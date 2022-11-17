  • Home
  • /
  • Wokou Ramen & Yakitori - Carmel Valley
Wokou Ramen & Yakitori imageView gallery

Wokou Ramen & Yakitori Carmel Valley

review star

No reviews yet

5965 Village Way Ste E108

San Diego, CA 92130-2427

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Silk Road

To Share

Gyoza

$8.00

Chili Crunch, Ponzu, Cilantro

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Yuzu Aioli, Togarashi, Lemon

3 Crispy Rice Cakes

$12.00

Salmon, Tuna, Kanikama, Sesame Oil, Chives, Pickled Jalapeno, Spicy Aioli

Tuna Tataki

$14.00Out of stock

Fresno Peppers, Cilantro, Garlic Chips, Raspberry Ponzu

Crispy Wings

$12.00

Spicy Honey, General Tso, Chili-Garlic

Miso Soup

$6.00

Tofu, Scallion, Furikake

Edamame Hummus

$9.00

Furikake, Togarashi, Chili Oil, Tapioca Chips

Tokyo Tots

$6.00+

Parmesan, Togarashi, Nori

Vegetables

Edamame

$7.00

Gluten Free Soy, Sesame Oil, Togarashi

Shishitos

$7.00

Tamari, Garlic Chips, Sesame Oil, Togarashi

Green Beans

$9.00

Black Sesame Vinaigrette, Garlic, Sesame Oil

Aki Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Mizuna, Kale, Granny Smith Apple, Persimmon, Pomegranate, Orange-Miso Vinaigrette

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Bacon, Bonito Flakes, Lemon, Chili Crunch, Yuzu Aioli

Steamed Buns

Carnitas Bao Bun

$5.00Out of stock

Saigon Crumble, Pickled Jalapeño

Karaage Chicken Bao Bun

$5.00

Spicy Kewpie Mayo, Slaw

Soft Shell Crab Bao

$7.00

Pickled Carrots, Daikon Radish, Chili Sauce

Pork Belly Bao

$5.00

Hoisin, Sesame Cucumbers, Scallions, Cilantro

Braised Mushroom Bao Bun

$5.00

Dark Soy Braised, Tempura Bites, Scallion

Ramen

Pork Belly Chasu

$15.00

Wokou Shoyu Broth, Menma, Kikurage, Ramen Egg, Green Onion, Nori

Black Garlic

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Broth, Black Garlic, Chicken Katsu, Spinach, Ramen Egg, Green Onion

Vegan Spicy Miso

$15.00

Fried Tofu, Corn, Nori, Enoki Mushroom, Spinach, Green Onion

Spicy Carnitas

$16.00Out of stock

Spicy Shoyu Broth, Corn, Gren Onion, Kaiware, Ramen Egg, Nori, Lime

Tantanman

$16.00Out of stock

Grond Pork, Spicy Sesame Broth, Kikurage, Corn, Green Onion, Ramen Egg

Wokou Classics

Wokou Fried Rice

$15.00

Choice of Beef, Chicken, or Tofu Bacon, Fried Egg, Vegetables, Furikake, Lime

Drunken Noodles

$16.00

Udon Noodles, Chicken, Bacon, Beef, Spring Vegetables, Mixed Soy Sauce, Furikake, Lime

Dan Dan Noodles

$16.00Out of stock

Spicy Pork, Thick Noodles, Spicy Sesame Sauce, Chinese Bok Choy, Peanuts

Entrees

Salmon Entree

$29.00Out of stock

Yuzu-Ikura Broth, Gailan, Water Chestnut, Sesame Seeds, Furikake Rice

Sesame Seared Tuna

$24.00Out of stock

Roasted Shitake, Wasabi Aioli, Shishito Peppers, Wakame Rice

Shrimp and Pork Okonomiyaki

$19.00

Shrimp, Bacon, Cabbage, Okonomiyai Sauce, Kewpie Mayo, Bonito Flakes, Scallion, Nori

