumplings

pork pan-fried dumplings

$11.00
Shrimp Chips

Shrimp Chips

$2.00
Chicken Wing

Chicken Wing

$10.00

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00
Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

Steak Fried Rice

$16.00

Combo Fried Rice

$16.00

Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein

$12.00

Shrimp Lo Mein

$14.00

Steak Lo Mein

$16.00

Combo Lo Mein

$16.00

Entree

Sesame Chicken

$12.00Out of stock
Pork Katsu Curry

Pork Katsu Curry

$14.00

Chicken Nugget

$12.00Out of stock
Salt & Pepper Chicken Leg

Salt & Pepper Chicken Leg

$12.00

Mixed Vegetable with Curry Sauce

$12.00
Lu Rou Fan

Lu Rou Fan

$12.00
Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$14.00Out of stock
Beef with Mixed Veggies

Beef with Mixed Veggies

$14.00

Bento Box

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.00

Teriyaki Steak

$18.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$18.00

Sides

White Rice

$2.00

Marinated Egg

$2.00

Pickle Veggie

$4.00

Drinks

Fizzy

Bottled Soda

$3.50

Canned Soda

$3.00

Tea

Iced tea

$3.00

Boba Tea

$6.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
reliable cheap healthy Chinese food

Location

301 E Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78753

Directions

Main pic

