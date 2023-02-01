Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wokworks Fishtown 1429 Marlborough Street

review star

No reviews yet

1429 Marlborough Street

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl
Crispy Spring Rolls
Crispy Vegetable Dumplings

Rice Bowls

Chili Garlic Chicken

Chili Garlic Chicken

$12.50

halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wok-seared market vegetables, white jasmine rice, chili garlic sauce topped with scallion and housemade crispy wonton chips -5/10 spicy-

Spicy Orange Chicken

Spicy Orange Chicken

$12.50

halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wok-seared market vegetables, white jasmine rice, and spicy orange sauce -7/10 spicy-

Dry Pepper Steak

Dry Pepper Steak

$13.50

charcoal grilled top round steak, wok-seared market vegetables, white jasmine rice, and xo xian dry spice topped with scallion and white sesame seed -7/10 spicy-

Chili Garlic Steak

Chili Garlic Steak

$13.50

charcoal grilled top round steak, wok-seared market vegetables, white jasmine rice, and chili garlic sauce topped with scallion and housemade crispy wonton chips -5/10 spicy-

Honey Garlic Shrimp

Honey Garlic Shrimp

$13.50

wild-caught shrimp, white jasmine rice, mixed market vegetables wok-seared in our house honey garlic sauce -3/10 spicy-

General Tso’s Stir Fry

General Tso’s Stir Fry

$12.50

halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wok-seared market vegetables, jasmine rice, and sweet & spicy sauce topped with scallion and white sesame seed -1/10 spicy-

Tiger Fried Rice

$12.50

Chicken | Halal lemongrass chicken, wok seared market vegetables, jasmine rice, and sweet spicy umami sauce

Noodle Bowls

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$15.00

halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wild-caught shrimp, wok-seared market vegetables, thick rice noodle, and chili garlic sauce topped with scallion and housemade crispy wonton chips -5/10 spicy-

Bam Bam Chicken

Bam Bam Chicken

$13.50

halal lemongrass grilled chicken, thin hong kong noodles, and mixed market vegetables wok-seared in our house chili garlic sauce topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips -5/10 spicy-

Dan Dan Lo Mein

Dan Dan Lo Mein

$12.50

halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wok-seared market vegetables, lo mein noodle, and tahini dan dan sauce topped with scallion and white sesame seed -7/10 spicy-

Pad See Yew

Pad See Yew

$12.50

halal lemongrass chicken, wok-seared market vegetables, thick rice noodle, and house blend of chili garlic and sweet & spicy sauce topped with scallion and white sesame seed -3/10 spicy-

Honey Garlic Shrimp Lo Mein

$13.50

Wild caught shrimp, wok seared market vegetables, fresh lo mein noodle, honey garlic sauce

Vegetable Lo Mein

$11.00

Vegan & Gluten-Free Bowls

Spicy Orange Tofu

$12.00Out of stock

tofu, white jasmine rice, mixed market vegetables wok-seared in our house sweet tangy orange sauce -0/10 spicy-

Spicy Garden Bowl

Spicy Garden Bowl

$11.00

turbo-charged all vegetable bowl in our house szechaun chili oil -9/10 spicy-

General Tso's Vegetables

General Tso's Vegetables

$11.00

white jasmine rice, mixed market vegetables, sweet & spicy sauce (2/10 spicy)

Dan Dan Tofu

$12.00Out of stock

Build Your Own

build your own custom Wokworks bowl! choose your base, protein, sauce, and toppings
Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$11.00

Build Your Own Bowl, Base, Protein, Sauce, Toppings, Extra Sauce, Extra Protein

Sides

Crispy Spring Rolls

Crispy Spring Rolls

$5.00

crispy vegetable spring rolls with tangy orange dipping sauce

Crispy Vegetable Dumplings

Crispy Vegetable Dumplings

$5.00

crispy vegetarian dumplings with our szechuan aioli dipping sauce

Crispy Wonton Chips

$3.00Out of stock

our signature crispy wonton chips made fresh in-house with tangy orange dipping sauce

Lo Mein in Chili Oil

Lo Mein in Chili Oil

$4.00

fresh lo mein noodles in our housemade szechuan chili oil

Miso Soup

$3.00Out of stock
Mixed Market Vegetables

Mixed Market Vegetables

$4.00

broccoli, bok choy, carrot, onion, red cabbage wok-seared in our house chili garlic sauce

Sauces

Szechuan Brussels Sprouts

Szechuan Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

crispy brussels sprouts wok-seared in our house szechuan chili oil

White Jasmine Rice

White Jasmine Rice

$3.00

white jasmine rice

Wok-Seared Broccoli

Wok-Seared Broccoli

$4.00

broccoli wok-seared in our house chili garlic sauce

Drinks

Assorted Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Iced Hibiscus Tea (12oz)

$2.50Out of stock

Iced Peach Tea (12oz)

$2.50Out of stock

Fresh Fuji Apple Vinegar Shot (20oz)

$2.50Out of stock

Fresh Ginger Shot (20oz)

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Assorted Olipop Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Bento Box

Bento Box

$10.00

Include (1) Entree, (1) Side, Crispy Noodle Chips, Jasmine Rice, (2) Side Sauces, (2) Mint Chocolates

Desserts

Wonton Churro Chups

$3.00

Crispy Rice Treat

$3.00

Mint Chocolate

$0.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At Wokworks, our “farm-to-fork” stir-fry is always fresh, delicious, and quick. And our healthy Asian fusion menu is fully customizable to your taste. The first Wokworks shop opened in 2013 in the Rittenhouse neighborhood of Philadelphia. Thanks to tremendous support from our loyal customers, the business has since expanded to a dozen locations. Today you can find Wokworks’ fleet of trucks and carts, delivery kitchens, and grocery store kiosks across Greater Philadelphia.

Location

1429 Marlborough Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Suraya
orange starNo Reviews
1528 Frankford Ave Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Philly Style Bagels - Fishtown
orange starNo Reviews
1451 East Columbia Avenue PHILADELPHIA, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Cheu Fishtown
orange star4.8 • 2,559
1416 Frankford Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Nunu
orange starNo Reviews
1414 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
The International
orange starNo Reviews
1624 N. Front Street Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston