Wolf Creek BBQ
184 Clarkesville Stn
Clarksville, GA 30523
Wolf Creek BBQ Menu
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$5.45
- Sliced Pork Sandwich$5.45
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$5.25
- Brisket Sandwich$8.85
- Sausage Sandwich$5.45
- Sliced Turkey Sandwich$6.75
- Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$5.75
- Hamburger$6.25
- Cheeseburger$6.55
- Bacon Cheeseburger$7.45
- Colossal Burger
Hamburger patty topped with cheese, bacon, pulled pork, BBQ sauce and onion straws$9.75
- Double Meat Sandwich$2.65
- Hot Dog
Grilled 100% Beef Hot Dog on a grilled Bun$2.20
- BBQ Grilled Cheese
Regular$8.25
- Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla with cheese, Wolf Creek Signature Sauce, and your choice of meat.
- Smoked Wings - Dozen
A Dozen Chicken Wings that have been seasoned with our Wolf Creek BBQ Rub and slow Smoked$12.95
- Chicken Salad
Regular$6.95
- Pork Chop (Available Wed. & Thurs.)$9.95OUT OF STOCK
- BLT (Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato)$5.25
- Brisket Burger$11.25OUT OF STOCK
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$3.95
Plates
- Pulled Pork Plate
Pulled Pork with your choice of two sides and Texas Toast$12.25
- Sliced Pork Plate
Sliced Pork Loin with your choice of two sides and Texas Toast$12.95
- Pulled Chicken Plate
Smoked Chicken Breast that has been pulled, comes with your choice of two sides and Texas Toast$12.95
- 1/2 Chicken Plate
Smoked Chicken Half (Breast, Wing, Leg & Thigh) with your choice of two sides and Texas Toast$13.25
- Brisket Plate Plate
Smoked Beef Brisket that comes with your choice of two sides and Texas Toast$17.95
- Smoked Sausage Plate
Our homemade Smoked Country Sausage links, served with your choice of two sides and Texas Toast$13.15
- Turkey Breast Plate
Smoked Turkey Breast that has been sliced and served with your choice of two sides and Texas Toast$15.25
- Chicken Tenders Plate
Five Chicken Tenders that have been freshly breaded in house, and served with your choice of two sides and Texas Toast$12.25
- 1/2 Rack Ribs Plate
Half a rack of our freshly smoked St. Louis style ribs, served with your choice of two sides and Texas Toast$17.95OUT OF STOCK
- Full Rack Ribs Plate
A full rack of our St. Louis Style ribs, served with your choice of two sides and Texas Toast$22.95OUT OF STOCK
- 2 Meat Combo Plate
Build your own plate. Your choice of two meats, two sides and Texas Toast$18.95
- 3 Meat Combo Plate
Choose your favorite three meats, your favorite two sides and Texas Toast. The Ultimate Choice.$22.95
- Pit Master Platter
Comes with half pound of pulled pork, half pound of brisket, half pound of sliced turkey, 3 sausage links, half chicken, and half a rack of ribs. 3 different quarts of sides to choose from.$89.00
- Rib Tip Plate$13.25
Sides
- Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh potatoes that have been cut and prepared in house.$2.65
- Coleslaw$3.00
- Mac & Cheese
Made with rich cheddar cheese and topped with a generous portion of Cheddar Jack Cheese.$3.45
- Bacon Potato Salad
Mayonaise based potato salad made with red potatoes and fresh bacon.$3.45
- Cowboy Beans
Four different kinds of beans, ground beef, brisket, sausage and onions combined with our special herbs and seasonings.$3.85
- Brunswick Stew
Made with tomatoes, onions, corn, potates, plenty of meat (Pork, Chicken & Turkey) and our own sauces and seasonings.$3.85
- Mac & Cheese Bites
Our homemade Mac & Cheese that has been cut, breaded and deep fried$3.65
- Fried Pickles
Dill Pickle slices that are seasoned, breaded and fried.$3.45
- Onion Straws
Whole onions are sliced very thin, then breaded and deep fried.$3.45
- Fried Jalapeños
Pickled jalapeno sliced that have been breaded and deep fried.$3.45
- Fried Banana Peppers
Sliced Banana Peppers that have been breaded and deep fried.$3.45
- Homemade Tater Tots
Potatoes that have been grated, seasoned and deep fried.$3.65
- Okra$3.45
- Collard Greens$3.35
- Potato Chips$1.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.55
- Fried Green Tomatoes
Green Tomatoes that have been breaded, fried, and served with our homemade Cajun Sauce.$7.95
- Sweet Potato Casserole (Available Fri., Sat., Sun.)
A Sweet Potato Casserole that has been topped with a brown sugar and pecan topping.$3.60
Other
- Smoked Wings - Dozen
A Dozen Chicken Wings that have been seasoned with our Wolf Creek BBQ Rub and slow Smoked$12.95
- Fried Ribs - EA
Our slow smoked ribs that have been individually cut and deep fried for a cripy outside and a moist meaty inside.$1.15OUT OF STOCK
- Smoked Sausage - EA$3.15
- Chicken Tender - EA$1.95
- BBQ Nachos$7.95
- Homemade Beef Jerky$7.99
Drinks
Kids Menu
Feed a Group
- Lunch Boxes
Pulled pork or pulled chicken sandwich, chips and a cookie$6.25
- Family Pack (Feeds 3-4)
Designed to feed up to 4 people. Family Pack comes with a pound of Pulled Pork, a pint of Cole Slaw, a pint of your choice of Cowboy Beans or Brunswick Stew, 6 Sandwich Buns, and Wolf Creek Signature Sauce.$25.50
- Party Pack (Feeds 6-8)
Designed to feed up to 8 people. The Party Pack come with 2 pounds of Pulled Pork, a quart of Cole Slaw, a quart of your choice of Cowboy Beans or Brunswick Stew, 8 Sandwich Buns and Wolf Creek Signature Sauce$42.95
- Tailgate Pack (Feeds 15-20)
Feed a crowd! The Party pack has a little something for everyone. It comes with 4 pounds of Pulled Pork, 2 dozen Smoked Chicken Wings, 2 Full Rack of Ribs, 2 quarts of Cole Slaw, 2 quarts of Brunswick Stew or Cowboy Beans (or 1 quart of each), 18 Sandwich Buns, and Wolf Creek Signature Sauce.$155.95
Order in Bulk
- Pulled Pork by the Pound
Per lb$11.95
- Sliced Pork by the Pound
Per lb$11.95
- Brisket by the Pound
Per lb$22.95
- Pulled Chicken by the Pound
Per lb$11.95
- Half Chickens
Each$6.25
- Smoked Sausage by the Pound
Per lb$12.25
- Chicken Tenders by the Dozen
Dozen$16.95
- Smoked Turkey Breast by the Pound
Per lb$17.95
- Half Rack of Ribs$14.95
- Full Rack of Ribs$22.95
- Bottle of Signature Sauce$5.99
- Whole Boston Butt$33.00
- Bottle of Spicy BBQ Sauce$5.99
- Bottle of Mustard Sauce$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Cole Slaw$4.10
- Bacon Potato Salad$4.50
- Mac & Cheese$5.00
- Brunswick Stew$6.00
- Cowboy Beans$6.00
- Sweet Potato Casserole$7.95
- Green Beans - Gallon$26.00
- Collard Greens$4.25
- Banana Pudding$6.00
- Whole Cakes
- Tea - Gallon
Gallon$5.95
- 4" Bun$0.85
- 5" Bun$0.95
- Texas Toast$0.65
- Slider Buns$0.60
- Full Rib Tip$8.95
- Chicken Salad - Pound
Regular$15.95
- Chocolate Chip Cookies - Dzn$11.95
Non Food Items
Wednesday Specials
Wednesday Deals
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Welcome to traditional BBQ. At Wolf Creek BBQ, our meat is cook with wood, and wood only. While most BBQ restaurants use a little wood and a lot of gas or electricity to make the job easier, we use only wood so you get BBQ the old fashion was, smoked with wood. We also offer a full list of homemade sides and desserts for you to choose from. Come give us a try and see why we have been voted the best BBQ and ribs for the past three years.
184 Clarkesville Stn, Clarksville, GA 30523