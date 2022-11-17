- Home
- Wokou Ramen & Yakitori - Carmel Valley
Wokou Ramen & Yakitori Carmel Valley
No reviews yet
5965 Village Way Ste E108
San Diego, CA 92130-2427
Popular Items
To Share
Gyoza
Chili Crunch, Ponzu, Cilantro
Chicken Karaage
Yuzu Aioli, Togarashi, Lemon
3 Crispy Rice Cakes
Salmon, Tuna, Kanikama, Sesame Oil, Chives, Pickled Jalapeno, Spicy Aioli
Tuna Tataki
Fresno Peppers, Cilantro, Garlic Chips, Raspberry Ponzu
Crispy Wings
Spicy Honey, General Tso, Chili-Garlic
Miso Soup
Tofu, Scallion, Furikake
Edamame Hummus
Furikake, Togarashi, Chili Oil, Tapioca Chips
Tokyo Tots
Parmesan, Togarashi, Nori
Vegetables
Edamame
Gluten Free Soy, Sesame Oil, Togarashi
Shishitos
Tamari, Garlic Chips, Sesame Oil, Togarashi
Green Beans
Black Sesame Vinaigrette, Garlic, Sesame Oil
Aki Salad
Mizuna, Kale, Granny Smith Apple, Persimmon, Pomegranate, Orange-Miso Vinaigrette
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Bacon, Bonito Flakes, Lemon, Chili Crunch, Yuzu Aioli
Steamed Buns
Carnitas Bao Bun
Saigon Crumble, Pickled Jalapeño
Karaage Chicken Bao Bun
Spicy Kewpie Mayo, Slaw
Soft Shell Crab Bao
Pickled Carrots, Daikon Radish, Chili Sauce
Pork Belly Bao
Hoisin, Sesame Cucumbers, Scallions, Cilantro
Braised Mushroom Bao Bun
Dark Soy Braised, Tempura Bites, Scallion
Ramen
Pork Belly Chasu
Wokou Shoyu Broth, Menma, Kikurage, Ramen Egg, Green Onion, Nori
Black Garlic
Chicken Broth, Black Garlic, Chicken Katsu, Spinach, Ramen Egg, Green Onion
Vegan Spicy Miso
Fried Tofu, Corn, Nori, Enoki Mushroom, Spinach, Green Onion
Spicy Carnitas
Spicy Shoyu Broth, Corn, Gren Onion, Kaiware, Ramen Egg, Nori, Lime
Tantanman
Grond Pork, Spicy Sesame Broth, Kikurage, Corn, Green Onion, Ramen Egg
Wokou Classics
Wokou Fried Rice
Choice of Beef, Chicken, or Tofu Bacon, Fried Egg, Vegetables, Furikake, Lime
Drunken Noodles
Udon Noodles, Chicken, Bacon, Beef, Spring Vegetables, Mixed Soy Sauce, Furikake, Lime
Dan Dan Noodles
Spicy Pork, Thick Noodles, Spicy Sesame Sauce, Chinese Bok Choy, Peanuts
Entrees
Salmon Entree
Yuzu-Ikura Broth, Gailan, Water Chestnut, Sesame Seeds, Furikake Rice
Sesame Seared Tuna
Roasted Shitake, Wasabi Aioli, Shishito Peppers, Wakame Rice
Shrimp and Pork Okonomiyaki
Shrimp, Bacon, Cabbage, Okonomiyai Sauce, Kewpie Mayo, Bonito Flakes, Scallion, Nori
Togarashi Beef Skirt Steak
Long Beans, Gailan, Okinawa Potato
Duck Donabe Pot
Cured Duck Breast, Pircini Rice, Daikon Radish, Soy Broth
Pork Belly Donabe Pot
Shoyu Broth, Rice, Enoki Mushrooms, Umeboshi, Nori
Sides
Kids Menu
Cocktails
The Silk Road
Suntory Toki Japanese Whiskey | Chinese Five Spice | Angostura Bitters | Orange
Carry the Torch
Rittenhouse Rye | Suntory Toki | Xila Carmelized Pineapple Liqueur | Angostura | Torched Cinnamon
Be Merry, Drink Sherry!