Togarashi Beef Skirt Steak

$27.00Out of stock

Long Beans, Gailan, Okinawa Potato

Duck Donabe Pot

$28.00Out of stock

Cured Duck Breast, Pircini Rice, Daikon Radish, Soy Broth

Pork Belly Donabe Pot

$24.00

Shoyu Broth, Rice, Enoki Mushrooms, Umeboshi, Nori

Sides

White Rice

$3.00

Broth

$3.00

Tapioca Puffs

$3.00

Chasu

$4.00

Chicken Katsu

$4.00Out of stock

Spicy Paste

$1.00

Plain Bao

$2.50

Desserts

Mochi Trio

$10.00

Matcha Namelaka

$10.00

Mochiko Butter Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Ramen

$9.00

Kids Chicken Katsu

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Shrimp Tempura

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Bao Bun

$5.00

Kids California roll

$7.00

Avocado Sushi Roll

$7.00

Cocktails

The Silk Road

$14.00

Suntory Toki Japanese Whiskey | Chinese Five Spice | Angostura Bitters | Orange

Carry the Torch

$13.00

Rittenhouse Rye | Suntory Toki | Xila Carmelized Pineapple Liqueur | Angostura | Torched Cinnamon

Be Merry, Drink Sherry!

$14.00

Legent Japanese Blended Bourbon | Oloroso Sherry | Demerara | Chocolate Bitters - Served With A Side Of Candied Walnuts

The Tokyo Manhattan

$14.00

Iwai 45 Japanese Whiskey | Alberta Premium Rye - "Whiskey Bible's 2021 No. 1 Pick" | Carpano Antica Vermouth | Angostura and Orange Bitters

Paper Crane

$13.00Out of stock

Legent "Japanese Blended" Bourbon | Aperol | Amaro | Nonino | Lemon | Orange | Origami

Wind And Fire

$13.00Out of stock

Bruxo X Mezcal or El Tesoro Blanco | Sparkling Blood Orange | Lime | Agave | Torched Cinnamon Stick

Pearl Of Okinawa

$14.00Out of stock

Choose: Uncle Ed's Vodka or Roku Gin | St Germain | Cucumber | Mint | Lime | St Germain Foam

A Lovely Bubbly

$13.00Out of stock

Haku Vodka | Giffards Abricot Du Roussillon | Sage-Thyme Honey | Lemon | Champagne Float

Draft Beer

Sapporo

$7.50

Resident - Perky Blonde

$7.50

Resident - Chasing Citra

$8.00

Resident - Urbanite

$8.00

394

$8.00

Stone - Delicious Dont Sell

$8.00Out of stock

Buena Lager

$8.00

Mother Earth - Cali Creamin (Nitro)

$8.00

Second Chance Hazy

$8.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$8.00

Eppig 10:45 to Denver

$8.00

Eppig Festbier

$8.00

Pupil

$8.00

Wines/Sake

Chard

Rose

Out of stock

Reisling

Cavu

$10.00Out of stock

Ozeki Nigori

Dassai Junmai Daiginjo

Hakutsuru Junmai Ginjo

House Infused Sake

Out of stock

Sake Bomb!

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Bar- Coke

$2.00

Bar- Diet Coke

$2.00

Bar- Sprite

$2.00

Bar- Ginger Ale

$2.00

Bar- Cranberry

$2.00

Bar- Soda Water

Apple Juice

$3.75

Mexican Coke

$3.75Out of stock

Mexican Sprite

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Organic Iced Tea

$3.50

Calpico Soda

$3.75

S. Pellegrino

$5.00

Strawberry Ramune

$3.75

Original Ramune

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.75

Blood Orange Pelle

$3.75

Topo Chico

$3.75

House Rolls

Cali Basic

$9.00

Kanikama, cucumber, avocado, rice, nori, sesame seeds.

Spicy Tuna Basic

$9.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seeds

Salmon Avocado Basic

$12.00Out of stock

salmon, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds

Philly Basic

$12.00Out of stock

salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Basic (shrimp)

$11.00Out of stock

kanikama, shrimp tempura, cucumber, sesame seeds

Eel Basic

$12.00

eel, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Rainbow Basic

$16.00

kanikama, cucumber, avocado, 4 fish, sesame seeds

Dragon Basic

$17.00

kanikama, cucumber, eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Caterpillar Basic

$14.00

kanikama, cucumber, avocado, eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Crunchy Basic ( 2 Shrimp)

$15.00Out of stock

kanikama, cucumber, tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes, green onion

Soft Shell Crab Sushi Roll

$13.00

tempura-fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, pickled carrot, radish sprouts, jicama

Hand Rolls

Cali Hand

$6.00

kanikama, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds

Veggie Hand (asparagus)

$8.00

tempura-fried asparagus, pickled carrot, avocado, cucumber, radish sprouts

Spicy Tuna Hand

$6.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Hand

$8.00Out of stock

kanikama, cucumber, shrimp tempura, sesame seeds

Eel Hand

$9.00

avocado, cucumber, eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Salmon Avo Hand

$9.00Out of stock

salmon, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds

Negihama Hand

$9.00Out of stock

hamachi, green onion, cucumber, ponzu, sesame seeds

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$9.00Out of stock

salmon skin, salmon, cucumber, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Soft Shell Hand Roll

$9.00

tempura-fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, radish sprouts, pickled carrot, jicama

Philly Hand Rool

$9.00Out of stock

Specialty Rolls

Gaijin Roll (shrimp)

$17.00Out of stock

kanikama, avocado, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, green onion

Oishii Roll (green onion)

$17.00Out of stock

spicy kanikama, avocado, tempura-fried green onion, salmon, orange miso sauce, black sea salt, green onion

Karai Roll (asparagus)

$17.00Out of stock

spicy kanikama, avocado, tempura asparagus, seared hamachi, pineapple jalapeno sauce, togarashi, jalapeno

Usagi Roll (asparagus)

$12.00

tempura asparagus, avocado, cucumber, radish sprouts, pickled carrot

Tombo Roll

$17.00Out of stock

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, togarashi-seared albacore, ponzu, green onion, sesame seeds

Kyuri-Fu (Protein)

$18.00Out of stock

cucumber-wrapped, spicy tuna, kanikama, salmon, hamachi, avocado

Spam Masubi (spam)

$7.00

spam, avocado, eel sauce, togarashi, green onion

Southern California Roll

$15.00

spicy kanikama, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, togarashi, jalapeno, tempura fried

Yasai Roll

$15.00Out of stock

tempura-fried avocado, cucumber, radish sprouts, jicama, roasted portobello mushroom, thai basil oil, micro cilantro, sesame seeds

Warrior Roll

$18.00Out of stock

spicy kanikama, avocado, shrimp tempura, seared salmon, curry aioli, green onion, sesame seeds

Lotus Roll

$18.00Out of stock

spicy tuna, avocado, pickled mango, jicama, shiso, tuna, wasabi aioli, black tobiko, lotus root chips

Aki Roll

$18.00Out of stock

kanikama, tempura-fried squash, pickled apple, seared salmon, maple-soy gastrique, spicy cashews

Ensenada Roll

$18.00Out of stock

spicy tuna, avocado, tempura-fried shishitos, seared hamachi, torched lemon, white soy, citrus salt, micro cilantro

Nigiri 2pc

Salmon Nigiri

$7.00Out of stock

2 slices of Salmon over rice with green onion

Hamachi Nigiri

$6.00

2 slices of hamachi over rice with green onion

Tuna Nigiri

$6.00Out of stock

2 slices of tuna over rice with green onion

Albacore Nigiri

$6.00Out of stock

2 slices of albacore seared with togarashi over rice with green onion and ponzu

Eel Nigiri

$7.00

2 slices of eel over rice with eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Octopus Nigiri

$7.00Out of stock

2 slices of octopus over rice with citrus salt

Sashimi 5pc

Salmon Sashimi

$12.00Out of stock

5 pieces of fish

Hamachi Sashimi

$11.00Out of stock

5 pieces of fish

Tuna Sashimi

$11.00Out of stock

5 pieces of fish

Octopus Sashimi

$12.00Out of stock

5 pieces of fish

Albacore Sashimi

$11.00Out of stock

5 pieces of fish seared with togarashi

Hoso Maki 6pc

Cucumber Hoso

$5.00

Inside cucumber, cut into 6 pieces with seaweed on the outside

Avocado Hoso

$5.00

Inside avocado, cut into 6 pieces seaweed on the outside

Tuna Hoso

$7.00Out of stock

Inside Tuna Sashimi, cut into 6 pieces seaweed outside

To Share

Gyoza

$8.00

Chili Crunch, Ponzu, Cilantro

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Yuzu Aioli, Togarashi, Lemon

3 Crispy Rice Cakes

$12.00

Salmon, Tuna, Kanikama, Sesame Oil, Chives, Pickled Jalapeno, Spicy Aioli

Tuna Tataki

$14.00Out of stock

Fresno Peppers, Cilantro, Garlic Chips, Raspberry Ponzu

Crispy Wings

$12.00

Spicy Honey, General Tso, Chili-Garlic

Edamame Hummus

$9.00

Furikake, Togarashi, Chili Oil, Tapioca Chips

Tokyo Tots

$6.00+

Parmesan, Togarashi, Nori

Miso Soup

$6.00

Tofu, Scallion, Furikake

Vegetables

Edamame

$7.00

Gluten Free Soy, Sesame Oil, Togarashi

Shishitos

$7.00

Tamari, Garlic Chips, Sesame Oil, Togarashi

Green Beans

$9.00

Black Sesame Vinaigrette, Garlic, Sesame Oil

Aki Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Mizuna, Kale, Granny Smith Apple, Persimmon, Pomegranate, Orange-Miso Vinaigrette

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Bacon, Bonito Flakes, Lemon, Chili Crunch, Yuzu Aioli

Baos

Braised Mushroom Bao Bun

$5.00

Dark Soy Braised, Tempura Bites, Scallion

Carnitas Bao Bun

$5.00Out of stock

Saigon Crumble, Pickled Jalapeño

Karaage Chicken Bao Bun

$5.00

Spicy Kewpie Mayo, Slaw

Soft Shell Crab Bao

$7.00

Pickled Carrots, Daikon Radish, Chili Sauce

Pork Belly Bao

$5.00

Hoisin, Sesame Cucumbers, Scallions, Cilantro

Ramen

Tantanman

$16.00Out of stock

Grond Pork, Spicy Sesame Broth, Kikurage, Corn, Green Onion, Ramen Egg

Pork Belly Chasu

$15.00

Wokou Shoyu Broth, Menma, Kikurage, Ramen Egg, Green Onion, Nori

Black Garlic

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Broth, Black Garlic, Chicken Katsu, Spinach, Ramen Egg, Green Onion

Vegan Spicy Miso

$15.00

Fried Tofu, Corn, Nori, Enoki Mushroom, Spinach, Green Onion

Spicy Carnitas

$16.00Out of stock

Spicy Shoyu Broth, Corn, Gren Onion, Kaiware, Ramen Egg, Nori, Lime

Entrees

Duck Donabe Pot

$28.00Out of stock

Cured Duck Breast, Pircini Rice, Daikon Radish, Soy Broth

Pork Belly Donabe Pot

$24.00

Shoyu Broth, Rice, Enoki Mushrooms, Umeboshi, Nori

Salmon Entree

$29.00Out of stock

Yuzu-Ikura Broth, Gailan, Water Chestnut, Sesame Seeds, Furikake Rice

Sesame Seared Tuna

$24.00Out of stock

Roasted Shitake, Wasabi Aioli, Shishito Peppers, Wakame Rice

Shrimp and Pork Okonomiyaki

$19.00

Shrimp, Bacon, Cabbage, Okonomiyai Sauce, Kewpie Mayo, Bonito Flakes, Scallion, Nori

Togarashi Beef Skirt Steak

$27.00Out of stock

Long Beans, Gailan, Okinawa Potato

Wokou Classics

Wokou Fried Rice

$15.00

Choice of Beef, Chicken, or Tofu Bacon, Fried Egg, Vegetables, Furikake, Lime

Drunken Noodles

$16.00

Udon Noodles, Chicken, Bacon, Beef, Spring Vegetables, Mixed Soy Sauce, Furikake, Lime

Dan Dan Noodles

$16.00Out of stock

Spicy Pork, Thick Noodles, Spicy Sesame Sauce, Chinese Bok Choy, Peanuts

Sides

White Rice

$3.00

Broth

$3.00

Tapioca Puffs

$3.00

Chasu

$4.00

Chicken Katsu

$4.00Out of stock

Spicy Paste

$1.00

Plain Bao

$2.50

Desserts

Mochi Trio

$10.00

Cocktails

The Silk Road

$14.00

Suntory Toki Japanese Whiskey | Chinese Five Spice | Angostura Bitters | Orange

Carry the Torch

$13.00

Rittenhouse Rye | Suntory Toki | Xila Carmelized Pineapple Liqueur | Angostura | Torched Cinnamon

Be Merry, Drink Sherry!

