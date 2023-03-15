Main picView gallery

Wokworks - Brewerytown 3000 West Sedgley Avenue

3000 West Sedgley Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19121

Rice Bowls

Chili Garlic Chicken

Chili Garlic Chicken

$12.00

halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wok-seared market vegetables, white jasmine rice, chili garlic sauce topped with scallion and housemade crispy wonton chips -5/10 spicy-

Spicy Orange Chicken

Spicy Orange Chicken

$12.00

halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wok-seared market vegetables, white jasmine rice, and spicy orange sauce -7/10 spicy-

Dry Pepper Steak

Dry Pepper Steak

$13.00

charcoal grilled top round steak, wok-seared market vegetables, white jasmine rice, and xo xian dry spice topped with scallion and white sesame seed -7/10 spicy-

Chili Garlic Steak

Chili Garlic Steak

$13.00

charcoal grilled top round steak, wok-seared market vegetables, white jasmine rice, and chili garlic sauce topped with scallion and housemade crispy wonton chips -5/10 spicy-

Honey Garlic Shrimp

Honey Garlic Shrimp

$13.00

wild-caught shrimp, white jasmine rice, mixed market vegetables wok-seared in our house honey garlic sauce -3/10 spicy-

General Tso’s Stir Fry

General Tso’s Stir Fry

$12.50

halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wok-seared market vegetables, jasmine rice, and sweet & spicy sauce topped with scallion and white sesame seed -1/10 spicy-

Tiger Fried Rice

$12.50

Chicken | Halal lemongrass chicken, wok seared market vegetables, jasmine rice, and sweet spicy umami sauce

Noodle Bowls

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$14.00

halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wild-caught shrimp, wok-seared market vegetables, thick rice noodle, and chili garlic sauce topped with scallion and housemade crispy wonton chips -5/10 spicy-

Bam Bam Chicken

Bam Bam Chicken

$13.50

halal lemongrass grilled chicken, thin hong kong noodles, and mixed market vegetables wok-seared in our house chili garlic sauce topped with scallion and crispy wonton chips -5/10 spicy-

Dan Dan Lo Mein

Dan Dan Lo Mein

$12.00

halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wok-seared market vegetables, lo mein noodle, and tahini dan dan sauce topped with scallion and white sesame seed -7/10 spicy-

Pad See Yew

Pad See Yew

$12.00

halal lemongrass chicken, wok-seared market vegetables, thick rice noodle, and house blend of chili garlic and sweet & spicy sauce topped with scallion and white sesame seed -3/10 spicy-

Honey Garlic Shrimp Lo Mein

$13.00

Wild caught shrimp, wok seared market vegetables, fresh lo mein noodle, honey garlic sauce

Vegetable Lo Mein

$11.00

Vegan & Gluten-Free Bowls

Spicy Orange Tofu

$12.00

tofu, white jasmine rice, mixed market vegetables wok-seared in our house sweet tangy orange sauce -0/10 spicy-

Spicy Garden Bowl

Spicy Garden Bowl

$11.00

turbo-charged all vegetable bowl in our house szechaun chili oil -9/10 spicy-

General Tso's Vegetables

General Tso's Vegetables

$11.00

white jasmine rice, mixed market vegetables, sweet & spicy sauce (2/10 spicy)

Dan Dan Tofu

$12.00

Build Your Own

build your own custom Wokworks bowl! choose your base, protein, sauce, and toppings
Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$11.00

Build Your Own Bowl, Base, Protein, Sauce, Toppings, Extra Sauce, Extra Protein

Sides

Crispy Spring Rolls

Crispy Spring Rolls

$5.00

crispy vegetable spring rolls with tangy orange dipping sauce

Crispy Vegetable Dumplings

Crispy Vegetable Dumplings

$6.00

crispy vegetarian dumplings with our szechuan aioli dipping sauce

Crispy Wonton Chips

$3.00

our signature crispy wonton chips made fresh in-house with tangy orange dipping sauce

Lo Mein in Chili Oil

Lo Mein in Chili Oil

$4.00

fresh lo mein noodles in our housemade szechuan chili oil

Mixed Market Vegetables

Mixed Market Vegetables

$4.00

broccoli, bok choy, carrot, onion, red cabbage wok-seared in our house chili garlic sauce

Sauces

Szechuan Brussels Sprouts

Szechuan Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

crispy brussels sprouts wok-seared in our house szechuan chili oil

White Jasmine Rice

White Jasmine Rice

$3.00

white jasmine rice

Wok-Seared Broccoli

Wok-Seared Broccoli

$5.00

broccoli wok-seared in our house chili garlic sauce

Chicken

$7.50

Drinks

Assorted Soda

$2.00

Iced Hibiscus Tea (12oz)

$2.50

Iced Peach Tea (12oz)

$2.50Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00

Assorted Olipop Soda

$3.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Desserts

Mint Chocolate

$0.25Out of stock

Pocky Almond

$3.00

Wonton Churro Chips

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wokworks specializes in vegetable-forward noodle + rice bowls.

3000 West Sedgley Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19121

Main pic