Legent Japanese Blended Bourbon | Oloroso Sherry | Demerara | Chocolate Bitters - Served With A Side Of Candied Walnuts
The Tokyo Manhattan
Iwai 45 Japanese Whiskey | Alberta Premium Rye - "Whiskey Bible's 2021 No. 1 Pick" | Carpano Antica Vermouth | Angostura and Orange Bitters
Paper Crane
Legent "Japanese Blended" Bourbon | Aperol | Amaro | Nonino | Lemon | Orange | Origami
Wind And Fire
Bruxo X Mezcal or El Tesoro Blanco | Sparkling Blood Orange | Lime | Agave | Torched Cinnamon Stick
Pearl Of Okinawa
Choose: Uncle Ed's Vodka or Roku Gin | St Germain | Cucumber | Mint | Lime | St Germain Foam
A Lovely Bubbly
Haku Vodka | Giffards Abricot Du Roussillon | Sage-Thyme Honey | Lemon | Champagne Float
Draft Beer
Sapporo
Resident - Perky Blonde
Resident - Chasing Citra
Resident - Urbanite
394
Stone - Delicious Dont Sell
Buena Lager
Mother Earth - Cali Creamin (Nitro)
Second Chance Hazy
Left Hand Milk Stout
Eppig 10:45 to Denver
Eppig Festbier
Pupil
Wines/Sake
N/A Beverages
Bar- Coke
Bar- Diet Coke
Bar- Sprite
Bar- Ginger Ale
Bar- Cranberry
Bar- Soda Water
Apple Juice
Mexican Coke
Mexican Sprite
Lemonade
Organic Iced Tea
Calpico Soda
S. Pellegrino
Strawberry Ramune
Original Ramune
Hot Tea
Red Bull
Blood Orange Pelle
Topo Chico
House Rolls
Cali Basic
Kanikama, cucumber, avocado, rice, nori, sesame seeds.
Spicy Tuna Basic
spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seeds
Salmon Avocado Basic
salmon, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
Philly Basic
salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Basic (shrimp)
kanikama, shrimp tempura, cucumber, sesame seeds
Eel Basic
eel, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Rainbow Basic
kanikama, cucumber, avocado, 4 fish, sesame seeds
Dragon Basic
kanikama, cucumber, eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Caterpillar Basic
kanikama, cucumber, avocado, eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Crunchy Basic ( 2 Shrimp)
kanikama, cucumber, tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tempura flakes, green onion
Soft Shell Crab Sushi Roll
tempura-fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, pickled carrot, radish sprouts, jicama
Hand Rolls
Cali Hand
kanikama, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
Veggie Hand (asparagus)
tempura-fried asparagus, pickled carrot, avocado, cucumber, radish sprouts
Spicy Tuna Hand
spicy tuna, cucumber, sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Hand
kanikama, cucumber, shrimp tempura, sesame seeds
Eel Hand
avocado, cucumber, eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Salmon Avo Hand
salmon, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
Negihama Hand
hamachi, green onion, cucumber, ponzu, sesame seeds
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
salmon skin, salmon, cucumber, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Soft Shell Hand Roll
tempura-fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, radish sprouts, pickled carrot, jicama
Philly Hand Rool
Specialty Rolls
Gaijin Roll (shrimp)
kanikama, avocado, shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, green onion
Oishii Roll (green onion)
spicy kanikama, avocado, tempura-fried green onion, salmon, orange miso sauce, black sea salt, green onion
Karai Roll (asparagus)
spicy kanikama, avocado, tempura asparagus, seared hamachi, pineapple jalapeno sauce, togarashi, jalapeno
Usagi Roll (asparagus)
tempura asparagus, avocado, cucumber, radish sprouts, pickled carrot
Tombo Roll
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, togarashi-seared albacore, ponzu, green onion, sesame seeds
Kyuri-Fu (Protein)
cucumber-wrapped, spicy tuna, kanikama, salmon, hamachi, avocado
Spam Masubi (spam)
spam, avocado, eel sauce, togarashi, green onion
Southern California Roll
spicy kanikama, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, togarashi, jalapeno, tempura fried
Yasai Roll
tempura-fried avocado, cucumber, radish sprouts, jicama, roasted portobello mushroom, thai basil oil, micro cilantro, sesame seeds
Warrior Roll
spicy kanikama, avocado, shrimp tempura, seared salmon, curry aioli, green onion, sesame seeds
Lotus Roll
spicy tuna, avocado, pickled mango, jicama, shiso, tuna, wasabi aioli, black tobiko, lotus root chips
Aki Roll
kanikama, tempura-fried squash, pickled apple, seared salmon, maple-soy gastrique, spicy cashews
Ensenada Roll
spicy tuna, avocado, tempura-fried shishitos, seared hamachi, torched lemon, white soy, citrus salt, micro cilantro
Nigiri 2pc
Salmon Nigiri
2 slices of Salmon over rice with green onion
Hamachi Nigiri
2 slices of hamachi over rice with green onion
Tuna Nigiri
2 slices of tuna over rice with green onion
Albacore Nigiri
2 slices of albacore seared with togarashi over rice with green onion and ponzu
Eel Nigiri
2 slices of eel over rice with eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Octopus Nigiri
2 slices of octopus over rice with citrus salt
Sashimi 5pc
Hoso Maki 6pc
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Ramen + Yakitori + Sake Carmel Valley Location ONLY
5965 Village Way Ste E108, San Diego, CA 92130-2427