$14.00

Legent Japanese Blended Bourbon | Oloroso Sherry | Demerara | Chocolate Bitters - Served With A Side Of Candied Walnuts

The Tokyo Manhattan

$14.00

Iwai 45 Japanese Whiskey | Alberta Premium Rye - "Whiskey Bible's 2021 No. 1 Pick" | Carpano Antica Vermouth | Angostura and Orange Bitters

Paper Crane

$13.00Out of stock

Legent "Japanese Blended" Bourbon | Aperol | Amaro | Nonino | Lemon | Orange | Origami

Wind And Fire

$13.00Out of stock

Bruxo X Mezcal or El Tesoro Blanco | Sparkling Blood Orange | Lime | Agave | Torched Cinnamon Stick

Pearl Of Okinawa

$14.00Out of stock

Choose: Uncle Ed's Vodka or Roku Gin | St Germain | Cucumber | Mint | Lime | St Germain Foam

A Lovely Bubbly

$13.00Out of stock

Haku Vodka | Giffards Abricot Du Roussillon | Sage-Thyme Honey | Lemon | Champagne Float

Draft Beer

Sapporo

$7.50

Harland Japanese Lager

$8.00Out of stock

Resident - Perky Blonde

$7.50

Resident - Chasing Citra

$8.00

Resident - Urbanite

$8.00

394

$8.00

Boochcraft Orange Pom

$8.00Out of stock

Modern Times - Space Ways

$8.00Out of stock

Stone - Delicious Dont Sell

$8.00Out of stock

Buena Lager

$8.00

Oktoberfest

$5.00

Mother Earth - Cali Creamin (Nitro)

$8.00

Sake Bomb

$7.00

Wines/Sake

Sparkling Cava Glass

$10.00

Sparkling Cava Bottle

$36.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$12.00

Pino Grigio Bottle

$44.00

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$44.00

Chardonnay Glass

$14.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$52.00

Rosé Glass

$13.00

Rosé Bottle

$48.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$13.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$48.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$15.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$56.00

Malbec Glass

$14.00

Malbec Bottle

$52.00

Red Blend Glass

$15.00

Red Blend Bottle

$56.00

Strawberry House Infused Sake

$10.00

Blood Orange House Infused Sake

$10.00

Seasonal Flavor House Infused Sake

$10.00

Ozeki Glass

$6.00

Ozeki Carafe

$12.00

Ozeki Bottle

$26.00

Dassai Glass

$11.00

Dassai Carafe

$22.00

Dassai Bottle

$50.00

Hakutsuru Superior Glass

$12.00

Hakutsuru Superior Carafe

$24.00

Hakutsuru Superior Bottle

$54.00

Heavenly Sake Glass

$15.00

Heavenly Sake Carafe

$32.00

Heavenly Sake Bottle

$90.00

N/A Beverages

Bar- Coke

$2.00

Bar- Diet Coke

$2.00

Bar- Sprite

$2.00

Bar- Ginger Ale

$2.00

Bar- Cranberry

$2.00

Bar- Soda Water

Apple Juice

$3.75

Mexican Coke

$3.75Out of stock

Mexican Sprite

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Organic Iced Tea

$3.50

Calpico Soda

$3.75

S. Pellegrino

$5.00

Strawberry Ramune

$3.75

Original Ramune

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.75

Blood Orange Pelle

$3.75

Topo Chico

$3.75

Specialty Rolls

Gaijin Roll (shrimp)

$17.00Out of stock

kanikama, avocado, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, green onion

Oishii Roll (green onion)

$17.00Out of stock

spicy kanikama, avocado, tempura-fried green onion, salmon, orange miso sauce, black sea salt, green onion

Karai Roll (asparagus)

$17.00Out of stock

spicy kanikama, avocado, tempura asparagus, seared hamachi, pineapple jalapeno sauce, togarashi, jalapeno

Usagi Roll (asparagus)

$12.00

tempura asparagus, avocado, cucumber, radish sprouts, pickled carrot

Tombo Roll

$17.00Out of stock

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, togarashi-seared albacore, ponzu, green onion, sesame seeds

Kyuri-Fu (Protein)

$18.00Out of stock

cucumber-wrapped, spicy tuna, kanikama, salmon, hamachi, avocado

Spam Masubi (spam)

$7.00

spam, avocado, eel sauce, togarashi, green onion

Southern California Roll

$15.00

spicy kanikama, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, togarashi, jalapeno, tempura fried

Yasai Roll

$15.00Out of stock

tempura-fried avocado, cucumber, radish sprouts, jicama, roasted portobello mushroom, thai basil oil, micro cilantro, sesame seeds

Warrior Roll

$18.00Out of stock

spicy kanikama, avocado, shrimp tempura, seared salmon, curry aioli, green onion, sesame seeds

Lotus Roll

$18.00Out of stock

spicy tuna, avocado, pickled mango, jicama, shiso, tuna, wasabi aioli, black tobiko, lotus root chips

Aki Roll

$18.00Out of stock

kanikama, tempura-fried squash, pickled apple, seared salmon, maple-soy gastrique, spicy cashews

Ensenada Roll

$18.00Out of stock

spicy tuna, avocado, tempura-fried shishitos, seared hamachi, torched lemon, white soy, citrus salt, micro cilantro

House Rolls

Cali Basic

$9.00

Kanikama, cucumber, avocado, rice, nori, sesame seeds.

Spicy Tuna Basic

$9.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seeds

Salmon Avocado Basic

$12.00Out of stock

salmon, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds

Philly Basic

$12.00Out of stock

salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Basic (shrimp)

$11.00Out of stock

kanikama, shrimp tempura, cucumber, sesame seeds

Eel Basic

$12.00

eel, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Rainbow Basic

$16.00

kanikama, cucumber, avocado, 4 fish, sesame seeds

Dragon Basic

$17.00

kanikama, cucumber, eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Caterpillar Basic

$14.00

kanikama, cucumber, avocado, eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Crunchy Basic ( 2 Shrimp)

$15.00Out of stock

kanikama, cucumber, tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes, green onion

Soft Shell Crab Sushi Roll

$13.00

tempura-fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, pickled carrot, radish sprouts, jicama

Hand Rolls

Cali Hand

$6.00

kanikama, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds

Veggie Hand (asparagus)

$8.00

tempura-fried asparagus, pickled carrot, avocado, cucumber, radish sprouts

Spicy Tuna Hand

$6.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Hand

$8.00Out of stock

kanikama, cucumber, shrimp tempura, sesame seeds

Eel Hand

$9.00

avocado, cucumber, eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Salmon Avo Hand

$9.00Out of stock

salmon, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds

Negihama Hand

$9.00Out of stock

hamachi, green onion, cucumber, ponzu, sesame seeds

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$9.00Out of stock

salmon skin, salmon, cucumber, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Soft Shell Hand Roll

$9.00

tempura-fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, radish sprouts, pickled carrot, jicama

Nigiri 2pc

Salmon Nigiri

$7.00Out of stock

2 slices of Salmon over rice with green onion

Hamachi Nigiri

$6.00

2 slices of hamachi over rice with green onion

Tuna Nigiri

$6.00Out of stock

2 slices of tuna over rice with green onion

Albacore Nigiri

$6.00Out of stock

2 slices of albacore seared with togarashi over rice with green onion and ponzu

Eel Nigiri

$7.00

2 slices of eel over rice with eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Octopus Nigiri

$7.00Out of stock

2 slices of octopus over rice with citrus salt

Sashimi 5pc

Salmon Sashimi

$12.00Out of stock

5 pieces of fish

Hamachi Sashimi

$11.00Out of stock

5 pieces of fish

Tuna Sashimi

$11.00Out of stock

5 pieces of fish

Octopus Sashimi

$12.00Out of stock

5 pieces of fish

Albacore Sashimi

$11.00Out of stock

5 pieces of fish seared with togarashi

Hoso Maki 6pc

Cucumber Hoso

$5.00

Inside cucumber, cut into 6 pieces with seaweed on the outside

Avocado Hoso

$5.00

Inside avocado, cut into 6 pieces seaweed on the outside

Tuna Hoso

$7.00Out of stock

Inside Tuna Sashimi, cut into 6 pieces seaweed outside

Kids Food

Kids Shrimp Fried Rice

$9.00

Kids Ramen

$9.00

Chicken Katsu

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Bao Bun

$5.00

Kids California Roll

$7.00

Kids Avocado Roll

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ramen + Yakitori + Sake Carmel Valley Location ONLY

Location

5965 Village Way Ste E108, San Diego, CA 92130-2427

Directions

Gallery
Wokou Ramen & Yakitori image

Similar restaurants in your area

Death by Tequila - Carmel Valley
orange starNo Reviews
5965 Village way, Suite E107 San Diego, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
Ambrogio 15 at Skydeck Del Mar
orange starNo Reviews
12841 El Camino Real, Suite San Diego, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
Marufuku Ramen Del Mar - 12841 el camino real Suite 204
orange starNo Reviews
12841 el camino real Suite 204 San diego, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
Sushi Exchange - 13859 CARMEL VALLEY RD SUITE A
orange starNo Reviews
13859 CARMEL VALLEY RD SUITE A SAN DIEGO, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
MAW - Mason Ale Works Tasting Room
orange starNo Reviews
5550 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste. 113 San Diego, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Del Mar
orange star4.6 • 438
3705 Caminito Ct San Diego, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston