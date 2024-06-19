Restaurant info

Welcome to traditional BBQ. At Wolf Creek BBQ, our meat is cook with wood, and wood only. While most BBQ restaurants use a little wood and a lot of gas or electricity to make the job easier, we use only wood so you get BBQ the old fashion was, smoked with wood. We also offer a full list of homemade sides and desserts for you to choose from. Come give us a try and see why we have been voted the best BBQ and ribs for the past three years.