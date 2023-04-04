Main picView gallery

Wok This Way & Switch

13 W Broad Street

Richmond, VA 23220

Soups

Manchow (Vegan)

$5.00

Break on through to the other side with roasted garlic, cilantro, tofu, mushrooms, chili, ginger, onion, beans, carrot, & cabbage

Tom Yum

$6.00

Got a flamin' heart, can't get my fill of shrimp, mushrooms, lemongrass, lime leaf, galangal lime juice, fish sauce, Thai chili, & cilantro

Dim-sums

Dumpling (6)

$8.00

Have some sympathy & some taste of cilantro, celery, chili, garlic, ginger, sesame oil, and green onion

Crispy Veg Curry Puff (Vegan) (3)

$8.00

Talkin' about my carrot, peas, potato, & medium spice curry paste

Garlic Chive & Shrimp Dumplings

$11.00

All day long, I think of garlic, chive, sesame oil, celery, & shrimp

Pork & Shrimp Siu Mai

$12.00

Ain't lookin' for nothin' but pork, shrimp, green onion, celery, garlic oil, & green chili

Lobster Rangoon

$12.00

Call my name through the cream cheese, lobster, & green onion

Chilli Oil Wonton

$10.00

We don't need no thought control, just chicken, green onion, sesame oil, & wonton wrap

Roti Canai

$11.00

Take another little piece of my flatbread.

Bao Buns w/ground lamb (2)

$12.00

We will rock you with ground lamb and Wok This Way 5 spice blend

Starters

Chinese Bhel Mix (Vegan)

$9.00

All my life I've been searching for fried tofu, noodles, cucumber, onion, cilantro, & chili oil

Pork Belly Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

Gimme all your lovin' pork, ginger, garlic, shallots, black beans, cashews, carrot, green peas, & water chestnuts

W-T-W Calamari (GF)

$12.00

Here we are now, entertain us with calamari, black pepper, ginger, garlic, onion, celery, & wine

Lat Mai

$12.00

Gimme that which I desire...chili flakes, ginger, garlic, onion, & sesame oil

Entrees

W-T-W Special Spicy Fried Rice (Chef's Special)

$16.00

I am the egg man: shrimp, chicken, Thai red chili, lemongrass, onion, sweet peppers, lime leaf, eggs, & galangal wrapped in an omelette

Chili Bean Eggplant (Vegan)

$14.00

Go your own way with chili bean sauce, eggplant, black bean, garlic, shallots, & onions served with hot garlic sauce

Kung Pao Chicken

$16.00

Let me go crazy on you with chicken, water chestnuts, peanuts, celery, onion, peppers, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, chili, & vinegar

Sweet & Sour Fish

$16.00

It's okay to eat fish, sugar, onion, pineapple, ginger, & vinegar

Black Pepper Beef Stir Fry

$18.00

Back in black pepper, beef, asparagus, bok choy, broccoli, carrot, onion, garlic, peppers, soy sauce, & wine

Rice and Noodles

Thai Red Curry

$16.00

Let me stand next to your fire with red curry, chicken, coconut milk, Thai basil, galangal, lime leaf, lemongrass, & Thai chili

Thai Yellow Curry

$16.00

I love rock 'n roll 'n yellow curry, shrimp, coco-nut milk, Thai basil, galangal, lime leaf, lemon-grass, & Thai chili

Thai Green Curry

$16.00

Hit me with your best shot of green curry, tofu, coconut milk, Thai basil, lemongrass, galangal, green chili, cilantro, eggplant, carrot, broccoli, & asparagus

Thai Smoked Drunken Noodles

$17.00

Smoke on the water, a fire in the sky with chicken, ginger, onion, sesame oil, shallots, carrot, garlic, Thai basil, soy sauce, fish sauce, brown sugar, & Thai red chili

Pad Thai

$17.00

Friend of the devil: peanuts, egg, bean sprout, tofu, chives, shallots, lime, onion, garlic, & Thai red chili.

Lo Mein

$15.00

A modern-day warrior: shrimp, green onion, carrot, cabbage, garlic, soy sauce, sesame oil, white pepper, & bean sprout

Desserts

Darsaan

$5.00

Sticky sweet from my head to my feet with crispy wonton wrappers, honey, sesame seeds, & ice cream

Date & Cashew Pancake

$5.00

Life's such a treat with dates, cashews, honey, sesame seeds, & crispy spring roll pastry

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wok this Way is a concept that marries the delicious flavors found on the streets all across Asia with all the flare of Rock n Roll. We will take you on a visual and culinary journey unlike any you’ve had before, set to all the jams you know and love.

13 W Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220

