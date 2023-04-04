Wok This Way & Switch
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Wok this Way is a concept that marries the delicious flavors found on the streets all across Asia with all the flare of Rock n Roll. We will take you on a visual and culinary journey unlike any you’ve had before, set to all the jams you know and love.
Location
13 W Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Gallery