Wokworks Fishtown 1429 Marlborough Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At Wokworks, our “farm-to-fork” stir-fry is always fresh, delicious, and quick. And our healthy Asian fusion menu is fully customizable to your taste. The first Wokworks shop opened in 2013 in the Rittenhouse neighborhood of Philadelphia. Thanks to tremendous support from our loyal customers, the business has since expanded to a dozen locations. Today you can find Wokworks’ fleet of trucks and carts, delivery kitchens, and grocery store kiosks across Greater Philadelphia.
Location
1429 Marlborough Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
