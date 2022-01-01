Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Chinese

Wok N Talk Brighton Brighton

review star

No reviews yet

525 WASHINGTON STREET

Brighton, MA 02135

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$3.25+

Crispy SesameHoney Walnut

$6.95+
Crab Ragoon

Crab Ragoon

$3.95+

Scallion Pancake

$3.55+

Edamame

$3.95+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50+

French Fries

$3.25+

Vegetable Gyoza

$4.65+

Chicken Gyoza

$4.65+

Chicken Fingers

$5.95+

Crispy Chicken

$5.95+

Chicken Teriyaki Satay

$6.95+

Beef Teriyaki Satay

$8.95+

Wontons

$3.95+

Fried Calamari

$5.95+

Boneless Spareribs

Shumai Pork

$4.95+

Shumai Shrimp

$4.95+

Crispy Shrimp

$6.95+

Coconut Shrimp

$6.95+

Tempura Shrimp

$8.95+

Wok nuggets

$3.25+

Pork Gyoza

$4.65+

Juicy Dumpling 6

$8.25

Juicy Dumpling 12

$15.95

Appetizer Box

Kids Happy Box

$8.25

Patriot's Box

$9.95

Shrimp Lovers

$13.95

Pu Pu Platter

Pu Pu Platter for 1

$12.95

Pu Pu Platter for 2

$22.95

Pu Pu Platter for 3

$36.95

Extra Person

$11.95

Wings Lover Creation

Wings 5 pcs

$5.95

Wings 10 pcs

$9.95

Wings 15 pcs

$13.95

Wings 20 pcs

$17.95

Soups

Miso Soup

$2.95

Hot and Sour Soup

$2.95+

Wonton Soup

$4.25+

Tom Yum Soup

Chicken dumping Soup

$4.65

egg drop soup

$2.95

Chinatown Specialties

Garlic Stir Fry Max Vegetables

$7.95+

Garlic Chinese Broccoli

$7.95+

Garlic You Cai

$7.95+

Garlic Bok Choy

$7.95+

Garlic Pea Pod

$8.95+

Garlic String Bean

$7.95+

Garlic Seasonal Vegetables

$9.95+

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$8.95+

Eggplant with Basil Leaves

$8.95+

Lobster - Ginger Scallion

$16.95+

Lobster - Salted n Peper

$16.95+

Lobster - Cantonese

$17.95+

Lobster - Street Vendor

$17.95+

Garlic Pork Ribs

$13.95+

Salt & Pepper

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$13.95+

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$13.95+

Salt & Pepper Pork Chop

$13.95+

Salt & Pepper Wings

$13.95+

Salt & Pepper Pork Ribs

$13.95+

Salt & Pepper Fish Fillet

$13.95+

Curry Dishes

Red Curry

$9.95+

Yellow Curry

$9.95+

Mango Curry

$9.95+

Massaman Curry

$9.95+

Chef Specialties

General Gau's

$12.95+

Sesame

$12.95+

Lemon

$12.95+

Sweet & Sour Pork Chop

$12.95+

Thai Sweet & Chili Shrimp (Add $1.00)

$13.95+

Honey Walnut Shrimp (Add $1.00)

$13.95+

Peking Pork Ribs

$12.95+

Three Cap Chicken

$12.95

Stir Fry Station

Orange (Add 1.00)

$9.95+

Teriyaki

$8.95+

Broccoli

$8.95+

Sweet and Sour (Add $1.00)

$9.95+

Mongolian

$8.95+

Cashew

$8.95+

Firecracker Teriyaki

$8.95+

Black Pepper

$8.95+

Sweet and Fired (Add $1.00)

$9.95+

Country Style Basil

$8.95+

Ginger Black Bean

$8.95+

Teppanyaki Chicken

$8.95+

Korean Spicy

$8.95+

Shacha

$8.95+

Thai Curry

$8.95+

Black Bean

$8.95+

Spicy Teppanyaki Chicken

$8.95+

X.O. Sauce

$8.95+

Mix vegetables

$8.95+

Szechuan Station

Kong Pao

$8.95+

Ma Po Tofu

$8.95+

Spicy Dry Chicken

$8.95+

Three Spicy Pepper Chicken

$8.95+

Szechuan Boiled Fish Fillet (Add $1.00)

$9.95+

Double Cooked Pork Belly (Add $1.00)

$9.95+

Dim Sum

Steamed Pork Buns

$4.95+

Red Bean Buns

$4.95+

Sesame Buns

$4.95+

Custard Buns

$4.95+

Taro Buns

$4.95+

Shumai Shrimp

$4.95+

Shumai Pork & Shrimp

$4.95+

Har Gow

$4.95+

Peking Ravioli/Potsticker

$6.95+

Noodles

Wok's Pad Thai

$8.95+

Basil Pad Thai

$8.95+

Country Style Pad Thai

$8.95+

Tom Yum Pad Thai

$8.95+

Curry Pad Thai

$8.95+

Crispy Pad Thai

$8.95+

Wok's Lo Mein

$8.95+

Ginger/Black Bean Lo Mein

$8.95+

X.O. Sauce Lo Mein

$8.95+

Chilli Sauce Lo Mein

$8.95+

Drunken Noodle

$8.95+

Pad Sew Noodle

$8.95+

Chow Fun

$8.95+

Singapore Noodle

$8.95+

WnT Rice Noodle

$8.95+

Teppanyaki Noodle

$8.95+

Firecracker Teppanyaki Ndle

$8.95+

Teriyaki Udon

$8.95+

Spicy Teriyaki Udon

$8.95+

Shacha Udon

$8.95+

Yaki Udon

$8.95+

Basil Udon

$8.95+

Fried Rice

Wok's Fried Rice

$8.95+

X.O Sauce Fried Rice

$8.95+

Pineapple Fried Rice

$8.95+

Basil Fried Rice

$8.95+

Curry Fried Rice

$8.95+

Chili Fried Rice

$8.95+

Mango Fried Rice

$8.95+

Yangzhou Fried Rice

$8.95+

Salted Fish Fried Rice

$9.95+

Egg Fried Rice

$6.00

Healthy & Diet Special

Chicken and Mixed Vegetables

$8.95+

Beef and Mixed Vegetables

$9.95+

Shrimp and Mixed Vegetables

$9.95+

Pork and Mixed Vegetables

$9.95+

Tofu and Mixed Vegetables

$8.95+

Crispy Chicken and Mixed Vegetables

$9.95+

Mixed Vegetables Only

$8.95+

Appetizer Combinations (AC)

Chicken Wings & Boneless Spareribs

$14.95

Chicken Wings & Crab Ragoons

$13.95

Chicken Wings & Chicken Fingers

$13.95

Chicken Wings & Spring Rolls

$13.95

Chicken Wings & Crispy Chicken

$14.95

Chicken Wings & Chicken Satay

$14.95

Chicken Wings & Beef Satay

$14.95

Boneless Spareribs & Crab Ragoons

$13.95

Boneless Spareribs & Chicken Fingers

$13.95

Boneless Spareribs & Spring Rolls

$13.95

Boneless Spareribs & Crispy Chicken

$14.95

Boneless Spareribs & Chicken Satay

$14.95

Boneless Spareribs & Beef Satay

$14.95

Crab Ragoons & Spring Rolls

$12.95

Crab Ragoons & Chicken Fingers

$12.95

Crab Ragoons & Chicken Satay

$13.95

Crab Ragoons & Beef Satay

$14.95

Chicken Fingers & Chicken Satay

$13.95

Lobster Sauce Combination

$13.95

2wing 2Finger 2 Beef satay

$13.95

Entrees & Appetizer Combinations (EC)

Orange Combination(Add $1.00)

$13.45+

Sesame Combination(Add $1.00)

$13.45+

General Gao Combination(Add $1.00)

$13.45+

Sweet & Sour Combination(Add $1.00)

$13.45+

Dry Spicy Pepper Chicken Combination

$12.45+

Three Spicy Pepper Chicken Combination

$12.45+

Broccoli Combination

$12.45+

Kong Pao Combination

$12.45+

Teriyaki Combination

$12.45+

Thai Curry Combination

$12.45+

Country Style Basil Combination

$12.45+

Mongolian Combination

$12.45+

Shacha Combination

$12.45+

Ginger Black Bean Combination

$12.45+

Cashew Combination

$12.45+

Black Pepper Combination

$12.45+

Ma Po Tofu Combination

$12.45+

Wok's Fried Rice Combination

$12.45+

Lo Mein Combination

$12.45+

Drucken Noodle Combination

$12.45+

Rice Bowl

Teppanyaki Chicken Rice Bowl

$7.95

Firecracker Teppanyaki Chicken Rice Bowl

$7.95

Teriyaki Tofu Rice Bowl

$7.95

Orange Chicken Rice Bowl

$7.95

Orange Tofu Rice Bowl

$7.95

Kong Pao Chicken Rice Bowl

$7.95

Spicy Dry Chicken Rice Bowl

$7.95

BBQ Pork Rice Bowl

$8.95

Lobster Sauce

Lobster Sauce

$6.50

Side

White Rice

$2.50+

Fried Rice

$2.50+

Brown Rice

$2.50+

Side Vegetables

$5.95+

Sunny Egg

$1.45

Peanut Sauce

$0.90

Orange Sauce

$1.75

Spicy Orange Sauce

$1.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.75

Spicy Teriyaki Sauce

$1.75

Sweet And Sour Sauce

$0.99

Ketchup-Free

Mustard-Free

Duck Sauce-Free

Soy Sauce-Free

Chopsticks-Free

10 Pc Soy Sauce

$1.00

10 Pc Duck Suce

$1.00

2 Sweet N Sour Sauce

$1.00

No Utensil

Fruit

Banana

$1.00

Avocado

$3.00

Mango

$2.50

Pineapple

$5.00

MilkTeas,Smoothies,Slushes

Thai Milk Tea

$3.25+

Taro Milk Tea

$3.25+

Black Milk Tea

$3.25+

Vanilla Milk Tea

$3.25+

Almond Milk Tea

$3.25+

Coconut Milk Tea

$3.25+

Green Milk Tea

$3.25+

Honey Dew Milk Tea

$3.25+

Chocolate Milk Tea

$3.25+

Cappuccino Milk Tea

$3.25+

Chai Milk Tea

$3.25+

Mango Slush

$3.95+

Mango/Avocado Slush

$4.95+

Mango/Banana Slush

$4.95+

Mango/Peach Slush

$4.95+

Almond Slush

$3.95+

Strawberry Slush

$3.95+

Strawberry/Banana Slush

$4.95+

Strawberry/Kiwi Slush

$4.95+

Strawberry/Mango Slush

$4.95+

Passion Fruit Slush

$3.95+

Avocado Slush

$3.95+

Avocado/Blueberry Slush

$4.95+

Avocado/Green Apple Slush

$4.95+

Avocado/Pineapple Slush

$4.95+

Peach Slush

$3.95+

Banana Slush

$3.95+

Banana/Chocolate Slush

$4.95+

Banana/Vanilla Slush

$4.95+

Lemon Slush

$3.95+

Pineapple Slush

$3.95+

Blueberry Slush

$3.95+

Blueberry/Mango/Banana Slush

$4.95+

Blueberry/Pineapple/Banana Slush

$4.95+

Blueberry/Strawberry/Banana Slush

$4.95+

Taro Slush

$3.95+

Honeydew Slush

$3.95+

Green Apple Slush

$3.95+

Green Tea Slush

$3.95+

Lychee Slush

$3.95+

Thai Slush

$3.95+

Oreo Slush

$3.95+

Coconut Slush

$3.95+

Papaya Slush

$3.95+

Peanut Butter/Banana Slush

$4.95+

Peanut Butter/Chocolate Slush

$4.95+

Pina Colada Slush

$3.95+

Vanilla Slush

$3.95+

Black Tea Slush

$3.95+

Cappuccino Slush

$3.95+

Chai Slush

$3.95+

Kiwi Slush

$3.95+

Mango Smoothie

$3.95+

Mango/Avocado Smoothie

$4.95+

Mango/Banana Smoothie

$4.95+

Mango/Peach Smoothie

$4.95+

Almond Smoothie

$3.95+

Strawberry Smoothie

$3.95+

Strawberry/Banana Smoothie

$4.95+

Strawberry/Kiwi Smoothie

$4.95+

Strawberry/Mango Smoothie

$4.95+

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$3.95+

Avocado Smoothie

$3.95+

Avocado/Blueberry Smoothie

$4.95+

Avocado/Green Apple Smoothie

$4.95+

Avocado/Pineapple Smoothie

$4.95+

Peach Smoothie

$3.95+

Banana Smoothie

$3.95+

Banana/Chocolate Smoothie

$4.95+

Banana/Vanilla Smoothie

$4.95+

Lemon Smoothie

$3.95+

Pineapple Smoothie

$3.95+

Blueberry Smoothie

$3.95+

Blueberry/Mango/Banana Smoothie

$4.95+

Blueberry/Pineapple/Banana Smoothie

$4.95+

Blueberry/Strawberry/Banana Smoothie

$4.95+

Taro Smoothie

$3.95+

Honeydew Smoothie

$3.95+

Green Apple Smoothie

$3.95+

Green Tea Smoothie

$3.95+

Lychee Smoothie

$3.95+

Thai Smoothie

$3.95+

Oreo Smoothie

$3.95+

Coconut Smoothie

$3.95+

Papaya Smoothie

$3.95+

Peanut Butter/Banana Smoothie

$4.95+

Peanut Butter/Chocolate Smoothie

$4.95+

Pina Colada Smoothie

$3.95+

Vanilla Smoothie

$3.95+

Black Tea Smoothie

$3.95+

Cappuccino Smoothie

$3.95+

Chai Smoothie

$3.95+

Kiwi Smoothie

$3.95+

Chocolate Smoothie

$3.95+

Green Apple Fruit Tea - Green

$3.25+

Honey Fruit Tea - Green

$3.25+

Kiwi Fruit Tea - Green

$3.25+

Lemon Fruit Tea - Green

$3.25+

Litchi Fruit Tea - Green

$3.25+

Mango Fruit Tea - Green

$3.25+

Papaya Fruit Tea - Green

$3.25+

Passion Fruit Tea - Green

$3.25+

Peach Fruit Tea - Green

$3.25+

Pineapple Fruit Tea - Green

$3.25+

Strawberry Fruit Tea - Green

$3.25+

Honey Green Tea

$3.25+

Fresh Coconut Juice

$3.25+

Green Apple Fruit Tea - Black

$3.25+

Honey Fruit Tea - Black

$3.25+

Kiwi Fruit Tea - Black

$3.25+

Lemon Fruit Tea - Black

$3.25+

Litchi Fruit Tea - Black

$3.25+

Mango Fruit Tea - Black

$3.25+

Papaya Fruit Tea - Black

$3.25+

Passion Fruit Tea - Black

$3.25+

Peach Fruit Tea - Black

$3.25+

Pineapple Fruit Tea - Black

$3.25+

Strawberry Fruit Tea - Black

$3.25+

Honey Black Tea

$3.25+

Other Beverages

Can Soda

$1.35+

Bottle Soda

$1.95+

2 Liter Bottle Soda

$3.25+

Bottle Water

$1.65

Hot Tea

$1.95+

Sparkling Water

$1.95

San Pellegrino Juice

$1.95

Coconut water

$2.25

Izze Bottle

$1.95

Izze Can

$1.50

Smart Sparking

$2.25

Others

Gatorade

$1.95

Red Bull

$2.95

Chrysanthemum Tea

$1.75

Yeo's Soy Milk

$1.75

Lemon Tea\Lemonade

$2.50

Cake

Cheesecake Factory Original Cheesecake

$5.55

Tiramisu Cake

$5.95

Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.25

Chocolate Lava Divine Cake

$5.95

Red Velvet Cake

$6.25

GreenTea Roll Cake

$1.95

Vanilla Roll Cake

$1.95

Strawberry Mochi

$2.65

Mochi Ice Cream

Green Tea Mochi Ice Cream

$1.50

Mango Mochi Ice Cream

$1.50

Red Bean Mochi Ice Cream

$1.50

Vanilla Mochi Ice Cream

$1.50

Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream

$1.50

Snacks

Pocky

$5.99

Oreo

$1.35

Ginger Candy

$2.65

Potato Chips

$1.75

HuangFeiHong Spicy Peanut

$3.25

Shrimp Crackers

$2.65

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Yan Chocolate Cream Stick

$2.55

Yan Strawberry Cream Stick

$2.55

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We are an Asian open kitchen where everything is fresh and made to order right before your eyes. At Wok n’ Talk, we serve delicious, healthy food. We use no MSG and cook with 100% vegetable oil.

Location

525 WASHINGTON STREET, Brighton, MA 02135

Directions

Gallery
Wok N Talk Brighton image
Wok N Talk Brighton image

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Pecan Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
296 washington st Brighton, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
OliToki - Fast | Fusion
orange starNo Reviews
76 Brighton Ave. Allston, MA 02134
View restaurantnext
HEARTY TERIYAKI
orange starNo Reviews
67 Crafts Street Newton, MA 02458
View restaurantnext
Dumpling Daughter - Brookline
orange star4.5 • 634
1309 Beacon St Brookline, MA 02446
View restaurantnext
Wusong Road
orange starNo Reviews
112 Mount Auburn Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Mei Mei
orange star4.2 • 1,003
506 Park Drive Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brighton

Cafe Landwer - Cleveland Circle
orange star4.7 • 1,405
383 Chestnut Hill Ave Boston, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
Tasca Tapas Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 903
1612 Commonwealth Ave Brighton, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
The Scoop N Scootery Brighton
orange star4.8 • 794
360 Washington St Brighton, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
Article 24
orange star4.5 • 551
458 Western Ave Brighton, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
Brighton Bodega
orange star4.5 • 282
328 Washington St Brighton, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
Achilito’s Taqueria Brighton
orange star4.5 • 192
160 Chestnut Hill ave Brighton, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brighton
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Newtonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Newton Center
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston