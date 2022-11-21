Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wok to Flatirons Deli 2100 Central Ave

88 Reviews

$

2100 Central Ave

Boulder, CO 80301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Chicken Avocado
Italian
Reuben

Sandwiches

Italian

$8.79

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, and Provolone

Turkey

$8.79

Pan Roasted Turkey and swiss ​

Club

$8.99

Pan Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, and Provolone ​

Chicken Avocado

$8.99

Oven Baked Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, and Provolone

BBQ Chicken

$8.99

Oven Baked Chicken, Bacon, Potato Chips, Pepper Jack, with BBQ Sauce ​

Ranch Chicken

$8.79

Oven Baked Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing

Pesto Chicken

$8.99

Oven Baked Chicken, Basil Pesto, and Provolone ​

Chicken Caesar

$8.79

Oven Baked Chicken, Shredded Parmesan, Provolone, and Caesar Dressing

Prime Rib

$9.79

Prime Rib and Provolone (available with “Horsi Sauce”)

Hot Pastrami

$9.79

Pastrami Round and Swiss

Corned Beef

$9.79

Corned Beef and Swiss

Ham and Cheese

$8.79

Honey Ham and Swiss

Tuna Salad

$8.79

Homemade Salad with Provolone

Chicken Salad

$8.79

Homemade Salad with Provolone

Egg Salad

$8.79

Homemade Salad with Provolone

Meatball

$8.79

Italian Meatballs, Marinara, Parmesan and Provolone

B.L.T.

$8.79

Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce and Mayo ​

Veggie

$8.79

Mushrooms, Avocado, Olives, Basil Pesto, Provolone

Veggie #2

$8.09

Avocado, Cucumbers, Provolone

Veggie Supreme

$8.79

Cream Cheese, Basil Pesto, Olives, Artichokes, and Provolone ​

Wraps

Buffalo Wrap

$8.99

Chicken, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Buffalo Sauce

Turkey HM Wrap

$8.99

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard

Raspberry Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Chicken, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, with Chipotle Sauce

Asian Wrap

$8.99

Chicken, Almonds, Crispy Noodles, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sweet and Sour Sauce

Paninis

Pizza Panini

$8.99

Salami, Pepperoni, Bacon, Marinara Sauce, and Parmesan, Provolone ​

Chicken Chipotle Panini

$8.99

Chicken, Pesto, Feta, Provolone, Olives, Raspberry Chipotle Sauce

Swiss Steak

$9.79

Prime Rib, Swiss, Garlic Mushrooms, Horsi Sauce, on Sourdough

Cheese Steak Panini

$10.49

Prime Rib, Onion, Pepperoncini, Mayo, and Provolone

Reuben

$9.49

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, with 1000 Island dressing, on Rye

Grilled Cheese

$6.48

Cheddar Cheese, and Provolone Cheese on Sourdough

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.79

Beef, Onion, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Provolone, Mayo

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.85

Mixed Green, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Provolone

Cobb Salad

$9.85

Mixed Green, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Chicken, Bacon, Feta

Tuna Salad Salad

$9.85

Mixed Green, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions, with Homemade Salad

Chicken Salad Salad

$9.85

Mixed Green, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions, with Homemade Salad

Egg Salad Salad

$9.85

Mixed Green, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions, with Homemade Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.85

Romaine, Chicken, Parmesan, with Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad

$9.85

Mixed Green, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Olives, Pepperoncini, Feta, with Greek Dressing

Chinese Chicken Salad

$9.85

Mixed Green, Green Onion, Mandarin Oranges, Almond, Oven Baked Chicken, Crispy Noodles, with Sesame Dressing ​

Anti Pasta Salad

$9.85

Mixed Green, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Olives, Ham, Salami, Provolone cheese

Southwest Salad

$9.85

Mixed Green, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Black Bean, Oven Baked Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Chips with Southwest Dressing

Large Garden Salad

$8.09

Mixed Green, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomatoes

Small Garden Salad

$5.09

Mixed Green, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomatoes

Soups

Cup

$4.35

Bowl

$6.89

Drinks

Regular Fountain Drinks

$2.89Out of stock

Large Fountain Drinks

$3.39Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Monster

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Juice

$3.80

Starbucks Frappuccino

$2.50Out of stock

Arizona Green Tea

$2.50

Soda Can

$1.30

Snacks

Chips

$1.20

Boulder Chips

$1.70

Cookie

$2.75
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Homemade Food

Location

2100 Central Ave, Boulder, CO 80301

Directions

